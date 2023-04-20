Bahrain’s national origin exports value sees 20% year-on-year drop in Q1 2023

RIYADH: Bahrain’s national origin exports value dropped 20 percent during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Information and eGovernment Authority.

The country pulled in 1.25 billion Bahraini dinar ($3.32 billion) for such exports in the three months to the end of March 2022, but saw the value fall to around 1 billion dinar in the first quarter of 2023.

Ten countries accounted for 73 percent of the total value of exports, with Saudi Arabia ranked first with an estimated value of 266 million dinar.

The UAE was second with 98 million dinar, and then the US with 93 million dinar.

With regards to the nature of the products exported, aluminum alloy was the lead product shipped during the quarter with a value of 306 million dinar.

Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates came second with a total value of 153 million dinar, and then unwrought aluminum not alloyed came third with 55 million dinar.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s re-exports reached 186 million dinar during the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 17 percent jump when compared to the 159 million dinar recorded for the same period in 2022.

The UAE posed the leading market for re-exports during the first quarter accounting for a value of 59 million dinar, followed by the Kingdom with 45 million dinar, and then Singapore with 14 million dinar.

The top product re-exported within the period is airplane parts with a value amounting to 29 million dinar.

Four-wheel drive vehicles were the second most re-exported product with a value of 11 million dinar, and wristwatches came third at 7 million dinar.

The value of imports reached 1.43 billion dinar during the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a 5 percent increase when compared to the 1.36 billion dinar recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2022.

China was the top exporter to Bahrain with products worth 199 million dinar, followed by the UAE with 146 million dinar, and then Brazil with 117 million dinar.

The top imported product was the non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates with a value of 136 million dinar, followed by aluminum oxide with 100 million dinar, and then gold came in third place with 62 million dinar.