Elderly at Gaza care home welcome rise in visits, support in Ramadan

GAZA CITY: Forty men and women who live in the only home for the elderly in the Gaza Strip welcome the month of Ramadan because it means more visits by relatives and greater support to help them live comfortably.
“The month of Ramadan is a golden month for the elderly residing in the Al-Wafaa Center for the Elderly. There is an increase in donations and an increase in activities, as well as an increase in people’s visits to the elderly and spending time with them,” said Basman Alashi, director of the home, recently.
None of the residents — of between 65 and 80 years of age — have children or close relatives.
“We provide them with what we can of housing, clothing, food, medical care and psychological care within our available capabilities, which depend mainly on in-kind and financial donations from individuals in the Gaza Strip,” Alashi told Arab News.
“There are many requests to host larger numbers of our center, but our capabilities do not allow increasing the numbers. We have a capacity to accommodate up to 120 to 150 people, but our capabilities are limited,” he added.
During the month of Ramadan, donations increase dramatically. “What we usually collect in this month covers most of what we need throughout the year.”
Some of those in the home are in long-term care for paralysis and comas which require constant medical supervision. However, more than half are in good health and able to live relatively normal lives.
Those who are able to fast have iftar together in the center’s hall, where food is served either from donations or prepared in the kitchen.
Several religious, national and social occasions are held to help the residents feel they are part of society. In Ramadan, there are young volunteers who spend time with them, and help to make qatayef sweets in the evening.
“The beautiful atmosphere in Ramadan reflects on the psyche of the elderly in the center. The community’s participation in the (lives of the) elderly and their visits reflect on their mental health,” said Ibrahim Abu Afash, the home’s public relations officer.
“We try to provide them with whatever services we can in order to keep them happy. Our relationship with them is not an employee relationship, but rather a relationship of friendship and love, and I consider them to be my grandmothers and grandfathers,” Abu Afash told Arab News.
Abu Afash regularly takes pictures “of myself with them so I can keep them in my memory.”
He said old age represents “only a small part of their long lives, in which they suffered from deprivation of family, children and health. We must be friendly toward them to make them happy, whether in Ramadan or at other times.”
The center needs more than ILS500,000 (over $137,000) for operating expenses annually, most of which is collected through generous donations, mostly from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip or abroad during the month of Ramadan, according to Alashi.
The elderly makes up 4.5 percent of the 2.3 million people in the Gaza Strip.
“We need compassionate hearts that visit the elderly, making them feel that Ramadan is a beautiful month with its good deeds as well as the behavior of people in it. We feel the obvious improvement in the psychology of the elderly here in this month as a result of the changes and the increase in visits and events,” Alashi said.
“We know that the month of Ramadan remains distinct from others, but we always strive to make all months and all times beautiful as best we can for these elderly people who live with us in this center that was established more than 40 years ago.”
TUNIS, Tunisia: It’s a feeble drip, drip, drip from the taps every night in Tunisia for six months. Spigots are cut off for seven hours from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. in a state-ordered water rationing in most regions across the country, including Tunis, the capital city.
Tunisians are on the front lines of a battle against an increasingly severe drought, now in its fifth year in the north African country, with the government issuing a sudden order to its population to ration their water usage from April to September — or risk fines or jail.
Households now need a supply of bottled water to wash, use toilets and prepare meals during late night hours. Authorities have also forbidden the use of potable water for irrigation of farmlands, watering green areas in cities and for cleaning streets and cars.
Water levels at almost all of Tunisia’s 30-plus dams have fallen drastically, some as low as 17 percent of their storage capacity.
The Sidi Salem dam in northwest Tunisia provides tap water to Tunis and along the Tunisian Sahel, including cities like Sfax, as well as water for irrigation around Tunis. But water stored there is at its lowest level since its construction in 1981, the newspaper La Presse reported, quoting Faycel Khemiri, the No. 2 official for dams and hydraulic works at the Agricultural Ministry.
Human-caused climate change, which is burning up the planet, has made droughts worldwide more likely, with higher-than-average temperatures drying up land and altering rainfall patterns. Drought has also plagued Tunisia in the past, historically devastating farmland and olive groves.
“Currently, we have reached the red line, the danger line in terms of water scarcity,” said Aymen Hmem, a member of an environmental group in the northeastern coastal town of Menzel Temime, which has a large dam on its outskirts.
There’s also concern over a potentially scorching summer in Tunisia — where temperatures can top 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) — ramping up water demand and causing eventual protests over the cuts.
The country is already in the midst of an economic crisis. Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.9 billion loan agreement to help finance the state stalled late last year amid Tunisia’s political tensions.
Tunisia is experiencing its worst crisis in a generation as inflation hovers around 11 percent and food supplies are increasingly scarce, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Then came the water rationing order, a baptism by fire for many citizens, which coincided with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan where people gather to break their fasts with large feasts and gatherings and water use is normally intense.
Ramadan is nearly over, but summer and the start of tourist season will turn up the heat. Tourism is a major source of income for Tunisia, with the country of about 12 million people boasting around 850 hotels.
To underline the seriousness of the water problem, the agriculture ministry has resorted to a punitive approach: Those who use tap water to wash their cars or other banned uses risk fines of 60 to 1,000 dinars ($20 to $320) or even prison sentences ranging from six days to nine months in the most serious cases. They can also be struck from the distribution list of the country’s state-owned water company, Sonede, cutting off their supply.
Radhia Essamin, from the Tunisian Water Observatory, said the decision to cut the water supply was not surprising, given the country’s worrisome water shortage. But it should have been handled differently, she said, notably with a campaign so people could prepare themselves ahead of time.
“That is why we consider these measures incomplete. Before taking any measures, the citizen must be ... made aware of the importance of water rationing,” she said. “A booklet should have been published (explaining) water consumption, storage, timing and the quantity allowed to be stored.”
Abdelkader Hmissi, who lives outside Tunis, said that although many people were caught by surprise by both the extent of the drought and measures to counter its effects, he was not.
Hmissi said he built a water tank two years ago in anticipation of a prolonged drought, and now shares his supply.
“We found the solution in this tank. And my brothers and neighbors use it, too,” Hmissi said.
BAGHDAD: There are places around Baghdad where I’ll sometimes say a silent prayer for the dead when I pass — on certain residential streets, at a particular restaurant, in a square where minibuses gather.
Today, people go about their daily business in these places, perhaps no longer thinking of the horror that took place years ago right where they are walking. For me, each site has become indelibly linked to the carnage I saw and the pain people suffered there.
As an Associated Press photographer, I covered 20 years of turmoil since the US-led invasion of my country. At the height of the sectarian butchery following the invasion, I and other photographers rushed to the scenes of suicide bombings, rocket strikes and shootings around Baghdad nearly every day, sometimes multiple times a day.
Iraqis today remember the pervasive fear of that era, but with so many bombings, the specifics of individual attacks may have faded. This series of composites joins some of my photos from the years of the US occupation and new ones from today, aiming to bring together past and present. Here are the stories behind a few of them.
SADRIYAH INTERSECTION
In this large intersection jammed with minibuses loading up passengers, a car bomb ripped through the crowds on April 18, 2007, killing at least 140 in what was then one of the deadliest single bombings since the US invasion.
When it went off, I was at the site of that morning’s first bombing, which had killed dozens, and as the firefighters rushed to the second blast, I hitched a ride with them. We were among the first on the scene at Sadriyah. The stench of burned flesh filled my nostrils. Blackened bodies were strewn among twisted, smoldering minibuses. Survivors loaded pieces of human beings onto wooden vegetable pushcarts to take away.
The next day when I went back, I saw the girl. She was with her mother, searching among the remaining debris and body parts. The mother’s feet were bare, covered in ash. She smeared ashes on her face as she screamed for her missing husband: “Ahmed, where did you go? I can’t do it without you. Your daughters need you.”
I saw the look of silent terror in the eyes of the girl as she trailed her mother, holding her little sister and absorbing the scene. I took her picture.
I went back to Sadriyah several weeks ago. The minibuses blared their horns, and people thronged a nearby street market. I relived that day 16 years ago like I was watching it in a cinema. Those closest to a bomb seem to evaporate without a trace, I thought. This intersection was their last resting place.
CAMP SARA
This Baghdad district got its name from a wealthy Armenian Christian woman who once owned the area when it was farmland. As Armenians fled oppression in Turkiye and elsewhere in the early 20th century, she let refugees settle on her land, and by the 1950s, it was built up as an almost entirely Christian neighborhood.
On Oct. 4, 2006, two car bombs went off within minutes of each a few dozen meters apart on a main commercial street of the district. All along a block of the avenue, buildings were shattered, blackened, a few collapsed almost completely. At least 16 people were killed and dozens wounded. Some young men carried a frail elderly woman on a chair to safety. Others used tarps to carry pieces of bodies. Everyone was running — either away from danger or toward loved ones to see if they were alive.
“You have no God,” a resident named Dureid shouted in his shock as if the militants behind the blast were there to listen. “You are not Muslims. Aren’t these Iraqis? What is their crime?”
The explosion was only one of many by Sunni Muslim extremists that hit Christian areas over the years. Camp Sara was once one of the nicest parts of Baghdad, with good restaurants and a different vibe from the rest of the city. Today, the buildings are cleaned up, but the street looks the same, down to the electricity poles that haven’t moved.
Still, everything has changed. Most of Camp Sara’s Christians have been driven away by violence. Dureid has moved to another part of Baghdad; a man in a striped shirt who stood next to him in my photo is in the United States. Camp Sara has become like any other part of Baghdad, its distinctiveness another victim of that bloody time.
KARRADAH
It was Army Day, Jan 6, 2008, marking the founding of the Iraqi army, and a little celebration was being held on a street in Karradah, a middle-class area of Baghdad. I was one of several media cameramen there as residents came out to cheer for soldiers. The doorman from one of the houses, Abu Adel, put a flower into the barrel of one soldier’s rifle and kissed him on the cheeks. The next instant, a suicide bomber unleashed his blast.
Only a few yards away, I was thrown to the ground, wrenching my back, but kept taking pictures. The celebration had been transformed into mayhem, with scorched cars and buildings and the torn bodies of 11 dead. Among the dead was Abu Adel.
I went back to the site a few weeks ago. It’s once again a quiet street with its villas and houses. As I took pictures, a doorman from one of the houses approached me. His name was Ali Ahmed. I asked him if he had been here that day and showed him my old photos of the explosion.
Ahmed started to weep. “I should have died that day,” he said. He had been about to go with Abu Adel to put a flower in the soldier’s rifle, but first had to deal with a broken generator. “There were only seconds between me and death,” he said. We found him in the background of one of my photos, behind some bloodied soldiers. I took a new picture of him in the same spot: his older self stepping back into his younger self.
I too nearly died that day. At other times, I felt I was only inches from death, seeing those who by chance were on the wrong side of that thin line. I tell myself God kept me here for my children and my wife. Every day I have with them is a gift.
A place can be bonded to an emotion, like when a couple revisits all the sites where they first fell in love.
Sometimes, that emotion is horror.
DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday ruled out the holding of popular referendums on state policies.
Iran faced calls for a referendum on the Islamic Republic itself during anti-government protests last year, and a moderate former president recently suggested such votes should be held to decide major policies as a way of reducing divisions.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say over such policies, rejected the idea when asked about it during a meeting with university students.
“Where in the world is this done? Is it possible to hold a referendum for various issues of the country?” he asked. “For any single issue, the country would be engaged in debate and arguments and polarization for six months, so that a referendum can be held on that issue.”
He appeared to be referring to recent remarks by former President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, who had suggested holding referendums on domestic and foreign policies.
Iran holds regular presidential and parliamentary elections overseen by clerical bodies that vet candidates. Under the constitution, a referendum is only possible if two-thirds of parliament votes for it and a 12-member constitutional body — half of whom are appointed by the supreme leader — approves.
Iran saw months of nationwide anti-government protests sparked by the death in September of a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. The protests rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the ruling clerics, marking a major challenge to their four-decade rule.
The protests died down earlier this year amid a violent crackdown by authorities, though there are lingering signs of discontent.
Iran held referendums to establish an Islamic Republic and approve a new constitution shortly after the 1979 revolution. It held another referendum in the late 1980s to amend the constitution.
LONDON: With at least 185 people killed during clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in recent days, the dreams of shift from military rule to civilian-led democracy have turned to dust, revealing that the transition plan was likely doomed from the start.
It is a far cry from the events of 2019, when the very forces now fighting one another worked together to oust the country’s autocratic ruler, Omar Al-Bashir. Analysts at that time described Sudan’s nascent transition to civilian-led democracy as a “glimmer of hope.”
“Most people are ignoring the ways in which the constitutional declaration of August 2019 set in place an unsustainable tension between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, both of which were recognized as official armed forces of Sudan,” Eric Reeves, an academic with more than 25 years of experience researching the country, told Arab News.
Now at loggerheads, Gen. Fattah Al-Burhan, head of the Armed Forces, leads the country’s transitional governing Sovereign Council, while his former deputy, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti, leads the RSF.
“The problem with this is you can’t have two armies and two competing generals in one desperate country and expect this (peaceful transition), especially with so many unhappy civilians who experienced catastrophic decline in the economy, who are suffering from a great deal of malnutrition and unemployment, and the list goes on,” said Reeves.
SUDAN UNREST:The Key Dates
April 11, 2019 Military coup ousts dictator Omar Al-Bashir following lengthy popular uprising.
Aug. 17, 2019 Ruling military council and civilian opposition alliance sign constitutional deal.
Oct. 3, 2020 Juba Peace Agreement signed between transitional government and alliance of armed groups.
Feb. 8, 2021 Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announces new cabinet, including seven former rebel chiefs.
Oct. 25, 2021 Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan dissolves government, arrests Hamdok and seizes power.
Nov. 21, 2021 After months of pro-democracy mass rallies, Hamdok is reinstated but resigns within two months.
Oct. 25, 2022; Thousands take to the streets demanding civilian government.
Dec. 5, 2022 Political framework agreement signed by civilian leaders and military to launch two-year political transition.
April 15, 2023 Fighting breaks out between Al-Burhan’s forces and Rapid Support Forces led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
“You have as the head of state the heads of the two military operating organizations sanctioned by the Constitutional Declaration. Sooner or later, this was going to happen.”
The fighting in Sudan has aggravated an already dire humanitarian situation in the country. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, about 15.8 million Sudanese are in need of humanitarian aid — 10 million more than in 2017.
However, aid distribution has been disrupted in recent days after three World Food Programme employees were killed during the fighting, which caused the UN-backed body to halt operations, further exacerbating the effects of the severe malnutrition wreaking havoc on the country.
“We’re not talking about good and evil here, we’re talking about bad and worse,” said Reeves. “As long as there is rivalry between the two men, that rivalry will be at the expense of any chance of the Sudanese moving toward civilian governance or recovery from catastrophic economic collapse.”
After Al-Bashir was toppled in 2019, an October 2021 military coup dismantled all civilian institutions and overturned a power-sharing agreement that had been put in place. After a massive public outcry, military and civilian actors signed a framework agreement in December 2022 with a view to returning to the path toward civilian-led democracy.
However, a power struggle between the two main military actors in Sudan continued despite the framework agreement, which had stipulated that the RSF would be integrated into the Sudanese Armed Forces.
Al-Burhan’s Armed Forces had called for the integration to be completed over a period of two years, while Hemedti’s RSF was adamant it should take place over 10 years.
“The transitional process had been moving slowly (even) before the outbreak of the clashes,” Zouhir Shimale, head of research at Valent Projects, a media tech startup that specializes in addressing online manipulation, told Arab News.
“Many people thought that agreement was going to be signed and end in a political struggle after the October 2021 coup, especially because both military actors showed relative collaboration.”
Besides the military merger, civilians involved in the transition process also demanded the transfer of several key, and profitable, military holdings in agriculture and commerce to civilian control. These holdings represent a significant source of power and profit for the army. Reeves is therefore skeptical that any such transfer will take place.
“There will be no civilian governance as long as Al-Burhan and Hemedti are fighting it out,” he said. “And there will be no transition to civilian governance if either were to prevail, unless they were so weakened that civilians were in position to exert more power than they are now. But they’re helpless. There’s nothing civilians can do at present.”
Tensions intensified on Monday when the US embassy in Khartoum said the RSF had targeted one of its diplomatic convoys. This prompted Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, to call both Hemedti and Al-Burhan and appeal for a ceasefire — to which both agreed.
Experts are confident the fighting will not escalate into a full-blown civil war, given that the Sudanese Armed Forces enjoy air superiority — a crucial and strategic advantage over the RSF.
“I have watched how the RSF has developed as a military force. It does not have an air force. It does not have any significant supply of heavy armor,” said Reeves. It is “not a militia force that is highly motivated, except by greed. They have no interest in civilian governance.”
Shimale agrees with Reeves’ view that the RSF is unlikely to have the drive or resources to mount a lasting campaign in an attempt to seize power.
“The Sudanese Armed Forces have the upper hand in this struggle and will successfully trump the RSF forces, although it might take some time,” said Shimale.
“I think that while the fighting will probably end in the capital it will move geographically to the south, where protracted fighting will continue for a while, namely in Darfur, where Hemidti’s main support base and his paramilitary HQ are located.”
The international community has been keeping a close watch on the situation, with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaking to both generals and calling for an end to hostilities.
JERUSALEM: Seven Palestinians were injured in an Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday, hours after two Israeli men were injured by gunfire near a Jewish site in annexed east Jerusalem.
The shooting comes amid a period of deadly attacks and military raids across the West Bank, along with killings in Israel.
The Palestinian ministry reported six people with “minor injuries from live fire” had gone to Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern West Bank city.
A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that an operation was underway in the Jenin refugee camp, without giving further details.
Earlier Tuesday, Israeli authorities said a suspected Palestinian gunman had wounded two Israeli men in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem after firing at their car.
“Police officers are at the scene conducting searches for the suspect who fled,” the police said in a statement.
Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighborhood, where an AFP journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.
Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the center of the neighborhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.
Police announced they had found the perpetrator’s gun near the scene of the attack, which took place near the tomb of Simeon the Just — Shimon Hatzadik in Hebrew — a site frequented by religious Jews.
The weapon was identified as a Carlo makeshift submachine gun, which Palestinians manufacture in the West Bank.
Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim lightly wounded, and Shaare Zedek medical center said it was treating a man in his 50s in moderate condition.
The search was punctuated by the 10:00 am (0700 GMT) two-minute siren marking Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, honoring more than six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II.
Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion, speaking at a city hall ceremony, said one of the Holocaust’s main lessons was “to never be helpless in the face of those seeking to harm us.”
Later in the morning, most of the security forces had left Sheikh Jarrah, with roads reopened and traffic flowing as normal, the AFP journalist said.
Sheikh Jarrah was the focal point of protests against the eviction of Palestinian residents by Israeli settler organizations in the build up to and during the May 2021 war between Israel and Gaza militants.
It is also the site of a weekly Israeli demonstration against the occupation of the Palestinian territories.
The attack took place a day after a Palestinian woman stabbed and moderately wounded an Israeli man at the Gush Etzion junction in the southern West Bank.
The woman was shot by security forces and taken to hospital in moderate condition.
The conflict has this year claimed the lives of at least 96 Palestinians, 19 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP count based on Israeli and Palestinian official sources.
These figures include, on the Palestinian side, combatants and civilians, including minors, and on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, including minors, and three members of the Arab minority.