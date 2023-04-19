8 Indonesian fishermen feared dead, 11 rescued off Australia

You are here

Fishermen from Indonesia stand on a beach on Bedwell Island, 313km west of Broome, Australia, on Monday, April 17, 2023. (Australian Maritime Safety Authority via AP)
  • The survivors were spotted Monday by the Australian Border Force
  • Rescue helicopter was deployed and winched all 11 aboard in failing light
CANBERRA: Eight Indonesian fishermen are feared drowned and another 11 have been rescued after spending six days without food or water on a barren island off the northwest Australian coast after a powerful tropical cyclone, authorities said Wednesday.
Two primitive wooden Indonesian fishing boats were caught in the path of Cyclone Ilsa, which made landfall Friday as Australia’s most powerful storm in eight years, with winds gusting at an apparent record of 289 kilometers per hour.
One of the boats, Putri Jaya, sank in “extreme weather conditions” on April 11 or 12 while Ilsa was gathering strength over the Indian Ocean and heading toward the coast, Australian Maritime Safety Authority said in a statement, citing survivors.
The other boat, Express 1, ran aground with 10 men aboard in the early hours of April 12 on Bedwell Island, a sandy outcrop some 300 kilometers (200 miles) west of the Australian coastal tourist town of Broome, the authority said. The only known survivor from the Putri Jaya spent 30 hours in the water before washing ashore on the same island, the statement said.
“They all remained (on Bedwell Island) for six days without food and water before being rescued on Monday night,” the authority said.
The Putri Jaya survivor had tied himself to a fuel can to stay afloat at sea before swimming to the island, said Putu Sudayana, head of Indonesia’s search and rescue agency in Kupang, the capital of East Nusa Tenggara province where the fishermen live in the eastern part of the Indonesian archipelago.
The survivors were spotted Monday by the Australian Border Force, which patrols Australia’s northern approaches for smuggling and other illegal activity, from a plane on a routine surveillance mission. A Broome-based rescue helicopter was deployed and winched all 11 aboard in failing light.
Gordon Watt, a manager at helicopter provider PHI Aviation, said the rescue helicopter crew had been unable to land on the sand.
“They had to conduct winch recoveries which, in itself, is a challenging task,” Watt said. “The time of day meant that nightfall was upon the crew during the rescue, so they had to transition to using night vision goggles.”
The survivors were taken to Broome Hospital where Border Force said in a statement they were reported to “be in good health despite their ordeal.”
“This incident highlights the dangers of undertaking journeys in small boats unsuited to rough seas and adverse weather events, both of which are common in Australia’s northern waters,” the statement said.
The survivors have been flown from Broome to the northern city of Darwin, from where they will be flown back to Indonesia, the statement said.
Indonesia’s consulate in Darwin requested to meet the fishermen and provide them with assistance, Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. The consulate would facilitate their repatriation, the statement said, thanking Australian agencies for their help.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which manages searches and rescues in Australian waters, did not immediately respond when asked Wednesday if there was a search for other potential survivors.
Bedwell Island is part of the Rowley Shoals, a group of three coral reefs.
The missing Indonesian fishermen are expected to be the only fatalities from Ilsa, which was a maximum Category 5 cyclone when it crossed the Pilbara region coast of Western Australia state southwest of Broome.
A gust of 289kph recorded on an island off the Pilbara coast was the fastest ever recorded by Australia’s weather bureau equipment in the country. While the reading remains preliminary and requires further analysis, the bureau said Tuesday it beats the previous record of 267kph set by Cyclone Vance on the Pilbara coast in 1999.

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest

Nigerian schoolgirls escape kidnappers in northwest
KANO: Eight Nigerian schoolgirls have escaped from kidnappers in northwest Kaduna State two weeks after they were abducted on their way to school, a government official said.
The students of Government Secondary School Awon in Kachia district were seized on April 3 in the latest abduction of pupils in the region, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna state internal affairs commissioner said in a statement late Tuesday.
Abductions for ransom and intercommunal attacks have been on the rise again especially in northwest Nigeria after a lull during elections in February and March for the presidency and governorship posts.
The government has recently also lifted restrictions on cash bank notes put in place as part of a cash exchange policy intended partly it said to curb ransom payment to kidnappers.
“The eight female students... have escaped from the terrorists’ den,” Aruwan said, without giving their ages.
Nigeria’s government last year branded criminal militia gangs as terrorist organizations in part to facilitate military action against them.
Aruwan had initially said 10 students of the school which runs day classes were taken before revising the number to eight.
All the hostages escaped from “a thick forest” on the border between Kaduna and central Niger State and walked for several days before reaching a location where they were given shelter, said Aruwan.
The students were taken for medical checks before being reunited with their families, while soldiers combed the forest for the abductors, he added.
Gunmen killed 33 people over the weekend in an attack on another farming village in Kaduna state, where intercommunal herder-farmer violence often flares.
The assailants stormed a village in Zangon Kataf district on Saturday, opening fire on residents and torching homes as people tried to flee, a local government official said.
Insecurity will be a major challenges for President-elect Bola Tinubu, the ruling APC party candidate who won a presidential ballot in February marred by technical problems and opposition claims of vote-rigging.
Kaduna is one of several states in northwest and central Nigeria terrorized by gangs who raid villages, kill and abduct residents, loot and burn homes.
Hundreds of students have been kidnapped in the regions over the last two years.
Almost all were released after their families made ransom payments.
There has been concern among officials and analysts about growing ties between bandits motivated by money and jihadists waging a 14-year old armed rebellion in Nigeria’s northeast.
Last year Kaduna state governor Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i warned that Ansaru and Boko Haram jihadist groups were setting up camps in the state’s Birnin Gwari district from their traditional northeast stronghold.

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN

South Asia home to world’s highest number of child brides – UN
  • There are 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total
  • Many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns
NEW DELHI: South Asia is home to highest number of child brides in the world as increased financial pressures and school closures due to COVID-19 forced families to marry off their young daughters, according to new estimates released by UNICEF on Wednesday.
There were 290 million child brides in the region, accounting for 45 percent of the global total, the children’s agency of the United Nations said, calling for more efforts to end the practice.
“The fact that South Asia has the highest child marriage burden in the world is nothing short of tragic,” said Noala Skinner, UNICEF’s regional director for South Asia, said in a statement.
“Child marriage locks girls out of learning, puts their health and wellbeing at risk and compromises their future. Every girl who gets married as a child is one girl too many.”
A new study by the agency that also included interviews and discussions across 16 locations in Bangladesh, India and Nepal found that many parents saw marriage as the best option for daughters who had limited options to study during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The legal age of marriage for females is 20 in Nepal, 18 in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and 16 in Afghanistan. It is 16 in Pakistan except for Sindh province, where the minimum age is 18.
The UN study also found that families were pushed by financial strains during the pandemic to marry their daughters young in order to reduce costs at home.
The agency said potential solutions identified in discussions include enacting social protection measures to counter poverty, protecting every child’s right to education, ensuring an adequate framework to enforce the law and making more efforts to address social norms.
“We must do more and strengthen partnerships to empower girls through education, including comprehensive sexuality education, and equipping them with skills, while supporting communities to come together to end this deeply rooted practice,” said Björn Andersson, Asia-Pacific regional director of the United Nations Population Fund.

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns

Joe Biden’s approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns
  • Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021
  • He will run for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s public approval fell to 39 percent this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the US economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42 percent of respondents said they approved of Biden’s performance as president.
Biden’s popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36 percent in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then.
Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.
He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.
Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33 percent in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.
Respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll were most likely to cite the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, with one in five pointing to it. Crime and the environment were each picked by about one in 10 respondents as America’s top problem.
One potential bright spot for Biden: 68 percent of respondents said they were opposed to federal courts overturning FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.
The result was the latest to show a clear majority of Americans siding against efforts to curtail abortion rights.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,029 US adults, using a nationally representative sample. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.

Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s first spy satellite is ready for launch

Kim Jong Un: North Korea’s first spy satellite is ready for launch
  • Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space
  • But many experts question whether satellites have cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country has built its first-ever military spy satellite and that he planned to launch it on an undisclosed date, state media reported Wednesday.
Previous missile and rocket tests have demonstrated that North Korea can send satellites into space, but many experts question whether it has cameras sophisticated enough to use for spying from a satellite because only low-resolution images were released after past test launches.
During his visit to the country’s aerospace agency Tuesday, Kim said that having an operational military reconnaissance satellite is crucial for North Korea to effectively use its nuclear-capable missiles. Kim cited what he described as serious security threats posed by “the most hostile rhetoric and explicit action” by the United States and South Korea this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency. He likely hopes to pressure his rivals on issues including joint military drills and international economic sanctions on North Korea.
Kim said “the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1” had already been built and ordered officials to speed up preparations for its launch. He said North Korea must launch several satellites to establish an intelligence-gathering capability, KCNA said.
North Korea has said its ongoing run of weapons tests, including its first test-launch of a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the US mainland last week, are a response to joint military exercises between the United States and its regional allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea has carried out about 100 missile tests since the start of last year, including about 30 this year.
The US and South Korean militaries have been expanding combined drills in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear threats. This week, the allies launched a 12-day aerial exercise involving some 110 warplanes and staged a one-day naval missile defense exercise with Japan.
Spy satellites are among an array of major weapons systems that Kim publicly vowed to develop during a major ruling Workers’ Party conference in January 2021. Kim also pledged to build solid-propellant ICBMs, nuclear-powered submarines, hypersonic missiles and multi-warhead missiles. North Korea has since conducted tests of such weapons, but observers say those high-tech weapons are still in development stages.
After North Korea launched a test satellite last December, it publicized black-and-white photos showing a space view of South Korean cities. Some civilian experts in South Korea said at the time the photos were too crude for a surveillance purpose and that they were likely capable of only recognizing big targets like warships at sea or military installations on the ground.
Kim’s sister and senior North Korean official Kim Yo Jong said the test satellite carried a commercial camera because there was no reason to use an expensive, high-resolution camera for a single-shot test.
Kim Jong Un said one of the objectives for its spy satellite is acquiring an ability to “use pre-emptive military force when the situation demands.”
Tuesday’s KCNA dispatch focused on US military assets like aircraft carriers and long-range bombers that have been deployed in South Korea in recent months, but made no mention of possible targets in the mainland US That could imply that North Korea intends to use its reconnaissance satellites to identify key targets in South Korea, including US military bases, in order to attack them with short-range missiles.
Putting a reconnaissance satellite into orbit would require a long-range rocket. The UN bans such launches by North Korea because it views them as cover for testing its long-range ballistic missile technology.
South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite would threaten regional peace and violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions banning any ballistic launches by the North. It said South Korea will work closely with the international community to get North Korea to face consequences when it commits provocations.
North Korea placed its first and second Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but foreign experts say neither transmitted imagery back to North Korea. The UN issued sanctions over those launches.
North Korea has avoided fresh UN sanctions for its recent ballistic missile tests in 2022 and this year because UN Security Council permanent members Russia and China didn’t support US and others’ attempts to toughen sanctions on the North.

Ukraine: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections are resuming

Ukraine: Black Sea grain deal ship inspections are resuming
  • Moscow says it agreed to extend the deal only until May 18
  • . Kyiv and the UN say the deal has another 60 days to run after then
KYIV: Inspections of ships are resuming under a UN-brokered agreement on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.
He wrote on Facebook that “ship inspections are being resumed, despite the RF’s (Russian Federation’s) attempts to disrupt the agreement.”
The Russian news agency RIA said inspections had already resumed after two days of talks, citing the UN coordinator’s press office.
Kubrakov is in Turkiye to discuss the status of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which was agreed by Russia and Ukraine last July to help alleviate a global food crisis.
Moscow says it agreed to extend the deal only until May 18. Kyiv and the United Nations say the deal has another 60 days to run after then, and is seeking an agreement to ensure it continues.
Kyiv says Russian inspectors stopped letting through vessels supposed to ship grain from Ukraine.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky said on Wednesday Moscow was increasing difficulties for Ukraine at a time when three eastern European countries have banned imports of Ukrainian grain and food products.
“Obviously, the Russians could not fail to take advantage of these nuances on the western (Ukrainian) border,” Solsky told reporters.
RIA quoted the Russian foreign ministry as on Wednesday as saying Ukraine and the United Nations were causing difficulties with the ship inspections.
Ukraine and Poland reached an agreement on Tuesday to unblock transit of Ukrainian grain from Friday, but the import bans remain in place in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

