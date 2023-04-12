You are here

Syrian side Tishreen FC qualify for next stage of King Salman Club Cup
  Tunisia's Sfaxien also qualified for 2nd qualifying round of the competition, going through on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Qatar Club
  Libya's Al-Ahli Tripoli went through as well, a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala'ea El-Gaish giving them a 3-2 victory on aggregate
RIYADH: Syrian soccer team Tishreen FC defeated Al-Merrikh FC of Sudan 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the next stage of the King Salman Club Cup.
The Syrians had lost the away leg of their tie in the first qualifying round 2-1. But Abdul Razzaq Al-Mohammad scored the decisive goal in the home leg to make the aggregate score 2-2, and Tishreen progressed on the away goals rule.
They now await the outcome of the match on April 16 between Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab and Air Force Club of Iraq to learn who they will face in the second qualifying round, the final hurdle before the group stage of the competition, which is organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations. The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw in Iraq on March 13.
Tunisian side Sfaxien also qualified on Tuesday for the second qualifying round, again on away goals, thanks to a 1-1 draw with Qatar Sports Club in Doha, after the home leg last week in Sfax ended goalless. The crucial Sfaxien goal was scored by Mohammed Kante, while Javier Pastore grabbed a late equalizer for Qatar. Sfaxien will face Al-Hilal of Sudan in the next stage.
Libya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli also qualified, as a 1-1 home draw with Egyptian side Tala’ea El-Gaish gave them a 3-2 victory on aggregate. Paul Julius put the visitors ahead in the first half and Anis Selto equalized for the home side in the second.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Club Cup Tishreen FC

French women's football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start

French women's football coach Herve Renard off to perfect start
  Les Bleus defeated Canada 2-1 ahead of their participation in the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
  Former Saudi coach Renard's first game as coach of Les Bleus resulted in an impressive 5-2 defeat of Colombia
RIYADH: Herve Renard is off to the perfect start as coach of the French women’s football team. Les Bleus defeated Canada 2-1 in a friendly match, on Tuesday, as part of the national side’s preparation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Former Saudi coach Renard’s first game as coach of Les Bleus, on Friday, resulted in an impressive 5-2 defeat of Colombia.

The French national team is scheduled to play two further friendly games against Ireland and Australia, before departing for the World Cup.

France will compete in Group E alongside Brazil, Panama and Jamaica.

Topics: France Herve Renard FIFA Women's World Cup (WWC)

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Turkiye only rival to UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid
  European football's governing body said that Turkiye would go up against the joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to host Euro 2028
  Italy is the only other bidder for the hosting rights to the 2032 tournament
PARIS: Turkiye is the only rival to the UK and Ireland candidacy to host the 2028 European Championship, UEFA announced on Wednesday after receiving final bids from interested countries.
European football’s governing body said that Turkiye would go up against the joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland to host Euro 2028 and that Turkiye is also a candidate to host Euro 2032.
Italy is the only other bidder for the hosting rights to the 2032 tournament.
“In the forthcoming months, the UEFA administration will evaluate each of the bids, with the UEFA Executive Committee to vote on who has won the right to host both editions in October,” the body said in a statement.
The British and Irish joint bid for Euro 2028 is the favorite after the countries abandoned plans to run for the 2030 World Cup.
Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Newcastle’s St. James’ Park, Birmingham’s Villa Park and Everton’s new stadium in Liverpool would host matches in England, as would Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.
The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Lansdowne Road and Casement Park in Belfast are the other venues being proposed in the bid.
The English, Scottish, Welsh, Northern Irish and Irish football associations said in a joint statement: “High-capacity, world-famous football grounds and state-of-the-art new venues will provide the platform for the biggest and most commercially successful UEFA EURO ever — making us a low risk, high reward host.”
The bid carries the slogan “Football for all, football for good, football for the future,” and says more than 80 percent of ticket-holders would be able to travel to matches by public transport.
It also predicts benefits of up to £2.6 billion ($3.25 billion) for the nations involved.
England and Scotland hosted 12 games during Euro 2020, which took place across Europe in 2021 after a delay caused by the pandemic.
Fan violence marred the Wembley final, won by Italy, but UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has played down fears the disorder would affect England’s chances of hosting major events.
Turkiye is hoping for success this time after losing out to Germany in the bidding to host Euro 2024.
Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host this year’s Champions League final on June 10.
Italy, the reigning European champions, have hosted the Euro twice before, in 1968 and 1980.
Rome’s Stadio Olimpico was also used as a venue at Euro 2020.
The 2028 and 2032 tournaments will feature 24 teams.
Russia had initially declared an interest last year in hosting one of the two tournaments but UEFA announced last May that it would not consider any bid from the Russian Football Union.
That was after Russian clubs and national teams were suspended from all UEFA competitions due to the war in Ukraine.

Topics: UEFA Euro 2028 Turkiye UK Ireland

Instead of a triple, Tuchel's Bayern facing UCL exit

Instead of a triple, Tuchel's Bayern facing UCL exit
  Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign
  Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had "fallen in love" with the squad
DUESSELDORF, Germany: When Bayern Munich hired Thomas Tuchel less than three weeks ago, he said he was focused on the chance to win three trophies — the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.
Now the cup is gone and Bayern will need an improbable comeback to salvage their Champions League campaign after losing 3-0 to Manchester City on Tuesday.
Tuchel was adamant the score wasn’t a true reflection of the game and that Bayern had the momentum just before an error from defender Dayot Upamecano led to City scoring their second goal in the 70th minute.
“(The Bayern players) felt that this does not feel like a 3-0, but it is a 3-0 and of course it’s a huge, huge task now to turn this around. We will not give up. We are realistic but we will not give up. Football is football and a home match in Germany is a home match in Germany,” Tuchel said.
Speaking in German with broadcaster Amazon Prime, Tuchel lavished praise on his team for their commitment and effort and said he had “fallen in love” with the squad. He supported Upamecano, saying “nobody is mad at him” and that he would learn from the game.
Upamecano was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram following the game. Bayern condemned the abuse Wednesday and said they stand with Upamecano.
Tuchel beat Guardiola’s City before with Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, but he’s had little time to shape how Bayern play after his surprise appointment last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as coach.
Just to take the second leg on April 19 to extra time, Bayern would need to do what no team has done since September 2020 and beat City by three goals.
“No big things need to change, but of course nobody was shy to say that you need a bit of luck, you need the momentum in the game if you want to have a result with City,” Tuchel said.
A tenure that started with huge promise after beating Borussia Dortmund 4-2 in the Bundesliga now looks troubled. Since that Dortmund win, Bayern have been eliminated from the German Cup in a 2-1 loss to Freiburg, beaten the same opponent 1-0 in the league and then lost to City. Meanwhile, Nagelsmann is in the position Tuchel was just weeks ago, the sought-after coach linked with vacancies at top European clubs.
Ahead of the second leg, Tuchel and Bayern take on Hoffenheim, a team on the fringes of the Bundesliga relegation fight but also on some of their best form of the season.
Of the three competitions Tuchel had hoped to win, anything less than an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title would be seen as a major failure. Bayern are two points ahead of Dortmund and their final games of the season make a relatively friendly schedule. Of Bayern’s seven remaining domestic opponents, five are currently outside of the top 10 and only one, Leipzig, are in a European place.

Topics: Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel champions league

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej

Al-Shabab close gap on second-place Al-Nassr after 3-2 win over Al-Khaleej
  The Riyadh giants are now 6 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail their city rivals by 3
Al-Shabab strengthened their grip on third place in the Roshn Saudi League after defeating Al-Khaleej 3-2 at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam on Tuesday.

With seven matches left, the Riyadh club are now six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and trail second place Al-Nassr by three. Al-Khaleej, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone (15th) on 17 points.

Al-Shabab took an early two-goal lead thanks to strikes from Cristian Guanca after four minutes and Aaron Boupendza two minutes later.

Al-Khaleej rallied to get back into the match with goals from Fabio Martinez on 14 minutes and Sokol Cikalleshi on 38 minutes.

Al-Shabab’s Hussain Al-Qahtani had the final word, however, scoring the winner in the 59th minute.

The result allowed Al-Shabab to open a gap of four points on reigning champions Al-Hilal, who the previous day had drawn 2-2 with Al-Tai at home.

Topics: Al Nassr football

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup

Al-Ahly beat Pyramids to take Egypt Cup
  Al-Ahly ended the match with 10 players, after Mohamed Abdelmonem was sent off in the 116th minute
Al-Ahly defeated Pyramids 2-1 to take the Egypt Cup on Monday at Cairo International Stadium.

The game went into extra time with the score at 1-1.

Pyramids had advanced with a goal through Moroccan striker Walid El-Karti in the 72nd minute, but after only three minutes Mahmoud Kahraba equalized for Al-Ahly.

Hamdi Fathi scored the winning goal in the 105th minute to give Al-Ahly their 38th Egypt Cup.

Al-Ahly ended the match with 10 players, after Mohamed Abdelmonem was sent off in the 116th minute.

Al-Ahly are leading the Egyptian League and have also made it to the quarterfinals of the African Champions League.

Topics: football Al-Ahly Egypt Cup Egypt

