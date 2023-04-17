KHARTOUM: The UN envoy to Sudan said Monday that more than 180 people have been killed in fighting between forces loyal to the country’s top two generals.
Volker Perthes said more than 1,800 people have been wounded in the fighting that erupted early Saturday.
The Sudanese military and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces have been battling with heavy weapons and even aircraft in the capital Khartoum and other locations. Civilians have been caught in the crossfire, as many shelter at home.
The toll could be much higher because there are many bodies in the streets around central Khartoum that no one can reach because of the clashes. There has been no official word on how many civilians or combatants have been killed. The doctors’ syndicate earlier put the number of civilian deaths at 97.
The sudden explosion of violence over the weekend between the nation’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of fighters, trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low in many areas. Top diplomats on four continents scrambled to broker a truce, with the UN Security Council set to discuss the crisis.
UN envoy to Sudan says over 180 killed in 3 days of fighting
