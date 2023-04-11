You are here

  • Home
  • Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties

Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties

Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties
The trade mission’s Saudi Exports initiative will target many sectors, including construction, food and medicine collaborating 40 Saudi firms with over 40 Iraqi importing firms. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99aqv

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties

Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Made in Saudi program is expected to widen its scope in the region through the Kingdom’s improving trade partnerships with Iraq. 

The Saudi Export Development Authority has initiated engagements at the Saudi-Iraqi trade mission in Jeddah as part of the Kingdom’s goal to increase the share of non-oil exports in the non-oil gross domestic product to 50 percent by 2030. 

The trade mission’s Saudi Exports initiative will target many sectors, including construction, food and medicine collaborating 40 Saudi firms with over 40 Iraqi importing firms. 

This development will aid in the spread of Saudi goods and improve their regional footprint. 

Last week, Saudi Arabia welcomed the resumption of air connectivity with Iraq, with the first flynas flight landing at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport. 

Regular flights between Saudi Arabia and Iraq have resumed as a consequence of the continuous efforts of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, as well as the support and leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Last February, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud affirmed the significant developments in the economic relations with Iraq at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein. 

Hussein said Riyadh was ready to back Saudi companies investing in Iraq and welcomed it. 

“We hope Iraq will be supplied with electricity via the Saudi network or in the Gulf,” he said. 

Industry reports show Iraq suffers from insufficient infrastructure and public services after decades of conflict and endemic corruption. 

Baghdad heavily depends on the region for its electricity and gas and has sought to diversify its energy sources. Moreover, Iraq suffers from chronic electricity shortages, especially when summer temperatures reach scorching levels of over 50 degrees Celsius. The high temperatures subsequently push citizens to consume very high amounts of power. 

Last December, Prince Faisal also said that the Kingdom stands alongside Iraq in preserving stability and sovereignty and is committed to restoring the country’s historic status as a cradle of civilization, science and knowledge. 

He added that the Kingdom will “spare no effort” to support Iraq’s economic and developmental advancement, claiming that the country’s success is “tied to the prosperity of the whole region.” 

He noted that the two countries cooperate through the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+ to stabilize global oil markets. 

Moreover, the foreign minister stated that the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives and the Green Belt initiative in Iraq continue to be significant areas of collaboration in building bilateral ties. 

Topics: Saudi Export Development Authority 'Made in Saudi' Saudi-Iraq ties

Related

Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000
Business & Economy
Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global industry leaders, decision-makers and cybersecurity experts will gather once again in Riyadh for the Global Cybersecurity Forum on Nov. 8-9 to set the sector’s strategic framework.  

This year’s event will be held under the theme ‘Charting Shared Priorities in Cyberspace’ and will build on last year’s success by advancing the global cyber community towards aligning strategic priorities, expanding future opportunities and deepening multi-stakeholder engagement.  

In this year’s edition, the forum aims to expand its dialogue platform and open discussions to diverse challenges and opportunities as well as steer collaborative efforts under five sub-themes.  

The themes include, ‘Cyberspace Amidst Polycrisis’, which will pave the way for advancing collective action for cyber stability in a global environment of overlapping crises and institutional challenges.  

‘Cyber Growth Unlocked’ will harness the power of markets, incentives and global public cyber goods to delve into the opportunities for economic growth in the sector.  

‘Across Cyber Divides’ aims to build a human-centered and inclusive industry by bridging social and development divides across stakeholders within organizations and institutions while ‘Inside Cyber Minds’ strives to explore the behavioral levers and motivations as well as the psychological aspects of cybersecurity and cybercrime.  

Finally, ‘Emerging Cyber Horizons’ will maximize the benefits of paradigm-shifting technologies and tackle the future of emerging innovations and their cybersecurity dimensions.  

Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, the forum was founded in 2020 to build a global platform to advance the cybersecurity space in all aspects and will witness its third edition this year.  

The platform emphasizes the importance of international collaboration among diverse stakeholders and nations to accomplish a resilient sector.  

Last year’s event hosted more than 120 international speakers and attendees from over 100 countries under the theme ‘Rethinking the Global Cyber Order’.  

The event had over 4,500 attendees and more than 30 dialogue sessions which were also divided under five sub-themes. 

Topics: Cybersecurity

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global industry leaders, decision-makers and cybersecurity experts will gather once again in Riyadh for the Global Cybersecurity Forum on Nov. 8-9 to set the sector’s strategic framework.  

This year’s event will be held under the theme ‘Charting Shared Priorities in Cyberspace’ and will build on last year’s success by advancing the global cyber community towards aligning strategic priorities, expanding future opportunities and deepening multi-stakeholder engagement.  

In this year’s edition, the forum aims to expand its dialogue platform and open discussions to diverse challenges and opportunities as well as steer collaborative efforts under five sub-themes.  

The themes include, ‘Cyberspace Amidst Polycrisis’, which will pave the way for advancing collective action for cyber stability in a global environment of overlapping crises and institutional challenges.  

‘Cyber Growth Unlocked’ will harness the power of markets, incentives and global public cyber goods to delve into the opportunities for economic growth in the sector.  

‘Across Cyber Divides’ aims to build a human-centered and inclusive industry by bridging social and development divides across stakeholders within organizations and institutions while ‘Inside Cyber Minds’ strives to explore the behavioral levers and motivations as well as the psychological aspects of cybersecurity and cybercrime.  

Finally, ‘Emerging Cyber Horizons’ will maximize the benefits of paradigm-shifting technologies and tackle the future of emerging innovations and their cybersecurity dimensions.  

Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority, the forum was founded in 2020 to build a global platform to advance the cybersecurity space in all aspects and will witness its third edition this year.  

The platform emphasizes the importance of international collaboration among diverse stakeholders and nations to accomplish a resilient sector.  

Last year’s event hosted more than 120 international speakers and attendees from over 100 countries under the theme ‘Rethinking the Global Cyber Order’.  

The event had over 4,500 attendees and more than 30 dialogue sessions which were also divided under five sub-themes. 

Topics: Cybersecurity

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Oil Updates — Crude ticks up; Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on expectations of potential economic stimulus by China, healthy demand in the rest of Asia and a drop in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures rose 66 cents, or 0.78 percent, to $84.84 a barrel at 11.50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 69 cents, or 0.87 percent, to $80.43 a barrel.

Data from China showed consumer inflation in March at its slowest pace since September 2021, suggesting demand weakness persists amid an uneven economic recovery, which spurred expectations Beijing may take steps to boost growth.

Britain’s Harbor Energy, BP to develop Viking CCS project

Harbor Energy, Britain’s largest oil and gas producer, said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with BP to develop the Viking Carbon Capture and Storage project.

Harbor will continue as operator of Viking CCS with a 60 percent interest, with BP acquiring a 40 percent non-operated share, the company said in a statement.

India’s March fuel demand soars on robust economic activity

India’s fuel consumption jumped to a record high in March, data showed on Monday, fueled by robust economic activity in the world’s third-biggest oil consumer.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose by 5 percent from a year earlier to 4.83 million barrels per day, the highest recorded in data going back to 1998 from the Indian Oil Ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Sales of bitumen jumped 16.5 percent from February, while jet fuel sales rose more than 10.4 percent to 0.69 million tons and diesel sales were up 11.4 percent to 7.80 million tons.

On an annual basis, sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose 6.8 percent to 3.1 million tons in March, while cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas, sales slipped 2.7 percent to 2.41 million tons.

Citi’s Morse says Brent expected to fall below $80 per barrel

Benchmark Brent crude prices are poised to fall below $80 per barrel despite the recent output cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

“The market has changed from a point of massive oversupply in our judgment to one of market tightness, but still with the risks to the downside. We won’t have the underlying fundamentals of a price crash but we think prices could go down much below the preferred OPEC+ price of $80/b, to $70/b and even touch below that,” Morse told Bloomberg TV. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC crude

Related

Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude steadies; Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding partners with Oracle
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices fall; Shell sees stronger LNG volumes in Q1 

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says

No escape from the zero lower bound for top central banks, IMF says
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Interest rates eventually should fall back to levels seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, with advanced economies again within sight of the "zero lower bound" and developing countries seeing rates in steady decline, the International Monetary Fund said in a new analysis of whether the "natural" rate of interest was changed by the pandemic.

Though rates are high now as major central banks battle inflation, "when inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back toward pre-pandemic levels," IMF analysts said in research released as part of the latest World Economic Outlook.

The so-called "natural" rates of interest, an anchor for monetary policy that neither stimulates nor discourages economic activity, "will remain low in advanced economies or decline further in emerging markets," the IMF concluded.

If accurate, that means less fiscal pressure as government will be able to borrow more cheaply. But it also means central banks, particularly in developed countries, may again have to rely on bond buying and other strategies once some future downturn prompts them to cut policy interest rates to zero.

Some economists have argued the pandemic shifted the natural rate of interest higher, reversing forces like globalization that helped keep borrowing costs low and also driving up government debts to historic levels.

The IMF said it is possible things have changed, and noted that the impact of developments like the transition to a less carbon-intensive economy remains to be seen.

But the fund said its analysis suggests that current high rates "are likely to be temporary."

Once rates normalize at prior low levels, a deep enough recession may force central banks "to resort to the same strategies they employed in the decade before the pandemic, such as balance sheet policy and forward guidance."

Topics: IMF World Bank Inflation GDP

Related

Update Saudi Finance Minister leads Kingdom’s delegation at IMF-World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings 
Business & Economy
Saudi Finance Minister leads Kingdom’s delegation at IMF-World Bank 2023 Spring Meetings 

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader

Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen, says a bank employees’ leader
Updated 29 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

ZURICH: Credit Suisse and UBS must freeze any job cuts planned as part of their emergency merger, the Swiss Bank Employees' Association said on Tuesday, in an open letter to the country's parliament. 

SBPV managing director Natalia Ferrara has written to lawmakers to demand they consider staff affected by the collapse of Credit Suisse and halt any job losses until the end of 2023. 

"We ... call on you to support our demand for a freeze on layoffs by the end of 2023 in parliament," Ferrara wrote in the letter seen by Reuters. "Politicians must not shirk their responsibility," she added. 

The Swiss parliament is due to meet in an extraordinary session on Tuesday to discuss the state-sponsored rescue of Credit Suisse which took place last month. 

UBS agreed to buy Zurich rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.31 billion) in a deal engineered by the government, the central bank and market regulator to avoid a meltdown in the country's financial system. 

"For the past three weeks, many of the approximately 17,000 employees at Credit Suisse and the 22,000 UBS employees have been looking at their future with uncertainty," said Ferrara, referring to the staff numbers in Switzerland. 

Credit Suisse employs 45,000 people globally, while UBS has 74,000 in total. 

"In the public debate about the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, there is a lot of talk about numbers, money, regulation, 'too big to fail' or bonuses," wrote Ferrara, whose organization represents 6,000 workers in Switzerland. 

"But the affected employees of the two banks remain only a side note. That needs to change." 

UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti last week warned there would be "change and hard decisions" ahead following the takeover. 

The giant bank created could reduce its workforce by 20%-30 percent, it has been reported by the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger, with 11,000 jobs being cut in Switzerland. 

UBS has said it is too early to speculate on job cuts. 

Ferrara said it was not the fault of the bank employees that the rescue was required, adding it would take months for UBS's plans to be worked out. 

"Now it is time for the affected employees of the two banks to be given protection and respect," Ferrara wrote in the letter that was first published by the Swiss newspaper Blick on Tuesday. 

"It must not be the case that parliament debates money and technical aspects of the CS rescue for days during the extraordinary session and the people affected are forgotten."

Topics: Credit Suisse job cuts Banks merger

Related

Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Business & Economy
Former Credit Suisse CEO ‘quite comfortable’ with state of global banking industry
Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help
Business & Economy
Swiss sight deposits fall, suggesting Credit Suisse, UBS took less emergency help

Latest updates

Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties
Made in Saudi program gets a shot in the arm from Iraq trade ties
Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 
Ramadan recipes: A delicious and decadent lamb ouzi recipe for iftar 
UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia
UN chief urges ‘massive’ international support for Somalia
At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering
Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space
Industry leaders to gather in Riyadh to reshape global cybersecurity space

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.