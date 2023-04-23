You are here

Rajjar mithai makes Eid celebrations so much sweeter in Pakistan

The Rajjar mithai is one of the most popular Eid treats in Pakistan. (AN photo)
The Rajjar mithai is one of the most popular Eid treats in Pakistan. (AN photo)
Sohail Khan soaks Rajjar Methai dough in sugar syrup at his shop in Charsadda, Pakistan on April 15, 2023. (AN photo)
  • People travel great distances to buy their favorite snack made from sugar cane, flour and ghee
  • Shops in Rajjar Bazaar in Charsadda have been creating the treats for over 90 years
WASIM SAJJAD

PESHAWAR: Salahuddin Khan last week traveled more than 160 km to the city of Charsadda in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan just so he could buy some Rajjar mithai, one of the most popular Eid treats in the region.

The crisp, golden brown snack made of jaggery (a type of cane sugar), refined wheat flour and baking soda takes its name from the Rajjar Bazaar, which lies just north of Charsadda. Most of the shops there used to be owned by Hindus before millions of them migrated to East Punjab after the Partition of India in 1947.

Today, thousands of customers visit the market in the run-up to Eid to buy the traditional sweets for their celebrations or to give as gifts to friends and relatives. Such is its popularity that some people buy it to sell on.

“I have come from Timergara for this mithai,” Khan told Arab News outside the Chacha Israr-ud-Din Mithai shop, which was established in 1930 and is affectionately known as the “asli,” or original sweet shop in the market.

“We come every year. We give them an order of around 300-400 kg of mithai two to three days before we are coming to pick it up.




A worker is busy filling boxes with Rajjar Methai in Charsadda, Pakistan on April 15, 2023. (AN photo)

“We take it to sell onward. We also take orders from friends,” he added. “We take it because it doesn’t go bad for 10 to 15 days.”

A special baking process gives the mithai its unique flavor and longevity.

The first step involves kneading a mixture of refined wheat flour, baking soda, ghee and water. The dough, divided into small, irregular shapes that resemble jaggery, is left to dry and then baked. The final product is soaked in sugar syrup.

“We add baking soda and water while preparing the dough, and no chemicals are added,” said Sharaf-ud-Din, who owns Asli.

“The more ghee that we add in the kneading process, the more ghee is absorbed in the backing process. Due to this, our mithai is soft and cooked from inside and outside.”

Din said he learned the recipe from a Hindu confectioner who moved to India after the Partition.

His father, Israr-ud-Din, opened the shop in 1930 and it remains family-run.

“In 1974, I took the business into my own hands,” Din said as he supervised his staff. “You see all these workers, they all are my nephews.”

Din said he began taking orders for his mithai 10 days before Eid to ensure he could meet the demand.

His basic sweets cost 450 Pakistani rupees ($1.60) per kilogram, with the most expensive, made with extra ghee, priced at Rs800 a kilogram.

Din sells most of his mithai to people across Pakistan, though he also has buyers in Saudi Arabia, which has a large Pakistani expat community.

“In Pakistan, with God’s blessing, it is eaten across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said. “It is supplied to Punjab and Balochistan too.”

 

10 civilians, 3 soldiers killed in Mali amid ‘resurgence’ of violence

10 civilians, 3 soldiers killed in Mali amid ‘resurgence’ of violence
AFP

  • The blasts destroyed some houses in the airport’s surrounding area, which is home to a Malian military camp
AFP

BAMAKO, Mali: Ten civilians and three soldiers were killed and 88 jihadists “neutralized” in multiple incidents across Mali Saturday, the government said, in a wave of bloodshed it described as a resurgence of “terrorist incidents.”
Early Saturday morning, suspected jihadists attacked the Sevare airport area in the central Mopti region, detonating car bombs, which killed 10 civilians and injured 61 others, the government said in a statement.
The blasts destroyed some houses in the airport’s surrounding area, which is home to a Malian military camp.
“Thanks to the legendary determination of our valiant Armed Forces, operating exclusively with their own resources, the attackers were routed and 28 terrorists were neutralized,” it said.
A local elected official earlier told AFP that Senegalese soldiers from the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Mali, MINUSMA, were involved in the fighting.
MINUSMA’s camp covers four hectares (nearly 10 acres) next to the airport and the Malian army camp.
“MINUSMA strongly condemns the 22 April attacks on the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) camp in Sevare and the nearby car bombings that killed and injured civilians... Shots were also fired toward the MINUSMA camp,” the mission said in a statement Saturday.
“MINUSMA declares its readiness to provide all necessary support to the Malian authorities to conduct the required investigations.”
Two local elected officials and a diplomatic source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, referred to the base as a “Russian” camp.
Mali’s junta in 2022 began working with what it calls Russian military “instructors.” Opponents say these are mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group.
“It is the Russian camp and their planes that have been targeted — the camp is near the airport,” an elected official told AFP.
In separate incidents on Saturday, the Malian army “destroyed a terrorist sanctuary in Mourdiah and neutralized some 60 terrorists in Boni,” the government statement said.
Boni is also in Mopti, while Mourdiah is in the Koulikoro region near the border with Mauritania.
“A supply mission of the Malian Armed Forces was ambushed just 10 kilometers from Mourdiah on the road to Nara,” the governorate of Nara said in a statement earlier on Saturday.
The area around Nara was also the site of an ambush on an official delegation on Tuesday.
The chief of staff of Mali’s transitional president and at least two others died in that attack, which was claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked Jama’at Nasr Al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM).
Also on Saturday, an air force helicopter crashed in a residential neighborhood of the capital Bamako, killing three military crew members and injuring six civilians, the government statement said.
It said the crash occurred “following a typical aerial surveillance operation of Bamako.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a military source told AFP earlier on Saturday that the helicopter had been returning “from the Mauritanian border where it had intervened against jihadists.”
Saturday’s bloodshed took place a day after Mali celebrated the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
“For several days now, there has been a resurgence of perfidious terrorist incidents,” the government said in the statement.
“These recent synchronized terrorist incidents are part of the same diabolical plan, with a view to annihilating the will of the Transitional Authorities to pursue the Refoundation and the securing of Mali,” it added.
Mali has been battling a security crisis since jihadist and separatist insurgencies broke out in the north of the country in 2012.
It has since August 2020 been ruled by a military junta, which broke a long-standing alliance with France and other Western partners in the fight against jihadism and turned militarily and politically toward Russia.

UK Labour suspends prominent MP over racism letter

UK Labour suspends prominent MP over racism letter
Reuters

  • Diane Abbott, who has been a lawmaker since 1987, was the first Black woman to be elected to parliament in Britain
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party has suspended high-profile lawmaker Diane Abbott over a letter she wrote in which she said the prejudice experienced by Jewish people was similar to, but not the same as, racism.

Labour, which polls indicate is likely to form Britain’s next government after an election expected next year, faced accusations of discrimination and harassment against Jews under its former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The equalities watchdog found in 2020 Labour had serious failings in the party’s handling of persistent antisemitism complaints.

Abbott, 69, was responding to a writer’s claims that Irish, Jewish and Traveler people suffered racism. 

She said that their experiences were similar to racism but that there were differences.

“They undoubtedly experience prejudice. This is similar to racism and the two words are often used as if they are interchangeable,” she wrote.

“It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice,” she said in the letter. 

“But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

Abbott, who has been a lawmaker since 1987, was the first Black woman to be elected to parliament in Britain, and is a close ally of Corbyn for whom she served as the party’s spokesperson for home affairs.

In her letter to the Observer, Abbott said that “in pre-civil rights America, Irish people, Jewish people and Travelers were not required to sit at the back of the bus. In apartheid South Africa, these groups were allowed to vote. And at the height of slavery, there were no white-seeming people manacled on the slave ships.”

She later apologized “unreservedly” and withdrew her remarks.

“The errors arose in an initial draft being sent,” she said in a message posted on Twitter. 

“But there is no excuse, and I wish to apologize for any anguish caused.”

A spokesperson for Labour party said she had been suspended pending an investigation.

British politicians condemned her comments made in the letter.

The energy secretary, Grant Shapps, who is Jewish, said on Twitter that “once again, Jewish people have to wake up and see a Labour MP casually spouting hateful anti-Semitism.”

Corbyn himself was suspended and blocked from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election expected next year after claimingantisemitism in the party during his leadership had been “dramatically overstated” for political reasons.

Britain’s equalities watchdog said earlier this year the Labour Party had made sufficient changes over the last two years to tackle antisemitism.

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy

Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy
Sri Lanka looks to attract Saudi investment in tourism, energy

  • Officials in discussions to boost Saudi investment in tourism, energy
  • Saudi investment will help stabilize Sri Lankan economy, envoy says
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is working on attracting more investment from Saudi Arabia, the island nation’s envoy in Jeddah told Arab News, as Saudi support is seen as important to help put the Sri Lankan economy back on track.

The country has been gripped by a deep financial crisis caused by economic mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which left the island nation severely short of dollars for essential imports and its people struggling with soaring costs of living.

The International Monetary Fund approved in March a nearly $3 billion bailout loan for Colombo, but as it will take time for the country to recover, Sri Lankan missions abroad have been working to attract more foreign investors to help put the battered economy back on track.

Investment from Saudi Arabia has been identified as a key part of ongoing recovery efforts in Sri Lanka, said Falah Alhabshi Mowlana, Sri Lanka’s consul general in Jeddah.

“Saudi investment is very important to Sri Lanka,” Mowlana told Arab News in an interview in Colombo over the weekend.

“This is the country that helped Egypt, Pakistan, etc during their economic depression. In this current situation, if Sri Lanka can attract Saudi investments it would play a huge role in the stability of the Sri Lankan economy.”

The Board of Investment of Sri Lanka has been working with the country’s foreign missions to attract more foreign investors, Mowlana said, adding that the tourism and energy sectors are likely the most potential for Saudi investment.

“(The) tourism sector is one of the best sectors that can attract Saudi investment … If the opportunities in Sri Lanka in this sector can be presented in a proper way to Saudi nationals that will immensely impact Foreign Direct Investment to Sri Lanka.”

When Sri Lanka declared 2022 the “Visit Sri Lanka Year” to prioritize the tourism industry, it also realigned its strategies and identified the Middle East among its top potential markets, pinning hopes especially on Saudi Arabia.

After holding various tourism promotions last year, Mowlana said Sri Lankan officials have continued discussions with leading tour operators in Jeddah.

The growth of the electric vehicle industry in Saudi Arabia can also offer opportunities for Sri Lanka, the envoy said.

“They are in the position of expanding their production worldwide, including (to) Sri Lanka. We can say some examples such as ACWA power and Lucid Motors,” he said, referring to the Saudi energy giant and the electric carmaker backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Sri Lankan officials have been working on boosting ties with Saudi Arabia for the past year, with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry having visited the Kingdom earlier in January to further relations in connectivity, investment, and employment opportunities.

Last August, Environment Minister Naseer Ahamed also visited Riyadh as a special envoy of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where his meetings focused on increasing energy cooperation.

Former Italian foreign minister appointed EU envoy for Gulf region

Luigi Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Luigi Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

Former Italian foreign minister appointed EU envoy for Gulf region

  • Luigi Di Maio described as ‘most suitable candidate’
Arab News

LONDON: The former foreign minister of Italy and ex-leader of the Five Star Movement Luigi Di Maio has been appointed as the EU’s special envoy for the Gulf region, sources said on Sunday.

Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, indicated Di Maio for the post in a letter to the 27 member states, ANSA reported.

“After careful consideration, I consider Luigi Di Maio the most suitable candidate for the post,” he wrote.

“As a former Italian foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio has the necessary political profile at the international level for this role.”

Di Maio served as Italian foreign minister between September 2019 and October last year.

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

  • Amritpal Singh detained under National Security Act
  • Self-styled preacher has revived calls for independent homeland for Sikhs
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities arrested separatist leader Amritpal Singh on Sunday, bringing an end to a massive manhunt for the preacher who revived talks for an independent Sikh homeland in the northern state of Punjab, which has a history of violent insurgency.

The 30-year-old self-styled preacher has been on the run since mid-March after evading arrest. He captured national attention in February when he and his supporters broke into a police station in Punjab with swords and guns, injuring six police officials, to demand the release of one of his aides.

Police in Punjab said Singh was detained early Sunday morning, as authorities appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony.

“Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab Police around 6:45 a.m. today morning in Rode village (in the Moga district of Punjab),” Sukhchain Singh Gill, inspector general of the Punjab Police told reporters.

The fugitive was arrested under the National Security Act, which allows those deemed a threat to national security to be detained without charge for up to a year, he added.

“The NSA warning was issued against Amritpal Singh … Further law will take its own course in this case.”

Singh will be moved to Dibrugarh, in the state of Assam, where some of his associates are already detained.

He is the leader of Waris Punjab De, or Heirs of Punjab, and has publicly supported the Khalistan movement for a separate homeland for Sikhs, a minority community comprising about 1.7 percent of India’s 1.4 billion population.

India’s only Sikh-majority state of Punjab was rocked by violence triggered by the Khalistan movement in the 1980s and early ’90s, which saw the killing of thousands of people.

Singh rose to prominence after the incident in February, stirring fears of violence linked to the separatist insurgency that led to a crackdown by the police last month and saw more than 100 of his supporters arrested.

But many in India say the separatist movement has lost a lot of support in the past few decades.

“The people who are saying that a situation like the 1980s might emerge in Punjab, when there was a strong violent movement for Khalistan, are ignorant about the situation in the 1980s,” Ajay Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi, told Arab News.

“They are deliberately trying to create a false bogey of a threat for their partisan political ends.”

Singh’s supporters have reportedly compared him to Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a militant leader of the Khalistan movement who was eventually killed in a military operation in 1984.

Although police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony, Sahni said he should not have been arrested under the NSA.

“By invoking the NSA you are putting out a message that someone like Amritpal Singh constitutes a threat to national security, which I consider laughable,” he said.

“Acts like NSA are intended for extreme threats like terrorism or organized crime against the state. These people should be tried under the normal law. This is not the way a strong state responds to a fairly minor threat.”

