Musician, 80, vows to play trombone in Kyiv 'until we win'

The locals say Dudkin's music brings them back to life. (AFP/File)
Updated 08 April 2023
AFP

  • Retired orchestra director Valentyn Dudkin has not touched his instrument in over 30 years
  • Starting 9:01 am each day, he plays Chervona Kalyna, which has become an unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian resistance
AFP

KYIV: Every morning, Valentyn Dudkin picks up his trombone -- an instrument he hadn't touched in 30 years -- to play Ukraine's national anthem in the courtyard of his apartment building in Kyiv.
The 80-year-old retired orchestra director dusted off his musical instrument after Russian leader Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine a year ago.
"I haven't played the trombone for over 30 years," Dudkin, a graduate of the Donetsk Conservatory in eastern Ukraine, tells AFP.
"The start of the full-scale war made me pick up the trombone again."
Rain or shine and with his 83-year-old wife by his side, Dudkin begins playing at 9:01 am, after observing a minute's silence first.
His repertoire usually consists of the national anthem and "Chervona Kalyna", a hugely popular folk song that has become an unofficial anthem of the resistance.
Dudkin has quickly gained a small following. Neighbours praise his efforts to cheer them up with his outdoor concerts.
On a recent morning, several people gather to listen to the musician despite the rain.
Two women unfurl the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine with the signature patriotic slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!" written on them.
Neighbours joke and laugh, while several chihuahuas dressed in yellow and blue coats huddle together in the rain.
The small crowd then falls silent as Dudkin begins playing. The music resonates across the courtyard flanked by colourful tower blocks and the small dogs yap.

Dudkin says the locals thank him for his music. "You cheer us up. You bring us back to life," they tell him.
Local resident Natalya Chayka says the morning gatherings -- "every day, regardless of the weather" -- are to tell the universe of their "strong desire" to defeat the Russians.
"We got to know each other and decided to sing the Ukrainian anthem every morning under Valentyn's leadership," says neighbour Svitlana Novikova.
"He said: 'We will sing until we win," she added.
Dudkin's youngest fan is two-year-old Andryusha, who wakes his grandmother up every day, anxious not to miss "Du du".
Back at home, Dudkin and his wife, who hail from the eastern region of Donetsk, show AFP black and white photos of their past life.
"We were so beautiful back then... Wow!" Dudkin exclaims.
Fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in the eastern region of Donetsk broke out in 2014 and intensified after Putin began the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Eastern Ukrainian cities like Bakhmut have been razed to the ground.
The couple say the outdoor concerts are their contribution to the war effort.
"We feel a duty to do so, a duty to ourselves," Dudkin says.

Culture minister in the Flemish Parliament, Jan Jambon (pictured), slammed the Ramadan-friendly labels as “paternalistic.”
Updated 07 April 2023
Arab News

  • Tags aim to warn Muslims of nudity, sex or violence in performances
  • But Flemish nationalists say they could lead to self-censorship
Arab News

LONDON: Theaters in Belgium have been accused of patronizing Muslims by using “Ramadan-friendly” labels to advertise their plays.

About 20 venues across the capital Brussels have started to use labels warning Muslim theatergoers of nudity, sex or violence in performances, and to encourage them to attend cultural events during Ramadan, the Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The move has prompted criticism from Flemish nationalists, who argued it could lead to “woke” self-censorship, with culture minister in the Flemish Parliament Jan Jambon slamming the labels as “paternalistic.”

A leading figure in the New Flemish Alliance, which is not part of Belgium’s coalition government but controls the powerful and wealthy Flanders region, Jambon wrote a letter to Brussels’ cultural centers, in which he said: “Such religious interference in cultural-artistic practice seems to me very problematic.”

He continued: “It is about warnings to the public, but it can also lead to a form of self-censorship, it also testifies to a rather paternalistic view of the cultural participant.”

Jambon said that while well-meaning, the policy could give rise to more division in society and was “at odds with the ambition of this Flemish government to combat segregation.”

The NVA party leader and mayor of Antwerp, Bart De Wever, recently published a book — “Over Woke” — in which he said too much political correctness could “kill Belgian culture.”

However, the head of the scheme, Barbara Van Lindt, said a similar idea had been successful in France and denied any “woke agenda” or censorship.

“They are warnings, with the sole purpose of preventing people from having an unpleasant experience,” she said.

“In Europe, such labels have been experimented with for some time, but under no circumstances should they curtail artistic, creative freedom.”

Bear kills jogger in Italy

Updated 07 April 2023
AFP

  • Andrea Papi, 26, was killed out running Wednesday in the mountainous region near his village, Caldes, in the Trentino region
  • He had suffered deep wounds to the neck, arms and chest
AFP

ROME: A bear attacked and killed a jogger on a woodland path in northwest Italy, the first case of its kind, a source close to the case told AFP Friday.
Andrea Papi, 26, was killed out running Wednesday in the mountainous region near his village, Caldes, in the Trentino region, said the source.
His family raised the alarm when he failed to return and a search team found his body overnight.
He had suffered deep wounds to the neck, arms and chest and an autopsy carried out on Friday concluded he had been attacked by a bear, the source added, confirming Italian news reports.
Already in March, a man had been attacked by a bear in the same region, launching a debate on the dangers posed by the animals, which were reintroduced there between 1996 and 2004.
The local authority has decided to track and kill the animal, once it had been identified, Trentino region president Maurizio Fugatti told reporters Friday evening.
Environmental group WWF had already acknowledged that it needed to be put down.
But Annamaria Procacci a former ecologist deputy who now works with the animal welfare group ENPA, denounced the lack of precautions taken by local officials.
Bears normally kept their distance from people, she argued.
The local authority had to ensure that people were kept away from zones where female bears were raising their cubs, she added.

Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Updated 06 April 2023
AP

  • Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday's flight when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back
  • He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat”
AP

CAPE TOWN: A pilot in South Africa made a hasty emergency landing after discovering a highly venomous cobra hiding under his seat.
Rudolf Erasmus had four passengers on board the light aircraft during Monday’s flight when he felt “something cold” slide across his lower back. He glanced down to see the head of a fairly large Cape Cobra “receding back under the seat,” he said.
“It was as if my brain didn’t know what was going on,” he told The Associated Press.
After taking a moment to compose himself, he informed his passengers of the slippery stowaway.
“There was a moment of stunned silence,” he said. Everyone stayed cool, especially the pilot.
Erasmus called air traffic control for permission to make an emergency landing in the town of Welkom in central South Africa. He still had to fly for another 10 to 15 minutes and land the plane with the snake by his feet.
“I kept looking down to see where it was. It was happy under the seat,” Erasmus said. “I don’t have a big fear of snakes but I normally don’t go near them.”
Brian Emmenis, who works at Welkom radio station Gold FM and is also an aviation expert, received a phone call to see if he could help. He called the fire and rescue department, which sent emergency responders and a snake handler to meet the plane at the airport. Emmenis was first at the scene and saw everyone disembark, “visibly shaken,” Emmenis said, but all safe thanks to Erasmus.
“He stayed calm and landed that aircraft with a deadly venomous Cape Cobra curled up underneath his seat,” Emmenis said.
Cape Cobras are one of Africa’s most dangerous cobra species because of the potency of their venom.
The drama wasn’t over for the poor pilot.
Welkom snake handler Johan de Klerk and a team of aviation engineers searched the plane for the best part of two days but still hadn’t found the cobra by Wednesday and were uncertain if it had sneaked out unnoticed.
The engineering company Erasmus works for wanted its plane back in the city of Mbombela in northern South Africa. So, he had to fly it back home, a 90-minute voyage with the possibility that the cobra was still onboard.
Unsurprisingly, his passengers decided to look for another way to get home.
This time Erasmus took some precautions: He wore a thick winter jacket, he said, wrapped a blanket round his seat, and had a fire extinguisher, a can of insect repellent and a golf club within arm’s reach in the cockpit.
“I would say I was on high alert,” Erasmus said.
The cobra didn’t reappear on that flight and the plane has now been completely stripped, but still no sign of the snake, Erasmus said.
The theory is it found its way on board before Erasmus and his passengers took off at the start of their trip from the town of Worcester in the Western Cape province, where Cape Cobras are usually found in South Africa. It might have got out in Welkom or might still be hiding somewhere deep in the plane.
“I hope it finds somewhere to go,” Erasmus said. “Just not my aircraft.”

Sushi terrorism: Japan police arrest two in food prank at beef bowl diner

Updated 06 April 2023
AP

  • Ryu Shimazu and Toshihide Oka arrested on suspicion of obstructing business and destroying and dirtying property
  • Their prank surfaced in February when a customer notified the chain about the video
AP

TOKYO: Japanese police have arrested two men who posted a video on social media showing one eating pickled ginger with his chopsticks directly from a communal container at a famous beef bowl restaurant chain, part of a series of pranks that have hit sushi chains and became known as “sushi terrorism.”
Osaka prefectural police on Wednesday said Ryu Shimazu and Toshihide Oka were arrested on suspicion of obstructing business and destroying and dirtying property.
In a video shot by Oka and shared on social media, Shimazu is seen holding a condiment container up to his face and shoveling pickled ginger — a popular topping for beef bowls — into his mouth with his chopsticks. Customers are supposed to use an attached serving utensil to add ginger to their food.
Shimazu told police that he wanted to make people laugh. Oka said he had encouraged Shimazu to do something funny, and he shared the video because it was funny and he wanted people to see it, police said, adding that they had nothing against the restaurant.
Police arrested Shimazu, 35, in March, and Oka, 34, this week, officials said. Both admitted the charges against them. If convicted of obstructing business, they could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to 500,000 yen ($3,800), and for property destruction, up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 300,000 yen ($2,280).
Their prank surfaced in February when a customer notified the chain about the video, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close to discard all its ginger and clean its containers, police said. Yoshinoya also reported the video to police.
Police identified the restaurant only as part of the Yoshinoya chain in the Suminoe district of Osaka.
Yoshinoya Holdings said it was regrettable that the news of the prank caused discomfort for many customers and raised questions over the safety of the entire food industry, Kyodo News reported.
Yoshinoya operates more than 1,100 outlets nationwide. Its reasonably priced specialty, gyudon, or rice topped with soy sauce-flavored beef and onion, is a popular meal.
The incident at its restaurant came just weeks after a series of pranks at sushi chains that became known as “sushi terrorism.” In one case, police in February arrested three people on suspicion of obstructing business by licking the top of a communal soy sauce container and grabbing sushi by hand from a revolving conveyor belt at a restaurant in central Japan.
Other sushi chains were also hit by similar pranks. Some have installed video cameras to monitor customers or even halted their sushi-serving conveyor belts.

Foreign veterinarians save sick elephant at Pakistani zoo

Updated 05 April 2023
AP

  • The elephant is experiencing a number of health issues, including arthritis
  • An eight-member team from the Austrian animal welfare organization Four Paws did the complex procedure with the help of a crane and a fire truck
AP

KARACHI, Pakistan: Veterinarians said they performed a critical procedure to save a sick elephant at a zoo in southern Pakistan on Wednesday.
Noor Jehan, 17, was brought to Karachi with three other elephants more than a dozen years ago. Videos of her leaning her head against a tree and struggling to stand have caused alarm in Pakistan. The elephant is experiencing a number of health issues, including arthritis.
An eight-member team from the Austrian animal welfare organization Four Paws did the complex procedure with the help of a crane and a fire truck.
“We nearly lost her when we gave her sedation, but luckily we had all the necessary preparations, and Noor Jehan stood up again,” said Dr. Amir Khalil, who led the team.
The experts did an ultrasound and found a large hematoma in her abdomen, which is affecting her organs.
“The good news is that there is treatment for this, but it requires a lot of work and some luck in the coming days,” Khalil said. “However, Noor Jehan is still young, and she deserves to live another 20 or 30 years.”
The team included veterinarians from Egypt, Bulgaria and an elephant husbandry expert from Germany. The governor of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, was at the zoo for the procedure, as were animal rights activists.
Khalil said authorities have agreed to relocate Noor Jehan to a better place with her fellow elephant, Madhubala, because her current conditions are unsuitable.
Noor Jehan’s pelvis was broken due to trauma and there is an abscess growing in that area. Khalil said there are many treatments available for her, including water massage and movement.
“We will move her to a bigger area where she can move around freely. This is what Noor Jehan needs.”

