Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals

RIYADH: Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, recorded the fewest number of passenger complaints among carriers in the Kingdom in March, with just 11 grievances per 100,000 customers, according to data released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The authority issued an index for the classification of air transport service providers and airports for March 2023.

Overall, during the month, as many as 640 complaints were filed, up from 355 during March 2022.

After Saudia, Flynas ranked second with up to 20 complaints, followed by Flyadeal with 35.

The majority of complaints in March revolved around baggage services, tickets and flights, GACA data showed.

In terms of global airports with passengers exceeding 6 million per year, King Fahd International Airport recorded the fewest complaints. It received nine complaints for every 100,000 passengers with a timely handling rate of 82 percent.

With regard to international airports with annual passenger number below 6 million, Taif International Airport ranked first with one complaint per 100,000 passengers and a closure rate standing at 75 percent.

During the first quarter of 2023, around 7 million guests were transferred on Saudia flights networks, reflecting a 35 percent surge in the numbers of passengers traveling when compared to the same period last year, according to a statement by the company.

Out of the 7 million travelers, an estimated 3.8 million are international travelers, reflecting a 94 percent increase when compared to the first quarter of 2022, the company disclosed.

“The growing rates achieved during the first quarter of 2023 came according to an operational plan that takes into account the provision of more flights and seat capacity, taking into account operational efficiency and maintaining the rate of flight discipline, in line with what is being done,” said CEO of Saudia Ibrahim Koshy.

“It provides services that contribute to enhancing the travel experience and attracting the loyalty of more guests from all over the world, perhaps the most prominent of which is the ‘Your Ticket is a Visa’ service, which enables visiting guests to reach the Kingdom by digitally linking the transit visa with the airline ticket and issuing it easily,” Koshy added.