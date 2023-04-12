Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup

RIYADH: Syrian soccer team Tishreen FC defeated Al-Merrikh FC of Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the next stage of the King Salman Club Cup.
The Syrians had lost the away leg of their tie in the first qualifying round 2-1. But Abdul Razzaq Al-Mohammad scored the decisive goal in the home leg to make the aggregate score 2-2, and Tishreen progressed on the away goals rule.
They now await the outcome of the match on April 16 between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Air Force Club of Iraq to learn who they will face in the second qualifying round, the final hurdle before the group stage of the competition, which is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Iraq on March 13.
Tunisian side Sfaxien also qualified on Tuesday for the second qualifying round, again on away goals, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Qatar Sports Club in Doha, after the home leg last week in Sfax ended goalless. The crucial Sfaxien goal was scored by Mohammed Kante, while Javier Pastore grabbed a late equalizer for Qatar. Sfaxien will face Al-Hilal of Sudan in the next stage.
Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli also qualified, as a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate. Paul Julius put the visitors ahead in the first half and Anis Selto equalized for the home side in the second.
https://arab.news/jc9qz
