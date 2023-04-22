Muslim peer to deliver regalia to UK’s King Charles in coronation ceremony

You are here

King Charles Coronation
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

  • Set of gold ornamented bracers will be carried by Lord Kamall next month
  • Event to see first-ever involvement of non-Christian representatives in crowning of a British monarch
LONDON: Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish members of the UK’s House of Lords are set to play a crucial role in the coronation of King Charles next month, presenting him with four pieces of regalia during the ceremony, The Times reported on Saturday.

The event at Westminster Abbey in London will see the first-ever involvement in British history of non-Christian faith representatives in the crowning of a monarch.

Though the four Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and Jewish representatives will not speak during the coronation, they will form a procession to deliver key items to the king as part of a centuries-old tradition.

Lord Kamall, 56, a Conservative Party peer and practicing Muslim, will carry the armills — a set of gold ornamented bracers — to the king.

He will be followed or preceded by Baroness Merron, a Jewish peer, Lord Singh, a Sikh, and Lord Patel, a Hindu, who will deliver a robe, glove and ring respectively.

As head of the Church of England, King Charles has pledged to serve as a defender of all religions.

The ceremony will see the four peers deliver the items on a cushion to the monarch as he sits on the coronation chair.

Each item will then be touched before being transferred to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will place them on the king.

Lord Singh told The Times that the plans for the ceremony are a “show of commonality between the religions,” adding: “It stresses the point that (the king) has said again and again that he is defender of the Christian faith but with total respect for all other faiths.”

The four peers held a 90-minute rehearsal of the event at the Buckingham Palace ballroom this week.

Rabbi Jonathan Romain told The Times that the coronation plan is “a very Christian reworking of the gifts of the three magi (to) Jesus in the manger.”

However, he added: “It is clearly a deliberate avoidance of any non-Anglican religious personnel being involved. The peers are representing four faiths, but they are not faith leaders.”

A Lambeth Palace spokesman did not provide details of the coronation plans, saying: “The coronation liturgy will be published in due course and we look forward to sharing more details then.”

Thefts prompt recall of Kia, Hyundai cars in US

Updated 22 April 2023
AP

  • Some Kia and Hyundai cars do not have engine immobilizers that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present
  • Hyundai and Kia promised to provide software updates for vehicles that require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the car on
SACRAMENTO, California: Attorneys general in 17 states on Thursday urged the federal government to recall millions of Kia and Hyundai cars because they are too easy to steal, a response to a sharp increase in thefts fueled by a viral social media challenge.

Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevents the engine from starting unless the key is present.
Videos circulating on social media have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable. In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85 percent in 2022, now accounting for 20 percent of all car thefts in the city, according to the California attorney general’s office.
These social media-inspired thefts have often ended in tragedy, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration blaming the stolen car trend for 14 reported crashes and eight deaths. In October, a police commissioner said that a car crash in Buffalo, New York, that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to the social media challenge. In the incident, a total of six teenagers were in a speeding Kia that crashed, Buffalo police said. The car had been reported stolen.
“The bottom line is, Kia’s and Hyundai’s failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles have put vehicle owners and the public at risk,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a news release. “Instead of taking responsibility with appropriate corrective action, these carmakers have chosen instead to pass this risk onto consumers and our communities.”
Bonta and the other attorneys general sent a letter on Thursday to NHTSA requesting a nationwide recall. The letter also was signed by attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and the District of Columbia.

HIGHLIGHTS

Videos circulating on social media have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable

Thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by about 85 percent in 2022 in Los Angeles, now accounting for 20 percent of all car thefts in the city

Social media-inspired car thefts are being blamed for a number of crashes in the US that have left several teenagers dead

Kia said in a statement that it is focused on the issue, “and we continue to take action to address the concerns these attorneys general have raised.” The automaker says more than 165,000 customers have had the software installed, and over 2 million owners have been contacted about it. The company says the vehicles comply with federal safety standards, so a recall isn’t necessary.
Hyundai also said its vehicles comply with federal anti-theft requirements. The company says it rolled out the software upgrade to prevent the thefts two months ahead of schedule, but it did not answer a question about how many vehicles have received it. “We are communicating with NHTSA on our many actions to assist our customers,” the company statement said.
The letter adds to the growing pressure on the South Korea-based automakers. Multiple cities, including St. Louis, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego, Seattle and Columbus, Ohio, have already sued the automakers.
In September, the Highway Loss Data Institute, a unit of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, found that Hyundai and Kia cars without immobilizers had a vehicle theft claim rate of 2.18 per 1,000 insured vehicle years. The rest of the industry combined had a rate of 1.21.
Hyundai and Kia announced in February that they would provide software updates for vehicles that require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the car on. The change also updates the cars’ theft alarm software to extend the length of an alarm from 30 seconds to 1 minute. About 3.8 million Hyundai cars and 4.5 million Kia cars are eligible for the software update.
But the service campaign by the affiliated Korean automakers is not a recall, which comes with reporting requirements and is monitored closely by NHTSA.
The agency said the Hyundai and Kia thefts involve criminal conduct that falls under the jurisdiction of law enforcement. Even so, NHTSA said it has met with the automakers to discuss theft vulnerability as well as software and hardware in the affected models.
The agency said it is getting regular updates on the companies’ plans. “NHTSA will continue to monitor this issue, spread awareness of further updates to local authorities and lend its expertise in efforts to strengthen motor vehicle safety,” the agency said.
But Michael Brooks, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety, said there is no way for the public to track the effectiveness of a company’s internal service campaign. In a recall, NHTSA requires quarterly reports and monitors whether the recall repairs solve the problem, he said. The agency also requires automakers to notify each owner by mail.
“We won’t know how many are on the road with the problem” with a company service campaign, Brooks said. “We’re not going to know if the recall is effective, if notification went out properly.”
Brooks said NHTSA has been slow to react to auto thefts, even though the stolen Hyundais and Kias are causing safety problems on the roads.
Hyundai has said all models produced after Nov. 1, 2021, have immobilizers as standard equipment.
This story was first published on April 20, 2023. It was updated on April 21, 2023 to make clear that videos showing how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable were circulating on multiple social media services, not just TikTok.

US Supreme Court preserves broad access to abortion pill

Updated 22 April 2023
Reuters

  • Biden’s administration is seeking to defend mifepristone in the face of mounting abortion bans
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Friday blocked new restrictions set by lower courts on a widely used abortion pill, delivering a victory to President Joe Biden’s administration as it defends broad access to the drug in the latest fierce legal battle over reproductive rights in the United States.
The justices, in a brief order, granted emergency requests by the Justice Department and the pill’s manufacturer Danco Laboratories to put on hold an April 7 preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas. The judge’s order would greatly limit the availability of mifepristone while litigation proceeds in a challenge by anti-abortion groups to its federal regulatory approval.
Biden said in a statement issued by the White House, “As a result of the Supreme Court’s stay, mifepristone remains available and approved for safe and effective use while we continue this fight in the courts.”
“The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically driven attacks on women’s health,” Biden added.
Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito publicly dissented from the decision. Alito, in a brief opinion, wrote that the administration and Danco “are not entitled to a stay because they have not shown that they are likely to suffer irreparable harm in the interim.”
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US agency that signs off on the safety of food products, drugs and medical devices, approved mifepristone in 2000. The current case could undercut federal regulatory authority over drug safety.
Biden’s administration is seeking to defend mifepristone in the face of mounting abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states since the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure nationwide. Alito authored that ruling.
“I continue to stand by FDA’s evidence-based approval of mifepristone, and my administration will continue to defend FDA’s independent, expert authority to review, approve and regulate a wide range of prescription drugs,” Biden said.
The New Orleans-based 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals on April 12 declined to block the curbs ordered by Kacsmaryk. The 5th Circuit did halt a part of Kacsmaryk’s order that would have suspended the FDA approval of the drug and effectively pull it off the market.
The Supreme Court had faced a self-imposed deadline to act by 11:59 p.m. EDT (0359 GMT on Saturday) before restrictions on access to mifepristone ordered Kacsmaryk would take effect. Alito, who handles emergency matters arising in a group of states including Texas, last week issued a temporary pause of Kacsmaryk’s injunction until Wednesday and then extended it two more days.
Mifepristone is taken with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all US abortions. The drug also has other uses, such as the management of miscarriages.
The administration and Danco told the justices in their filings that mifepristone might not be available for months if the restrictions were allowed to take effect.

A CHALLENGE TO THE FDA
Anti-abortion groups led by the recently formed Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and four anti-abortion doctors sued the FDA in November. The plaintiffs contend that the agency used an unlawful process to approve the drug, which they consider to be dangerous.
The FDA has called mifepristone safe and effective as demonstrated over decades of use by millions of Americans, adding that adverse effects are exceedingly rare.
The restrictions, if they had been allowed to take effect, would have rolled back actions taken by the FDA in recent years to make it easier to access mifepristone after confirming the pill’s safety and efficacy. Those actions include in 2021 allowing it to be distributed by mail, and in 2016 approving its use up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven weeks, reducing the dosage required and cutting the number of in-person doctor visits from three to one.
Current drug labels for mifepristone would have had to be adjusted to account for the restored limits on its use in what could have been a months-long process, the Justice Department and Danco had said.
The restrictions would also have suspended the approval of the pill’s generic version made by GenBioPro Inc, which accounts for two-thirds of the mifepristone used in the United States for medication abortions. Nevada-based GenBioPro on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking to ensure that it can continue selling its pill amid the ongoing legal challenges.
A former Christian legal activist, Kacsmaryk had a long track record of opposing abortion before the US Senate confirmed him in 2019 to a life-tenured position as a federal judge.
Since last year’s Supreme Court decision, 12 US states have put in place outright bans while many others prohibit abortion after a certain length of pregnancy. The latest Republican-led move came in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis on April 13 signed a new law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
Kacsmaryk’s decision conflicted with an order also issued on April 7 in a separate case from Washington state directing the FDA to keep mifepristone available in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Four jailed for plotting attack on Champs Elysees

People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
People gather on the Champs-Elysees for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

PARIS: A French court has sentenced four men between five and 15 years in jail for plotting an attack on Paris’s emblematic Champs Elysees avenue.
A fifth walked free as he had already served his term in pre-trial custody.
The five defendants were aged 17 to 39 when they were arrested in 2019 for allegedly planning to attack policemen and
possibly civilians on the avenue not far from the presidential palace.
All except one were found guilty of “terrorist conspiracy” on Thursday after a trial held behind closed doors.

FASTFACT

The five defendants were aged 17 to 39 when they were arrested in 2019 for allegedly planning to attack policemen and possibly civilians on the avenue not far from the presidential palace.

The oldest in the group was sentenced to 15 years in prison, while a second was handed 12 years.
A third, who was a minor at the time of his arrest but considered to be the leader of the group, was also given a 12-year jail term.
He had been arrested in Germany in 2017 when he was just 15 for trying to join Daesh in war-torn Syria.
Investigators said he had planned to attack a police patrol at the entrance to the Champs Elysees and “commit a massacre.”
A fourth, a Chechen who was also a minor at the time, was handed a five-year term for not speaking up about the plan.
A fifth was sentenced to five years in prison, of which 18 months was suspended, over financing the plot, but walked free as he had already served that time in pre-trial custody.

 

South Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office

Updated 22 April 2023
AFP

  • Court documents state that the refugees will be evicted and taken to the Lindela Repatriation Center, a temporary holding center for undocumented migrants
PRETORIA: South African police have evicted more than a hundred asylum seekers camping for over three years outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Pretoria.
The scores of asylum-seekers began living in makeshift tents pitched outside the UNHCR offices asking to be relocated to other countries after a spate of xenophobic violence in 2019.
Pretoria municipality last week secured a high court order to remove them.
The court documents state that the refugees will be evicted and taken to the Lindela Repatriation Center, a temporary holding center for undocumented migrants who are earmarked for deportation to their countries or origin.
Scores of police officers led by the sheriff’s department carried out the eviction with the aid of immigration and other officers.
Using a loudhailer, state attorney Kobus Meijer warned the migrants that they “will be arrested” and “detained” if they resisted removal.
Some families vacated voluntarily while others protested.
“It’s better for me to die here” because “I am not going in Lindela” one refugee shouted.
The visibly distressed woman, with a dressing gown wrapped around her waist, is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
UNHCR spokeswoman Laura Padoan said that “they are asking that we transport them to a refugee camp in another country but this is outside of our mandate.”
The UNHCR urged the evicting authorities to do so “peacefully and that families are treated humanely, with dignity and respect,” said Padoan.
South Africa boasts some of the world’s most progressive asylum policies, allowing foreigners to apply for refugee status and work.
But rights groups say the application system is flawed and backlogged, leaving many asylum-seekers stuck in limbo for years.
As the continent’s most industrialized economy, South Africa is also a magnet for economic migrants — a situation that has stoked resentment among jobless South Africans and fueled sporadic outbursts of xenophobic violence.

Sri Lankan protesters demand justice for 2019 Easter Sunday attacks

Updated 22 April 2023
AP

  • The protesters, dressed in white and black, held one another’s hands, forming a human chain
COLOMBO: Thousands of Sri Lankans held a protest in the capital on Friday, demanding justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people.

The protesters demanded that the government uncover who they said were the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries.

Thousands of people including Catholic clergy on Friday lined up for a silent protest on both sides of the main road connecting the capital, Colombo, with the country’s international airport. They blamed the government for not taking adequate measures to deliver justice for the victims of the bombings and punish those responsible.

The protesters, dressed in white and black, held one another’s hands, forming a human chain. They displayed placards and banners that read “Until justice is meted out, we are watching,” “No justice delivered to victims so far” and “Where is the mastermind behind the Easter Sunday attack?”

Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Daesh group were accused of carrying out six near-simultaneous suicide bomb attacks, targeting worshippers at Easter services in three churches and tourists having breakfast at three popular hotels. The attacks killed 269 people and wounded some 500 more.

Officials have charged dozens of people who allegedly received weapons training and participated in indoctrination classes from the two local Islamic extremist groups accused of carrying out the attacks. But no one has yet been convicted or sentenced.

“Four years have gone, still no one has been punished for this brutal attack. It is really disgusting. We need to know who are the real culprits and their motives,” said Ruwan Fernando, 47, who protested on Friday.

To mark the four-year anniversary of the blasts, prayer services were also held at churches across Sri Lanka on Friday, with the main ceremony held at one of the churches attacked by the bombers in Colombo.

At that ceremony, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith lamented the failure of successive governments to identify the conspirators in the attacks. 

He urged the authorities to probe alleged links between some of the attackers and members of state intelligence.

He called on the government to conduct a full-scale investigation into the blasts, saying: “Until justice is done, we will be watching.”

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has been critical of the investigation into the bombings. The church’s leaders have repeatedly criticized the previous and present governments for their failure to bring the culprits to justice.

A breakdown in communication caused by a rift between then-President Maithripala Sirisena and then-Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for the failure of authorities to act on near-specific foreign intelligence received prior to the attacks. The duo belonged to different political parties.

In January, Sri Lanka’s top court ruled that inaction by Sirisena and four others led to the bomb attacks and ordered them to pay compensation for violating the basic rights of the victims and their families.

