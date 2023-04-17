You are here

Record signing Vitinha starts scoring for Marseille

Marseille's Portuguese forward Vitinha celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Troyes (ESTAC) at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on April 16, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 17 April 2023
AP

  • Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season
PARIS: Club-record signing Vitinha scored his first two goals for Marseille as the southern club beat struggling Troyes 3-1 to move one point above Lens and into second place in the French league on Sunday.
Marseille paid Portuguese club Braga 32 million euros ($34.8 million) for Vitinha in the January transfer window, but the 23-year-old player had not scored in his eight previous appearances since joining.
He took only two minutes to put Marseille ahead against Lorient at Stade Velodrome when he turned neatly and hit a shot under the crossbar.
Turkiye winger Cengiz Ünder made it 2-0 in the 41st minute after captain Valentin Rongier won the ball and set him up, and Vitinha tapped home in the 64th after defender Sead Kolasinac’s header against the post from a corner.
It was a relief for a Marseille side which has the best away form in the league, but had not won any of its last five league games at Stade Velodrome.
Earlier Sunday, Monaco pressured Marseille with a 3-1 home win over Lorient.
Monaco remains in fourth place, three points behind Marseille and two behind third-place Lens, in the race for a Champions League spot next season.
Second place secures automatic qualification and third earns a spot in the qualifying rounds.
Midfielders Krépin Diatta and Aleksandr Golovin scored in the first half for Monaco. Forward Kevin Volland made it 3-0 early in the second half before striker Ibrahima Koné replied for Lorient with a late penalty.
Meanwhile, Lille won 2-1 at home to Montpellier to reclaim fifth place from Rennes in the chase for a Europa League spot.
Montpellier led through defender Issiaga Sylla’s goal midway through the first half. Lille equalized in the 70th thanks to Jonathan David’s 20th league goal. It moved the Canada striker level at the top of the scoring charts with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé. Veteran winger Remy Cabella hit the winner for Lille three minutes later.
OTHER MATCHES
Auxerre eased its relegation worries by beating French Cup finalist Nantes 2-1 at home to move up to 14th place.
Nantes is 15th and only two points above the relegation zone. Coach Antoine Kombouaré was scathing about the attitude of his players, claiming their minds were on the cup final against Toulouse on April 29.
“Today the players weren’t concerned about staying up ... they prefer that we’re in a mess before they wake up,” he told match broadcaster Amazon.
Kombouaré also used an expletive to describe his team.
Veteran striker Kevin Gameiro was among the scorers as Strasbourg beat 19th-place Ajaccio 3-1, but stayed in the relegation zone in 17th because Brest beat midtable Nice 1-0 at home to remain 16th.
Midtable Clermont beat last-place Angers 2-1 at home.
On Saturday, Mbappé’s goal in leader PSG’s 3-1 home win against Lens made him PSG’s all-time leading scorer in the league with 139 goals.

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0

Roma consolidate 3rd place in Serie A, shut out Udinese 3-0
  • Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan
  • Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors
MILAN: Roma consolidated third place in Serie A with a 3-0 win over Udinese, who also had a penalty saved on Sunday.

Edoardo Bove, Lorenzo Pellegrini and substitute Tammy Abraham scored for the home team, while Udinese forward Roberto Pereyra had a nightmare match as he conceded a penalty and also had a spot-kick saved.

Roma moved three points above AC Milan and five points above fifth-place Inter Milan after they both dropped points on Saturday. The top four in Serie A qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Serie A leader Napoli drew on Saturday and Juventus lost 1-0 at Sassuolo earlier Sunday, meaning Roma was the only team to win after being involved in European action midweek.

Roma won their previous two Serie A matches without conceding a goal but had lost at Feyenoord midweek in the Europa League.

Paulo Dybala had come off injured during that loss — as had Abraham — and was ruled out of the game at the Stadio Olimpico. It was thought Abraham would be ruled out as well but he was fit enough for the bench.

Roma took the lead eight minutes before halftime when they were awarded a penalty following an on-field review that determined Andrea Belotti’s header – which was going wide – had come off the arm of Pereyra.

Bryan Cristante’s spot-kick came off the right post but the 20-year-old Bove fired home the rebound.

Pellegrini doubled Roma’s lead 10 minutes after the break after a wonderful through ball from Belotti.

It was Pellegrini’s first goal from open play in more than 18 months and came on his 100th match as captain of his hometown club, and days after he missed a penalty against Feyenoord.

Udinese were gifted a way back into the match in the 69th minute when they were awarded a penalty of their own following a handball by Gianluca Mancini.

However, Pereyra’s night went from bad to worse when he saw his penalty saved by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Abraham came on for Belotti in the 74th and headed in Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross in stoppage time.

Halftime substitute Gregoire Defrel scored to give Sassuolo only its third-ever Serie A victory against Juventus in 21 matches.

Defrel struck in the second half and Juventus also almost conceded an own-goal in a largely mediocre appearance from Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Juventus host runaway league leader Napoli next weekend.

Seventh-place Juventus had been making a push for the Europe spots despite a 15-point penalty for false accounting. They had won seven of their previous eight league matches before losing to Lazio last weekend.

Sassuolo had the better of a dull first half but neither side had a shot on target.

Mattia Perin was standing in for Wojciech Szczęsny after the Juventus goalkeeper took a knock to the chest and struggled to breathe during the midweek win over Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League.

And Perin pulled off a stunning save to keep out Defrel’s header from point-blank range 12 minutes after the break.

Juventus defender Federico Gatti came close to scoring an own-goal in the 62nd when he tried to head away a shot on goal but it came off the left post.

However, Sassuolo broke the deadlock two minutes later when Nicolo Fagioli tried to clear a corner but it came straight to Defrel, who did well to control the ball and place a swiveling shot into the bottom right corner.

Juventus poured forward in search of the equalizer and Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli did brilliantly to scoop Adrien Rabiot’s header out from under the crossbar.

Lecce were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom club Sampdoria in a result that did neither side any favors.

Sampdoria’s January signing Jese netted his first Serie A goal in the 75th minute to cancel out Assan Ceesay’s first-half opener in a largely dominant performance from Lecce.

Samp remained stuck to the bottom of the table, 10 points from safety, with Lecce five points above the relegation zone.

Salernitana were two points above Lecce after drawing 1-1 at midtable Torino.

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria

Liga leaders Barca drop more points, Atletico beat Almeria
  • The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks
  • Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla
BARCELONA: A subdued Barcelona could not break down Getafe in a 0-0 draw on Sunday, dropping more points but still sitting 11 clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Third-place Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 at home with Antoine Griezmann netting a brace as he continued his sparkling form.

Valencia sunk deeper into the relegation mire with a 2-0 home defeat by Sevilla, who host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday.

Champions Madrid beat Cadiz on Saturday to cut back Barcelona’s lead, and with nine games remaining it seems highly unlikely they will catch Barcelona — but Xavi Hernandez’s side are limping over the line.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at home against Girona on Monday and followed that up with a second consecutive stalemate, the team still wallowing after their Copa del Rey semifinal thrashing by Madrid earlier in April.

The one positive for Barca was a 22nd clean sheet of the season in the top flight, with Getafe, 15th, not creating much danger.

“Here you suffer, because the grass is high, the usual tricks, so it’s hard, the clear chances you have — you have to put them away,” Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen told DAZN.

“It’s a dry pitch, so it’s difficult. We did things differently to normal.”

Xavi echoed Ter Stegen’s complaint that the low quality of the pitch played a part in the result, but said Barca could not hide behind it.

“It’s not an excuse, we weren’t accurate, we made chances but we could not finish them,” said Xavi.

“But yes, the grass did hurt us, the ball didn’t run.”

After a slow start, the Catalans created the first clear chance at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, when Raphinha fired against the post, with Balde’s follow-up also striking the woodwork.

Sergi Roberto pulled up injured, seemingly with a hamstring issue, adding to Barcelona’s long list of absentees.

The league leaders have badly missed explosive winger Ousmane Dembele and creative midfielder Pedri in recent weeks.

Getafe were content with the point, sitting back as Barcelona probed for a breakthrough and found goalkeeper David Soria in their way, although Borja Mayoral almost snatched a winner for the hosts on the break.

Xavi’s side are still firm favorites to lift the title for the first time since 2019, but should they stumble at home against Atletico next weekend, doubts could creep in.

Getafe are four points above the drop zone, after Valencia, 18th, lost at Mestalla.

Sevilla, who welcome Manchester United for the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash next week, earned a hard-fought win over the frustrated hosts, for whom Ilaix Moriba was sent off late on.

Defender Loic Bade sent Sevilla ahead at Mestalla early in the second half, with Suso doubling the visitors’ lead.

Valencia’s anger grew when they were not awarded a penalty after the ball struck Fernando’s hand in the area, and then later on had a spot kick award canceled by the referee after VAR showed no foul had been committed.

The victory helped Jose Luis Mendilibar’s Sevilla rise to 12th, eight points clear of the bottom three, continuing their improvement since he replaced Jorge Sampaoli at the helm in March.

Atletico stayed two points behind Real Madrid with a narrow win over Almeria, 17th, which should have been more comfortable than it proved to be.

Antoine Griezmann headed Atletico ahead in the fifth minute when Angel Correa nodded on a corner to the back post.

Diego Simeone’s side were dominant throughout, but Almeria pulled level when Leo Baptistao’s shot deflected in off Jose Gimenez.

Griezmann sent the Rojiblancos ahead again before the break, finishing clinically from Yannick Carrasco’s pass at the end of a fine team move for his 11th league goal.

Carrasco and Griezmann both hit the post in the second half as Atletico looked to kill the game.

They could not find the third and Almeria gave Atletico a few scares in the final stages, appealing for a penalty when Gimenez handled but VAR showed there was an offside.

“I think I’m at my most complete version in terms of assists and goals,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“I’m happy with my performances but I haven’t reached my ceiling yet — I hope I can soon.”

Girona, ninth, beat bottom-of-the-table Elche 2-0, leaving the stragglers 17 points from safety.

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens

Mbappé sets league goals record for PSG in 3-1 win vs Lens
  • Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark
PARIS: Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi scored a goal each as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain profited from a red card to beat second-place Lens 3-1 and move nine points clear of its rival.
It was an extra special goal for Mbappé. Earlier this season he became PSG’s all-time leading scorer when he beat Edinson Cavani’s 200-goal mark. Mbappé’s strike on Saturday against Lens made the 24-year-old France striker the outright all-time top scorer for PSG in the league with 139 goals. Cavani netted 138.
Overall, Mbappé now counts 203 for PSG.
Marseille can go above Lens with a home win against struggling Troyes on Sunday, with seven games left after this weekend’s round.
Lens was in complete control until midfielder Salis Abdul Samed was sent off for a reckless challenge on right back Achraf Hakimi in the 19th minute.
Mbappé scored his league-leading 20th goal when he took a pass from midfielder Vitinha and turned quickly before hitting a first-time shot into the bottom right corner in the 31st. Vitinha doubled the lead six minutes later with a 25-meter strike into the same corner.
Messi then combined in the 40th with Mbappé, who backheeled the ball to the Argentine for a low strike. It was Messi’s 15th league goal.
Lens played better than PSG in the second half, despite being a player down. A handball from PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz following a corner gave Lens a penalty and Poland winger Przemysław Frankowski sent goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way in the 60th.
Lens’ 15-goal top scorer Loïs Openda had a shot saved in the 64th and then forced a corner as the visitors kept up the pressure.
PSG coach Christophe Galtier has been under pressure after eight defeats this year across all competitions, and this week vehemently denied allegations he had made racist and anti-Muslim comments when he was in charge of Nice last season.
The Parc des Princes crowd fell silent as Lens dominated early on, with Samed’s header smartly saved by Donnarumma after just two minutes.
PSG defender Danilo almost scored an embarrassing own-goal when his looping back pass from near halfway surprised Donnarumma in the 10th and bounced just wide.
The match turned in PSG’s favor when midfielder Samed lunged at Hakimi and caught his left ankle in a dangerous tackle.
Also Saturday, Rennes beat Reims 3-0 to move one point above Lille and into fifth place. Belgium winger Jérémy Doku scored twice for Rennes inside the first 20 minutes. Defender Arthur Theate made it 3-0 in the 69th.

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid wins 2-0 at Cadiz before trip to Chelsea
  • Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain: Real Madrid eased to a 2-0 win at Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday despite resting several first-choice players ahead of its trip to London to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Karim Benzema had already hit the woodwork twice as Cadiz clung to the goalkeeping skills of backup David Gil to stay alive before Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio broke though with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes.
The win left Madrid 10 points behind Spanish league leader Barcelona, which visits Getafe on Sunday.
Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti once again rotated his squad after his team’s 2-1 loss to Barcelona last month effectively finished off its Spanish league title defense.
Vinícius Júnior and Toni Kroos both stayed in Madrid to recover from what Ancelotti described as minor muscle issues that are not expected to keep them from playing at Chelsea. Luka Modric started the game on the bench. Benzema, who has missed several games this season with muscle injuries, was in the starting 11 at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium.
In the last round of games, a similar mix of backup players and set starters for Madrid were beaten by Villarreal 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
This time, Madrid won through at Cadiz which, unlike the attack-minded Villarreal, tried in vain to annul the visitors’ superior talent by packing its area.
With a two-goal advantage, Ancelotti even found the moment to send Eden Hazard on as a late substitute in the former Chelsea star’s ninth appearance of the season.

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL
  • Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign which stands at 34 goals
  • John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal
MANCHESTER: The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. The losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.
City’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Saturday, which moved the defending champions three points behind Premier League leader Arsenal, was inevitably propelled by Haaland even though the prolific striker had just 45 minutes on the field.
By the time he was substituted at halftime, the Norway international had scored twice — one from the penalty spot, another a clipped finish following Kevin De Bruyne’s through ball — to move to 32 league goals for the season.
That left Haaland tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season. Salah’s haul came in the 2017-18 campaign.
Haaland will surely go beyond that, and also is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign, which stands at 34 goals and is jointly held by Andy Cole (at Newcastle in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (at Blackburn in ‘94-95).
John Stones was the other scorer for City, which have won 10 straight games in all competitions and is piling the pressure on Arsenal in a title race that looks destined to go to the final weekend.
Arsenal visit West Ham on Sunday.
While there’s so much still to play for at the top of the league, Chelsea’s woeful campaign is finishing with barely a whimper as Lampard, the interim manager, fails to get anything out of a squad assembled at such great expense.
A 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea are languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.
The match at Stamford Bridge came between games against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. After a 2-0 loss in Spain on Wednesday, Chelsea host the defending champions on Tuesday.
TOP-FOUR RACE
The race for Champions League qualification might have two more teams involved.
One of them is Brighton, which are now just seven points off the top four with a game in hand, and another is Aston Villa, which overwhelmed third-place Newcastle 3-0 after a double by Ollie Watkins.
Villa, which have won seven of their last eight games, are in sixth place and only six points behind Newcastle and fourth-place Manchester United.
Fifth-place Tottenham’s hopes were hurt after a 3-2 loss to relegation-threatened Bournemouth, which scored its winner in stoppage time. Spurs are three points above Villa and three behind Newcastle and Man United.
RELEGATION FIGHT
At the other end of the standings, last-place Southampton are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status after a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace, which have won three in a row under interim manager Roy Hodgson.
Southampton are four points from safety and have seven games remaining.
Everton are only out of the bottom three on goal difference after losing at home to Fulham 3-1.
Wolves moved seven points clear of trouble by beating Brentford 2-0 at home.

