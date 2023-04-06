You are here

  • Home
  • Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023
M3 money supply is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/47c9a

Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023

Money supply in Saudi Arabia rises 4.72% in Q1 of 2023
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s money supply increased 4.72 percent during the first quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the Kingdom’s central bank.

The M3 money supply, which is usually monitored as a broad measure of liquidity in the monetary system, reached SR2,613 ($696 billion) in the week ending March 30, rising from SR2,595 billion at the end of December.

The former figure also represented a 1 percent rise compared to the week ending March 23, according to the central bank, also known as SAMA.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi money supply

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
  • Findings made by Stanford University in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks second globally for societal awareness of artificial intelligence, according to the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report by Stanford University.

The study provides information for policymakers, researchers and industry professionals to better understand the current situation regarding artificial intelligence and possible future trends.

This year’s report suggests a high rate of confidence among Saudi citizens when dealing with AI products and services. The Kingdom ranked second globally, after China, in terms of people’s positivity and optimism toward the technology.

The survey covered several areas, the most important being the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia ranked joint first with China on a question about the “positive impact of AI products and services on the lives of respondents in the survey during the next three to five years.”

It ranked second on the question of “whether AI products and services will make the lives of the respondents in the survey easier” and also when respondents were asked about their “knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence. At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI

Related

Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told
Saudi Arabia
Artificial intelligence cannot ‘substitute’ for human thought in translation process, Ithra session told
Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents
Corporate News
Saudi artificial intelligence summit attracts global talents

Saudi aviation cements pandemic recovery with 82% passenger surge in 2022: GASTAT

Saudi aviation cements pandemic recovery with 82% passenger surge in 2022: GASTAT
Updated 06 April 2023
Nirmal Menon

Saudi aviation cements pandemic recovery with 82% passenger surge in 2022: GASTAT

Saudi aviation cements pandemic recovery with 82% passenger surge in 2022: GASTAT
Updated 06 April 2023
Nirmal Menon

RIYADH Air travel in Saudi Arabia is soaring thanks to an 82 percent surge in passengers to 88 million in 2022 compared to the previous 12 months, according to the General Authority of Statistics.

According to the report, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah emerged as the busiest airport in Saudi Arabia in 2022, as it handled 32 million passengers.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh came in second, with about 27 million passengers, followed by King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, with about 10 million.

In 2022, the average number of daily flights arriving and departing at international airports was 131.29 and at domestic airports was 5.94.

The impressive recovery in the aviation sector after the universal pandemic also pushed the ancillary companies to new heights.

The number of companies involved in air transport activities such as passenger movement, cargo handling, and other transit support activities touched 1,443 — an increase of 20 percent over 2021.

The Air Transport Statistics Publication further highlighted the improving employment scenario in the sector.

The number of female employees in these companies increased by 70 percent to 4,000 last year compared to the earlier year. The headcount of male employees, on the other hand, rose 38 percent to 28,000.

The report also threw some surprises on the private aviation front as flights on these aircraft increased 41 percent to 64,000 in 2022.

“King Khalid International Airport recorded the highest number of private flights in 2022 by 32 percent compared to other airports,” the report stated.

Commercial flights undoubtedly held the chunkier pie with 701,000 during the period under review, which also clocked 41 percent over the earlier year.

Meanwhile, international air freight was also northbound in 2022 — a reflection of an economy putting the pedal to the metal — as it picked up 12 percent to 559,000 tons in 2022 from 2021.

The report added that the Netherlands registered the highest number of international cargo departures for 2021 and 2022.

Topics: Saudi aviation air freight air traffic air travel

Related

Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  
Business & Economy
Saudi aviation sector scores over 94% in ICAO’s security audit  

Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 

Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 

Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: After performing strongly for nine consecutive sessions, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down for the second successive day on Thursday, as it went down 14.48 points or 0.13 percent to 10,906.15. 

While parallel market Nomu edged up by 214.61 points or 1.08 percent to 20,013.87, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.39 percent to close at 1482.55. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Thursday was SR4.92 billion ($1.31 billion). 

The top gainer of the day was Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co., as its share prices went up by 9.98 percent to SR24.24.

Other top performers were Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, whose shares went up by 7.51 percent and 5.21 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co., which saw its share price drop by 5.35 percent to SR38.90.

On the announcements front, United Wire Factories Co. submitted an application to the Capital Market Authority to reduce the company’s capital. 

In a Tadawul statement, the firm noted it will announce any future developments in this regard later. 

Meanwhile, Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. obtained CMA’s approval to increase its capital from SR6.3 million to SR12.6 million through a one-for-one bonus share distribution. 

The capital raise will be financed by transferring SR6.3 million from the retained earnings, to increase the number of shares from 630,000 to 1.26 million.

Another announcement came from Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co.. 

The company’s subscription to new shares and rights trading began on April 6 to increase capital to SR400 million from SR50 million, it said in a statement. 

According to the statement, rights trading will end on April 13, while the subscription to the new shares will close on April 25.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Tasi reverses gains after nine sessions of ascent
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Tasi reverses gains after nine sessions of ascent

Qatar Central Bank’s auction receives bids worth $2.7bn 

Qatar Central Bank’s auction receives bids worth $2.7bn 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Qatar Central Bank’s auction receives bids worth $2.7bn 

Qatar Central Bank’s auction receives bids worth $2.7bn 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Treasury bills and sukuk that were issued by the Qatar Central Bank on Thursday attracted 9.7 billion qatari riyals ($2.66 billion) of bids compared to 4.58 billion riyals last month. 

The securities had a variety of tenors – ranging from one week to nine months – with 1 billion riyals allocated to each period. The total amount reached 5 billion riyals in April.  

The bank reported in a tweet that the one week tenor had an interest rate of 5.255 percent, and that the one month offering was set at an interest rate of 5.3125 percent. 

Additionally, the bank set a 5.395 percent interest rate for the three months tenor, a 5.4525 percent rate for the six months, and a 5.5 percent rate for the nine months.  

As for the auction held on March 9, it allocated an amount of 1 billion riyals for the one week period, and 500 million riyals for the remaining tenors. 

Topics: Qatar Central Bank

Related

Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022
Business & Economy
Qatar’s economy records 8% growth rate in Q4 of 2022

OneWeb NEOM JV becomes member of Digital Cooperation Organization  

OneWeb NEOM JV becomes member of Digital Cooperation Organization  
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

OneWeb NEOM JV becomes member of Digital Cooperation Organization  

OneWeb NEOM JV becomes member of Digital Cooperation Organization  
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s satellite company has joined a global multilateral body as it looks to play a part in accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy in the region.  

OneWeb NEOM – a joint venture with the low earth orbit satellite connectivity company OneWeb – has been included as an Observer Member of the Digital Cooperation Organization, which includes 13 member states representing a population of over 600 million.  

OneWeb's membership in the DCO will allow it to learn about and share insights into the initiatives the global body is launching throughout its member nations, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, and Pakistan, the company said in a press release.   

“OneWeb has a shared vision with the DCO and its esteemed leadership to provide sustainable and inclusive connectivity for those hardest to reach,” said Latih Hamad, CEO of OneWeb NEOM JV. 

Through membership of the DCO, he said OneWeb will work with member states and other partners to leverage their low Earth orbit constellation to help bridge the digital divide across the DCO member states. 

This newest MENA achievement for OneWeb demonstrates the region's rising need for connectivity, as well as its vision and skills to promote digital transformation via a robust partnership with local infrastructure and service providers.  

“This agreement is another example of OneWeb’s collaborative approach to ensure even the remotest communities, individuals and economies can realize their full potential,” Latih continued.  

OneWeb is on schedule to launch its coverage solutions in the area and throughout the world in 2023.  

“Without connectivity, it is almost impossible for nations to create and leverage inclusive digital economies that benefit all. Low earth orbit constellations can deliver high-performance satellite connectivity services across underserviced areas and will play an important role in overcoming the connectivity gap,” Deemah AlYahya, secretary-general of the DCO said.  

In October 2021, the OneWeb NEOM JV was founded for $200 million, to offer high-speed satellite communication to NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the entire Middle East, and neighboring countries. 

Topics: NEOM Digital

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 
Egypt nominates former tourism and antiquities minister for UNESCO director general post 
Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon raise risk of conflict
Rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon raise risk of conflict
Juventus given partial stadium ban for racism toward Lukaku
Juventus given partial stadium ban for racism toward Lukaku
Drone used in bid to smuggle drugs into Lebanon’s biggest prison
Drone used in bid to smuggle drugs into Lebanon’s biggest prison

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.