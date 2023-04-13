You are here

Jordan's Queen Rania meets wife of Japanese PM

Jordan’s Queen Rania meets wife of Japanese PM
They discussed sightseeing spots in the two countries, as well as children's education, which is one of their common interests.
Jordan’s Queen Rania meets wife of Japanese PM

Jordan’s Queen Rania meets wife of Japanese PM
  • Queen Rania expressed her admiration for Japan’s culture and traditions
  • They discussed sightseeing spots in the two countries, as well as children’s education
TOKYO: Jordanian Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Tuesday had a meeting with KISHIDA Yuko, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio. Queen Rania is accompanying her husband King Abdullah II on a state visit to Japan.
Mrs. Kishida welcomed Queen Rania, and said that the visit of the King and Queen to Japan was a great opportunity to deepen the friendship between the two countries.
Queen Rania expressed her admiration for Japan’s culture and traditions, and welcomed the chance to enhance relations between Japan and Jordan.
They discussed sightseeing spots in the two countries, as well as children’s education, which is one of their common interests. They noted the importance of making efforts to provide quality education to all children and improving school environments for teachers, parents and children.
During her visit to Japan, Queen Rania visited the National Museum of Modern Art in Tokyo and was able to experience Japanese art and culture.

Last-ditch protests in France over Macron's pension reform

Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform
Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform

Last-ditch protests in France over Macron’s pension reform
PARIS: Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Thursday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, in a final day of demonstrations before a crucial court decision on the legislation.
As on previous protest days, there were scuffles between police and protesters across the country, while demonstrators also stormed the headquarters of French luxury goods firm LVMH in Paris.
All eyes on Friday will turn to France’s Constitutional Council, the country’s highest administrative authority, which will announce its final say on the pensions legislation in the final hurdle before Macron can sign it into law.
Police expect around 400,000 to 600,000 people to take part nationwide on Thursday. That would be fewer than half the nearly 1.3 million who demonstrated in March at the height of the protests against the reforms, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
“Now’s not the time to give up, because that’s what Macron is expecting,” said Johan Chivert, a student in the Creuse region in central France.
“We have to keep going and show the people are against this reform.”
Security forces were on alert, with around 1,500 anarchist and radical protesters expected in Paris, while regional towns such as Nantes and Rennes are again seen as being at risk of clashes.
“The decision from the constitutional court on Friday will bring an end to the democratic and constitutional procedures,” Macron told reporters on a trip to the Netherlands on Wednesday, adding that public debate “will continue, for sure.”
If the court issues a green light — as ministers are privately confident it will — Macron hopes to sign the changes into law immediately, clearing the way for them to enter into force before the end of 2023.
Having repeatedly snubbed calls for talks with union leaders in recent weeks, the 45-year-old leader said he would invite labor representatives for discussions once the court decision was published.
If the law is approved, it remains to be seen whether unions will call more strikes, with momentum clearly waning and employees reluctant to sacrifice salaries for what seems like a losing battle.
Most trains will be running on Thursday at state rail operator SNCF and the Paris public transport provider RATP, past bastions of strike participation.
The movement is “far from over,” said the head of the CFDT union Laurent Berger as the demonstration got under way in Paris, vowing major protests on the May 1 labor day.
The hard-left CGT union has called for new strikes by refinery workers and rubbish collectors, whose walkout left the streets of Paris heaving with rubbish for three weeks in March.
Workers blocked the entrance to the Feyzin refinery near Lyon for two hours early on Thursday before police intervened, local authorities told AFP. Others blockaded a rubbish incinerator outside Paris.
A Mercedes car and bins were set on fire in the western city of Rennes, while protesters and police clashed in Nantes, a flashpoint of tension in recent weeks.
Protesters briefly occupied the headquarters of LVMH on the glitzy Avenue Montaigne in central Paris and set off smoke flares.
“Mobilization must continue because this bill cannot see the light of day,” Manuel Bompard, a leading lawmaker for hard-left opposition party France Unbowed, told broadcaster France 2 on Thursday.
Surveys show that about two in three French people are against the pension changes, but Macron argues that they are essential to stop the system falling into heavy deficit in coming decades.
Critics accuse the president of riding roughshod over public opinion and parliament, where the minority government invoked controversial executive powers to ram the legislation through without a vote at the end of March.
Speaking in the Netherlands, Macron linked the pension changes to the need for France to control public spending and his wider agenda for closer economic ties between EU members.
“I’m proud of the French social model and I defend it but if we want to make it sustainable, we have to produce more,” he said.
“We have to re-industrialize the country. We have to decrease unemployment and we have to increase the quantity of work being delivered in the country. This pension reform is part of it.”

Ukraine's Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia

Ukraine’s Naftogaz says wins $5 bn lawsuit against Russia
  • "Despite Russia's attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion," Chernyshov said
  • Naftogaz said it filed the case in 2016 and the tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday
THE HAGUE: Ukraine’s energy giant Naftogaz said on Thursday that a Hague-based tribunal had ordered Russia to pay the firm $5 billion for the illegal seizure of its assets in Crimea.
Naftogaz chief executive Oleksiy Chernyshov said the firm had “won a key victory on the energy front” over losses he said were caused by Russia’s 2014 annexation of the peninsula.
“Despite Russia’s attempts to obstruct justice, the arbitration tribunal ordered Russia to compensate Naftogaz for losses of $5 billion,” Chernyshov said.
“This relates to the seizure of our assets in Crimea by Russia in 2014. Russia must now comply with this decision in accordance with its obligations under international law.”
The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, which administers the tribunal, told AFP it “has been provided no information for public dissemination beyond that made available” on its website.
The site provides a history of the case but no record of a judgment.
Naftogaz said it filed the case in 2016 and the tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday.
The award was made after hearings to determine the amount of compensation, which ended in March 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, it said.
“The court rejected Russian claims that Naftogaz is not entitled to any compensation for the expropriation of its assets,” the energy firm added.
Kyiv and Ukrainian companies have increasingly turned to international courts to bring cases against Russia.
The International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in March.

New member Finland to take part in NATO's nuclear planning

New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning

New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning
  • Finland would not permit the stationing of nuclear weapons on its territory
HELSINKI: NATO’s new member Finland will participate in the Western military alliance’s nuclear planning and support operations, the Finnish defense ministry said on Thursday, although it has decided not to allow any nuclear arms on its soil.
In a historic security policy U-turn after decades of military non-alignment, Finland became NATO’s 31st member on April 4, responding to neighboring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
When joining, the Finnish government decided Finland would not permit the stationing of nuclear weapons on its territory but did not set other restrictions for the Nordic country’s membership.
In practice, Finland will take part in the work of NATO’s nuclear planning group, which reviews and sets the alliance’s nuclear policy, and could join support functions for NATO nuclear operations outside its own territory, Director General for Defense Policy Janne Kuusela told Reuters.
“Nuclear weapons have a very central role in the deterrence and defense built by NATO. We, too, will enjoy the protection from them and therefore it is a positive matter for Finland to participate in full in different ways and by no means shut itself out of it,” Kuusela said.
Among NATO members, only France has opted out from participating in the nuclear planning group, opting to reserve decision-making around its own nuclear weapons to itself.
“These activities are led by the nuclear powers,” Kuusela said, referring to the United States and Britain, which both have their own nuclear arsenal and who lead the work of NATO’s nuclear planning group.

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan

China warns of rocket debris in area northeast of Taiwan
  • The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills that formally ended Monday
  • Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend
TAIPEI: China’s local maritime authorities have issued a warning for possible rocket debris in waters northeast of Taiwan, saying ships would be banned from entering the area on April 16.
Southern Fujian province’s Maritime Safety Administration said that vessels would be prohibited from entering the waters from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on that day, according to a press release on Thursday.
The announcement comes after China held large-scale military drills that formally ended Monday in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s transit visit last week to the United States, where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. Tensions remain high and China sent warplanes flying toward Taiwan more than 200 times over the weekend, while its navy ships circled the self-ruled island.
The announcement designates a rectangular area northeast of Taiwan in the East China Sea.
The notice sheds more light on the no-fly zone that China had warned it was setting up earlier this week. Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday it had received a notice from China’s Civil Aviation Administration that it would establish a control zone to “restrict flights” in parts of northern Taiwan from April 16-18, in effect setting up an area where flights would not be allowed to go.
Taiwan said it strongly protested the notice and was able to get China to reduce the flight ban time from three days to 27 minutes on the morning of April 16. It is unclear what China plans to do at that time. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it was looking into the matter but could not provide further details.
China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory, and the claim is a point of contention in Beijing’s relationship with the US, which is the island’s biggest unofficial ally. The US sells Taiwan weapons and a slew of US lawmakers have visited the island in the past year in a demonstration of support.

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus

Mayor of Rome attends iftar at Great Mosque after 10-year hiatus
  • Largest Muslim place of worship in Italy built thanks to donation from late Saudi King Faisal
  • Roberto Gualtieri lauds ‘huge contribution citizens of Islamic faith offer every day to the city’
ROME: Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri on Wednesday attended an iftar at the Great Mosque in Italy’s capital, the first time such a visit had taken place in 10 years.

It is the largest Islamic place of worship in the country, and was built thanks to a donation from the late King Faisal of Saudi Arabia.  

Gualtieri was welcomed by Naim Nasrallah, president of the Islamic Cultural Center of Rome, and members of the city’s Muslim community.

He attended prayers and then joined the iftar with city councillors and commissioners from all parties.

Gualtieri said the City Council “highly values the active presence of the Islamic Cultural Center, and the huge contribution citizens of the Islamic faith offer every day to the city of Rome. Our city is proud to be open, multicultural and multireligious.”

Nasrallah said: “We are happy to host the mayor in this place of spirituality, culture and architectural beauty.”

He added: “After a long time, we see restored the valued tradition of having the mayor of Rome here with us during the holy month of Ramadan to share our iftar.

“Today, we reaffirm the great friendship and cooperation binding the Islamic Cultural Center and the City Council of Rome, and the Islamic community and all the citizens of Rome.”

In 2013, Giovanni Alemanno, a member of the Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) center-right party, was the last mayor of Rome to attend an iftar at the Great Mosque.

Neither of his next two successors, Ignazio Marino of the Democratic Party and Virginia Raggi of the Five Star Movement, attended any event organized by the Islamic Cultural Center every year for Ramadan.

Since his election as mayor last year, Gualtieri has established a close relationship with Rome’s Islamic communities.

