Global food security will continue to be fragile: Moody's

Global food security will continue to be fragile: Moody’s
A person pushes a shopping cart next to the clubcard price branding inside a branch of a Tesco Extra Supermarket in London, Britain. (AFP)
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

Global food security will continue to be fragile: Moody’s

Global food security will continue to be fragile: Moody’s
  • Geopolitical conflict can be a significant driver of global food insecurity
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global food prices increased dramatically following the Ukraine-Russia war leading to food insecurity shocks in countries dependent on imported goods like the Middle East and Africa region, according to a recent report by Moody’s.

The report explained that three factors will combine to keep global food security fragile and vulnerable to shocks which are rising global demand for food, exposure to geopolitical disruption and physical climate risks.

Countries like Mozambique, Rwanda, Zambia and Ethiopia are amongst the most exposed and vulnerable to food insecurity shocks, the report stated.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine has shown, geopolitical conflict, disrupting agricultural production and trade flows of agricultural goods and input, can be a significant driver of global food insecurity.

Moreover, rising global temperatures, changing precipitation patterns and increasingly frequent and severe climate shocks such as droughts, wildfires, floods and heatwaves are already making food production less reliable.

The report also stated that food insecurity greatly affects economic and social aspects creating malnutrition deficiencies in population that also reflects on education and household spending.

“Food scarcity and higher food prices can force low income households to reallocate resources away from health and education, damaging human capital and ultimately the economy’s long-term growth potential,” the report stated.

It added that undernutrition and chronic malnutrition result in increased child wasting and stunting, chronic illnesses, lower educational achievements and less productivity.

Around 21 African economies lose between 1.9 percent and 16.5 percent of gross domestic product annually because of the cost of undernutrition on health, education and productivity, according to the African Union Commission’s 2022 Cost of Hunger report.

Social and political risks also rise with food insecurity and surging prices resulting in poor urban households that fuel sociopolitical instability.

Moody’s stated that national and international policy responses will only partially offset food shocks predicting that 2023 will witness another global surge in food prices.

6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies

6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies

6 Saudi firms on Forbes MENA list of top fintech companies
  • Egypt and Saudi Arabia together comprised over 46 percent of the list
Updated 15 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Six Saudi firms have been included by Forbes on its list of top 30 fintech companies in the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to a press release, Egypt led the list with eight companies in the list, followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE with six and five firms respectively.

Interestingly, Egypt and Saudi Arabia together comprised over 46 percent of the list, while the remaining seven countries contributed to the remaining 54 percent.

Five fintech companies from Kuwait were included on the list while two companies from Jordan too found their place on the list.

The press release noted that Forbes curated this list by considering the amount of money executed by these companies through digital channels in 2022.

Some of the other factors considered by Forbes while preparing this list includes the number of app downloads and active users, geographical presence, annual growth, innovation, impact, valuation and funding from venture capitalists.

Egypt’s Fawry for banking technology and electronic payments topped the 2023 ranking, followed by Jordan’s MadfooatCom for e-payments and UAE’s Optasia.

Fawry is the third-oldest company on this list, and as of March 21, 2023, its market value was worth $542 million. In 2022, the company’s revenues grew by 37.5 percent to $75 million.

Shopping and financial services application Tabby which is headquartered in the UAE and Saudi Arabia bagged the fifth place on the list.

The longest-serving fintech firm in this list by Forbes is Morocco-based HPS, founded in 1995. On the other hand, the youngest listee on this list is UAE-based YAP.

YAP had raised $45 million in funding and onboarded about 200,000 customers and over 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises since its launch.

Earlier in March, Saudi Venture Capital Co. launched the “Investment in Fintech VC Fund” to boost the sector with investments worth $80 million.

SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and small and medium enterprises from early stage to initial public offering by backing venture capital and private equity firms all around the region.

Topics: fintech Saudi Arabia

UAE's ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom

UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom
Updated 15 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom

UAE’s ProTenders set to enter Saudi Arabia amidst construction boom
  • Company expects to onboard around 9,000 companies on its platform in the next two years from the Kingdom
Updated 15 April 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: ProTenders, UAE’s business-to-business construction tech platform, plans to enter Saudi Arabia after witnessing a $1.1 trillion booming industry.

A B2B platform, ProTenders connects the construction supply chain ecosystem making it more transparent and streamlining bidding processes.

In an interview with Arab News, Karim Helal, co-founder and CEO at ProTenders, said that the company is planning to expand to Saudi Arabia this quarter after seeing massive developments thanks to Vision 2030.

“Vision 2030 clearly outlines an economy-wide transformation that has given rise to numerous major projects across the Kingdom. However, much of the construction industry follows legacy processes and this is where we believe ProTenders will add significant value for stakeholders across the construction ecosystem,” he said.

Helal further added that the Kingdom currently has over $1.1 trillion worth of projects aligned with Vision 2030’s diversification strategy which presents a huge opportunity for ProTenders to enter the market.

“As we prepare to formally enter Saudi Arabia, we are in talks with some of the largest family offices, construction stakeholders and ecosystem enablers across the Kingdom in order to launch ProTenders. We’ll be ready to announce something within the second quarter of this year,” he stated.

Helal explained that the construction sector is full of miscommunication and lack of proper data-driven solutions which, according to one estimate, cost around $70 billion in losses in the region every year.

“We are focused on our market entry into Saudi Arabia. We continue to engage with stakeholders to support their vision for development in the Kingdom through our technology. ProTenders will not only drive enhanced operations in the sector but will also create cost savings, efficiencies and transparency,” he said.

The company expects to onboard around 9,000 companies on its platform in the next two years from the Kingdom alone which, Helal stated, represents 40 percent of construction companies operating in Saudi Arabia.

“More than just an expansion, we intend to fully relocate ProTenders’ headquarters to Saudi Arabia, and will thus hire across every function in Riyadh and across every major city in the Kingdom,” Helal added.

The company also plans to expand beyond the Kingdom to the rest of the Middle East region but Helal explained that these plans are set for 2024 after the company has cemented its position in Saudi Arabia.

“We will be scaling up our overall team to over 100 in the next 24 months to support our expansion in Saudi Arabia and across the region, as well as build up the platform,” he said.

ProTenders is also working on its product development by building on its eTendering feature, creating a marketplace for suppliers, developing targeted ads, expanding its customer relationship management feature and incorporating artificial intelligence into the platform.

ProTenders is also working on its product development by building on its eTendering feature, creating a marketplace for suppliers, developing targeted ads, expanding its customer relationship management feature and incorporating artificial intelligence into the platform.

Helal explained that the company managed $52 billion in bids across more than 2,500 projects on its platform and has over 30,000 companies with 70,000 projects across the region.

He further explained that Saudi Arabia will catapult the company’s growth metrics as Helal anticipates doubling these numbers within 12 to 16 months of expanding into the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia’s economy has shown great resilience and will be amongst the fastest growing of 2023. This stability has helped fund major property projects and also build confidence in the sector,” he added.

“For us at ProTenders, our technology will enable the leadership’s vision for the construction industry and drive more efficiencies, savings and transparency that will ultimately benefit Saudi Arabia,” he stated.

Karim Helal, ProTenders co-founder and CEO

ProTenders is a self-funded startup with over $7 million injected into the business by the owners and one angel investor. However, the company is currently working on closing a $10 million series A funding round that will support the aforementioned plans.

The company offers developers and consultants a platform to manage their tendering processes saving up to 90 percent of the time and money it usually takes, Helal explained.

On the other hand, contractors and suppliers use ProTenders to expand their reach by up to eight to 10 times more than normal.

ProTenders offers a subscription-based service for specific modules with other modules being free to start.

The company is still not profitable but Helal explained that ProTenders aims “to be profitable within the next 24 months as we scale across the Kingdom and the rest of the region.”

Helal started working in the sector in 2006 by inheriting his father’s construction business to extend his legacy. He realized a massive gap which he explained as “inefficient, opaque and risky” and decided to start working on a solution to streamline the construction industry.

“ProTenders was the outcome of this realization and hundreds of conversations and dealings with other construction professionals,” he added.

“Real estate is the world’s largest asset class. However, it remains fragmented, with too many players and no consolidated approach to identifying partners for a project. Technology solves these challenges which are global in nature. We want to use our platform to solve these problems in the region first before expanding beyond,” Helal concluded.

Pakistan to place first order to import discounted Russian oil this month

Pakistan to place first order to import discounted Russian oil this month
Updated 14 April 2023

Pakistan to place first order to import discounted Russian oil this month

Pakistan to place first order to import discounted Russian oil this month
Updated 14 April 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s State Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik said on Wednesday that Islamabad would place its first order to import Russian crude oil at a “big discount” this month, as the country looks for cheaper fuel options amid macroeconomic challenges while trying to finalize an oil refinery project with Saudi Arabia.

Russia agreed in principle to supply crude oil and oil products to cash-strapped Pakistan at cheaper rates this year and signed several memoranda of understanding with the country’s Energy Ministry.

Islamabad’s energy imports during the last fiscal year were valued at $23.3 billion, constituting 29 percent of the country’s total imports. During the current fiscal year, Islamabad has already imported energy products worth $7.7 billion, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Pakistan’s desire to look for cheaper sources of energy has been fueled by its crippling economic crisis after its official forex reserves dipped below $5 billion and its national currency underwent massive devaluation.

Recently, representatives from state-owned oil companies of both Pakistan and Russia met in the southern port city of Karachi to conclude discussions on oil trade between the two countries.

“Hopefully, within this month, we will put out an order, and very soon, we will have the first shipment coming,” Malik told Arab News
in an interview.

Asked if the discounted price would be below the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by G7 countries to hurt Russia’s oil income, he
said: “Obviously, if there is no discount, then what interest would Pakistan have in procuring the oil? So, very clearly, it would be at discounted prices.”

The minister said Pakistan and Russia had both taken care of
most of the contractual issues and were now finalizing the terms and conditions of the deal.

“The commercial details (will be finalized) in a week or so, and then we will place the order. Obviously, it would be a big discount,” he said, adding that Islamabad wanted to conduct its business in a transparent manner.

On a question about the capacity of Pakistan’s refineries to process Russian crude oil, Malik said the Petroleum Ministry had
discussed the issue with Pakistan Refinery Ltd. and Pak-Arab Refinery Co. Ltd.

“PRL had indicated that they can use one-third to 50 percent of its crude of light Russian origin,” he said. “We have also spoken with PARCO and they have indicated that they can include about one-third or about 33 percent of the Russian light crude into its cocktail.”

Additionally, the minister said private sector companies had also expressed interest in importing up to 80 percent of Russian crude oil.

On the Saudi oil refinery project, the minister said Pakistan was working closely with the Kingdom and the delegations of both countries had met multiple times in the past to discuss the modalities of the project.

“We have resolved problems around the refinery project,” he said. “We went to Saudi Arabia (for this) and we also met the Saudi team in Abu Dhabi.”

“Right now, the new refinery policy is with the Cabinet and in a couple of weeks it will be finalized and we will reengage with Saudi Arabia. We are really looking forward to it,” he added.

Four new special economic zones to be established in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

Four new special economic zones to be established in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
  • The aim of the new zones, which were announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday, is to open up new opportunities for international investors
Updated 14 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Four special economic zones are to be established in Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Thursday.

The aim of the new zones, which will be located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras Al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, is to open up new opportunities for international investors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” the crown prince said.

“The new special economic zones launched today will significantly impact how business is done in the country, create tens of thousands of jobs, and contribute billions of riyals to our gross domestic product.”

The zones will take advantage of the Kingdom’s strategic location to create new hubs for businesses across key growth sectors so that they can launch and expand companies and technologies that will help shape the future, according to the SPA.

They will support existing national strategies and create new links with international frameworks, building on the competitive advantages of each region of the country to support key sectors such as logistics, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other priority sectors in the Kingdom, it added.

The benefits to companies of operating in the zones will include: competitive corporate tax rates; exemption from customs duties on imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials; 100 percent foreign ownership of companies; and flexibility to attract and hire the best talent worldwide.

The zones will also provide tremendous opportunities for developing the local economy, generating jobs, and localizing supply chains, officials said. They are said to represent a continuation of long-running initiatives that aim to transform the Kingdom into a global investment destination and a vital hub for global supply chains, by capitalizing on its position at the heart of global trade routes.

Thanks to a detailed program of regulations and incentives, the zones will offer rewarding and attractive benefits to foreign investors, officials said. The program will also allow for the acceleration of reforms required to facilitate business in all parts of the Kingdom, they added.

The new zones build on previous free-zone initiatives in the Kingdom, including the recent launch of an integrated special zone for logistics at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh. Together, they represent the first phase of a major, long-term program designed to encourage foreign direct investment, attract the most talented professionals from around the world, and promote entrepreneurship and economic development within the Kingdom, officials said.

The zones, which will be regulated by the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, will provide fresh solutions to the challenges many global businesses face as they attempt to localize and strengthen supply chains, they added, and help the Kingdom take advantage of key macroeconomic shifts to create a truly differentiated business environment, activating new sectors and value chains.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, who is the chairman of the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority, said: “This is an exciting moment. We are proud to see the launch of these four special economic zones that offer the chance for foreign investors to have a stake in the world’s fastest growing economy.”

The Secretary-General of the authority, Mr. Nabil Khoja, added, “With hugely attractive financial incentives, world-class infrastructure, business-friendly regulations and streamlined procedures for investors, there has never been a better time to be part of Saudi Arabia’s economic success story. The zones will become engines of growth, increasing the Kingdom’s export competitiveness, attracting talent, boosting technology and improving our global links.”

Special economic zones – or SEZs – are geographically defined areas that facilitate specific economic activities, such as investment, trade and employment, by providing competitive advantages and legislative frameworks that differ from the base economy. 

The zones launched today cover a wide range of industries:

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) SEZ
The premier destination for advanced manufacturing and logistics, from automobile supply chain and assembly to consumer goods, ICT to MedTech. Set in a prime location on the Red Sea, less than 90 minutes from Jeddah Airport, this 60km2 site offers unrivaled access to global trade routes through King Abdullah Port, ranked the world’s most efficient by the World Bank in 2022. Anchor investor Lucid, a leader in the global EV industry, will produce 150,000 EVs a year from its base in KAEC SEZ.

Jazan SEZ
An industrial center and key platform for trade with fast-growing markets in Africa and Asia. Jazan SEZ offers access to the largest port in the region for export of goods and import of materials, helping investors benefit from and contribute to large-scale infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and around the world, backed by easy access to both natural and industrial resources. Jazan is part of the Kingdom’s fertile southwestern region, providing opportunities for the manufacturing, processing and distribution of food products to cater for growing regional demand and meet food security challenges across the region.

Ras Al-Khair SEZ
A launchpad on the Arabian Gulf for leaders in the maritime industry, Ras Al-Khair SEZ is a fully integrated marine ecosystem, with a rich network of existing investors – 40% of the zone is already reserved – and myriad opportunities across shipbuilding and repair, offshore drilling and maritime value chains.

Cloud Computing SEZ, located in King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST)
In King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), a new Cloud Computing SEZ will serve as  a hub for emerging and disruptive technologies. A direct manifestation of the Kingdom’s ‘Cloud First’ policy, the Cloud Computing SEZ underlines the Kingdom’s commitment to digital innovation and the fast-growing tech sector. The Zone is based around an innovative hybrid model that allows investors to establish physical data centers and cloud computing infrastructure in multiple locations within the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Economic zones

Saudi ports book 21% rise in container volumes in March: Mawani

Updated 13 April 2023
