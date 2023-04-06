OneWeb NEOM JV becomes member of Digital Cooperation Organization  

RIYADH: NEOM’s satellite company has joined a global multilateral body as it looks to play a part in accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy in the region.

OneWeb NEOM – a joint venture with the low earth orbit satellite connectivity company OneWeb – has been included as an Observer Member of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which includes 13 member states representing a population of over 600 million.

OneWeb's membership in the DCO will allow it to learn about and share insights into the initiatives the global body is launching throughout its member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and Pakistan, the company said in a press release.

“OneWeb has a shared vision with the DCO and its esteemed leadership to provide sustainable and inclusive connectivity for those hardest to reach,” said Latih Hamad, CEO of OneWeb NEOM JV.

Through membership of the DCO, he said OneWeb will work with member states and other partners to leverage their low Earth orbit constellation to help bridge the digital divide across the DCO member states.

This newest MENA achievement for OneWeb demonstrates the region's rising need for connectivity, as well as its vision and skills to promote digital transformation via a robust partnership with local infrastructure and service providers.

“This agreement is another example of OneWeb’s collaborative approach to ensure even the remotest communities, individuals and economies can realize their full potential,” Latih continued.

OneWeb is on schedule to launch its coverage solutions in the area and throughout the world in 2023.

“Without connectivity, it is almost impossible for nations to create and leverage inclusive digital economies that benefit all. Low earth orbit constellations can deliver high-performance satellite connectivity services across underserviced areas and will play an important role in overcoming the connectivity gap,” Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the DCO said.

In October 2021, the OneWeb NEOM JV was founded for $200 million, to offer high-speed satellite communication to NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the entire Middle East, and neighboring countries.