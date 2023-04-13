You are here

  Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 

Saudi ACWA Power to develop $677m desalination project 
The agreements were signed by Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture with Chairman of the SWPC, and Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi energy firm ACWA Power has signed a water purchase agreement for the 600,000-cubic meter per day Rabigh 4 Independent Water Plant to be located on Kingdom’s Red Sea coast. 

The Saudi Water Partnership Co, a government off-taker, will be the sole buyer of services for the project, the company said in a press release. 

In a bourse filing on Wednesday, ACWA Power said the 25-year WPA was signed between its partly owned project company Rawabi Water Desalination Co. and SWPC for the development, construction, operation and ownership of the water desalination plant using reverse osmosis technology.  

The agreement also involves developing associated infrastructure and facilities of the plant including potable water tanks with a capacity of 1,200,000 cubic meters.

ACWA Power in the statement has put the contract value at SR2.54 billion ($677 million) while adding that the financial close for the project is expected during the third quarter of 2023.  

ACWA Power, a Public Investment Fund-backed firm, currently operates as many as 16 desalination plants across four countries; 10 of which are situated in the Kingdom. 

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Our commitment to developing efficient and reliable projects that meet the practical water needs of the community has played a significant role in our contribution towards Saudi Arabia's clean water strategy, including supplying nearly a third of the nation's water needs.”   

“As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing our support with our upcoming facility, which will set a new standard in terms of capacity and sustainability,” the chairman stressed. 

The project is designed in such a way that allows it to use less electricity, lower operating costs, and back domestic content in terms of supply chain and employment, according to SWPC CEO Khalid bin Zuwaid Al-Quraishi. 

The plant – which is set to become operational in 2026 – will display the impact of reverse osmosis technology in action, according to Al-Quraishi.  

The plant is also projected to boost the capacity in the Rabigh area by 100 percent. 

“These agreements will achieve the goals for water production projects in partnership with the private sector that supplies industries, communities, and people across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, in a statement. 

“We expect that Rabigh 4 will directly serve pilgrims from around the world in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah and serve households in the wider region,” Al-Fadhli added. 

ACWA Power said its mission is to ensure the ingenuity and entrepreneurship of the private sector and make available electricity and desalinated water in a reliable and responsible manner to support the social development and economic growth of nations. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate softened to 2.7 percent in March, against 3 percent recorded in February, primarily driven by a slight decrease in the prices of food and beverages, according to the latest report released by the General Authority for Statistics.  

The inflation rate in the Kingdom stood at 3.4 percent and 3.3 percent in January 2023 and December 2022 respectively. 

The GASTAT report noted that the month-on-month decline in Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index was affected by a 0.4 percent decrease in food prices. 

It added that household equipment and maintenance prices also fell by 0.5 percent in March compared to the previous month. 

However, on a year-on-year basis, the Kingdom’s inflation rate continues to rise in line with the global trend, as it stood at 2.0 percent in March 2022.  

The report pointed out that the rise in Saudi Arabia’s consumer price index in March compared to the same month of last year was driven by the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels which went up by 7.4 percent.  

Prices of food and beverages went up by 2.3 percent year-on-year, while transport prices edged up by 1.8 percent.  

While housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel prices increased due to the rise in actual rentals for housing by 8.7 percent, which in turn was affected by the increase in apartment rental prices by 22 percent. 

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s wholesale price index declined by 2.7 percent month-on-month in March, but it went up by 1.1 percent on an annual basis.  

According to the report, the annual increase in the WPI index was primarily driven by higher prices of food products, beverages, tobacco, and textiles which went up by 5.1 percent in March.  

Prices of agriculture and fishery products increased by 3.0 percent year-on-year, while prices of other transportable goods went up by 1.3 percent.  

Despite the looming scare of inflation and a potential global economic crisis, the International Monetary Fund raised its expectations for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in January. 

In October 2022, the IMF stated that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the Group of 20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.

RIYADH: Keeping its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged at 2.3 million barrels per day or 2.3 percent, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries flagged downside risks to summer oil demand in its monthly report issued on Thursday.

The oil producers warned the outlook “is subject to many uncertainties, including the trend and pace of economic activity in both OECD and non-OECD countries.”

OPEC, Russia and other allies, known as OPEC+, surprised the oil market on April 2 with an announcement of adding to curbs already in place.

OPEC said the usual US seasonal demand uptick could take a hit from any economic weakness due to interest rate hikes, and the reopening of China had yet to stop a decline in global refining intake of crude.

“It should be noted that potential challenges to global economic development include high inflation, monetary tightening, stability of financial markets and high sovereign, corporate and private debt levels,” OPEC said.

“The impact of the recent reopening of China has still not been sufficient to reverse the declining trend in global refinery intakes,” OPEC added.

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production fell in March, reflecting the impact of earlier output cuts pledged by OPEC+ to support the market as well as some unplanned outages.

OPEC said its March output fell by 86,000 bpd to 28.8 million bpd.

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has raised its expectations for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in January.  

The fund downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent in 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January.  

In October, the IMF stated that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the Group of 20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.  

When the US-based financial agency posted its projections for 2023, it maintained its projection for the Kingdom’s economic growth this year at 3.7 percent.  

On a global front, the fund expects economic growth to fall to 2.8 percent in 2023, down from 3.4 percent in 2022, due to the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy, as many countries worldwide are following its impact.  

The IMF also predicted that global inflation would fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 7 percent this year, which is driven by a fall in commodity prices.  

A top official with the fund stated that the US, China, and other major economies must do more to address the growing global debt levels, which are on track to reach record levels within the next five years and limit nations’ ability to deal with future crises.  

The level of debt as a percentage of gross domestic product was predicted to increase by 99.6 percent by 2028, matching the levels recorded in 2020 when governments recorded the biggest increase in total debt since World War II to support their economies in the face of declining production as a result of plant closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

The IMF cautioned that any sudden downturn would be felt most sharply in emerging market countries, which deal with a “multitude of risks” such as high borrowing rates, rising inflation and unpredictable commodities markets. 

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 

Dubai’s residential market reaches record highs in Q1: CBRE 
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai property market continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, with the transaction volumes reaching record highs of 11,597 in March alone, cumulating a total volume of 29,323 in the first quarter of 2023, according to a new report.  

In its Dubai Residential Market Snapshot, the global property consultancy firm CBRE pointed out that the March figure is the highest monthly total that the emirate has ever recorded, marking a growth rate of 47.3 percent compared to the year prior.  

‘This increase has been supported by a 96.1 percent growth in off-plan market transactions and a 12.4 percent increase in secondary market transactions,” the report said, adding that the total transaction volume recorded in the first quarter of 2023 is also the highest total ever registered. 

This comes despite the fact that Dubai property prices are continuing to rise, with average residential prices increasing by 12.8 percent in the year through March 2023.  

The report noted that the average apartment and villa prices also increased by 12.4 percent and 14.8 percent respectively, over the same period.  

As of March 2023, average apartment prices in Dubai stood at 1,234 dirhams ($336) per square foot, noted CBRE, adding that average villa prices were 1,455 dirhams per square foot. 

However, CBRE said average apartment sales rates are still 17.1 percent below the highs of 2014. Although, it added that there are a number of premium locations where the rates are now above their 2014 levels. In terms of the average villa sales rates, those have now surpassed their 2014 high and sit 0.7 percent above that figure. 

Consequently, Dubai’s average residential rents have also grown by 26.3 percent in a year-on-year comparison ending in March 2023, with average apartment and villa rents rising by 26.3 percent and 26.2 percent respectively. 

As of March 2023, the average yearly apartment and villa rents have reached 101,044 dirhams and 300,984 dirhams respectively. 

Despite rental rates also reaching significant levels, we have started to observe a slight moderation in the rental market,” said Taimur Khan, Head of Research – MENA at CBRE in Dubai. 

In the year to March 2023, he pointed out that the pace of rental growth has slowed to 26.3 percent, down from the 27.7 percent increase registered the prior month. “This moderation trend is likely to continue and can be seen in the increasing number of listings reducing their rental rates in key residential areas such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah,” added Khan.  

Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  

Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  

Masdar acquires 50% stake in renewable project in California  
Updated 13 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy firm Masdar has acquired a 50 percent stake in a combined solar and battery project in California, further extending its presence in the US’s renewable market.  

Big Beau project consists of a 128-MW photovoltaic solar plant and a 40/160-MW battery energy storage system, according to a press release.  

The project was acquired from the power producer and service provider EDF Renewables North America.  

“Big Beau and the other projects that we are operating with EDF Renewables are already making an active contribution to US clean energy targets, highlighting the strength of the UAE-US relationship that the recent PACE announcement seeks to build on,” said the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber.   

Also, the COP28 President-Designate and Chairman of Masdar, Al Jaber added: “If we are to keep the objective of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees alive, we need to see countries coming together in concerted action – one of the key areas of focus for the upcoming COP28 in the UAE. Partnerships between companies like Masdar and EDF Renewables are also vital in ensuring we hold back emissions, not progress.”  

In 2020, both parties agreed to collaborate on a portfolio of eight clean energy projects, which have wind, solar and battery storage, and a summed-up capacity of 1.6 GW.  

The agreement incorporated three utility-scale wind projects in Nebraska and Texas totaling 815 MW, as well as five solar projects in California adding up to 689 MW, the release added.  

The report further noted that the aforementioned schemes together displace over 3 million tons of emissions per year, and are already operational.  

“EDFR’s partnership with Masdar enjoys a successful history and today we celebrate another project to add to the growing portfolio. Decarbonization of the energy sector will take the combined effort of developers, off-takers, and investors alike working in collaboration toward ambitious goals,” stated EDFR’s CEO Tristan Grimbert.  

By 2035, around $20 billion will be allocated to fund 15 GW of clean energy projects in the US under the Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy between both nations, officials announced in January. 

