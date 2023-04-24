You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Update Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police
A senior Kenyan official has described the so-called Shakahola Forest Massacre as ‘the clearest abuse of the constitutionally enshrined human right to freedom of worship.’ (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vecv7

Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police

Death toll in Kenyan starvation cult rises to 58 – police
  • A full-scale investigation has been launched into the Good News International
  • A rights group tipped off police about the movement and its extreme practices
Updated 48 sec ago
Reuters

NAIROBI: Kenyan police have recovered 58 bodies, mostly from mass graves in a forest in eastern Kenya, thought to be followers of a Christian cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves, the country’s police chief said on Monday.

The death toll, which has repeatedly risen as exhumations have been carried out, could rise further. The Kenyan Red Cross said 112 people have been reported missing to a tracing and counselling desk it has set up at a local hospital.

Followers of the self-proclaimed Good News International Church had been living in several secluded settlements in an 800-acre area within the Shakahola forest.

Kenya’s Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, visiting the scene, said the death toll included 50 people found in mass graves as well as eight who were found alive and emaciated, but later died.

He added that 29 survivors had been rescued and police were still searching for potential others.

“Forensic investigators, homicide detectives, other police officers as well as some government pathologists are here with us conducting investigations and carrying out exhumations,” said Koome in remarks broadcast on Kenyan television.

The cult’s leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested on April 14 following a tip-off that suggested the existence of shallow graves containing the bodies of at least 31 of his followers. Koome said 14 other cult members were in police custody.

Mackenzie was arraigned on April 15 at Malindi Law Courts, where the judge gave police 14 days to conduct investigations while he was kept in detention. Kenyan media have reported that he is refusing food and water.

Reuters was not able to reach any lawyer or representative for Mackenzie.

President William Ruto said Mackenzie’s teachings were contrary to any authentic religion.

“Mr Mackenzie ... pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal,” said Ruto, who was delivering a speech at an unrelated public event just outside Nairobi.

He said he had instructed relevant agencies to get to the root cause of what had happened and to tackle “people who want to use religion to advance weird, unacceptable ideology in the Republic of Kenya that is causing unnecessary loss of life.”

Topics: Kenya

Related

National mourning in Kenya; faiths unite to stand together
World
National mourning in Kenya; faiths unite to stand together
Non-Muslims singled out in Kenya carnage
Middle-East
Non-Muslims singled out in Kenya carnage

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
  • Senior Conservative slams govt as thousands of Britons remain in Sudan after diplomat extraction mission
  • UK govt resources ‘severely limited’ until ceasefire agreed: foreign secretary
Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has been criticized for not learning lessons from its withdrawal from Afghanistan in its failure to extract British citizens trapped in Sudan.

London sent troops to rescue its diplomatic team from the capital Khartoum amid deadly clashes on Sunday, but Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said 3,000-4,000 UK nationals remain in Sudan, and “well over 1,000” had requested help leaving the country.

Kearns cited poor communication from the government to UK citizens as proof that sufficient progress had not been made following the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021.

“We have a moral obligation to tell British nationals as soon as possible that (evacuating the diplomatic staff) is the judgment that has been made, because they then need to make their own decisions,” she told the BBC, adding that nationals who had registered with the Foreign Office had received just two automated messages from UK authorities since fighting broke out last week, with limited advice.

“That would suggest no lessons have been learned from Afghanistan and I have urged the government to make sure they are communicating regularly with British nationals. The reality is that, unlike other countries, we have thousands (of nationals in Sudan) so perhaps sometimes phoning around is terribly difficult,” she added.

“The focus now has to move to getting our British nationals out using the one airstrip available for evacuations.

“We do have Hercules and other aircraft that are capable of landing on land that is not a formal land strip. Some of our Arab partners are using a land convoy and a boat.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday on international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Sudan.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly warned that help available for extracting UK nationals from Sudan remains “extremely limited” despite the successful evacuation of diplomatic staff.

He said the only possibility for improving the situation would be a ceasefire agreement between the Sudanese Armed Forces, under the command of Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Cleverly added that the mission to rescue embassy staff had been “complex and rapid,” and that “specific threats and violence directed towards diplomats” had prompted the UK to expedite the extraction process.

He said the UK is “absolutely committed to supporting” Britons trapped amid the fighting, but the government is “severely limited” in its ability to provide assistance.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said all three branches of the UK armed forces had been involved in the diplomatic extraction, using a C-130 Hercules and Airbus A400M transport aircraft.

The chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said over 1,000 military personnel had been mobilized for the extraction of UK diplomatic staff, and the government should now move to “phase two” of extracting Britons.

Those still in Sudan criticized the government’s response to the crisis. One businessman in Sudan who gave his name as Sam told the BBC that the situation on the ground is “a nightmare for those of us left behind,” and that while the evacuation of UK diplomats had given many Britons in the country hope, “in the absence of any information from the government this was clearly a solution for diplomats only.”

Another UK citizen, who gave his name as William, told the BBC: “We had to basically go private, we’ve had absolutely nothing but nonsense from the government and not even nonsense. We’ve had nothing.

“The internet’s just gone out, so we’ve been on 3G all day. And we were all running out of data. And so communication was becoming increasingly difficult.”

William said he and others had sourced a bus to flee to Egypt, but described a “dicey situation” in Khartoum with “gunfire going off all the time.”

He added: “We’re making quite slow progress but steady progress. So the idea is we continue going for the next two days, up to the Egyptian border, and then we’re sort of safe.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger

Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger

Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger
  • Prosecutors have accused Darya Trepova of killing blogger Vladlen Tatarsky by presenting him with an explosive device concealed within a statuette
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

A Russian court denied bail on Monday to a woman charged with terrorism over a bomb attack that killed a pro-war Russian military blogger earlier this month.
Prosecutors have accused Darya Trepova, 26, of killing blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, by presenting him with an explosive device concealed within a statuette at a public talk he was giving in a St. Petersburg cafe on April 2.
Investigators say she was working on behalf of a pro-Ukrainian group with connections to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny — claims rejected by Navalny’s associates and Kyiv — and charged her with terrorist offenses.
A court in Moscow on Monday rejected Trepova’s appeal against being held in pre-trial detention until at least June 2. The appeal was largely procedural and did not concern the substance of the charges against her.
Trepova said she regretted what had happened and wished a speedy recovery to other victims, the TASS news agency reported from the court. More than 40 others were injured in the blast.
Trepova’s husband previously told independent Russian media outlets he believed she had been framed and had not known the statuette she had been told to deliver contained explosives.
Tatarsky was among the best-known of an influential group of bloggers who have surged to prominence since Russia invaded Ukraine. They have often been scathing in their criticism of Russia’s defense establishment and its conduct of the war, pushing for a more aggressive assault on Ukraine.
Last year, in a video shot at a ceremony in the Kremlin to mark Russia’s unilateral annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Tatarsky said Russia should “kill everyone” and “rob everyone” in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russian Emergency Situations Ministry stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday.
World
St. Petersburg cafe blast kills top Russian military blogger
Darya Trepova (L) and Vladlen Tatarsky. (Agencies)
World
Russia arrests young woman over death of top military blogger

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations

Beijing: We respect status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations
  • Chinese envoy to Paris’ comments trigger uproar among European capitals
  • Lu Shaye considered one of China’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomats
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

LUXEMBOURG: China respects the status of former Soviet member states as sovereign nations, its foreign ministry said on Monday, after comments by its envoy to Paris triggered an uproar among European capitals.
Several EU foreign ministers had said earlier that comments by ambassador Lu Shaye — in which he appeared to question the sovereignty of Ukraine and other former Soviet states — were unacceptable and had asked Beijing to clarify its stance.
Asked about his position on whether Crimea was part of Ukraine or not, Lu said in an interview aired on French TV on Friday that historically it was part of Russia and had been offered to Ukraine by former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.
“These ex-USSR countries don’t have actual status in international law because there is no international agreement to materialize their sovereign status,” Lu added.
Lu has earned himself a reputation as one of China’s “wolf warrior” diplomats, so called for their hawkish and abrasive style.
His latest comments were “totally unacceptable,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters ahead of a Luxembourg meeting of EU foreign ministers. “I hope the bosses of this ambassador will make these things straight.”
Several other EU ministers also called the comments unacceptable, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the three Baltic countries — all formerly part of the Soviet Union — would summon Chinese representatives to officially ask for clarification and check if its position had changed.
Luxembourg’s foreign minister Jean Asselborn called Lu’s remarks a “blunder” and said efforts were being made to calm things down.
Asked if Lu’s stance represented China’s official position, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing respected the status of the former Soviet member states as sovereign nations following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Mao told a regular news briefing that it was her remarks on sovereignty that represented China’s official government stance.
Her statement appeared to be an effort to distance Beijing from Lu’s comments and ease the tension with Brussels.
China has been “objective and impartial” on issues of sovereignty, she said.
A French official said a “very firm” discussion would take place with the Chinese ambassador at the French foreign ministry later on Monday.
Lu has been summoned to the foreign ministry several times in the past, including for suggesting France was abandoning old people in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and for calling a respected China scholar at a French think-tank a “mad hyena.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the 27-nation bloc would, at Monday’s meeting “assess and recalibrate strategy toward China,” and that Lu’s comments would be part of the discussion.
“We will have to continue discussions about China, it is one of the most important issues of our foreign policy,” he said.
EU leaders would discuss the bloc’s stance toward China and its future relations with Beijing during their next summit in June, EU Council President Charles Michel said.

Topics: China Crimea

Related

Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance
World
Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’
World
China, Russia slam US ‘imperialist’ and ‘Cold War mentality’

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

Philippines’ Marcos Jr. to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment
  • Past two Philippine administrations have urged the US to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty
Updated 24 April 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday said he will press US counterpart Joe Biden to make clear the extent of Washington’s commitment to protect his country under a 1951 security pact, citing growing regional tension.
The past two Philippine administrations have urged former colonial power United States to be specific on the circumstances under which it would defend its ally under the Mutual Defense Treaty, amid fears of an increased risk of confrontation in the South China Sea.
Marcos will hold talks with Biden in Washington this weekend, a meeting the White House said would reaffirm its “ironclad commitments to the defense of the Philippines.”
“It (the treaty) needs to adjust because of the changes in the situation we are facing in the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea,” Marcos said in a radio interview.
“The situation is heating up,” he added.
The push for clarity comes amid a steady buildup of military and coast guard assets by Beijing in the South China Sea, including artificial islands in the Spratly archipelago that are equipped with missile systems within range of the Philippines.
It also comes as the Biden and Marcos administrations seek to boost their military alliance, demonstrated this year by the largest-ever US troop presence at annual war games and the Philippines almost doubling the number of its military bases that Washington can access.
The Philippines has said the agreement in bases was for its self-defense purposes.
China, however, says the pact with the United States is stoking the fire of regional tensions.
Marcos on Monday said he and Biden should discuss what exactly their alliance entails and how to manage tension with China.
“What is our partnership? What can be done to tone down or reduce rhetoric? Because there have been an exchange of heated words,” he said.

Topics: Philippines US Joe Biden Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Related

Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
World
Joe Biden to meet Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at White House on May 1
President Joe Biden meets with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in New York. (AP)
World
Philippines, US on track to deepen alliance as Marcos concludes American trip

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port

Russia repels drone attack on Crimea port
  • The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet
  • In October, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine
Updated 24 April 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian authorities said Monday they had “repelled” a drone attack on the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea, adding that there was no damage nor casualties.
The peninsula, seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, is home to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet and has been hit by a series of drone attacks since the Kremlin’s special military operation in Ukraine in February last year.
“An attempted attack on Sevastopol was repelled from 3:30 a.m.,” the Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, adding that one unmanned surface vehicle, or drone ship, was destroyed while a second exploded.
“Everything is calm in the city. But all the troops and services are ready for combat.”
In October, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a major drone attack that the Kremlin blamed on Ukraine.
In mid-April, Russian authorities announced there would be no celebrations on May 1 and 9 (the date of the end of WWII in Russia) in Sevastopol due to “security problems.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Crimea

Related

Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
World
Putin visits Crimea as Ukraine grain deal extended
Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS
World
Air defenses triggered in Russia-annexed Crimea town -TASS

Latest updates

UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
UK has failed to ‘learn lessons from Afghanistan’ over Sudan crisis
UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023
UAE national jiu-jitsu team claims 16 medals at Grand Prix Paris Open 2023
Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger
Russian woman loses appeal against detention over bomb that killed military blogger
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects
ACWA Power gets $174m loan for two Uzbekistan wind power projects
Israeli troops kill man in West Bank raid
Israeli troops kill man in West Bank raid

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.