Jordan’s Queen Rania meets wife of Japanese PM

TOKYO: Jordanian Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Tuesday had a meeting with KISHIDA Yuko, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio. Queen Rania is accompanying her husband King Abdullah II on a state visit to Japan.
Mrs. Kishida welcomed Queen Rania, and said that the visit of the King and Queen to Japan was a great opportunity to deepen the friendship between the two countries.
Queen Rania expressed her admiration for Japan’s culture and traditions, and welcomed the chance to enhance relations between Japan and Jordan.
They discussed sightseeing spots in the two countries, as well as children’s education, which is one of their common interests. They noted the importance of making efforts to provide quality education to all children and improving school environments for teachers, parents and children.
During her visit to Japan, Queen Rania visited the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo and was able to experience Japanese art and culture.
