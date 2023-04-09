You are here

Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA's transport strategy

Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA’s transport strategy
The Public Transport Authority sponsored all three signings with the aim to increase clean energy in vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmental protection. (File)
Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA's transport strategy

Car rental firms to add EVs to their fleets in line with KSA’s transport strategy
RIYADH: In a bid to boost electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s transport sector witnessed the signing of three agreements by automobile companies to provide EVs to car rental companies.  

The Public Transport Authority sponsored all three signings with the aim to increase clean energy in vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and promote environmental protection.  

The first agreement was signed by Naghi Motors Co. and Al-Moftah Car Rental Co. to supply 100 electric vehicles to Al-Moftah within a year.  

The second agreement was between Almajdouie Motors Co. and Budget Rent a Car Co. to supply the rental company with electric cars. The third agreement was also by Almajdouie Motors to supply an undisclosed number of EVs to Yelo Rent a Car Co.  

The PTA aims to replace traditional cars with electric cars to support the development of the car rental sector and prove reliance on eco-friendly vehicles which will greatly contribute to the level of quality and efficiency of services.  

The agreements are also aligned with achieving the goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services which strives to raise the percentage of zero-carbon transport vehicles on Saudi roads to 45 percent of the total number of traditional vehicles.  

The signing of the agreements was also in line with the efforts of the PTA to adopt modern means and modes of efficient and quality transportation that rely on clean energy to increase the quality of life in Saudi Arabia’s cities.  

The PTA’s efforts to incorporate EVs in the Kingdom’s public transport play a huge role in the sector’s overall development.  

Last February, the PTA inaugurated Saudi Arabia’s first electric public transport bus in Jeddah. The buses operate along the A7 route that connects Al-Khalidiyah with Al-Balad via Prince Saud Al-Faisal Street and pass through Madinah Road to serve passengers in the neighborhoods of Al-Khalidiyah, Al-Rawdah, Al-Andalus, Al-Ruwais, and Al-Baghdadiyah.  

The authority aims to roll out more electric public transport services across the Kingdom in medium-sized cities throughout the year.  

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push

Saudi Arabia plants over 12m trees in the past 5 years as part of green push
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has planted over 12 million trees in the past five years through the National Center for Vegetation Development as the Kingdom moves toward achieving its sustainability goals as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, according to the annual report issued by the National Transformation Program for the year 2022.

The report reviewed the most prominent achievements of the program within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030’s second phase, which aims to develop promising as well as new sectors and support local content.  

The second phase also aims to further facilitate the business environment and create an enabling environment for the public, private, and non-profit sectors.  

The second phase of the program reported several achievements when it comes to environmental sustainability, which cements the goals and objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative. The initiative itself falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s goal of becoming a leading country in drawing a green future at an international level.   

According to the report, more than 22 percent of the treated water in the Kingdom was reused while recording a 35 percent increase in desalinated water production capacity over the past five years.  

Some of the other achievements included the release of up to 921 endangered animals in national parks and reserves, the first birth of the Arabian Oryx at the King Salman Royal Reserve, and the first birth of the Idmi Gazelle at the Ibex Reserve.   

The Kingdom also ranked first globally in date exportation in 2021, with the export value exceeding $304 million.   

“Integration between the public, private and non-profit sectors is the cornerstone of achieving the goals of the vision, and this is what we sought in the association,” Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Green Taif Association Saad Al-Otaibi said.   

This comes as the Kingdom is on track to transform Taif Governorate into a governorate that applies the foundations and principles of green cities.  

That said, practical steps are taken to achieve sustainability and harmonize between rapid growth and preserving the environment by restoring wildlife in natural environments in the open spaces and valleys of Taif. This is being done through dense afforestation, implementing effective policies for sustainability, using renewable energy, reducing waste and reducing emissions. 
 

Topics: National Center for Vegetation Development Saudi Green Initiative Saudi Vision 2030 planting trees

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023

SDAIA to continue developing human capital during 2023
Updated 5 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Through its academy, Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority aims to improve national competencies in data and artificial intelligence, and to develop qualified human resources in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.  

SDAIA continues its efforts to build and develop the knowledge and practical capabilities of the Kingdom’s young men and women through its academy.  

The initiative creates jobs opportunities in the public and private sectors in the fields of data and artificial intelligence as it aims to develop a Saudi generation capable of constructing a national economy powered by data and AI. It seeks to position the Kingdom among the developed countries in this modern sector of technology.  

SDAIA Academy also strives to cultivate human capital, build highly qualified national capabilities, and connect them to future professions that the country requires. The academy does this through awareness and knowledge endeavors represented in the establishment of specialized programs that employ the latest international training methods, which have a positive impact on educating people about the value of AI.  

According to the Stanford University International Index of Artificial Intelligence 2023, Saudi Arabia ranked second in the world in awareness of artificial intelligence technologies after China in terms of Saudi citizens’ positivity and optimism toward AI products and services provided in the Kingdom  

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister and chairman of the SDAIA board of directors, supports these renewed initiatives. They are focused on supporting innovators, fostering their creative abilities, and enhancing their knowledge of AI technologies.  

In July last year, SDAIA Academy in collaboration with the platforms Coursera and FutureX announced the start of registration for the AI Summer Champions Program, which is an initiative aimed at building national competencies in the data and AI field.  

The initiative provides six specialized training tracks remotely through e-learning, with each including several courses in AI.  

Once the trainee passes, they receive an SDAIA-approved certificate in AI.  

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency

Saudi production of mangoes exceeds 88.6k tons annually to reach 60% self-sufficiency
Updated 09 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mango production increased to 88,600 tons annually reaching 60 percent self-sufficiency in line with Vision 2030 objectives.  

The Kingdom has been cultivating the mango fruit crop to increase production by planting an area of more than 6,880 hectares.  

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has been keen to increase the production of mangoes, achieve food security and raise the rate of cultivation as part of its strategy to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.  

The ministry also stated that tropical fruit crops like mango have high economic returns to the Kingdom.  

The seasonal fruit crop grows across multiple fields in the Kingdom with the most notable being in the Jizan region in Sabya, Abu Arish, Al Darb, Samtah, and Baish governorates as well as in Al Qunfadhah governorate in Makkah region.  

Mangoes are also grown in the Al-Bahah region in Al-Makhwah and Qilwa cities, in addition to Asir, Najran, Madinah, and the Eastern region.  

The ministry stated that the mango production season extends from April to August and that the Kingdom produces over 20 varieties of mangoes during this period including Awais, Sukkari and Tommy Atkins.  

In 2005, the Kingdom had around 250,000 mango trees producing just over 18,000 tons per year, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.  

Moreover, the number of mango farms in 2022 exceeded 19,100 with one million mango trees and over 65,000 tons of annual production.  

Al-Qunfadhah has over 2,700 farms with a total of 400,000 trees and annual yields exceeding 40,000 tons.  

Sabya is home to one of the country’s largest farms, with more than 30,000 trees and an annual production of more than 600 tons.   

The Kingdom’s agriculture sector witnessed massive improvements since King Salman inaugurated the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program in 2019.  

The program set objectives to boost the production, processing and marketing of fruit, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee and rain-fed crops.  

 

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 

Social Development Bank finances $770m to over 30,000 enterprises in Q1 
Updated 43 min 3 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Social Development Bank financed over 30,000 small enterprises, startups and self-employed business owners with over SR2.9 billion ($770 million) in the first quarter of 2023 in its bid to strengthen the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

According to the bank’s board report, 2,000 small enterprises and startups were provided finance worth SR1 billion for the first quarter, while over 9,000 individuals received social financing valued at SR538 million. 

The report further noted that the bank offered loans worth SR1.4 billion to over 23,000 self-employed business owners and productive families. 

Last month, during an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sultan Al-Hamidi, the chief business officer of SDB, said that the bank aims to infuse SR24 billion into small and medium-sized enterprises over the next three years. 

He added that the bank provided SR5 billion in financing to some 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone. 

Al-Hamidi noted that Saudi Arabia is offering a strong growth opportunity for SMEs and pointed out that the Kingdom has a higher success rate average among entrepreneurs compared to global figures. 

Since setting up a dedicated segment for SMEs and micro-SMEs in 2008, the bank has lent around SR16 billion to 40,000 such institutions. 

Al-Hamidi added that the institution funds SMEs after a thorough screening process. The bank also releases money in installments, ensuring entrepreneurs execute business plans properly.   

“We start with them from the idea. We interview them, and we make sure that they have very good training for two weeks to make sure that they can do a feasibility study,” said Al-Hamidi.   

As the feasibility study completes, the bank disburses the loan partially.   

“We give the entrepreneur and then we visit. Then we deploy another 25 percent after six months. So, over two years, we have four interactions with the entrepreneur to make sure that the plan which was submitted is really executed,” explained the bank executive.   

SDB is considered to be one of the leading government pillars for economic and social development funding to the citizens. 

Topics: Social Development Bank small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Lending

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen

World Bank could lend $50bn more over decade with reform: Yellen
Updated 09 April 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The World Bank's ongoing reform could result in a $50 billion lending boost over the next decade, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP ahead of stakeholders' meetings next week where key changes are expected to be announced. 

Central bankers, finance ministers and participants from more than 180 member countries are expected to gather in the US capital for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank's spring meetings in the coming week. 

A key topic of discussion will be the World Bank's evolution, amid a push for lenders to revamp and meet global challenges like climate change. The US is the largest shareholder of the World Bank Group. 

"I expect there to be an update of the bank's mission to add building resilience against climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility to the core goals," Yellen said in the interview with AFP Thursday. 

She added that there needs to be a recognition that these challenges aren't separate or conflicting but rather, inextricably linked. 

"Second, there will be an announcement that the bank is stretching its financial capacity to meet these objectives, and adopting changes or endorsing changes that could result in an additional $50 billion in extra lending capacity over the next decade," Yellen said. 

The move would be a significant resource boost marking a 20 percent rise in the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's sustainable lending level. The IBRD is the World Bank's middle-income lending arm. 

Yellen also said there would be an announcement on updating the bank's operational model to "orient it towards the goals that we're setting." 

Among other things, this includes creating more incentives for the mobilization of both domestic and private capital. 

"We seek additional reforms during the rest of this year," Yellen said. 

In March, the World Bank submitted an evolution plan to be discussed with its development committee on April 12, during the spring meetings. 

Noting that World Bank President David Malpass has laid a "solid foundation" for the ongoing work, Yellen added that she expects US candidate Ajay Banga to be elected to the helm of the organization and continue the revamp. 

Banga was the sole nominee for the position after Malpass announced this year that he would step down early. 

Also on policymakers' agendas next week are support for war-torn Ukraine and debt restructuring. 

"We have seen some movement by China on participating in debt restructuring for Sri Lanka, which is a hopeful sign," Yellen said. 

As global growth slows, the World Bank previously warned that the outlook is especially tough for the poorest economies -- which face sluggish growth driven by heavy debt burdens and weak investment. 

Yellen had earlier said that China should move more quickly on some debt restructurings. 

Discussions on this front will continue next week as a newly formed global sovereign debt roundtable gathers, she told AFP. 

"We're having useful technical discussions on important elements of debt restructuring. China has been participating, and we all continue to press China for improvements," she said. 

Washington will continue pushing for a speedier and more predictable operation of the G20 "common framework" for debt restructuring as well. 

On Ukraine, Yellen said: "Once again, we will work with all of our allies to insist that Russia cease its brutality in Ukraine." 

She added that the United States would press for economic support alongside its partners on this front. 
 

