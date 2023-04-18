Spanish referees ask La Liga for ‘respect’

You are here

Spanish referees on Tuesday demanded "respect", after a recent rise in complaints from top-flight clubs and from Liga officials about officiating. (AP/File)
MADRID: Spanish referees on Tuesday demanded “respect,” after a recent rise in complaints from top-flight clubs and from Liga officials about officiating.
“As the professional referees of Spanish football we want to convey our deep concern about the unfortunate situation that has been created,” the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) said in a statement.
“We regret the unceasing attacks by La Liga and its main leaders,” added the CTA statement saying referees are the targets of “a perfectly calculated and organized campaign.”
The criticism has intensified since a case involving Barcelona and the former head of the CTA, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira.
Last month Spanish prosecutors charged the Catalan club with corruption after payments of more than 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) to a company owned by Negreira were uncovered earlier this year.
Liga clubs will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday where Barcelona president Joan Laporta is due to speak. Spanish media have reported that the clubs will also consider making the CTA independent of La Liga.
The CTA said it already was independent.
“Our profession works with autonomy and professionalism for the good of refereeing.”
“The leaders of La Liga cannot permanently lament a crisis of confidence in Spanish soccer and at the same time collaborate in generating it through violent criticism of referees. “That,” it added “only leads to the devaluation of our soccer.”
“We ask La Liga and its leaders for respect and institutional responsibility in the face of an unprecedented situation,” said in the statement.

Updated 18 April 2023
AP

PARIS: The FIA has rejected an attempt by Ferrari to overturn a penalty which cost Carlos Sainz Jr. fourth place at the Australian Grand Prix.
Sainz was given a five-second penalty for crashing into Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso just after a restart. The race finished on a safety car lap, so the time penalty pushed Sainz down to last of the 12 finishers and he scored no points.
The stewards’ ruling on Tuesday shows Ferrari presented telemetry from Sainz’s car, a statement from the Spanish driver and comments from other drivers in interviews to make an argument that Sainz had low grip on cold tires with the sun in his eyes, and couldn’t slow the car down enough to avoid Alonso.
The stewards, including former F1 driver Enrique Bernoldi, ruled there was “no significant and relevant new element” in Ferrari’s evidence which wasn’t already clear when the penalty was issued in Australia.
“The conditions of the track and the tires was something that every competitor needed to take into account and adapt to,” the ruling stated. “In trying to brake late while racing (Pierre Gasly), (Sainz) adopted the risk that he, as a driver, would lose control of his car. In this case, that risk materialized, with the consequence of a collision that ensued, for which a penalty follows.”

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’

Saudi basketball player opens door for next generation of female ‘ballers’
Updated 18 April 2023
Michelle Kuehn

  Dareen Sabban plays for Al-Ahli Club in women's Saudi Basketball Premier League
RIYADH: Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark recently made headlines in the basketball world when an on-court spat saw TV ratings for the LSU-Iowa national championship obliterate records as 9.9 million viewers tuned in.

The controversy, combined with some spectacular talent on display and exciting games, ensured the two players put women’s basketball on the map, generating new fans.

Building a legacy in sport starts with trailblazers that can generate that type of interest, the ones who aspire to inspire, and play for the love of the game.

That is what several talented players in the Saudi Basketball Premier League are hoping to do for the women’s game in the Kingdom.

At 5-foot 4 inches tall, Dareen Sabban is not your typical basketball player.

Hailing from Jeddah, she did not grow up playing basketball in the backyard with her brothers, nor was sport a part of her life at all. Sabban first picked up a basketball when she was 17 years old starting university, where she ended up playing a number of sports.

She said: “I fell in love with basketball more than any of the other sports. By the end of university, I had decided I wanted to pursue basketball more seriously. I practised harder and started participating in competitions.”

After representing the Jeddah Swish Basketball Academy, and coaching youngsters, she was approached by Al-Ahli Club and joined the Saudi Basketball Premier League.

“I heard of people signing up with the clubs, but I never thought I would be one of them. It was very surreal when everything became official. I am super happy and excited to be a part of this club – and my favorite color is green, so it’s a perfect match,” the 29-year-old added.

Sabban joined the Al-Ahli Club in January, and the newly formed women’s basketball league began its season in February.

Although the campaign only lasts three months, the teams’ training continues all year round. By day, Sabban works full time as a senior advertising executive, and by evening she has her hands full shooting hoops, spending six days a week on the court; training, playing friendly games, and league matches.

The development of sport in the Kingdom is part of the Vision 2030 reform plan to offer a fulfilling and healthy life under the strategic objective of a vibrant society.

Saudi Arabia has made it clear that sport is an important pillar to a community’s health and actively supports gender equality across the board. Sabban is among many other female players who have just joined the league and got the ball rolling.

She said: “I want to inspire the new generation to do what they love. I am blessed to be one of the first to play in the official women’s league, the Saudi Games, and to open the door for all females. I am grateful for that.

“I will keep playing harder to represent the Al-Ahli Club in the best way possible and make them proud. So, they can tell my story to the next generation of basketball players.”

Similar to all the clubs in the league, Al-Ahli’s hope is to come out on top every season, but just as importantly, it aims to build strong teams that generate growth for the benefit of the league and its players.

“Al Ahli Club has been great, they are very supportive and provide everything we need,” Sabban added.

And she highlighted the support of her family and the Al-Ahli fans.

“Some people ask me for pictures, some ask to follow me on social media, and they tell me how I inspire them, alhamdulillah this means the world to me.

“The crowds at our games are amazing, I love them. Obviously, I feel a little nervous, but I am starting to get used to that type of competitive atmosphere now and really enjoy it.”

Her path has not been without its challenges, however, and not everyone accepted her decision to play sport professionally.

Sabban said: “At first the challenges were based on the lack of female coaches, and it was new to everyone, so it seemed weird.

“Thankfully my family, they are different, and they didn’t stop me from doing what makes me happy. They come to my games or ask for the link to watch the matches live.

“But there are others who believe that basketball is for men, and they criticize me for my choices, but I don’t care as long as I have my parents, sisters, and brothers with me, that is all I need.”

Sabban aims to win and represent her club well, so that more players will take up the sport, while at the same time building a strong fan base.

In the long term, she hopes to play for the Saudi national team and make her mark internationally for the Kingdom.

“I love everything about basketball, every single moment,” she added.

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal dealt major blow as goalkeeper Al-Owais is ruled out of derby against Al-Nassr
Updated 18 April 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday night’s Riyadh Derby against Al-Nassr after goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was ruled out for three weeks with an injury picked up on Sunday.

The club’s official Twitter account revealed that the Saudi No. 1 injured his shoulder ligaments and will now undergo a rehabilitation program that will rule him out of the match against the team sitting second in the Roshn Saudi League table.

Al-Owais was one of Saudi Arabia’s standout players at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and performed heroically in the historic 2-1 win over eventual champions Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

Al-Hilal’s hopes of retaining the league title are slim as they sit in fourth place with 46 points, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and seven behind Al-Nassr, with seven matches of the season left.

Kings leave Warriors in hole, Sixers take 2-0 lead

Kings leave Warriors in hole, Sixers take 2-0 lead
Updated 18 April 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Sacramento Kings defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead over the NBA champions after a bruising Game 2 in their best-of-seven Western Conference playoff series on Monday.

After edging a thrilling Game 1 on Saturday, the Kings once again proved too much for the Warriors in another pulsating postseason battle between the two Northern Californian rivals in Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis led the Sacramento scoring with 24 points apiece in a stormy encounter that saw Warriors stalwart Draymond Green ejected after stamping on the chest of Sabonis in the fourth quarter.

The victory leaves the Kings on pole position as the series heads to San Francisco for Game 3 on Thursday.

“We came out here tonight and everyone fought, we were locked in,” Sabonis told TNT television.

“It’s playoff basketball. We’re here to fight. Every time we step on the floor we’re going to give everything for our teammates and our franchise.”

Sabonis was reluctant to be drawn on the explosive fourth-quarter tangle with Green that led to the Warriors veteran being tossed.

Green was ejected after appearing to aim a stamp on Sabonis’s chest as the Kings player held on to his ankle as he lay on the court.

“We were both fighting for the rebound, we fell on each other, stuff happens, it’s basketball. We’ve got to move on to the next play,” Sabonis said.

Green pinned the blame on Sabonis. “I’ve got to land my foot somewhere,” Green said. “I can only step so far when I’m pulling my leg away. It is what it is.”

Steph Curry led the Warriors scoring with 28 points while Andrew Wiggins finished with 22 and Klay Thompson 21.

However, the Warriors were left ruing a litany of 20 turnovers that gave up cheap points to Sacramento, who led from early in the second quarter.

Golden State clawed their way back from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to tie it at 93-93 midway through the fourth.

But Sacramento responded to pull clear down the stretch and close out a gutsy win.

“We didn’t play well enough to win a playoff game on the road,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “With that said, it was a tie game with a few minutes left.

“We know we have to play better, and we will play better. These guys are champions. The way our guys fought showed what they’re made of.”

In Monday’s other playoff game, Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 96-84 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference series.

Maxey’s haul from 13-of-23 shooting included six from three-point range as Brooklyn finally succumbed after making a bright start that saw them lead by 10 points in the second quarter.

Brooklyn were left ruing their inability to make the most of their first half dominance against a sluggish-looking Sixers, who nevertheless restricted the Nets to just a five-point advantage as the teams went in for half-time at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia’s adjustments paid dividends in the third and fourth quarters, with the Sixers outscoring Brooklyn 24-14 in the third before wrapping up victory in the fourth.

Joel Embiid, double-teamed throughout, finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds while laying on seven assists as Maxey and Tobias Harris (20 points) shouldered the offensive responsibilities.

“He trusts in me, and he trusts in Tobias to make the big shots tonight, and that’s what we did,” Maxey said of Embiid’s selfless performance.

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers admitted his team had been lucky to face only a five-point deficit heading into half-time.

“I thought we wasted the whole first half,” Rivers said. “We were fortunate. At half-time they could have been up more with the way we played. We’re a better team than the way we played in the first half.

“But this is what the playoffs are all about — it’s gonna test your trust. This was an early test for us, and we came through it.”

Cameron Johnson led the Brooklyn scoring with 28 points while Mikal Bridges finished with 21 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12.

Game 3  in the series takes place in Brooklyn on Thursday.

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities

Riyadh Derby sees Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal eyeing different priorities
Updated 18 April 2023
John Duerden

The Riyadh Derby is always a huge affair and Tuesday’s is bigger than most. The situation for Al-Nassr is simple — win no matter the cost. For Al-Hilal however, it is a little more complicated and there is the question as to whether temporary local bragging rights are more important than crucial cup games later this month.

A win for Al-Nassr and their megastar Cristiano Ronaldo at the home of their biggest rivals would put them level on points at the top with leaders Al-Ittihad, though the Jeddah giants will have a game in hand.

Al-Hilal are now 10 points off the pace and know that top spot is realistically out of reach, but this could still be a season-defining game. Whatever happens, there is bound to be many talking points and there is always controversy surrounding the fixture — whether it is Al-Hilal defender Ali Al-Bulaihi planting a blue flag in the center circle after a win in the Asian Champions League, or Talisca’s delighted goal celebration in front of Hilal fans.

Ronaldo will get his first taste of one of Asia’s biggest derbies to go alongside El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Manchester Derby and the Derby D’Italia between Juventus and Inter Milan and many other major clashes.

Games against Al-Hilal, the most successful team in Saudi Arabia and Asia with 18 league title and four continental championships respectively, are never easy but that makes victories all the sweeter. It becomes a bigger deal because this is the first game since Al-Nassr parted company with coach Rudi Garcia last week. The Frenchman may have had the Yellows second in the table but there were reports that Ronaldo was not enamored of Garcia’s methods. It does not matter now as there is a temporary coach in charge in Dinko Jelicic, the Croatian moving up from the under-19 team to take charge of the senior squad. If ever there was a time for that new coach bounce, it is now.

It is quite a leap for the 49-year-old. If Al-Nassr lose and Al-Ittihad win their next league game, there will be six points between the top two with just six remaining. It would be almost all over which means that an Al-Nassr win would not only be widely celebrated by their fans, but would show everyone, both inside and outside of the club, that they have what it takes to become champions for the first time since 2019.

Ronaldo’s presence will be pivotal. Unlike the coach who has surely never been in charge for a club game of this magnitude, the former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus star has won almost everything there is to win and has played hundreds of times on the biggest of stages.

As well as his goalscoring abilities — he has managed 11 in 10 league games so far in the Roshn Saudi League — the 38-year-old’s leadership skills will be crucial. More than any other player in the world, Ronaldo has been there and done that and needs to do it once more, especially when the tactician in charge is relatively inexperienced.

Al-Hilal are in a very different situation. After just one point from the last three games — the latest of which was a defeat at the hands of bottom team Al-Batin — the champions know that there is not going to be a repeat of last season when coach Ramon Diaz led them on an amazing run that overturned Al-Ittihad’s 16-point lead. Now they are 10 points behind the Jeddah giants and have played a game more.

The problem for Diaz is that there is a King’s Cup semifinal against Al-Ittihad next Sunday and the first leg of the Asian Champions League final against Urawa Reds of Japan the week after that.

Now that the league title is no longer a realistic target for Al-Hilal, there will likely be a clear switch in focus from the league to their massive upcoming cup games.

Yet losing to Al-Nassr, and potentially helping their rivals win the title, is a painful prospect just as defeating them and almost derailing their challenge would be delicious. The Argentine boss knows that finishing third or fourth can be terminal for Al-Hilal coaches and will not want to add to the pressure that is building up around him. It is quite a conundrum.

The injury situation is starting to improve. Wide man Salem Al-Dawsari may make the bench while Yasser Al-Shahrani did just that last time around. Ali Al-Bulaihi is still recovering, though Diaz is slowly starting to get more options especially as Colombian midfielder Gustavo Cuellar returns from suspension, and much depends on in-form striker Odion Ighalo.

Al-Nassr are better off. The games have been coming at a much more leisurely pace for the Yellows, with their last match, a 0-0 draw with Al-Fayha, taking place a full nine days ago. And there is good news in that central defenders Abdulelah Al-Amri and Alvaro Gonzalez are fit to play.

Al-Hilal have a coach who has been here before yet has eyes on other prizes, while knowing just how important this game is. Al-Nassr have just lost their boss but have Cristiano Ronaldo. It is another edition of this Riyadh Derby and one that is unmissable.

