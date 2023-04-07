You are here

  • Home
  • China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US envoy after McCarthy-Tsai meeting

China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US envoy after McCarthy-Tsai meeting

China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US envoy after McCarthy-Tsai meeting
Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's top representative in US, speaks during an event with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and members of the Taiwanese community in New York on March 30, 2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pnext

Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US envoy after McCarthy-Tsai meeting

China imposes further sanctions on Taiwan’s US envoy after McCarthy-Tsai meeting
  • De-factor Ambassador Hsiao Bi-khim and family members are now banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau
  • The sanctions also prohibit investors and firms related to Hsiao from cooperating with mainland organizations and individuals
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

BEIJING/TAIPEI: China has imposed further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, prohibiting her and family members from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, state media reported on Friday.

The sanctions, announced by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, also prohibit investors and firms related to Hsiao from cooperating with mainland organizations and individuals. They come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in the United States this week.

“Wow, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) just sanctioned me again, for the second time,” Hsiao tweeted in response to the announcement.
China also imposed similar sanctions on The Prospect Foundation, which is headed by a former Taiwanese foreign minister, and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats, a multinational alliance Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) co-founded in 1993.
China’s Taiwan Affairs Office accused the institutions of promoting the idea of “Taiwan independence” internationally, state media reported.
Last August, after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China imposed sanctions including an entry ban on seven Taiwanese officials and lawmakers including Hsiao whom it accused of being “independence diehards,” drawing condemnation from the democratically governed island.
China considers Taiwan its own territory and not a separate country. Taiwan’s government disputes China’s claim.
Others on the August sanctions list also include Taiwan foreign minister Joseph Wu and Secretary-General of Taiwan’s National Security Council Wellington Koo, and DPP politicians.
Chinese sanctions will have little practical impact as senior Taiwanese officials do not visit China while Chinese courts do not have jurisdiction in Taiwan.
DPP lawmaker Chao Tien-lin told reporters the sanctions on Hsiao were “absurd”. “This will have no impact on her,” he told reporters at parliament.

 

 

Topics: China-Taiwan row Hsiao Bi-khim Kevin McCarthy Tsai Ing-wen

Related

China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
World
China deploys warships near Taiwan after Tsai-McCarthy meeting
US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests
World
US House leader, Taiwan president meet as China protests

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers

South Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on North Korean workers
  • North Korea still devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear and missile programs
  • North Korean workers remain in China, Russia and elsewhere despite an earlier UN order to repatriate them
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

SEOUL: South Korea, the US and Japan called for stronger international support of efforts to ban North Korea from sending workers abroad and curb the North’s cybercrimes as a way to block the country’s means to fund its nuclear program.
The top South Korean, US and Japanese nuclear envoys met in Seoul on Friday in their first gathering in four months to discuss how to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal. The North’s recent weapons tests show it is intent on acquiring more advanced missiles designed to attack the US and its allies, rather than returning to talks.
Despite 11 rounds of UN sanctions and pandemic-related hardships that have worsened its economic and food problems, North Korea still devotes much of its scarce resources to its nuclear and missile programs. Contributing to financing its weapons program is also likely the North’s crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities and the wages sent by North Korean workers remaining in China, Russia and elsewhere despite an earlier UN order to repatriate them by the end of 2019, experts say.
In a joint statement, the South Korean, US and Japanese envoys urged the international community to thoroughly abide by UN resolutions on the banning of North Korean workers overseas, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said a large number of North Korean workers remains engaged in economic activities around the world and transmits money that is used in the North’s weapons programs. It said the three envoys tried to call attention to the North Korean workers because the North may further reopen its international borders as the global COVID-19 situation improves.
“We need to make sure that its provocations never go unpunished. We will effectively counter North Korea’s future provocations and cut their revenue streams that fund these illegal activities,” Kim Gunn, the South Korean envoy, said in televised comments at the start of the meeting.
Sung Kim, the US envoy, said that with its nuclear and missile programs and "malicious cyber program that targets countries and individuals around the globe,” North Korea threatens the security and prosperity of the entire international community.
South Korea’s spy agency said in December that North Korean hackers had stolen an estimated $1.2 billion (1.5 trillion won) in cryptocurrency and other virtual assets in the past five years, more than half of it last year alone. The National Intelligence Service said North Korea’s capacity to steal digital assets was considered among the best in the world because it has focused on cybercrimes since UN economic sanctions were toughened in 2017 in response to its nuclear and missile tests.
Friday’s trilateral meeting will likely infuriate North Korea, which has previously warned that the three countries’ moves to boost their security cooperation prompted urgent calls to reinforce its own military capability.
North Korea has long argued the UN sanctions and US-led military exercises in the region are proof of Washington’s hostility against Pyongyang. The North has also said it was compelled to develop nuclear weapons to cope with US military threats, though US and South Korean officials have steadfastly said they have no intention of invading the North.
Earlier this week, the United States conducted anti-submarine naval drills with South Korean and Japanese forces in their first such training in six months. The US also flew nuclear-capable bombers for separate, bilateral aerial training with South Korean warplanes.
North Korea hasn’t performed weapons tests in reaction to those US-involved drills. But last month, it carried out a barrage of missile tests to protest the earlier South Korean-US military training that it sees as an invasion rehearsal.
There are also concerns that North Korea could carry out its first nuclear test in more than five years, since it unveiled a new type of nuclear warhead last week. Foreign experts debate whether North Korea has developed warheads small and light enough to fit on missiles.

Topics: South Korea US Japan North Korea

Related

As sanctions bite, N.Korean workers leave Chinese border hub
World
As sanctions bite, N.Korean workers leave Chinese border hub
North Korean factories humming with ‘Made in China’ clothes
Business & Economy
North Korean factories humming with ‘Made in China’ clothes

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi
Updated 07 April 2023
Press Trust of India | AP

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi

In India, mangrove trees make way for booming city of Kochi
  • Environmentalists are concerned over the loss and declining health of mangrove cover in Kerala's capital city of Kochi, which is particularly effective at sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air
Updated 07 April 2023
Press Trust of India | AP

KOCHI, India: Burrowed between mangroves and a bustling skyline, 70-year-old Rajan, who only uses one name, reminisces about his old home.

For nearly sixty years, Rajan has lived comfortably among the trees in Mangalavanam forest in India’s southern Kerala state. In the last two decades, the surrounding city of Kochi has boomed as the state’s financial capital and swallowed up once-protected green areas, including Rajan’s former home.
He was forced to sell his land to a local private realtor when the area was bought up for construction about 15 years ago. He moved into a makeshift dwelling on the edge of a protected bird sanctuary.
“Now there are buildings all around and no wind,” said Rajan, adding that the towering concrete has made the city and forest stifling hot.
Government buildings, private offices and homes have sprung up at pace, cutting deep into the forest known as the “green lung of Kochi.” The trees are now squeezed on all sides by buildings, construction and smog.
Environmentalists are concerned over the loss and declining health of mangrove cover, which is particularly effective at sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air, can fend off scorching heat for nearby residents and sustains populations of local wildlife.
Officials and developers alike defend the need to house the state’s dense population and harness economic growth in the world’s soon-to-be most populous nation, but experts say this cannot come at the cost of green spaces.
Kerala has lost nearly 98 percent of its mangrove forests, shrinking from 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) to just 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) since 1975, according to figures from the Kerala Forest Research Institute. Mangrove cover across the country creeped up slightly between 2017 to 2019 at a rate of 0.5 percent per year thanks to concerted efforts by the government with restoration and maintenance projects springing up in Kerala and beyond.
“I had literally fought with the government to come out with plans to protect the mangrove forests,” said Kathireshan Kandasamy, who studies India’s mangrove forests and is a former member of the National Mangrove Committee, a body set up by the government to advise on conservation.
In 2022 the Indian government, following Kandasamy and the committee’s advice, identified 44 critical mangrove ecosystems in the country, including two in Kerala. It launched a management action plan to protect and maintain the areas. State governments also started sanctioning funds for conservation projects.
The shrunken Mangalavanam is now listed as a protected area, but there are concerns about the impact of nearby development.
“I found out that some city drainage is passing through this mangrove ecosystem,” said Rani Varghese, a research scholar at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. Varghese said the runoff “is changing its whole ecosystem.”
While the trees themselves are still sucking planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the air, Varghese explained, effluents and pollutants in the soil hamper how good of a sink for carbon the soil can be.
With record amounts of carbon dioxide being pumped into the air by human activity, maintaining ecosystems like mangrove forests can counteract some of the harms of warming.
The potential of the forest to store carbon “is actually in the state of deterioration,” said Varghese.
A. Anil Kumar, who’s mayor of the city’s administrative body, the Kochi Corporation, said while they cannot do anything about wastewater runoff immediately the area will continue to be studied.
In the meantime, property companies use what’s left of the squeezed forests as a selling point for extravagant homes and office buildings in the area.
Signs outside new developments boast about their luxury apartments’ untouched green views from properties’ multiple balconies. Long, plastic advertising boards line nearby roads with images of thick forests.
The apartments give residents spectacular sights of backwaters merging with the Arabian Sea and, for a premium, Mangalavanam’s last green stronghold in the form of the bird sanctuary, which is surrounded by construction and scaffolding.
K. Krishnankutty, a nearby resident, comes for a morning walk every day on the surrounding road, where mangrove branches hang overhead, lining wide pavements. He said he loves the shade and chirping birds but laments how much the lush space has slimmed in recent years.
“All around this Mangalavanam used to be open with no tall buildings,” Krishnankutty said. “So many migratory birds used to come here. Now we cannot see any as the buildings cover up this area.”
Experts fear the loss of Kerala’s forests could worsen in the coming years.
Some 75 percent of the remaining mangroves across Kerala are in the hands of private individuals and could be cleared for more lucrative intensive shrimp farming, said M. Ramit, a program officer for the Wildlife Trust of India, who is working on a project to restore mangroves in Kannur, a coastal district in northern Kerala.
“The Kerala government had earlier devised a plan to acquire the mangrove land from private individuals in order to conserve them,” Ramit said, but “somehow, the plan was later dropped.”
But Kerala’s state department of environment and climate change contested the claims and said there is no threat to the existing mangrove forests, regardless of ownership, as the forests are protected by state laws.
Varghese, the Kerala University researcher, said there’s still hope that the trend of mangrove loss can be reversed and the forest ecosystem can function normally in the near future.
“If we stop the adverse human interventions in the sanctuary and divert the drainage from Mangalavanam, in another 10 years we could regain all the potential benefits of the mangrove ecosystem,” Varghese said.
With the right measures, she said, communities can “turn it around as a good carbon sink.”

Topics: Mangroves Kochi Mangalavanam forest Kerala

Related

Special Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan
World
Female rangers guard world’s largest arid mangrove forest in Pakistan
The contracts are part of the center’s afforestation efforts in the coastal environment of Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Deals signed to plant mangrove trees in Saudi Arabia

Macron says counting on Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Macron says counting on Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

Macron says counting on Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’

Macron says counting on Xi to ‘bring Russia to its senses’
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

BEIJING: French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday to “bring Russia to its senses” over Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.
The French president, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia’s invasion of its neighbor.
“I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table,” Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting.
The two leaders met Thursday after a formal welcome ceremony in Tiananmen Square, complete with a 21-gun salute.
In remarks to the press following their meeting, Xi said he “stood ready to issue a joint call with France” for the resumption of “peace talks as soon as possible,” according to Chinese state media Xinhua.
He reiterated his support of the “solemn pledge that nuclear weapons must not be used” and for all parties to “avoid attacking civilians or civilian facilities.”
“In this regard, everyone must be reminded of their duties, especially Russia,” Macron replied.
A recent announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “is not consistent with the commitments made to you, to us and to international law,” Macron said next to the Chinese leader.
Xi went to Moscow last month to reaffirm his alliance with Putin — framed as an anti-Western front — but has not yet spoken directly with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to a French diplomat, Xi expressed a willingness to speaking with Zelensky, but only when the time is right.
Macron “pressed Xi Jinping not to deliver anything to Russia that would be used for its war against Ukraine,” added the French diplomat, following Western claims that Beijing could be mulling arms shipments to support Russia’s war.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is accompanying Macron on his visit, welcomed Xi’s openness to speaking with Zelensky.
She said that in her own meeting Thursday with Chinese leaders, she warned that arms shipments to Russia would “significantly harm” relations.
“As a member of the UN Security Council, there is a big responsibility and we expect that China will play its role and promote a just peace, one that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the cornerstones of the UN charter,” von der Leyen said.
Moscow poured cold water on prospects of mediation, insisting on Thursday it had “no choice” but to press on with its offensive in Ukraine.
“Undoubtedly, China has a very effective and commanding potential for mediation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“But the situation with Ukraine is complex, so far there are no prospects for a political settlement.”
Macron’s visit to China, his first since 2019, comes as Western pressure mounts on Beijing to help push for peace in Ukraine.
Beijing is officially neutral, and Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.
Macron said he wants to “be a voice that unites Europe” over Ukraine, and that coming to China with von der Leyen serves to “underline the consistency of this approach.”
Macron’s talks with Xi were followed by a trilateral meeting with von der Leyen, after which the French and Chinese leaders held a state dinner.
Macron will travel to Guangzhou in southern China to meet students on Friday, taking with him a broad delegation of top politicians, business leaders and even celebrities, including composer Jean-Michel Jarre.
The visit comes in the face of mounting Chinese pressure on Taiwan, with the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday.
Beijing baulks at any official contact between Taipei and the rest of the world, insisting there is only “one China.”
China had repeatedly warned both sides that the meeting should not take place and deployed an aircraft carrier near Taiwan hours before the talks went ahead.
Three additional warships were detected in waters separating the island from China, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.
Macron’s trip has an important economic component as well, with the French leader keen to firm up a crucial trade partnership.
Macron is accompanied by more than 50 French business leaders, including top bosses of Airbus, EDF and Veolia.
Airbus announced Thursday it would open a second final assembly line in China that will double its production capacity in the country, with the framework for the deal signed by CEO Guillaume Faury in Beijing.
Asia has become a key market for both Airbus and its US rival Boeing, as demand for air travel climbs with an expanding middle class.
“It makes a lot of sense for us, as the Chinese market keeps growing, to be serving local for the Chinese airlines, and probably some other customers in the region,” Faury said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuel Macron Xi Jinping

Nearly a million Sahel children face ‘severe wasting’, UN says

Nearly a million Sahel children face ‘severe wasting’, UN says
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

Nearly a million Sahel children face ‘severe wasting’, UN says

Nearly a million Sahel children face ‘severe wasting’, UN says
  • Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

DAKAR: Nearly a million young children in Africa’s Sahel region will face severe acute malnutrition this year amid high food prices, conflict and climate change, UNICEF warned Friday.
“An estimated 970,000 children under 5 from West Africa’s three central Sahel countries (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger) will face severe wasting this year,” the UN children’s agency said in a statement.
The three countries are poor, landlocked and fighting jihadist insurgencies.
Niger is expected to face the highest burden, with 430,000 children estimated to be affected, a 14 percent decrease on the 2022 total thanks to government efforts.
In Mali, 367,000 children are forecast to face severe wasting, up more than 18 percent from last year.
“Growing insecurity and conflict means vulnerability is increasing in the region, and it is getting harder to help communities in isolated areas,” UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, said in the statement.
The UN agency said data indicated an increase in child wasting across the Sahel in 2023, including in parts of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo.
It called on governments to put child nutrition “high on national priority agendas” and boost national investments in the early prevention, detection and treatment of child malnutrition.
 

Topics: united nation Sahel countries Burkina Faso mali Niger

Related

Burkinabe Muslims and Christians chant the national anthem while they gather to break the fast together. (Reuters)
World
Burkina Faso Muslims and Christians back unity amid insurgency
540,000 children in Yemen ‘starving’: UNICEF
Middle-East
540,000 children in Yemen ‘starving’: UNICEF

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket

SpaceX prepares for rehearsal, test flight of Starship rocket
  • SpaceX will need a green light from the Federal Aviation Administration before being allowed to carry out the orbital test launch
Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: SpaceX plans to carry out a launch rehearsal next week of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, and its first test flight possibly the following week, the private space company said Thursday.
SpaceX published photos of the massive Starship, which is designed to eventually send astronauts to the Moon and beyond, on its launchpad at the company’s base in Texas.
“Starship fully stacked at Starbase,” SpaceX said in a tweet. “Team is working toward a launch rehearsal next week followed by Starship’s first integrated flight test ~ week later pending regulatory approval.”
SpaceX will need a green light from the Federal Aviation Administration before being allowed to carry out the orbital test launch.
SpaceX conducted a successful test-firing of the 33 Raptor engines on the first-stage booster of Starship in February.
The 230-foot (69-meter) Super Heavy booster was anchored to the ground during the test-firing, called a static fire, to prevent it from lifting off.
Starship consists of a reusable capsule that would carry crew and cargo and the first-stage booster.
NASA has picked the Starship capsule to ferry its astronauts to the Moon as part of the Artemis III mission, set for 2025 at the earliest.
The US space agency will take astronauts up to lunar orbit itself in November 2024 using its own heavy rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS), which has been in development for more than a decade.
Starship is both bigger and more powerful than SLS.
It generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than double that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.
SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit, and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue a journey to Mars or beyond.
Other super heavy rockets under development include Blue Origin’s New Glenn, China’s Long March 9 and Russia’s Yenizei.

Topics: SpaceX Starship

Related

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
World
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carrying UAE astronaut docks with ISS after technical issue
Update SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi
Middle-East
SpaceX, NASA postpone launch carrying UAE astronaut AlNeyadi

Latest updates

REVIEW: ‘Kill Boksoon’ — a slick, stylish, action-packed Korean thriller 
REVIEW: ‘Kill Boksoon’ — a slick, stylish, action-packed Korean thriller 
KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan
KSrelief continues distributing food aid during Ramadan
Arab-American artists: Saj Issa — ‘I’m interested in the consequences of globalization’ 
Arab-American artists: Saj Issa — ‘I’m interested in the consequences of globalization’ 
Thunder silence Jazz to boost bid for play-in berth, Suns win seventh straight
Thunder silence Jazz to boost bid for play-in berth, Suns win seventh straight
Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals
Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.