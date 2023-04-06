Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's flagship cruise company held high-level talks with a leading industry organization at the recent Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 event, as the Kingdom aims to expand its presence and footprint on the cruise industry map.
Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise trade organization, is a major authority in the global cruise community and a crucial partner for Cruise Saudi throughout its significant expansion phase.
The Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi is a CLIA Diamond Executive Member, providing access to senior cruise line decision-makers and industry peers through a three-tiered executive partner program.
“We met with our executive partner CLIA to discuss how to further enhance our partnership to strengthen Saudi’s presence on the cruise industry map. We know the CLIA community is built on prestigious cruise lines, ports, and destinations, so we look forward to strengthening our relationship and continuing to explore potential collaborations,” said Mashhoor Baeshen, chief asset management and operations officer.
Baeshen added that the discussions were “productive” and stated they are part of Cruise Saudi’s strategic aim to position Saudi as one of the world’s top cruising destinations.
Furthermore, Cruise Saudi recently collaborated with high-end hotel brand Aman to develop a new 183-meter ultra-luxury yacht aimed at passengers with high net worth. The vessel will have 27 suites and many different amenities. By 2027, Aman at Sea is projected to be ready for cruising.
Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi, unveiled the yacht during the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was asked about what makes Saudi Arabia a premium destination and Farooqui said Saudi’s “warm hospitality, authenticity, culture, and nature.”
In May 2022, Farooqui said during the Arabia Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre, that “around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger, which all depends on the market.”
The managing director also added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers