Will Netflix price cuts, ad-supported plan help add more users?

LONDON: Netflix Inc. is expected to report that it added some 2 million subscribers in the first quarter and investors will scrutinize whether recent price cuts and the launch of an ad-supported plan are tempting people to subscribe and stay on.
The company, which lost 200,000 subscribers in the year-ago quarter, returned to subscriber growth in the second half of 2022 but its pace of additions has slowed dramatically, forcing it to think of ways to squeeze out revenue from the 100 million people who use the service without paying for it.
To do that, the streaming giant has cracked down in some countries on password-sharing, or streaming Netflix by non-members who don’t belong to the same household, which may prompt people to drop the service as a knee-jerk reaction but they are likely to come back to it, analysts said.
The crackdown will have a “more meaningful impact” in the June quarter and Netflix could gain more than 10 million new subscribers as it converts free users to paid ones, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Barton Crockett said.
Netflix is expected to add 3.43 million subscribers in the April-June period, according to 16 analysts polled by Refinitiv, compared with 970,000 subscriber losses in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter ended March 31, the company is expected to have added a net 2.07 million subscribers, versus a drop of 200,000 subscribers a year earlier. Netflix itself has stopped giving forecasts for the metric.
Netflix is set to post first-quarter quarter revenue growth of nearly 4 percent, according to Refinitiv, marking its second-slowest growth ever after a nearly 2 percent rise in the December quarter.
The March quarter lacked major releases with non-English shows such as Korean revenge drama “The Glory” and the third season of Mexican drama “La Reina del Sur” doing well, according to Jefferies.
Netflix has faced strong competition from Walt Disney Co. , Amazon.com Inc. and Warner Bros Discovery . Amazon knocked Netflix off the top spot in the United States last year, according to consulting firm Parks Associate.
Warner Bros said on Wednesday it will launch a new streaming service on May 23 called “Max,” combining HBO Max’s scripted entertainment with Discovery’s reality shows.
Netflix in November introduced a streaming plan with advertising for $6.99 per month in 12 countries, after resisting commercials for years. Disney’s Hulu and Disney+, and HBO Max already have ad-supported options.
“The role of advertising continues to grow in importance to premium (streaming services) as a part of their profitable growth strategies,” social media analytics firm Antenna said in a note last month.
“In 2020, only one in five new sign-ups were to ad-supported plans; last year, it was nearly one in three.”
BBC accused of ‘impartial and unbalanced’ royal coverage
Anti-monarchy group said broadcast failed to deliver fair reporting in lead-up to King Charles’ coronation
BBC said coverage of historical significant event is ‘duly impartial’
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The BBC has been accused of lacking impartiality in its coverage of the royal family and the upcoming coronation of King Charles.
In a letter sent to David Jordan, the BBC’s director of editorial and policy standards, the campaign group Republic said the broadcaster made “no attempt to be impartial or balanced” in its coverage in the lead-up to the event next May.
The group’s CEO Graham Smith accused the broadcaster of failing “to tackle the serious questions surrounding the royals” and “most shockingly, (the BBC) openly colludes with the Palace in its coverage.”
Highlighting a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Republic, Smith said that only 15 percent of the general public expressed enthusiasm about the coronation and argued that the broadcaster is serving the interests of “a shrinking minority of people” by over-promoting the event.
“It should be a source of deep shame for all those involved that, instead of such fearless reporting, we have insipid, vacuous and dishonest coverage from a BBC that is fearful of public opprobrium and palace influence,” Republic’s letter said.
“The result of the BBC’s failures is that the coverage serves the interests of a shrinking minority who could reasonably be called royalists. In doing so, they do a disservice to the whole nation.
“Support for abolition of the monarchy has climbed over 30 percent and support for the monarchy among people under 40 has dropped below 50 percent. Yet none of that is reflected in the BBC’s coverage,” he added.
The BBC issued a statement on Monday defending its position, claiming the event is of “historical significance” for many audiences in the UK and globally and represents an occasion to celebrate.
“We believe our reporting is fair and duly impartial, and BBC News always seeks to reflect a range of viewpoints in our royal coverage,” a spokesperson for the BBC said.
Similarly, last year, the British broadcaster was accused of “biased reporting” for its favorable coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a claim the BBC dismissed as untrue.
Smith continued by saying that the BBC failed to honor its 2011 vow to “achieve balance ‘over time.’”
“Twelve years later and we’re still waiting,” he said.
Saudi animated short ‘Saleeg’ selected to screen at top French festival
Named after traditional Hijazi dish, as metaphor for a range of issues
Afnan Bawyan’s first production as director was filmed in Amsterdam
Updated 17 April 2023
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The burgeoning Saudi filmmaking scene has been given another boost with the selection of “Saleeg” for screening at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.
The annual event is considered the oldest and most important animation festival in the world. Launched in 1960, it brings together hundreds of global animation enthusiasts and experts to celebrate creative animation styles and techniques.
“Saleeg” is 9 minutes, 39 seconds, produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques and was filmed in Amsterdam, Holland, at 5 A.M. stop-motion animation studios.
The film is a family drama with voices in Arabic (Saudi dialect), subtitled in Urdu, Tigrigna and English, and will make its international premiere at the festival.
The production is competing in the Perspectives Short Films category against 18 others from countries including China, Germany, Spain, India, Brazil, Turkey, Mexico and Canada.
In an interview, the Saudi film director Afnan Bawyan told Arab News that she chose filmmaking as a career as part of her search for meaning in life.
“I found out that films are an expressive language that combines several languages in one medium such as storytelling, drawing in colors, making characters, writing dialogues, creating time and space, and engineering life concepts.”
Bawyan is originally from Makkah and gained her bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She is mostly self-taught but has attended various workshops provided by the Saudi Film Commission which have featured international experts.
“Writing the script took time, intermittently from 2019 to 2021, during which I developed 20 drafts, but the production took us around 10 months,” she said.
Stop-motion films usually take more time than other productions because they rely on the building of miniature locations and buildings, as well as the design and manufacture of special puppets that can be controlled effectively, she explained.
“We … take a photo for every tiny move we apply to the puppets, and so on until we have 24 frames per second of the movie, to have a smooth movement that makes us feel that the scene is happening naturally,” Bawyan said.
She said “Saleeg” was filmed over 65 days, longer than most other Saudi feature films that normally take between 17 and 45 days.
The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi Hijazi dish from Taif City in the Makkah region.
“I found that this name is very accurate, just like the well-known animation ‘Ratatouille,’ we do not know what the ingredients are, yet we (feel) we may want to try it,” Bawyan said.
The film discusses various issues in Saudi society including rapid urbanization, and the tension between traditional and contemporary ways of living, particularly how the elderly is affected.
Bawyan said she drew on her personal life and circumstances to create the characters and setting. Her main character is Hajar, named after her mother, who faces several challenges that forces her to adapt, but it is a story that has a “beautiful ending.”
She hopes that the festival would help her get a wide audience for the film, learn more about animation and highlight the Kingdom’s culture.
“This film will allow me to share an original Saudi story with an international audience so that they can learn about our local stories.”
“Saleeg” is Bawyan’s first film to be fully written and directed by her, but she previously worked as a script supervisor on seven Saudi feature films.
Moreover, she has participated in the Red Sea Film Labs, a platform for filmmakers, writers and industry professionals, with multiple programs to help them achieve their vision and projects. And she won the Lab Award in 2021 during the first edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah.
“Saleeg” is a joint production between Bawyan and filmmaker Maryam Khayat. “Khayat has developed a special strategy to present the film at several international and local festivals,” she said.
“Every time ‘Saleeg’ receives a nomination, a mention, or an award, I become very astonished. This is my first short script and my first directing work, and I did not expect anything at all. All I did was developing, thinking, thinking again about the story and the directing vision.”
The film will also be screened at the ninth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in May.
The Saudi Film Commission Tweeted: “We are pleased to have the film (Saleeg) — the winner of #Daw’_Film_Competition premiering at the #Annecy_International_Animation_Film_Festival, competing for the Best Animated Short Award in the (Perspectives) category. We wish you all the best! #Film_Commission.”
The UAE’s first, longest-running English daily paper, Khaleej Times, celebrates 45th anniversary
The newspaper has been at the forefront of the Emirati media scene ever since its first edition was published on April 16, 1978
Updated 17 April 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first and longest-running English newspaper, celebrated its 45th anniversary on Sunday.
The newspaper has been at the forefront of the Emirati media scene ever since its first edition was published on April 16, 1978.
It has offered insight on global events, as well as charting the transformation of the UAE over four-and-a-half decades.
The newspaper said in a piece to mark the anniversary: “Newsrooms may have undergone an overhaul and platforms may have evolved, from a paper you need to hold with both hands to a screen that can fit in your palm, but for KT some things never change: The grit, the passion, and the mission to deliver stories that matter.”
Leading Emirati government, community and media figures, as well as influential members of society, paid tribute to the newspaper’s impact.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the newspaper had played an “exceptional role in chronicling the nation’s transformation over the years and supporting its progress.”
Mona Al-Marri, director-general of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the publication was “well placed to navigate transformation in the global media industry.”
Mohammed Jalal Al-Rayssi, the director-general of the Emirates News Agency, praised the newspaper for telling the world the story of the UAE and the Middle East region.
He added: “I am confident KT will continue doing credible and sterling journalism in future, disseminating the message of unity, harmony and prosperity that the UAE stands for.”
DUBAI: It was way back in the late 1980s that I first encountered the expressions “artificial intelligence,” “pattern recognition” and “image processing.” I was completing the final semester of my undergrad college studies, while also writing up my last story for the campus magazine of the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur.
Never having come across these technical terms during the four years I majored in instrumentation engineering, I was surprised to discover that the smartest professors and the brightest postgrad students of the electronics and computer science and engineering departments of my own college were neck-deep in research and development work involving AI technologies. All while I was blissfully preoccupied with the latest Madonna and Billy Joel music videos and Time magazine stories about glasnost and perestroika.
More than three decades on, William Faulkner’s oft-quoted saying, “the past is never dead. It is not even past,” rings resoundingly true to me, albeit for reasons more mundane than sublime. Terms I seldom bumped into as a newspaperman and editor since leaving campus — “artificial intelligence,” “machine learning” and “robotics” — have sneaked back into my life, this time not as semantic curiosities but as man-made creations for good or ill, with the power to make me redundant.
Indeed, an entire cottage industry that did not exist just six months ago has sprung up to both feed and whet a ravenous global public appetite for information on, and insights into, ChatGPT and other AI-powered web tools.
The initial questions about what kind of jobs would be created and how many professions would be affected, have given way to far more profound discussions. Can conventional religions survive the challenges that will spring from artificial intelligence in due course? Will humans ever need to wrack their brains to write fiction, compose music or paint masterpieces? How long will it take before a definitive cure for cancer is found? Can public services and government functions be performed by vastly more efficient and cheaper chatbots in the future?
Even until October last year, few of us employed outside of the arcane world of AI could have anticipated an explosion of existential questions of this magnitude in our lifetime. The speed with which they have moved from the fringes of public discourse to center stage is at once a reflection of the severely disruptive nature of the developments and their potentially unsettling impact on the future of civilization. Like it or not, we are all engineers and philosophers now.
By most accounts, as yet no jobs have been eliminated and no collapse of the post-Impressionist art market has occurred as a result of the adoption of AI-powered web tools, but if the past (as well as Ernest Hemingway’s famous phrase) is any guide, change will happen at first “gradually, then suddenly.”
In any event, the world of work has been evolving almost imperceptibly but steadily since automation disrupted the settled rhythms of manufacturing and service industries that were essentially byproducts of the First Industrial Revolution.
For people of my age group, a visit to a bank today bears little resemblance to one undertaken in the 1980s and 1990s, when withdrawing cash meant standing in an orderly line first for a metal token, then waiting patiently in a different queue to receive a wad of hand-counted currency notes, each process involving the signing of multiple counterfoils and the spending of precious hours.
Although the level of efficiency likely varied from country to country, the workflow required to dispense cash to bank customers before the advent of automated teller machines was more or less the same.
Similarly, a visit to a supermarket in any modern city these days feels rather different from the experience of the late 1990s. The row upon row of checkout staff have all but disappeared, leaving behind a lean-and-mean mix with the balance tilted decidedly in favor of self-service lanes equipped with bar-code scanners, contactless credit-card readers and thermal receipt printers.
Whatever one may call these endangered jobs in retrospect, minimum-wage drudgery or decent livelihood, society seems to have accepted that there is no turning the clock back on technological advances whose benefits outweigh the costs, at least from the point of view of business owners and shareholders of banks and supermarket chains.
Likewise, with the rise of generative AI (GenAI) a new world order (or disorder) is bound to emerge, perhaps sooner rather than later, but of what kind, only time will tell.
In theory, ChatGPT could tell too. To this end, many a publication, including Arab News, has carried interviews with the chatbot, hoping to get the truth from the machine’s mouth, so to say, instead of relying on the thoughts and prescience of mere humans.
But the trouble with ChatGPT is that the answers it punches out depend on the “prompts” or questions it is asked. The answers will also vary with every update of its training data and the lessons it draws from these data sets’ internal patterns and relationships. Put simply, what ChatGPT or GPT-4 says about its destructive powers today is unlikely to remain unchanged a few months from now.
Meanwhile, tantalizing though the tidbits have been, the occasional interview with the CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, or the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, has shed little light on the ramifications of rapid GenAI advances for humanity.
With multibillion-dollar investments at stake and competition for market share intensifying between Silicon Valley companies, these chief executives, as also Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, can hardly be expected to objectively answer the many burning questions, starting with whether Big Tech ought to declare “a complete global moratorium on the development of AI.”
Unfortunately for a large swathe of humanity, the great debates of the day, featuring polymaths who can talk without fear or favor about a huge range of intellectual and political trends, are raging mostly out of reach behind strict paywalls of publications such as Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and Time.
An essay by Niall Ferguson, the pre-eminent historian of the ideas that define our time, published in Bloomberg on April 9, offers a peek into the deepest worries of philosophers and futurists, implying that the fears of large-scale job displacements and social upheavals are nothing compared to the extreme risks posed by galloping AI advancements.
“Most AI does things that offer benefits not threats to humanity … The debate we are having today is about a particular branch of AI: the large language models (LLMs) produced by organizations such as OpenAI, notably ChatGPT and its more powerful successor GPT-4,” Ferguson wrote before going on to unpack the downsides.
In sum, he said: “The more I read about GPT-4, the more I think we are talking here not about artificial intelligence … but inhuman intelligence, which we have designed and trained to sound convincingly like us. … How might AI off us? Not by producing (Arnold) Schwarzenegger-like killer androids (of the 1984 film “The Terminator”), but merely by using its power to mimic us in order to drive us insane and collectively into civil war.”
Intellectually ready or not, behemoths such as Microsoft, Google and Meta, together with not-so-well-known startups like Adept AI Labs, Anthropic, Cohere and Stable Diffusion API, have had greatness thrust upon them by virtue of having developed their own LLMs with the aid of advances in computational power and mathematical techniques that have made it possible to train AI on ever larger data sets than before.
Just like in Hindu mythology, where Lord Shiva takes on the persona of a creator, protector and destroyer, in the real world tech giants and startups (answerable primarily to profit-seeking shareholders and venture capitalists) find themselves playing what many regard as the combined role of creator, protector and potential destroyer of human civilization.
While it does seem that a science-fiction future is closer than ever before, no technology exists as of now to turn back time to 1992 and enable me to switch from instrumentation engineering to computer science instead of a vulnerable occupation like journalism. Jokes aside, it would be disingenuous of me to claim that I have not been pondering the “what-if” scenarios of late.
Not because I am terrified of being replaced by an AI-powered chatbot in the near future and compelled to sign up for retraining as a food-delivery driver. Journalists are certainly better psychologically prepared for such a drastic reversal of fortune than the bankers and property owners in Thailand who overnight had to learn to sell food on the footpaths of Bangkok to make a living in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
The regret I have is more philosophical than material: We are living in a time when engineers who had been slogging away for years in the forgotten groves of academe and industry, pushing the boundaries of AI and machine learning one autocorrect code at a time, are finally getting their due as the true masters of the universe. It would have felt good to be one of them, no matter how relatively insignificant one’s individual contribution.
There is a vicarious thrill, though, in tracking the achievements of a man by the name of P. Sundarajan, who won admission to my alma mater to study metallurgical engineering one year after I graduated.
Now 50 years old, he has a big responsibility in shaping the GenAI landscape, although he probably had no inkling of what fate had in store for him when he was focused on his electronic materials project in the final year of his undergrad studies. That person is none other than Sundar Pichai, whose path to the office of Google CEO went via IIT Kharagpur, Stanford University and Wharton business school.
Now, just as in the final semester of my engineering studies, I have no illusions about the exceptionally high IQ required to be even a writer of code for sophisticated computer programs. In an age of increasing specialization, “horses for courses” is not only a rational approach, it is practically the only game in town.
I am perfectly content with the knowledge that in the pre-digital 1980s, well before the internet as we know it had even been created, I had got a glimpse of the distant exciting future while reporting on “artificial intelligence,” “pattern recognition” and “image processing.” Only now do I fully appreciate how great a privilege it was.
'At least eight journalists' arrested since April 3, says media watchdog
Six remain behind bars 'facing allegations which include inciting violence'
Updated 15 April 2023
AFP
NAIROBI: The independent Committee to Protect Journalists and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission have condemned a swathe of arrests of journalists, including some sympathetic to the Amhara ethnic group.
In a statement, the CPJ said "at least eight journalists" had been arrested since April 3, mainly in the capital Addis Ababa.
The statement, released late Friday, said six remained behind bars "facing allegations which include inciting violence," adding the reporters "mainly report and commentate on political and social issues affecting the Amhara ethnic group," the country's second-largest.
The arrests paint "a deeply depressing picture of the state of press freedom in the country," said Muthoki Mumo, CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, urging the reporters be released and that authorities investigate allegations of maltreatment.
The EHRC said for its part that "the government security forces should desist from arrests and intimidation of political parties' leaders and members, media members and activists.
"When there is a case that they are suspected of crime and there is enough evidence, the arrests should be conducted in a careful manner and only as per the law," the commission added, likewise calling for the journalists' release.
Some of the reporters had recently criticized a government decision to integrate regional military forces into the federal army or regional police and dismantle regional military forces.
The move, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed justified as being designed to underpin multi-ethnic Ethiopia's "unity", sparked several days of public demonstrations in the Amhara region earlier this month.
Amhara forces were essential allies to the federal army during the two-year war in the neighboring Tigray region, which ended with a peace agreement in November.
Ethiopia currently stands 114th out of 180 on a Reporters Without Borders freedom of the press ranking, 13 places lower than in 2021.