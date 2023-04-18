OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy

VIENNA: The OPEC Fund for International Development and UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have signed a joint declaration to strengthen their partnership in securing energy access and promoting the clean energy transition, Emirates News Agency reported on Tuesday.
OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa and UNIDO Director-General Gerd Muller signed the joint declaration in Vienna.
“We are very pleased to expand our cooperation with UNIDO and to support our flagship clean cooking program in Madagascar with UNIDO’s vast technical and advisory expertise, which is critical for an effective implementation,” Al-Khalifa said.
“We continue to strengthen synergies with new and existing partners through the recently launched Climate Finance and Energy Innovation Hub, and we look forward to collaborating with UNIDO to help deliver the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.
The two parties also inked a $1.5 million technical assistance grant agreement to support Madagascar’s National Clean Cooking Transition Program.