Cruise Saudi hold top-level talks with international association on sector expansion
Discussions were described as “productive” (Shutterstock)
Updated 12 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's flagship cruise company held high-level talks with a leading industry organization at the recent Seatrade Cruise Global 2023 event, as the Kingdom aims to expand its presence and footprint on the cruise industry map. 

Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest cruise trade organization, is a major authority in the global cruise community and a crucial partner for Cruise Saudi throughout its significant expansion phase. 

The Public Investment Fund-owned Cruise Saudi is a CLIA Diamond Executive Member, providing access to senior cruise line decision-makers and industry peers through a three-tiered executive partner program. 

“We met with our executive partner CLIA to discuss how to further enhance our partnership to strengthen Saudi’s presence on the cruise industry map. We know the CLIA community is built on prestigious cruise lines, ports, and destinations, so we look forward to strengthening our relationship and continuing to explore potential collaborations,” said Mashhoor Baeshen, chief asset management and operations officer. 

Baeshen added that the discussions were “productive” and stated they are part of Cruise Saudi’s strategic aim to position Saudi as one of the world’s top cruising destinations. 

Furthermore, Cruise Saudi recently collaborated with high-end hotel brand Aman to develop a new 183-meter ultra-luxury yacht aimed at passengers with high net worth. The vessel will have 27 suites and many different amenities. By 2027, Aman at Sea is projected to be ready for cruising. 

Fawaz Farooqui, managing director of Cruise Saudi, unveiled the yacht during the Seatrade Cruise Global event in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was asked about what makes Saudi Arabia a premium destination and Farooqui said Saudi’s “warm hospitality, authenticity, culture, and nature.”  

In May 2022, Farooqui said during the Arabia Travel Market event held at Dubai World Trade Centre, that “around 50 percent of passengers who went on cruises were aged 35 or younger, which all depends on the market.” 

The managing director also added that by 2030, Cruise Saudi aims to have around 1.3 million passengers

Topics: Cruise Saudi Cruise Lines International Association

BEIJING: European planemaker Airbus will open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, its CEO said Thursday. 

"It makes a lot of sense for us, as the Chinese market keeps growing, to be serving local for the Chinese airlines, and probably some other customers in the region," Guillaume Faury said during a trip to China, where he is accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron on his state visit. 

The framework accord for the new site was later signed by Faury at a ceremony attended by Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, an AFP journalist saw. 

Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class. 

The new assembly line in Tianjin for Airbus's hugely popular A320 medium-haul jets will begin operations in late 2025. 

The first assembly site in Tianjin, opened in 2008, is turning out four A320s a month, and the company aims to up that rate to six a month this year. 

Topics: Airbus China aircraft

RIYADH: Oil prices eased on Thursday after weak US job openings data signaled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand. 

Brent crude fell 51 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $84.48 a barrel at 12.00 PM Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude dipped by 57 cents, or 0.71 percent to $80.04. 

Prices jumped by more than 6 percent on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, pledged voluntary production cuts. 

Investors join activists to press TotalEnergies on climate targets 

A group of investors with $1.1 trillion in assets under management has joined climate activist group Follow This in asking TotalEnergies shareholders to push for more ambitious targets on emissions cuts. 

The resolution filed for the company’s May 26 annual general meeting follows others that Follow This has filed for coming shareholder meetings at rival energy majors BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell. 

“To achieve the goal of (the) Paris (climate deal), the world has to almost halve emissions by 2030, but TotalEnergies has no plan to drive down emissions this decade,” Follow This founder Mark van Baal said. 

“These climate resolutions at Big Oil will show which investors are serious about resolving the climate crisis and which prefer to just talk about it.” 

The investor group co-filing the latest resolution represents 1.5 percent of TotalEnergies’ shares. 

Follow This wants the companies to commit to absolute emissions cuts by 2030, rather than intensity-based targets, including Scope 3 emissions from the combustion of the fuels they sell. 

TotalEnergies has said its emissions will not register a big reduction by 2030 in absolute terms. 

Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

Shell expects higher liquefied natural gas output in the first quarter after outages at its Australian plants last year as well as stable earnings from LNG trading, it said on Thursday. 

Shell, which recorded a record $40 billion profit last year, said in an update ahead of results due on May 4 that it expected first-quarter liquefaction volumes of 7 to 7.4 million tons, up from 6.8 million tons in the previous quarter. 

Its oil products division also likely boosted earnings through a “significantly higher” trading performance, the world’s biggest fuel retailer said. 

It expects to have paid between $2.6 and $3.4 billion in tax for the first quarter, down from $4.4 billion. 

Its renewables unit is set to contribute $100 to $700 million to adjusted earnings, compared with $300 million in the last quarter of 2022. 

Colombia’s oil output up 2.29 percent in February 

Colombia’s crude oil production in February rose 2.29 percent versus the same month a year earlier, the government said on Wednesday. 

Oil output was up to an average of 757,339 barrels per day in February, compared with production of 740,358 bpd in the same month in 2022, the Ministry of Mines and Energy said in a statement. 

Natural gas output in February was 1.08 billion cubic feet per day, the ministry said, up a very slight 0.22 percent from the year before. 

The ministry had not previously released January figures, but said in the statement that oil production in that month was 773,565 bpd, while gas output was 1.02 billion cubic feet per day. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC Shell TotalEnergies

Updated 06 April 2023
GENEVA: The World Trade Organization said Wednesday that 2023 global trade growth would be slightly better than feared, but would remain "subpar", weighed down by the Ukraine war and stubbornly high inflation. 

Presenting their annual trade forecast, WTO economists said they expected to see the volume of global merchandise trade slow to 1.7 percent this year -- a full percentage point lower than in 2022. 

That forecast was slightly better than feared last October, when the WTO projected 2023 trade growth would be as low as one percent, but a far cry from the 3.4 percent expansion initially projected a year ago. 

The uptick from the October forecast was largely linked to China's lifting of Covid pandemic controls, which WTO said was "expected to unleash pent-up consumer demand in the country, in turn boosting international trade". 

"Of course, a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine and the reduction of broader geopolitical tensions would also greatly improve the outlook for the global economy," WTO's chief economist Ralph Ossa told reporters in Geneva. 

He added that vulnerabilities recently revealed in the banking sector posed risks, warning that "rapidly increasing interest rates could create further strains in financial markets, (with) implications for international trade". 

The organization's economists also estimated that real global GDP growth at market exchange rates would be 2.4 percent this year, a notch above the 2.3 percent forecast in October. 

"Trade continues to be a force for resilience in the global economy, but it will remain under pressure from external factors in 2023," WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said. 

The WTO's report cautioned that "the pace of trade expansion in 2023 is still expected to be subpar, weighed down by the ongoing war in Ukraine, stubbornly high inflation, tighter monetary policy and financial uncertainty". 

The organization said that goods trade was more resilient than expected for most of last year, despite the significant drag exerted by Russia's war in Ukraine. 

But in the end, trade growth ticked in at just 2.7 percent in 2022 -- significantly lower than the 3.5 percent projected last October -- following a sharp slump in the fourth quarter, the WTO said. 

It pointed to several factors for the steep decline at the end of the year, including elevated global commodity prices, monetary policy tightening in response to inflation and outbreaks of COVID-19 that disrupted production and trade in China. 

Higher commodity prices helped the value of world merchandise trade rise 12 percent in 2022 to $25.3 trillion, the WTO said. 

"The lingering effects of COVID-19 and the rising geopolitical tensions were the main factors impacting trade and output in 2022 and this is likely to be the case in 2023 as well," Ossa said. 

He cautioned that "interest rate hikes in advanced economies have also revealed weaknesses in banking systems that could lead to wider financial instability if left unchecked." 

"Governments and regulators need to be alert to these and other financial risks in the coming months." 

Central banks have hiked interest rates in efforts to tame high inflation, but the higher borrowing costs have raised fears about the health of the financial system following the collapse of three US regional banks last month. 

Okonjo-Iweala stressed that the external pressures taking their toll on global trade made "it even more important for governments to avoid trade fragmentation and refrain from introducing obstacles to trade". 

She called instead for more multilateral cooperation on trade to "bolster economic growth and people's living standards over the long term". 

Looking forward, the WTO said trade growth in 2024 should rebound to 3.2 percent, while GDP picks up to 2.6 percent. 

But it warned that "this estimate is more uncertain than usual due to the presence of substantial downside risks, including rising geopolitical tensions, global food insecurity, the possibility of unforeseen fallouts from monetary tightening, risks to financial stability and increasing levels of debt."

Topics: WTO trade Growth

Updated 06 April 2023
RIYADH: Gold prices retreated from one-year highs on Thursday as the dollar regained some ground, while investors awaited the US non-farm payrolls report to gauge the Federal Reserve's monetary policy strategy. 

Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $2,013.13 per ounce by 0701 GMT, after hitting its highest since March 2022 on Wednesday. US gold futures dipped 0.2 percent to $2,030.70. 

The dollar index edged 0.1 percent higher, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers. 

"This is a market due for some technical correction because the rally was very sharp," said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai. 

The economic data points this week were major components supporting gold prices, he added, while also noting some profit-booking ahead of the Good Friday holiday. 

Bullion has gained about 2.3 percent so far this week, after a surprise oil output cut by OPEC+ and weak US economic data over the week added to fears of an economic slowdown and sent the yellow metal soaring above $2,000. 

Wednesday's data showed the US services sector slowed more than expected in March. Separate data showed private sector job ads fell well short of expectations. 

Investors now await Friday's non-farm payrolls report for March. 

While gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates dim non-yielding bullion's appeal. 

Markets see a 59 percent chance of the Fed standing pat on interest rates in May, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said it was too early to know if the Fed would need to raise interest rates at its May policy meeting. 

"The gold trade is getting a bit overcrowded but the macro backdrop still strongly remains firmly in its favor," Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note, adding that gold's immediate resistance is at the $2,050 level. Spot silver fell 0.6 percent to $24.82 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8 percent to $1,005.01, while palladium edged 0.1 percent lower to $1,427.74.

Topics: Gold US Dollars Price

Updated 06 April 2023
RIYADH: Savvy Games, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement to acquire US-based gaming firm Scopely for $4.9 billion. 

Touted to be one of the biggest acquisitions ever happened in the gaming industry, the move is expected to catalyze Saudi Arabia’s efforts to evolve as a global gaming hub, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals. 

“At Savvy Games Group, our mission is to invest in – and grow – the global games community by inviting the best minds to join us,” said Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group. 

He added: “Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today, and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities.” 

Topics: PIF Saudi gaming

