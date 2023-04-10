You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March 

Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March 

Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March 
The surging inflation rate follows a series of currency devaluations starting in March 2022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nyuev

Updated 10 April 2023
REUTERS 

Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March 

Egypt’s headline inflation rate increased to 32.7% in March 
Updated 10 April 2023
REUTERS 

CAIRO: Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate in March climbed to 32.7 percent year-on-year, just shy of an all-time record, from 31.9 percent in February, data from the country's statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Monday. 

The surging inflation rate follows a series of currency devaluations starting in March 2022, a prolonged shortage of foreign currency and continuing delays in getting imports into the country. 

Egypt, which secured a $3 billion financial support package from the International Monetary Fund in December, has devalued its currency by half since March 2022 after fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine exposed vulnerabilities in Egypt's economy. 

The median forecast of 13 analysts polled showed annual urban consumer inflation rising to 33.6 percent in March. 

Egypt's highest inflation rate ever was 32.952 percent, reached in July 2017, eight months after Egypt devalued its currency by half as part of a previous $12 billion IMF support package. 

The core inflation rate, which excludes fuel and some volatile food items, is expected to be released later on Monday. The median of the analysts' forecasts expect that to climb to a record 42.25 percent from February's 40.26 percent, the current record. 

Treasury bills sales climb  

Meanwhile, sales of 273- and 91-day Egyptian treasury bills at an auction on Sunday climbed from last week's low after the finance ministry paid record high yields to partly reflect a 200-basis-point hike in central bank overnight interest rates on March 30. 

Investors have sought higher yields to match the increased central bank rates and on the expectation the currency will continue to weaken after having lost half its value against the dollar over the last year, analysts say. 

The finance ministry has struggled to keep its budget deficit from widening as it was forced to pay increasingly high interest rates on its large stock of debt. 

The average yield on 273-day bills edged up to 23.341 percent from 23.059 percent last week, with both figures exceeding a record 22.444 percent reached on July 11, 2017. 

The central bank only accepted 76 bids worth 5.58 billion Egyptian pounds ($181 million) for the 273-day bills out of the 203 bids worth 32.66 billion pounds it received. Last week it accepted bids worth a mere 79.38 million pounds. 

The average yield on 91-day bills climbed to 21.297 percent from 20.924 percent last week. This was still shy of a record 22.523 percent average yield paid on July 11, 2017. 

The central bank only accepted 239 bids worth 4.47 billion Egyptian pounds for the 91-day bills out of the 519 bids worth 58.55 billion pounds it received. Last week it only accepted bids worth 324.1 million pounds. 

Topics: Egypt Inflation Central Bank

Related

Financial inclusion in Egypt touches 65% of its adult population in 2022
Business & Economy
Financial inclusion in Egypt touches 65% of its adult population in 2022
Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns
Business & Economy
Egyptian treasury bond sales plummet on currency concerns

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index retreated on Monday, losing 60.30 points or 0.35 percent to 10,905.48.

On Monday, parallel market Nomu also dropped by 24.84 points or 0.12 percent to 20,039.15, even as the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.50 percent to 1,481.70.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.27 billion ($1.40 billion).

The banking sector took a massive hit as the heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank shed 2 percent to close at SR75.50.

Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, SABB, Sipchem, Almarai and Dar Al Arkan also fell between 1 and 3 percent.

The top gainer of the day was Sadr Logistics Co., as its share prices went up by 9.96 percent to SR41.95.

Other top performers of the day were Anaam International Holding Group and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices went up by 9.82 percent and 6.14 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. The company’s share prices went down by 6.15 percent to SR56.50.

Al Kathiri Holding Co.’s share prices also dropped by 5.37 percent to SR70.50, while shares of Arabian Cement Co. dipped by 3.63 percent to SR35.80.

On the announcements front, Banque Saudi Fransi announced that its board of directors agreed to repurchase as many as 2 million ordinary shares to retain them as treasury shares for the Employee Shares Incentive Program.

The bank revealed that the buyback would be financed by its internal resources, according to a Tadawul statement. The current percentage of BSF’s treasury shares of total target shares stands at 0.511 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Services Co.’s board of directors approved a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, SISCO said that this distribution is the final payment of ordinary dividends for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, under the approved policy for 2022 and 2023.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI continues downward trend 

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment and an Omani firm have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a fertilizer plant in the Kingdom to boost its agriculture production. 

The new factory will produce liquid fertilizers that provide soluble crop nutrients, helping the Kingdom reach its Vision 2030 goals and targets for the agriculture sector. 

In addition to further accelerating agriculture production, the new organic fertilizer plant will help meet domestic and global demand in several partner countries, including Oman, the Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries. 

The agreement was signed between the ministry and Al-Aflaj International Co., a private sector firm based in Oman. 

The deal is an extension of the bilateral relationships shared between the two nations. 

In February, Saudi Arabia and Oman signed an executive program in communications, information technology infrastructure and undersea cable investments. 

The agreement was signed between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Swaha and Oman’s Said bin Hamoud Al-Ma’awali. 

“The program aims to exploit the geographical location of the two countries and promote investment in the submarine and terrestrial cables that pass through them,” the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It will create a shared work environment to enhance cooperation in the infrastructure for communications and information technology services and high-speed digital interconnection for data exchange. 

Last November, the two countries agreed to cooperate on energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

An MoU was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Omani counterpart Salim Nasser Al Awfi on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference in Egypt. 

The deal focused on cooperation in oil, gas, electricity and renewables. It will also facilitate collaboration on carbon capture, reused and storage. 

The agreement also includes cooperation on hydrogen and enhancing digital transformation in the energy field. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Investment agriculture sector agricultural production

Related

Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades
Business & Economy
Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades
Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m
Business & Economy
Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Updated 10 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Updated 10 April 2023
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index rose 6 percent year-on-year in February, driven by high production in mining and quarrying, and manufacturing activities, according to the latest report from the General Authority for Statistics.  

GASTAT, in its latest report, noted that mining activities grew by 2.2 percent last month, compared to February 2022, as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in February 2023.  

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output in the Kingdom, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey. 

According to the report, manufacturing activity in February increased by 16.8 percent, compared to the same month in the year-ago period, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 12.9 percent.  

The relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.   

“During 2022, the industrial production index recorded positive growth rates that peaked in April 2022, the annual growth rates began to gradually decrease from month to another since May 2022, to record 6.0 percent increase in February 2023,” said GASTAT in the report.  

Compared to January 2023, overall IPI increased by 0.1 percent, while mining and quarrying, and manufacturing sectors stabilized at the level of the previous month. Electricity and gas supplies increased by 6.0 percent month-on-month in February.  

In February, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in its monthly report, revealed that industrial investments in Saudi Arabia rose SR32.03 billion ($8.54 billion) in 2022 as the Kingdom continues to steadily diversify its economy in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030.   

According to the report, the total volume of industrial investments in Saudi Arabia until December 2022 stood at SR1.428 trillion. 

The ministry revealed that last year, 1,023 factories started operations, with investments amounting to SR28.79 billion, while 964 industrial licenses were issued. 

Topics: Saudi Production ipi GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP up 5.5% in Q4: GASTAT data 
Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation softens to 3%: GASTAT  

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders as it embarks on mining exploration  
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has moved one step closer to giving out mining exploration licenses for two of its sites as it shortlisted 13 bidders amid a drive to develop the Kingdom’s mining sector.   

The new opportunity will see the shortlisted bidders compete for permission to dig for valuable metals in two key exploration sites in Riyadh and Asir.  

The Ar Ridaniyah site, located in the Saudi capital, contains zinc and silver deposits, and spans over an area of 75 sq. km.  

Whereas the Muhaddad site in Asir has copper, zinc, lead, and gold deposits and covers 139 sq. km.   

The announcement comes as the ministry aims to support investors, enhance investment in the mining sector and encourage national industries.   

The shortlisted bidders include African Rainbow Minerals, Alara Saudi Ventures, AMAK, Barrick Gold Corporation, and ERG Arabia.   

The other bidders include Moxico Resources, Ma’aden, Yilmaden Holding, Vedanta, and Artar.   

In addition, Panoro Minerals, Royal Road and MSB Holding, and Ajlan and Bros and Norin are shortlisted as bidders.   

A ministry statement stated that the submission deadline for bidders is May 2023, and that results will be announced the following month.   

As for the winners’ exploration licenses, they are to be issued within three months after the round comes to an end.   

In February of this year, the ministry announced the launch of the prequalification phase for five new mining opportunities in Saudi Arabia.   

These opportunities were showcased at the Future Minerals Forum 2023 which took place in Riyadh at the start of the year.   

In 2022, Saudi Arabia awarded two major exploration licenses – Khnaiguiyah in September and Umm Ad Damar in October.   

The ministry plans to finish all five licensing rounds by the third quarter of 2023, according to its announcement in February.  

With Muhaddad and Ar Radiniyah checked off, Umm Hadid, Bir Umq, and Jabal Sahabiyah sites are yet to be awarded as they are set for the third quarter of 2023.   

Saudi Arabia’s mining sector is witnessing unprecedented growth as the government is pushing to develop the industry with increased investment and upgraded laws to attract more private players.     

This saw the number of mining complexes in the Kingdom rising to 377 as of the end of 2022, with an estimated area of 44,365 sq. km, according to the latest government data.   

Makkah was home to the majority of 76 mining complexes last year.     

This is followed by Riyadh and Madinah with 60 and 53 complexes respectively, while Asir’s complexes totaled 34, revealed the ministry.     

Saudi Arabia possesses more than 20 different types of minerals, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble, stated the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in a tweet.  

The Kingdom has 35 locations with specific geological formations, called mineral belts, that contain abundant mineral deposits. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom valued at around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion).  

Topics: Saudi Mining exploration

Related

Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Business & Economy
Saudi mining firm AMAK procures license to explore for gold in KSA’s Asir region
Exclusive Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO video
Business & Economy
Private sector appetite shows opportunities in growing Saudi mining industry: NIDLP CEO

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   

UAE’s banking assets climb 11.5% to $996.6bn in January: CBUAE   
Updated 10 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The value of UAE banks’ assets, including acceptance certificates, has increased to 3.66 trillion dirhams ($996.6 billion) in January, recording 11.5 percent growth over 3.29 trillion dirhams recorded during the same period last year, the latest central bank data revealed. 

According to the Central Bank of UAE’s report on Monetary Banking Developments for January 2023, total bank credit increased 4.1 percent annually, or by 73.9 billion dirhams to 1.87 trillion dirhams. This is compared to roughly 1.8 trillion dirhams in January 2022.  

The report also stated that the overall bank deposits climbed 19.2 percent year-on-year to 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January, which is an increase of 358.9 billion dirhams, compared to 1.87 trillion dirhams in the same period last year.  

In comparison to the 2.22 trillion dirhams at the end of last December, the CBUAE reported that bank deposits increased monthly by 0.5 percent.   

It attributed this increase to the growth in resident deposits, which increased by 0.8 percent due to rise in government and private sector deposits of 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent.  

The monetary base increased by 3.4 percent to 536.4 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, from 518.7 billion dirhams at the end of last December. This includes the increases of 2.5 percent, 3.2 percent, 7.8 percent, and 0.6 percent in the issued currency, reserve account, current accounts, overnight deposits for banks and other financial institutions in the central bank, cash notes, and Islamic certificates of deposit.  

The money supply aggregate M1 rose by 2 percent, from 737.4 billion dirhams at the end of December 2022 to 752.1 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, according to a statement from the central bank.  

In January of last year, the report attributed this to a rise of 5 billion dirhams and 9.7 billion dirhams growth, in monetary deposits and currency in circulation outside of banks.  

Furthermore, the money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1 percent from the end of December 2022 to the end of January 2023, to 1.72 trillion dirhams. M2 grew as M1 climbed, and Quasi-Monetary Deposits increased by 2.2 billion dirhams. 

Topics: UAE Central Bank investments assets

Related

UAE Central Bank launches digital currency strategy  
Business & Economy
UAE Central Bank launches digital currency strategy  
Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement
Business & Economy
Saudi and UAE central banks pen insurance supervision agreement

Latest updates

Kaaba maintenance carried out ahead of last ten days of Ramadan
Kaaba maintenance carried out ahead of last ten days of Ramadan
Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
Afghan pilot at center of UK deportation row a ‘special case’ for asylum, former army head says
Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
Villarreal’s Baena reports assault by Real Madrid’s Valverde
British-Israeli mother dies 3 days after West Bank attack: hospital
Sisters of Maia and Rina Dee, Israeli-British sisters killed in a shooting attack, mourn during their funerals.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.