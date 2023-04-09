You are here

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia returns a shot to Russia's Saria Kasatkina during a semifinal match at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, on April 8, 2023. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final

Ons Jabeur advances to second straight Charleston Open final
  • Jabeur will fight the winner in the other semifinal match between Jessica Pegula and Belinda Bencic
  • Play between Pegula and Bencic was suspended because of heavy rain and will resume Sunday
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur advanced to the Charleston Open final for the second straight year, beating No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 7-5 in a rain-delayed match Saturday.

Jabeur, who lost this championship a year ago to Belinda Bencic, will have to wait until Sunday to find out her opponent. The second semifinal match between No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula and the fourth-seeded Bencic was suspended because of rain. Bencic was ahead a set, yet trailing Pegula 4-2 in a second-set tiebreaker.
The two will conclude their match, weather permitting, and after suitable rest, the final will be played.
Jabeur fought off Kasatkina to win her 10th semifinal in her 12 visits to the final four. Jabeur of Tunisia also won her fifth straight over her Russian opponent and first since the two played in the Rome semifinals a season ago.
Jabeur had quipped Friday she’d try and get her supporters in Tunisia to send sunshine to the Credit One Tennis Center. Instead, it was an overcast, chilly with rain delays that had the match ending more than 5 1-2 hours after it began.
Jabeur trailed 5-3 in the opening set when the rain delayed the match. She returned after the delay of more than three hours to win the next four games to take the set.
Jabeur turned it up again at the end of the final set, surging from a 5-all tie to put away Kasatkina and reach her first final of the year.
Jabeur said she just started over after the delay with a fresh mindset. “I’m glad I didn’t lose that set, even thought I started really bad after the rain,” she said. “But pretty happy that I was fighting and was all about fighting, I think, for this match for sure.”
Kasatkina said it was difficult with the uncertainty of the weather and waiting to resume. “I just wish all tennis was played indoors like most of the other sports,” she said.
 

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals

Ons Jabeur leads top seeds into Charleston semifinals
  • Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season, not dropping a set in three matches
Updated 08 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur led the top seeds into the semifinals at the Charleston Open on Friday.

No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and No. 4 seed Belinda Bencic, the defending champion, also advanced to the last four with quarterfinal victories at the season’s first clay-court tournament.

Jabeur, who fell to Bencic in the championship match here a year ago, lost one game in beating Anna Kalinskaya, who retired with an illness while trailing 6-0, 4-1.

Kasatkina dropped the first set to past champion and ninth-seeded Madison Keys before rallying for a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Bencic won her ninth straight match on the green clay of the Credit One Tennis Center, defeating seventh-seeded Ekatarina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula faced 12th-seeded Paula Badosa for the chance to end Bencic’s win streak.

Jabeur looked comfortable on clay for this season. She has not dropped a set in three matches. She’ll try and keep that going in the semis against Kasatkina, who lost her first set of the week to Keys.

“I was feeling good on the practice. I was training well with my team,” she said. “Playing matches is always different. And I felt like, ‘OK, I’m just going to focus on each match and see what’s going to happen.’”

Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, had four aces and no double faults. She won nearly 78 percent of her first serves and saved all three break point opportunities Kalinskaya had.

The only thing that might slow her down? The weather forecast for Saturday, which calls for steady rain throughout. “I’m going to call my people in Tunisia and bring the sun here,” she joked.

Keys was two games away from advancing, up a set and 4-3 in the second when Kasatkina found her game to win nine of the last 11 games.

Kasatkina hadn’t won more than one match in her past six tournaments, including a first-round exit last time out at the Miami Open. Now, she’s a win away from a WTA final.

“The beginning of the year was a bit rough,” Kasatkina said. “Just so happy to finally be on the right track.”

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals

Top-seeded Pegula rallies to reach Charleston Open quarterfinals
  • Pegula led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic into the round of eight
  • Others moving on were No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and Bencic
Updated 07 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula lost 10 straight games and trailed 4-0 in the final set before rallying Thursday to reach the Charleston Open quarterfinals.

Pegula, an American ranked No. 3 in the world, led the top four seeds including No. 4 seed and defending champion Belinda Bencic, into the round of eight in the season’s first clay-court tournament.

No match was the equal of Pegula’s fight with Irina-Camelia Begu, who was down 4-0 in the second set and two games away from a quick exit until finding her game.

Begu, the 15th seed, strung together a 10-game win streak to turn things around. Pegula dug in to win the final six game and the exhausting match.

That was a pretty crazy match,” Pegula said.

No doubt. Pegula will try to find more consistency against 12th-seeded Paula Badosa, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over Diana Snaider, for a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.

Others moving on were No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur, No. 3 seed Daria Kasatkina and Bencic, who topped Jabeur to win last year’s event on the Charleston’s green clay.

Jabeur topped Caroline Dolehide 6-3, 7-5; Kasatkina defeated Bernarda Pera 6-3, 7-6 (3); and Bencic bounced back after losing to opening set to oust Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Pegula didn’t totally understand how things went so wrong, then turned right again.

“What was going through my mind is, ‘I can’t believe I’ve lost six games in a row, seven games in a row, eight, nine, 10,’” she said.

“I can’t remember the last time I’ve been up like that and consecutively lost like that many games as well,” she continued, “so I was just frustrated, but was able to relax and played a pretty good game (down 4-0 in the third).”

Pegula thought is she could stop Begu’s winning streak, she could come back. “And then it just switched really quickly,” Pegula said.

Jabeur will take on Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azerenka 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Jabeur, who reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open a season ago, likes where her game is early in the run up to Roland Garros next month.

“I’m getting used to the clay more,” she said. “And I’m just ... the most important thing (is) I’m enjoying myself on the court and hopefully, it will continue to be better and better.”

Kasatkina will next play past Charleston winner, ninth-seeded Madison Keys, who got past No. 8 seed Magda Linette 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Bencic will face Ekaterina Alexandrova, who defeated Julia Grabher 6-4, 6-2.

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom

Svitolina loses at Charleston Open in first match as a mom
  • Svitolina — ranked as high as No. 3 in the past and currently No. 1,081 — could not quite pull out a victory
Updated 04 April 2023
AP

CHARLESTON, S.C.:Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina did not exactly ease her way back in her first match as a mother: Her return after more than a year away from the tennis tour was a back-and-forth three-setter lasting 2 hours, 46 minutes at the Charleston Open on Monday.

Svitolina — ranked as high as No. 3 in the past and currently No. 1,081 — could not quite pull out a victory, ceding the last two games and losing 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-4 to Yulia Putintseva on the main stadium's green clay on a cloudy, breezy day.

“Physically, it was not easy for me,” said Svitolina, a 28-year-old from Ukraine. “It showed, I think, that I'm not at my best, but I'm getting there.”

She felt goosebumps when the crowd roared to mark her entrance. There were her familiar big-cut forehands. Her customary visor. And the unmistakable competitiveness displayed by clenched fists and yells of “Let's go!”

“It’s very nice to have her back. She’s always been super nice and an inspiration for me, because she was a warrior on court, a fighter, and I love these kind of players. It’s even more inspirational seeing her come back as a mom,” said Paula Badosa, who is seeded 12th in Charleston. “I’m very happy for her and I hope soon she’s back where she belongs.”

Svitolina and her husband, fellow player Gael Monfils, became parents in October, when their daughter, Skai, was born. From the time of her previous match — at the Miami Open in March 2022, when she was ranked No. 20 — Svitolina knew she wanted to come back to tennis.

Just didn't know when.

She began the process Jan. 2, working alongside Monfils, who was coming back from an injury.

“Good company,” Svitolina said. “We really motivated each other to train really hard, every day.”

They're both adjusting to life as mom and dad with jobs that require plenty of travel. Monfils went to California and Florida for recent tournaments; now he is at home in Monaco with Skaï, FaceTiming with Svitolina as much as possible.

“She loves the phone. She holds the phone. It's not going to be easy to take the phone from her in the future,” Svitolina said with a laugh. “She's getting used to FaceTime.”

This is the longest she has been away from her baby since a week-long trip to Ukraine in February, when Svitolina visited her grandmother, uncle and other relatives and joined former pro Sergiy Stakhovsky in holding a tennis clinic for 300 kids amid the war that began a year earlier when Russia invaded.

Svitolina thought it was “sad” that the All England Club announced last week it would allow players from Russia and Belarus, which aided in the attack, to return to Wimbledon in June after being banned from the tournament in 2022 because of the invasion.

One of her proudest moments in tennis was earning a bronze medal for Ukraine at the Tokyo Olympics. Among her other accomplishments: Winning the season-ending WTA Finals in 2018 and reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon and the US Open the following year.

Now she'll head to smaller venues on the sport's lower levels — a tournament in Switzerland with $60,000 in total prize money; one in Portugal offering $100,000 — and try to figure out her schedule beyond that.

Does she still harbor hopes of a Grand Slam title one day?

“It’s the ultimate goal for me,” Svitolina said.

In other Day 1 matches, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens was a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 winner against qualifier Louisa Chirico, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, Anna Kalinskaya defeated Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (6), 6-4, qualifier Katherine Sebov got past Lauren Davis 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, and Anna Blinkova eliminated Anna Bondar 7-6 (7), 6-2 to set up a second-round matchup against top-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title

Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets to clinch Miami Open title
  • Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph
Updated 03 April 2023
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Daniil Medvedev won his fourth ATP title of the year Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.

Medvedev is now the most sizzling player on the men’s tour, winning 24 of his last 25 matches after the 1-hour, 34-minute triumph. His only loss has come against top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final.

He’s made five straight finals and he compared this run to 2019 when he advanced to the championship round in six straight events.

“It’s kind of the same,’’ Medvedev said. “It’s the best start to a season I’ve ever had. It’s been amazing amount of (ATP points) won. I’m super happy.’’

Sinner ran out of magic, with his three-hour win late Friday night over Alcaraz in the semifinals — when he had mild cramping in the second set — taking a toll on the 21-year-old Italian.

Sinner was visited by an ATP trainer midway through the first set Sunday. During the changeover at 4-3, Sinner received a packet of salt that he dumped into a water bottle to drink.

“Woke up this morning not at my best — a little bit sick,” Sinner said during the post-match ceremony, acknowledging that the crowd was behind him. “Thanks for the support. You gave me a lot of energy. Unfortunately, I couldn’t play at my best.’’ In the post-match press conference, Sinner said he didn’t “wake up in the best possible way’’ but didn’t specify the illness.”

“We tried to go out on the court, trying to give it a try,’’ Sinner said. “Unfortunately today wasn’t my day but I don’t want to take nothing away from Daniil. He was serving incredible. He was very brave with the way he played. He’s one of the best players in the world. ‘’

Sinner said the trainer’s salt didn’t make a huge difference. “It helped me a little bit but not enough,’’ Sinner said. “When you wake up like this, there’s not magical things.’’

Serving 5-6 in the first set, Sinner didn’t have any dazzle left and played a ragged game as Medvedev broke him to close out the first set. At 15-30, Sinner shanked a backhand that went long, then fired a forehand bullet into the top of the net to end the one-hour first set.

Sinner said he may have had “a little bit’’ of a mental letdown off the Alcaraz win but noted he was also facing an opponent he had never beaten.

“I was very looking forward to it and prepared for a lot,’’ Sinner said. “It was a very good win. But I was focused on Daniil because I’ve never won.’’

While Medvedev has won titles this year in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, this is the Russian’s first title on American soil since the 2021 US Open, when he derailed Novak Djokovic’s bid for a Grand Slam.

Before a crowd that included a handful of celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi, Medvedev won the first 12 points on his serve. The Russian won his first two service games at love and got up 30-0 in his third one before Sinner started to feel his way back into the match to post the match’s first break. Sinner rallied to break Medvedev, needing five break points to pull it off.

Medvedev showed his mettle by breaking Sinner right back to even the first set at 3-3. On break point, Medvedev won a 20-stroke rally as Sinner’s forehand clipped the netcord and bounced in the doubles alley.

Then Medvedev broke Sinner at 6-5 and twice broke Sinner’s serve in the second set. According to Tennis Channel’s stats, Sinner made 36 unforced errors.

When asked why he gives Sinner the most trouble on the tour, Medvedev said, “Somehow my shots don’t let him completely expose his game, which is hitting winners all over the place. Somehow my balls don’ let him do that.’’

Medveved has proven to be the master of the hardcourt but the tour turns to the European claycourt season. “I love the hardcourts. If it would be my choice, it would be only hardcourts. wish all the tournaments were hardcourt.’’

At the ceremony, Sinner congratulated Medvedev, then quipped, “Now the clay starts; let’s see how you do there.’’

In a glamor women’s doubles finals, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula beat Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, 7-6, 6-2.

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina

Kvitova wins Miami Open, beating Rybakina
  • Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium
Updated 02 April 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS, United States: Petra Kvitova drew on all her experience to claim her 30th WTA singles title with a straight sets Miami Open victory over Elena Rybakina on Saturday.
Czech Kvitova, appearing in her first Miami final at the age of 33, triumphed 7-6 (16/14) 6-2 at Hard Rock Stadium, a victory which will return the veteran to the top 10 in the world rankings.
Rybakina came into the final on a career-best 13-match winning streak after winning the title at Indian Wells and was looking for the rare ‘Sunshine Double’ of both WTA Masters events.
It was a tight, serve-dominated battle until Kvitova broke to go 5-4 up but Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, immediately broke back.
The tie-break was a thrilling 22-minute, 28-second, 30-point shoot-out in which two-time Wimbledon Kvitova saved five set points to emerge triumphant from when Rybakina returned to the net.
Kvitova took that momentum into the second set, breaking early to go 2-0 up and from then on she never looked like letting her opponent, 11 years her junior, back into the contest.
Rybakina couldn’t convert a break point in the next game and then she herself was broken again when serving to stay in the match at 5-2 down.
Kvitova, who has now won 30 of 41 career finals, said the tie-break had turned the contest in her direction.
“I’m still surprised. I think the tie-break really decided the whole match in the end...it was probably the longest in my career and somehow I managed it,” she said.
“(She hit) so many aces at the beginning of the tie-break, I was like oh my God, I couldn’t even play, so it was a little difficult,” added Kvitova, who now has nine WTA 1000 titles.
“I had to slowly serve it out very well today and I am glad I made it in the end but to be honest I have no idea how I did it,” she added.
Kvitova won 78 percent of her service points (52 of 67) and finished with 29 winners to 14 unforced errors
Rybakina fired 12 aces in the match and became the first player since Serena Williams at 2016 Wimbledon to hit 10 or more aces in six consecutive matches in a single tournament.
The ATP final on Sunday features Russia’s Daniil Medvedev against Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s semifinal.

