Russian rouble tumbles in biggest intraday fall this year

Russian rouble tumbles in biggest intraday fall this year
The rouble is the third worst performing currency in the world, in the year to date (Shutterstock)
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

Russian rouble tumbles in biggest intraday fall this year

Russian rouble tumbles in biggest intraday fall this year
Updated 45 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble suffered its biggest intraday fall of the year on Friday, tumbling to the lowest levels against the dollar and euro since April last year in the face of a foreign currency crunch in Moscow and the sale of Western businesses in Russia, according to Retuers.

The rouble nosedived to 113 to the dollar after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, though the Russian central bank and finance ministry stabilized the currency and it strengthened to 50 per dollar in July.

But since the West imposed a price cap on Russian oil — the lifeblood of the Russian economy — late last year the rouble has weakened from about 60 per dollar to more than 80 this week.

On Friday, the rouble skidded more than 2 percent against the US dollar to an intraday low of 83.50 and fell more than 2 percent against the euro an intraday low of 91.32 against .

Traders said the Russian currency was under pressure from a cocktail of problems including the sale of Western assets to domestic investors, which stoked demand for dollars, while lower oil prices in March cut export revenue.

The reported transfer of $1.21 billion to Shell for its stake in the Far East Sakhalin-2 gas project was cited by traders as a major factor as the daily trade in the rouble-dollar pair is only about $1 billion per day, down from more than $3 billion a day before the war.

“Buying for the Shell deal is the main reason,” a trader at one of Moscow’s biggest trading desks said on condition of anonymity.

The trader said the market expected the rouble to strengthen against the dollar in coming days and weeks as Russian companies buy roubles for tax payments and on the back of higher oil prices.

“We are expecting a sharp strengthening of the rouble, for example, by 2 percent or more,” the trader said. This was the worst week for the rouble against the dollar in 9 months.

Yuri Popov, an analyst at Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, said he expected the rouble to return to around 80 per dollar in coming weeks and to stabilize there.

Global Laggard 

The rouble is the third-worst performer among global currencies so far this year, behind only the Egyptian pound and the Argentine peso, Reuters calculations show.

Traders said that the recent recovery in oil prices from last month’s declines is likely to support the currency in the coming weeks. Russia is the world’s second-largest oil exporter behind Saudi Arabia.

Oil prices fell in late March but have rebounded after banking turmoil in the West and an OPEC+ decision to cut output targets. Brent crude oil fell as low as $70 in late March but was trading around $85 on Thursday.

Russia’s main Urals blend sells at a discount to Brent.

“The Russian currency remains in fundamentally weak conditions,” said Vladimir Evstifeev, head of analysis at Bank Zenik. He said exporters were reluctant to swap their export revenues for roubles in the expectation that the dollar would strengthen while importers were buying foreign currency in the expectation of a bounce back in consumer confidence.

“The rate of weakening of the Russian currency is increasing, so it is likely that the authorities will get involved in the situation on the foreign exchange market and conduct a series of verbal interventions in support of the rouble.”

Amid a deficit of foreign currency, the central bank injected yuan liquidity via currency swaps this week.

The rouble fell 1.6 percent against the yuan to 11.99 .

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov talked up the rouble on Thursday when asked by state television about its fall.

“Prices for our energy have now gone up and this is a signal that there will be more foreign currency coming into the country,” he said. “Consequently, this will lead to the rouble rate having a tendency to strengthen.” 

Topics: rouble Russia

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking

Riyadh beats Paris, Berlin, and Madrid in global Smart City ranking
Updated 6 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Riyadh has beaten the capitals of France, Germany and Spain in a global Smart City ranking, with Makkah, Jeddah, and Madinah included in the list for the first time.

The list, which seeks to find out how technology is enabling cities to achieve a higher quality of life for their inhabitants, places the Saudi capital 30th on the global ranking – making it the third highest Arab city.

It is also up from 39th last year and 55th in 2019.

Makkah is placed 52nd – which still makes it the fourth highest Arab city – with Jeddah coming in the 56th position and Madinah ranked 85th.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai lead the way for Arab cities, coming in at 13th and 17th respectively on the list of 141 settlements. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Smart City observatory is one of the global indexes that evaluates the preparedness of cities and it is an assessment tool and holistic, interdisciplinary approach for urban planners, decision-makers, and researchers to evaluate smart tech systems’ contributions to improving the living standards of residents.

The improvement in the Saudi cities’ ranking in the Smart City index was the result of collaborative efforts of all concerned agencies, including the National Smart City Platform, launched by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, added SPA.

The top ranked city is Zurich in Switzerland, followed by Olso in Norway, and Canberra in Australia.

The full report notes the absence of American or African cities in the top 20, which is dominated by those in Europe or the Asia-Pacific – with the exception of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

New York ranks 22nd while Cairo, at 108th, is the leading African city. Medellin in Colombia is the leading South American location at 118.

The report notes: “The 2023 rankings reflect a growing interest and higher levels of concern about the quality of life that residents are expecting to enjoy in their respective cities. 

“Size is often a handicap rather than an advantage in this regard. This explains why most large metropolises such as Boston (34th) or Paris (46th) rank relatively low in the index, in spite of remarkable progress in a number of key areas such as sustainability and mobility.”

Topics: Smart city Riyadh

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds

Shanghai copper set for weekly losses amid economic headwinds
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Copper prices in Shanghai nudged up on Friday, amid quiet trading ahead of the US non-farm payrolls report, but the metal was headed for a slight weekly loss under macro economic pressure, according to Reuters.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 0.6 percent higher at 69,040 yuan ($10,041.89) a ton as of 0755 GMT. It has lost 0.6 percent so far this week.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by SHFE declined at a slower rate on Friday, down 0.5 percent week on week to 155,761 tons.

Trading on the London Metal Exchange is closed because of the Good Friday holiday. Three-month LME copper declined 1.5 percent this week.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, touched their lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday after weak US economic data fueled fears of a recession.

The dollar index dipped on Friday in thin trading as investors pondered how pivotal US jobs data coming out on a stock trading holiday might impact the Federal Reserve’s policy and unleash a potentially volatile market reaction.

Meanwhile, tight inventories and improved demand in top consumer China lent some support to the market.

Marex noted a growing number of Chinese smelters were inactive by the end of March and the second quarter is also expected to be a particularly busy period for maintenance in China.

CITIC Futures forecast for 2023 that China’s copper production will rise by 6.6 percent while its demand will increase by 4 percent.

SHFE tin slipped 0.5 percent to 196,700 yuan, while aluminum gained 0.5 percent to 18,690 yuan a ton, zinc climbed 0.2 percent at 22,140 yuan, lead was up 0.6 percent at 15,320 yuan, and nickel rose 3.1 percent to 178,760 yuan.

SHFE nickel stocks plunged 16.7 percent to 1,505 tons on Friday, the lowest since August 2022.

Topics: copper Metals

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN

World food prices fall for 12th month running in March — UN
Updated 07 April 2023
Reuters

ROME: The UN’s food agency’s world price index fell in March for a 12th consecutive month, and is now down 20.5 percent from a record high hit one year ago following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The Food and Agriculture Organization’s price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 126.9 points last month against 129.7 for February, the agency said on Friday. It was the lowest reading since July 2021.

The February reading was originally given as 129.8.

A combination of ample supplies, subdued import demand and the extension of a deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea contributed to the drop, FAO said.

The Rome-based agency said the decline in the index reflected lower prices for cereals, vegetable oils and dairy products, which offset rises in sugar and meat prices.

“While prices dropped at the global level, they are still very high and continue to increase in domestic markets, posing additional challenges to food security,” Maximo Torero, FAO’s chief economist said in a statement.

“This is particularly so in net food importing developing countries, with the situation aggravated by the depreciation of their currencies against the US dollar or the euro and a mounting debt burden,” he added.

The FAO cereal price index fell 5.6 percent month-on-month in March, with wheat registering a 7.1 percent drop, maize a 4.6 percent decline and rice easing 3.2 percent.

Vegetable oils fell 3.0 percent, some 47.7 percent down on the level the index hit in March 2022, while the dairy index was down 0.8 percent.

By contrast, sugar rose 1.5 percent to its highest level since October 2016, hit by concerns over declining production prospects in India, Thailand and China. The meat price index rose by 0.8 percent.

Higher Wheat Production

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, the FAO raised its forecast for world wheat production in 2023, now pegged at 786 million tons — 1.3 percent below the 2022 level but nonetheless the second largest outturn on record.

“Near-record sown areas are expected in Asia, while dry conditions are impacting North Africa and southern Europe,” FAO said.

FAO also raised its forecast for world cereal production in 2022 to 2.777 billion tons, just 1.2 percent down from the previous year. World rice production in 2022/23 was seen at 516 million tons, 1.6 percent below the record 2021/22 harvest.

World cereal utilization in the 2022/23 period was seen at 2.779 billion tons, FAO said, down 0.7 percent from 2021/22. World cereal stocks by the close of the 2022/2023 seasons are expected to ease by 0.3 percent from their opening levels to 850 million tons.

Topics: Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd in global study of AI awareness

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and has hosted global summits on the topic. (@globalaisummit)
  • Findings made by Stanford University in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia ranks second globally for societal awareness of artificial intelligence, according to the 2023 Artificial Intelligence Index Report by Stanford University.

The study provides information for policymakers, researchers and industry professionals to better understand the current situation regarding artificial intelligence and possible future trends.

This year’s report suggests a high rate of confidence among Saudi citizens when dealing with AI products and services. The Kingdom ranked second globally, after China, in terms of people’s positivity and optimism toward the technology.

The survey covered several areas, the most important being the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia ranked joint first with China on a question about the “positive impact of AI products and services on the lives of respondents in the survey during the next three to five years.”

It ranked second on the question of “whether AI products and services will make the lives of the respondents in the survey easier” and also when respondents were asked about their “knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”

Saudi Arabia has a keen interest in artificial intelligence. At the G20 Summit in Osaka in 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “We live in a time of scientific innovations, unprecedented technologies and unlimited growth prospects.

“If used optimally, these new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things, can avoid many harms and bring huge benefits.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 

Airbus to open second China assembly line, double output 
  • Tax revenues in the second quarter will likely grow faster, says official
Updated 06 April 2023
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Airbus will open a new assembly line in China doubling its capacity in the world’s second-largest aviation market.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury signed agreements on Thursday to open the assembly line and formalize earlier orders for passenger jets.

The two agreements were signed in front of reporters during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing.

The number of aircraft involved in the “general terms agreement” formalizing previous orders was not immediately disclosed.

Airbus last year reported the sale of 292 aircraft to China.

HIGHLIGHTS

China’s economy grew 3 percent last year, the weakest in nearly half a century.

Beijing has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5 percent for this year.

Business entities are likely to get cuts in fees and taxes totaling more than $261.62 billion this year.

China accounts for up to a quarter of Airbus and Boeing deliveries in a normal year. China used to split jet purchase deals between Airbus and Boeing but deals with the US planemaker have slowed amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Economic growth

The rebound of China’s economy will be further consolidated and tax revenues in the second quarter will likely grow faster, but the economy still faces many uncertainties at home and abroad, the taxation administration said on Thursday. The country’s economy grew 3 percent last year, the weakest in nearly half a century. Beijing has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5 percent for this year.

Business entities are likely to get cuts in fees and taxes totaling more than 1.8 trillion yuan ($261.62 billion) this year, Wang Daoshu, an official at the state taxation administration office, said at a news conference.

To spur growth in 2022, China cut fees and gave credit rebates on tax to private businesses that were hit hard by stringent COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs. In 2022, the tax and fee cuts, tax refunds and deferred payments totaled 4.2 trillion yuan, according to the Finance Ministry. That included 2.4 trillion yuan in value-added tax rebates, the largest in recent years.

Yuan eases
China’s yuan eased against a rising dollar on Thursday, while investors were anxiously awaiting US non-farm payrolls for more clues on the US monetary tightening trajectory.

Currency traders said the yuan has been swinging in a thin range between 6.85 to 6.9 per dollar since mid-March as market participants were cautiously looking for the next catalyst. And the US jobs data due on Friday could affect the Federal Reserve policy outlook and bring volatility to the dollar and other major currencies, they added. Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.8747 per dollar, 48 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8699.

Services activity
China’s services activity in March revved up at the quickest pace in 2-1/2 years on robust new orders and job creation and a consumption-led post-COVID recovery, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

 

Topics: Airbus China aircraft

