US, Philippines troops fire Javelins in largest joint war games

A US marine fires a Javelin anti-tank weapon system during the live exercise as part of the US-Philippines joint military exercise ‘Balikatan’ at Fort Magsaysay north of Manila on April 13, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 13 April 2023
  • War games an important show of ‘collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific’
  • The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year
PALAYAN, Philippines: US and Philippine troops held anti-tank missile exercises on Thursday, as the allies stepped up their largest war games, which have already drawn China’s ire.
Under a plume of black smoke, three cars parked on scrubland were crushed by missiles fired from about 600 meters (0.37 miles) away by three soldiers at a military base in the north of the Philippines.
The annual Balikatan maneuvers follow a three-day Chinese military exercise that simulated targeted strikes and a blockade of self-ruled, democratic Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory.
“As you’re recently witnessing, there are some irresponsible behaviors that are ongoing and we should call those irresponsible behaviors out,” US Army Pacific Commander General Charles Flynn told reporters at the site, without elaborating further.
Flynn added that the war games were an important show of “collective commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
Philippine Army chief Lt. General Romeo Brawner praised the “effectivity” of Javelins against Russian tank and armor in the Ukraine war, adding Manila plans to acquire the weapon in the future.
“We want to also bring that capability to the Philippine Army in order for us to be able to bolster our defensive posture and be able to defend our territory,” Brawner added.
The two allies also plan to hold new exercises in the South China Sea later in the year that will include other countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in Washington on Tuesday, after a meeting with the Philippine defense and foreign secretaries and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
The exercise aims to boost Manila’s military capability while serving as a US show of support for its Asian ally amid China’s growing assertiveness.
Nearly 18,000 troops are taking part in the annual exercises, which for the first time will include the sinking by live fire of a decommissioned Philippine navy warship in the South China Sea, waters that Beijing claims almost entirely.
It follows a deal announced last week for US forces to use an increased number of bases in the Philippines, including one near Taiwan.
The exercises and growing US access to Philippine bases have angered China.
“Facts speak louder than words. Judging from the locations of the new military bases, the intention behind those sites is more than obvious,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.
He warned: “We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not bring greater security, but will cause tensions, put regional peace and stability at risk, and eventually backfire.”
Balikatan will include military helicopters landing on a Philippine island off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, nearly 300 kilometers from Taiwan, and the retaking of another island by amphibious forces.
It will be the first time the exercises have been held under President Ferdinand Marcos, who plans to watch the ship sinking on April 26.

“I don’t want to see that repeating,” she said, adding that the world should “rationally accept there will be some cost, there will be some fragmentation, but keep these costs low.”
Georgieva was born and raised in Bulgaria, a former Soviet satellite state.
Multilateral institutions like the World Bank and IMF have an important role to play in preventing the world from splintering into different blocs with severe economic consequences, she said.
An IMF report earlier this week predicted that growing trade fragmentation resulting from events like Brexit, the US-China trade war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, could make the global economy as much as seven percent smaller than it otherwise would have been.
Policymakers had a crucial role to play to “defend the interests” of their citizens, Georgieva said.
“If we fail to be more rational, then people everywhere will be worse off,” she said.
Progress has been made on a number of key issues for the World Bank and IMF, the Bank’s outgoing president, David Malpass, said earlier Thursday at an event marking the official start of the spring meetings.
Member states agreed on a number of steps to boost the World Bank’s financial capacity, he said, freeing it up to lend “as much as $50 billion of new financing” over the next decade.
French president Emmanuel Macron will host a summit in June which will look to extend some of these new rules to other financial institutions and build a “new financial framework,” the French finance minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters at the IMF on Thursday morning.
Progress was also made during a debt roundtable discussion on Wednesday, Malpass said. For the first time, these talks included not only creditor countries but also the private sector, and representatives from Zambia, a country in advanced talks on restructuring its debt.
The Bank and IMF’s leaders said progress had also been made on replenishing lending facilities for low-income countries which have been depleted by the twin impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ireland, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Portugal and Japan have all already come forward with “substantial new pledges or contributions” toward replenishing these funds in recent days, Georgieva said.
Georgieva and Malpass both warned Thursday that inflation remained too high in many countries around the world.
“We expect central banks to stay the course in the fight against inflation, holding a tight stance to prevent a de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” Georgieva said.
Governments also needed to work to reduce their budget deficits, and do more to improve sluggish growth prospects for the world economy in the medium term, she added.
In her remarks, Georgieva called on member states to push through the structural transformations needed to speed up digital transformation, improve the business environment in many countries, and accelerate the green energy transformation.
“We estimate $1 trillion a year is needed just for renewable energy and investment that can translate into growth and jobs,” she said.

