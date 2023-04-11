You are here

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees' leader

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
Credit Suisse employs 45,000 people globally, while UBS has 74,000 in total. (Shutterstock)


Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
ZURICH: Credit Suisse and UBS must freeze any job cuts planned as part of their emergency merger, the Swiss Bank Employees' Association said on Tuesday, in an open letter to the country's parliament. 

SBPV managing director Natalia Ferrara has written to lawmakers to demand they consider staff affected by the collapse of Credit Suisse and halt any job losses until the end of 2023. 

"We ... call on you to support our demand for a freeze on layoffs by the end of 2023 in parliament," Ferrara wrote in the letter seen by Reuters. "Politicians must not shirk their responsibility," she added. 

The Swiss parliament is due to meet in an extraordinary session on Tuesday to discuss the state-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse which took place last month. 

UBS agreed to buy Zurich rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion) in a deal engineered by the government, the central bank and market regulator to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system. 

"For the past three weeks, many of the approximately 17,000 employees at Credit Suisse and the 22,000 UBS employees have been looking at their future with uncertainty," said Ferrara, referring to the staff numbers in Switzerland. 

Credit Suisse employs 45,000 people globally, while UBS has 74,000 in total. 

"In the public debate about the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, there is a lot of talk about numbers, money, regulation, 'too big to fail' or bonuses," wrote Ferrara, whose organization represents 6,000 workers in Switzerland. 

"But the affected employees of the two banks remain only a side note. That needs to change." 

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned there would be "change and hard decisions" ahead following the takeover. 

The giant bank created could reduce its workforce by 20%-30 percent, it has been reported by the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, with 11,000 jobs being cut in Switzerland. 

UBS has said it is too early to speculate on job cuts. 

Ferrara said it was not the fault of the bank employees that the rescue was required, adding it would take months for UBS's plans to be worked out. 

"Now it is time for the affected employees of the two banks to be given protection and respect," Ferrara wrote in the letter that was first published by the Swiss newspaper Blick on Tuesday. 

"It must not be the case that parliament debates money and technical aspects of the CS rescue for days during the extraordinary session and the people affected are forgotten."

Oman's second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 

Oman's second-largest bank pursues merger with smaller rival 
DUBAI: Oman's second-largest bank is pursuing a potential merger with its smaller rival, potentially creating a lender with just under $20 billion in assets, according to regulatory filings made on Tuesday. 

The filings on the Muscat Stock Exchange show Bank Dhofar's interest in its smaller rival, Ahli Bank. Bank Dhofar has over $11 billion in assets, while Ahli has under $8 billion. 

Ahli said it would study Bank Dhofar's offer. Bahrain's Ahli United Bank owns over a third of Oman's Ahli Bank. 

Stock in Bank Dhofar rose over 3 percent in trading Tuesday on the Muscat Securities Market, to more than 40 cents a share. 

While a smaller oil producer than other Gulf Arab states, analysts expect Oman to use higher crude prices to bring down its budget deficits. Ratings firm Fitch noted in December that Bank Dhofar “remains highly dependent on government spending." 

Last year, HSBC Bank Oman and local rival Sohar International Bank entered into a binding merger agreement, which was awarded approval from the central bank in February. The merger is expected to complete in the second half of this year. 

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March

China consumer inflation falls below 1% in March
BEIJING: China's consumer price inflation fell below one percent in March, official figures showed Tuesday, a sign of weak demand as the world's second-largest economy tries to recover from its pandemic-driven slump. 

The March consumer price index — the main gauge of inflation — came in at 0.7 percent, down from the one percent seen a month earlier, according to the country's National Bureau of Statistics. 

Beijing is targeting an average inflation rate of three percent for 2023, which is still far below the current rates of many developed economies. 

Analysts had expected a faster pace in March, with economic activity picking up again after the abandonment of zero-Covid restrictions at the end of 2022. 

The producer price index, which measures the cost of goods leaving factories, shrank for the sixth consecutive month, with prices falling 2.5 percent — indicating lower margins for businesses. 

"Economic recovery is on track but not strong enough to push up prices," Zhiwei Zhang of Pinpoint Asset Management wrote in a note. 

"This suggests the economy is still running below its potential," he added, suggesting the data made an interest rate cut more likely. 

Fresh fruit prices rose 11.5 percent year-on-year, and pork, the most consumed meat in the country, jumped 9.6 percent. 

The cost of fuel for transport fell 6.4 percent. 

Globally, commodity and food prices are rising, though China has remained relatively unscathed by increases linked to the war in Ukraine. 

"We think consumer price inflation will rebound in the coming months as the labor market tightens again," analysts from Capital Economics said in a note. 

"But it will be well below the government's ceiling of around three percent, and the increase in inflation will be far smaller than what was seen elsewhere when they opened up." 

China is targeting five percent economic growth this year, one of the lowest targets in decades, but Premier Li Qiang warned last month even this could be difficult to achieve.

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
Dubai's non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 

Dubai’s non-oil business conditions rebound in March: S&P Global 
RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil private sector grew at its fastest rate since September 2022, as the Emirate’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 55.5 in March, according to S&P Global. 

In its latest PMI report for Dubai, the global rating agency noted that this sharp improvement in non-oil business conditions was supported by stronger growth in output, employment and stocks of purchases. 

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction. 

In February, the PMI of Dubai stood at 54.1, while it was 54.5 and 55.2 in January and December 2022 respectively. 

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in

Closing bell: TASI, Nomu dip as banking selloff weighs in
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index retreated on Monday, losing 60.30 points or 0.35 percent to 10,905.48.

On Monday, parallel market Nomu also dropped by 24.84 points or 0.12 percent to 20,039.15, even as the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dipped by 0.50 percent to 1,481.70.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.27 billion ($1.40 billion).

The banking sector took a massive hit as the heavyweight Al-Rajhi Bank shed 2 percent to close at SR75.50.

Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, SABB, Sipchem, Almarai and Dar Al Arkan also fell between 1 and 3 percent.

The top gainer of the day was Sadr Logistics Co., as its share prices went up by 9.96 percent to SR41.95.

Other top performers of the day were Anaam International Holding Group and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices went up by 9.82 percent and 6.14 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. The company’s share prices went down by 6.15 percent to SR56.50.

Al Kathiri Holding Co.’s share prices also dropped by 5.37 percent to SR70.50, while shares of Arabian Cement Co. dipped by 3.63 percent to SR35.80.

On the announcements front, Banque Saudi Fransi announced that its board of directors agreed to repurchase as many as 2 million ordinary shares to retain them as treasury shares for the Employee Shares Incentive Program.

The bank revealed that the buyback would be financed by its internal resources, according to a Tadawul statement. The current percentage of BSF’s treasury shares of total target shares stands at 0.511 percent.

Meanwhile, Saudi Industrial Services Co.’s board of directors approved a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

In a statement to Tadawul, SISCO said that this distribution is the final payment of ordinary dividends for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2022, under the approved policy for 2022 and 2023.

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant

Saudi Ministry of Investment inks deal with Omani firm to build liquid fertilizer plant
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment and an Omani firm have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a fertilizer plant in the Kingdom to boost its agriculture production. 

The new factory will produce liquid fertilizers that provide soluble crop nutrients, helping the Kingdom reach its Vision 2030 goals and targets for the agriculture sector. 

In addition to further accelerating agriculture production, the new organic fertilizer plant will help meet domestic and global demand in several partner countries, including Oman, the Gulf Cooperation Council and African countries. 

The agreement was signed between the ministry and Al-Aflaj International Co., a private sector firm based in Oman. 

The deal is an extension of the bilateral relationships shared between the two nations. 

In February, Saudi Arabia and Oman signed an executive program in communications, information technology infrastructure and undersea cable investments. 

The agreement was signed between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Abdullah Al-Swaha and Oman’s Said bin Hamoud Al-Ma’awali. 

“The program aims to exploit the geographical location of the two countries and promote investment in the submarine and terrestrial cables that pass through them,” the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It will create a shared work environment to enhance cooperation in the infrastructure for communications and information technology services and high-speed digital interconnection for data exchange. 

Last November, the two countries agreed to cooperate on energy, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

An MoU was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Omani counterpart Salim Nasser Al Awfi on the sidelines of the UN Climate Conference in Egypt. 

The deal focused on cooperation in oil, gas, electricity and renewables. It will also facilitate collaboration on carbon capture, reused and storage. 

The agreement also includes cooperation on hydrogen and enhancing digital transformation in the energy field. 

