Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA’s transport strategy

RIYADH: In a bid to boost electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s transport sector witnessed the signing of three agreements by automobile companies to provide EVs to car rental companies.

The Public Transport Authority sponsored all three signings with the aim to increase clean energy in vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmental protection.

The first agreement was signed by Naghi Motors Co. and Al-Moftah Car Rental Co. to supply 100 electric vehicles to Al-Moftah within a year.

The second agreement was between Almajdouie Motors Co. and Budget Rent a Car Co. to supply the rental company with electric cars. The third agreement was also by Almajdouie Motors to supply an undisclosed number of EVs to Yelo Rent a Car Co.

The PTA aims to replace traditional cars with electric cars to support the development of the car rental sector and prove reliance on eco-friendly vehicles which will greatly contribute to the level of quality and efficiency of services.

The agreements are also aligned with achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services which strives to raise the percentage of zero-carbon transport vehicles on Saudi roads to 45 percent of the total number of traditional vehicles.

The signing of the agreements was also in line with the efforts of the PTA to adopt modern means and modes of efficient and quality transportation that rely on clean energy to increase the quality of life in Saudi Arabia’s cities.

The PTA’s efforts to incorporate EVs in the Kingdom’s public transport play a huge role in the sector’s overall development.

Last February, the PTA inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s first electric public transport bus in Jeddah. The buses operate along the A7 route that connects Al-Khalidiyah with Al-Balad via Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street and pass through Madinah Road to serve passengers in the neighborhoods of Al-Khalidiyah, Al-Rawdah, Al-Andalus, Al-Ruwais, and Al-Baghdadiyah.

The authority aims to roll out more electric public transport services across the Kingdom in medium-sized cities throughout the year.