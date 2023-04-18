You are here

UAE banks' capital and reserves in January rises 8.5% to $119.5bn

UAE banks’ capital and reserves in January rises 8.5% to $119.5bn
The aggregate capital and reserves of banks in Dubai touched 211 billion dirhams in January 2023, showing a 9.5 percent rise from the same period last year. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: UAE banks witnessed an 8.5 percent increase in their total capital and reserves to 438.6 billion dirhams ($119.5 billion) in January 2023 from 404.3 billion dirhams during the same month last year. 

According to the Central Bank of UAE’s monthly report on the monetary, banking and financial developments, the aggregate capital and reserves of banks in Dubai touched 211 billion dirhams in January 2023, showing a 9.5 percent rise from the same period last year. 

Abu Dhabi banks’ capital and reserves saw an 8.9 percent increase reaching 194.9 billion, while banks in other emirates totaled 32.7 billion dirhams in the first month of this year. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the UAE banks’ capitalization amounted to 429.7 billion dirhams showing a 4 percent increase over the year-ago period. 

The report further noted that local banks’ capitalization, which comprised 86 percent of the total, stood at 379.3 billion dirhams in January 2023. 

On the other hand, local banks’ equity grew 8.31 percent from 350.2 billion dirhams the year before. 

Foreign banks made up 13.5 percent of the total capital and reserves and amounted to 59.3 billion dirhams at the end of January 2023, an increase of 9.6 percent from the year before. 

The value of UAE banks’ assets, including acceptance certificates, increased to 3.66 trillion dirhams in January, recording 11.5 percent growth over 3.29 trillion dirhams recorded during the same period last year. 

According to the report, total bank credit increased 4.1 percent annually to 1.87 trillion dirhams in January 2023 compared to roughly 1.8 trillion dirhams in January 2022.   

The report also stated that the overall bank deposits climbed 19.2 percent year-on-year to 2.23 trillion dirhams at the end of January, which is an increase of 358.9 billion dirhams, compared to 1.87 trillion dirhams in the same period last year.   

Compared to the 2.22 trillion dirhams at the end of last December, the CBUAE reported that bank deposits increased monthly by 0.5 percent.    

It attributed this increase to the growth in resident deposits, which increased by 0.8 percent due to a rise in government and private sector deposits of 1.7 percent and 1.3 percent. 

Topics: UAE banks Central Bank of UAE capital and reserves

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia's top 15 companies 

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 15 companies 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 15 companies 

LinkedIn reveals Saudi Arabia’s top 15 companies 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has been ranked first on a list of the top 15 companies in Saudi Arabia by professional network platform LinkedIn.

Hospitality company Red Sea Global was second followed by leading telecommunications giant stc.

Manufacturing multinational Procter & Gamble came in fourth, with the Kingdom’s aviation and airline leader Saudia placed fifth.

LinkedIn ranked companies based on nine criteria, including career progression, ability for employees to advance, skills growth, and company stability. 

The firm also took into account external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country.

The rankings were part of a broader measure of top companies across the region, and Lynn Chouman, managing editor at LinkedIn News Middle East and North Africa, said: “This year’s list is an indication that the world of work is still undergoing enormous change, and it is interesting to see how quickly our markets are evolving with 75 percent new entrants in the 2023 Top Companies lists for the UAE and Saudi Arabia.”

Multinational healthcare and health insurance company Bupa was placed sixth on the Saudi Arabia list, followed by pharmaceutical manufacturing company SPIMACO, and financial services provider SAB Alawwal.

Other firms ranked in the top 15 included state-owned mining firm Ma’aden, food and beverage company SADAFCO, and the Islamic Development Bank

The list shows the Kingdom’s progress towards diversifying its economy as well as maintaining its power by having one of the largest companies in the oil and gas space. 

It also highlights how multinational companies have established their market positions in the Kingdom making it a regional hub for global leaders. 

LinkedIn also revealed the UAE’s list of top 15 companies, with the airlines Emirates coming out top followed by Procter & Gamble and Kearney.

Topics: Linkedin Saudi Aramco Red Sea Global STC

Qatar's economic growth projected to slow to 4% in 2023: Standard Chartered 

Qatar’s economic growth projected to slow to 4% in 2023: Standard Chartered 
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar’s economic growth projected to slow to 4% in 2023: Standard Chartered 

Qatar’s economic growth projected to slow to 4% in 2023: Standard Chartered 
Updated 27 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s economy is projected to grow at 4 percent in 2023, down from 4.75 percent recorded last year, according to a report released by Standard Chartered. 

Even though this reflects a 0.75 percentage point drop from, the British multinational bank said the forecast is only temporary as the gas-rich Gulf nation should build on the 2022 World Cup to further expand its tourism sector.  

The Qatari authorities are planning to boost the sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to 12 percent by 2030, up from 7 percent currently, the report disclosed. 

To achieve this, the authorities are seeking to attract as many as 6 million visitors by 2030, with Qatar hosting up to 14 sporting events this year alone – including a Formula 1 race.

The bank stressed that Qatar is also working on raising the capacity at the North Field in an attempt to increase natural gas output to 126 million tons, up from 77 million tons currently. 

Investments in gas expansions are expected to back other sectors such as the private sector credit growth, according to Standard Chartered. 

“With increased levels of uncertainty across the globe, no market will be immune to economic headwinds,” CEO and Head of Corporate, Commercial, and Institutional Banking at Standard Chartered Muhannad Mukahall said. 

He added the data shows that Qatar is well-placed to be resilient to these challenges.  

After 12 years of preparation to host the FIFA World Cup, the country is focusing on maintaining its momentum and boosting its tourism and cultural industries. 

“The World Cup, to us, was a bonus on top of what we were already doing in the cultural realm,” Reem Al-Thani, acting deputy CEO of exhibitions and marketing for Qatar Museums, told Arab News in March. 

Much of Qatar’s tourism and cultural boom, said Al-Thani, is part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategy, which was formalized in July 2008. 

Topics: Qatar GDP Standard Chartered economy World Cup

Dubai tourism rebounds as visitor numbers crossed 3m in first 2 months of 2023 

Dubai tourism rebounds as visitor numbers crossed 3m in first 2 months of 2023 
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai tourism rebounds as visitor numbers crossed 3m in first 2 months of 2023 

Dubai tourism rebounds as visitor numbers crossed 3m in first 2 months of 2023 
Updated 33 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai's tourism sector is on course to rebound strongly from the negative impacts of the pandemic as the emirate welcomed 3.1 million visitors in the first two months of 2023, according to Emirates NBD. 

The number of visitors in January was up 50 percent on a year-on-year basis although it was still 9 percent below the pre-pandemic levels.  

In February, Dubai welcomed 1.63 million visitors, up 35 percent year-on-year and up 7 percent on pre-pandemic levels, noted the government-owned bank in a report. 

Emirates NBD said India was the largest source of tourists during the months of January and February, with 401,000 visitors reaching Dubai. This was followed by Russia with 229,000 visitors, Oman with 201,000 visitors, and the UK with 196,000 visitors.  

Dubai welcomed 183,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia, which, the report said, were still around one-third below pre-pandemic levels for January and February.  

During the same period, 52,000 Chinese travelers visited Dubai, which is down 75 percent from the pre-pandemic period in 2019. The report noted the number of Chinese visitors may not fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2023, but significant improvement is expected this year.  

Meanwhile, hosting events like Gulf Food and IDEX helped emirates like Dubai and Abu Dhabi to deliver a formidable performance in 2023, in terms of tourist arrivals, according to the latest JLL report titled UAE Real Estate Market Overview.  

The rise in arrival numbers helped Dubai hotels improve their average occupancy rates which climbed to 84.4 percent in January and February, a 6.4 percent increase year-on-year and 0.2 percent higher than in 2019, noted the Emirates NBD report. 

The report, however, added that the guest’s length of stay declined from 4.3 nights to an average of four nights, and the average daily rate declined by 2 percent to $169.64.  

The report further pointed out that the number of total available rooms grew by 7 percent year-on-year to 148,450 rooms. 

According to the report, five-star hotels in Dubai had the biggest share of the inventory at 34 percent, while four-stars hotels made up 29 percent. Hotels from one to three stars made up 20 percent of the overall hotel rooms in the emirate. 

Topics: Dubai tourism arrivals visitors

Saudi Arabia to benefit from OPEC cuts thanks to oil price boost, IMF says

Saudi Arabia to benefit from OPEC cuts thanks to oil price boost, IMF says
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to benefit from OPEC cuts thanks to oil price boost, IMF says

Saudi Arabia to benefit from OPEC cuts thanks to oil price boost, IMF says
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Higher oil prices will offset any losses that could arise from Saudi Arabia's plan to cut production by 500,000 barrels a day, the International Monetary Fund's mission chief to the Kingdom has claimed.

Amine Mati stated that the impact on the budget and on the external position relative to what the IMF had projected is positive. 

Global benchmark Brent prices were above $85 per barrel in April, following the unexpected decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut more than 1 million barrels in daily output starting next month.

The IMF anticipates Saudi economic growth will slow to 3.1 percent this year from almost 9 percent in 2022 after sharply improving the outlook for 2023 in one of the fund’s biggest positive revisions in its latest global forecasts.

While Saudi Arabia’s economic growth rate may suffer from lower crude production, the cuts won’t affect its non-oil expansion “because that’s going to be driven by domestic demand,” Mati said, according to Bloomberg.

“At least in the short term, we don’t see a disruption in the spending pattern at the central government budget. And on the economy as a whole, we see some of the investment in the private sector driving the growth,” he added.

Mati explained that the Kingdom's central government spending is now more contained than before and is expected to reduce going forward, making the oil price required to balance the books much lower than what it used to be.

“There’s a lot of operations happening in the central government, like the PIF, the central bank and other entities,” he said. “It’s important to have a consolidated view of the fiscal position and what’s happening.”

Standing as the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia made around $326 billion in revenues last year.

“You also have quite a lot of room on non-oil revenue that the government can undertake. They’re also thinking about reforms on the revenue strategy. So that could help offset some of the decrease in oil price,” he added.

Topics: OPEC+ OPEC International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses

Saudi Ministry of Tourism reveals the seven tourist activities now requiring licenses
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Tourist accommodation providers and tour guides in Saudi Arabia are among a range of businesses that will soon need a special license to operate in the sector, according to the government.

The Saudi Ministry of Tourism has identified seven activities requiring special permits, including tourism accommodation facilities, and their management.

Private tourism consultancy firms and experimental activities will also need a license, which is designed to ensure a minimum standard of service.

Violators of any of the requirements are set to be imposed to a financial penalty of an estimated SR1 billion ($266,617) or the termination of the facility as a whole.

The new regulations seek to further develop the Kingdom’s tourism sector and elevate the quality of services provided in line with international best practices.

In February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed during his monthly meeting with citizens that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion, up from SR95.6 billion in 2021.

This comes as the Kingdom continues efforts to diversify its economy as part of Vision 2030, according to a report from the Saudi Press Agency.

During the meeting, the Al-Khatib also urged investors in the sector to adhere to the new regulations set by the ministry in order to achieve a healthy competitive environment that is both fair and attractive to investment.  

The new regulations include developing proper procedures and requirements for practicing tourism activities while taking into consideration the diversity of services provided and raising quality levels.

The minister also stressed the need to further raise the level of services provided in the sector through training and preparing the human cadre, which is the main factor in upgrading the sector.

Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to estimates released by market research firm Euromonitor International back in 2021.

Topics: tourism saudi tourism Saudi Ministry of Tourism

