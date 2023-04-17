UN envoy to Sudan says over 180 killed in 3 days of fighting

You are here

Pedlars' stalls are abandoned along a street market in the south of Khartoum on April 17, 2023 as fighting in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages for a third day. (AFP)
Pedlars' stalls are abandoned along a street market in the south of Khartoum on April 17, 2023 as fighting in the Sudanese capital between the army and paramilitary forces led by rival generals rages for a third day. (AFP)
AP

Pedlars' stalls are abandoned along a street market in the south of Khartoum on April 17, 2023.
  • Volker Perthes said more than 1,800 people have been wounded in the fighting that erupted early Saturday
  • Death toll could be much higher because there are many bodies still in the streets around central Khartoum
KHARTOUM: The UN envoy to Sudan said Monday that more than 180 people have been killed in fighting between forces loyal to the country’s top two generals.
Volker Perthes said more than 1,800 people have been wounded in the fighting that erupted early Saturday.
The Sudanese military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been battling with heavy weapons and even aircraft in the capital Khartoum and other locations. Civilians have been caught in the crossfire, as many shelter at home.
The toll could be much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach because of the clashes. There has been no official word on how many civilians or combatants have been killed. The doctors’ syndicate earlier put the number of civilian deaths at 97.
The sudden explosion of violence over the weekend between the nation’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of fighters, trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low in many areas. Top diplomats on four continents scrambled to broker a truce, with the UN Security Council set to discuss the crisis.

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Christian religious leaders launch scathing attack on MPs seeking to extend mandate of civic bodies
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Forces party’s parliamentary bloc has threatened to boycott a legislative session on Tuesday aimed at extending the mandate of municipalities and delaying elections.

On Monday, party chief Samir Geagea said: “If the mandate of the municipal councils is extended, we will challenge this extension.”

Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, as well as the Free Patriotic Movement and its allies, were expected to take part in the session that could see approval given for an extension to the mandate of municipal councils to avoid the costs and logistics of holding elections.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Interior had slated municipal elections for May and Christian opposition parties and Forces of Change MPs are insisting they go ahead, as well as presidential elections, claiming the parties in power are stalling for time because they fear losing their grip on the municipalities.

The elections were initially postponed for 12 months because they coincided with the parliamentary elections.

Geagea pointed out that the money needed to fund the municipal elections could be secured through special drawing rights similar to those used by the government to meet electricity, medicine, passport, and other consumer payments.

“The opposition axis and the Free Patriotic Movement are disrupting the presidential elections, paralyzing the country and institutions, preventing the establishment of the actual state, and working to disrupt municipal elections,” he told a press conference.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi and Beirut’s Metropolitan Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Aoude launched a scathing attack on deputies seeking to extend the mandate of municipalities.

In a joint statement, they said: “If they can ensure the quorum for holding a parliamentary session to extend the mandate of municipal councils, what is preventing them from securing the necessary quorum for holding a parliamentary session to elect a president of the republic?”

On Sunday, Al-Rahi said: “You are underestimating the people and the constitution and renewing expired terms after their mandate ended.

“What an absurd and shameful reason not to have enough money to cover the costs of the election.

“Why did you not secure the necessary funds to conduct these elections? You are not worthy of the responsibility that has been assigned to you.”

Aoudi said: “The authorities in the country have become a cause of death for the country and the people, due to their corruption in all facilities and sectors.

“Parliament has completed a quarter of its term, and it is still confused and indecisive; it did not fulfil its simplest duties and primarily, it did not elect a president.

“Parliament’s role in monitoring and accountability is almost absent, and in legislation, it has not yet succeeded in approving the reform laws that are necessary to stop the deterioration and revive the country,” he added.

MP Ghada Ayoub said: “Those who are capable of holding a session to extend the mandate can hold a session to fund municipal elections.

“To those who claim they are careful not to create a vacuum in local authorities, including mayors and municipalities, and those who do not want to put pressure on the government to pay from the SDR (special drawing rights), why not approve a legislative proposal to open an exceptional line of credit?”

Tuesday morning’s parliamentary session will be followed in the afternoon by a Cabinet meeting to discuss the means of securing funds for municipal elections.

However, if an extension of the mandate is approved the Cabinet’s agenda will be limited to approving increases in the salaries and allowances of employees in the public sector.

The Cabinet was also reportedly due to consider submitting a proposal to legislate for the issuance of new denominations of 500,000 and 1 million Lebanese pound banknotes. The highest-value banknote currently in circulation is 100,000 pounds.

Retired Lebanese army staff and public sector workers were planning to gather in Beirut’s Riad Al-Solh square, near government headquarters, to demand that salaries be returned to their real purchasing value.

They claim that tens of thousands of retired soldiers and civilians were now living below the poverty line.

Kuwait crown prince says reinstated parliament to be dissolved, new elections held

Arab News

  • The parliament was dissolved due to the will of the people, and a new election will be accompanied by some legal and political reforms, Sheikh Mishal said
RIYADH: Kuwait’s crown prince said the parliament reinstated based on a Constitutional Court ruling last month would be dissolved and that new legislative elections would be held in coming months, Kuwait News Agency reported on Monday.

Parliament had been dissolved last year and early elections were held in September. The Constitutional Court in March annulled the polls and restored the previous assembly.

Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made the announcement in an address delivered on behalf of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

“We have decided to dissolve the 2020 National Assembly, which was reinstated by the Constitutional Court, in line with Article 107 of the Constitution, and we will call for holding general elections in the coming months,” the crown prince said.

The parliament was dissolved due to the will of the people, and a new election will be accompanied by some legal and political reforms, Sheikh Mishal added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah had in January submitted his government’s resignation and was renamed premier in March. A new cabinet was announced this month.

Best chance for peace in Yemen in eight years: UN envoy

Children stand behind a barrier as relatives of freed prisoners wait for a plane carrying freed prisoners to land.
Children stand behind a barrier as relatives of freed prisoners wait for a plane carrying freed prisoners to land.
AFP

  • “One year on since the parties agreed to a truce under UN auspices, Yemen is again at a critical juncture”: Grundberg
  • Grundberg added that the parties “must not allow this moment to pass without coming to agreement”
UNITED NATIONS: Yemen faces its best chance to strike a peace deal since the country’s civil war started over eight years ago, although much work remains to be done, UN envoy Hans Grundberg said Monday.
“One year on since the parties agreed to a truce under UN auspices, Yemen is again at a critical juncture,” Grundberg, the secretary-general’s special envoy for Yemen, told the United Nations Security Council via video-link.
“The truce has continued to deliver well beyond its expiration six months ago. And the parties are engaging on next steps.”
“I believe we have not seen such a serious opportunity for making progress toward ending the conflict in eight years,” Grundberg added.
The Arabian Peninsula country is one of the poorest in the Middle East, and has been devastated by the war, which started in 2014.
The conflict is between pro-government forces — backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen — and the Houthi militia, supported by Iran.
The government and the Houthis have exchanged nearly 900 prisoners in recent days, as hopes grow for peace amid a war that has plunged Yemen into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.
Last week, a Saudi delegation, accompanied by Omani mediators, traveled to the Yemeni capital Sana’a for talks aimed at reviving the truce and laying the foundations for a more durable cease-fire.
Grundberg welcomed the “constructive dialogue,” noting that “a supportive regional environment will reinforce peace efforts in Yemen.”
“But the tide could still turn unless the parties take bolder steps toward peace,” he warned.
“Let us be under no illusions. There is a lot of hard work to be done to build trust and make compromise.”
Grundberg added that the parties “must not allow this moment to pass without coming to agreement.”

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery

OIC renews calls for ceasefire in Sudan, supports efforts to facilitate aid delivery
Arab News

DUBAI: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Monday renewed calls for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and urged the involved parties to resort to dialogue. 

OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha expressed “his deep concern about the ongoing fighting and violence, which led to many casualties and injuries.”

“The escalation of fighting would have dire effects on civilians and the overall humanitarian situation in Sudan,” the OIC statement read.  

Previously, the OIC urged the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to halt fighting and resort to dialogue and negotiation.

The OIC said it supports international efforts to hold a truce to allow aid delivery and the evacuation of those wounded as well as stranded individuals near unsafe areas.

Ukraine rejects Iraqi offer to mediate talks with Russia

Ukraine rejects Iraqi offer to mediate talks with Russia
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq on Monday offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to try and find an end to the war in Europe, but Ukraine’s top diplomat rejected the offer during a rare visit to Baghdad.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his country’s position that it would not engage in any peace talks unless Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territory.
The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, which Moscow took over in 2014, and to also recognize September’s annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine has rejected those demands and insists it won’t hold talks with Russia until Moscow’s troops pull back from all occupied territories.
In Iraq, Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. It was the first visit by a Ukrainian official to Baghdad since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister in 11 years.
Hussein pointed to Iraq’s years of experience with war and conflict, as well as with hosting negotiations between hostile parties — such as the recent Saudi-Iran talks.
Baghdad had hosted several rounds of the talks between Riyadh and Tehran before the negotiations broke down. They later resumed with China as mediator, resulting in last month’s announcement that the two regional rivals would restore diplomatic relations.
Baghdad “has experience in communication with countries that have tension between them” and “is ready to be in service of peace,” Hussein said in a press conference Monday. “The continuation of the war will be dangerous not only to the two countries but to the world.”
Iraq, like much of the Middle East, historically relies heavily on grain imported from Ukraine, and consumers have suffered from rising food prices since the beginning of the war.
Kuleba said that while Ukraine sees “Iraq as a country that is capable of building bridges... Russia is on the offensive ... and this is the biggest hurdle on the way to peace.”
“We need Russia to agree with a very simple fact that it has to stop the war and withdraw,” Kuleba added.
The current Iraqi government is seen as close to Iran, which the US has accused of supplying drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says it was before the war.
Iraq also maintains close ties with the United States, which has a strong influence over its financial sector. Iraq’s foreign currency reserves have been housed at the US Federal Reserve since the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
While rejecting Baghdad’s offer of mediation, Kuleba said Ukraine hopes to strengthen ties with Iraq and that his visit Monday was part of an effort to “reinvent Ukrainian-Iraqi relations.”

