Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 

RIYADH: Emirates has added Montreal to its growing list of international destinations, according to a company press release.

The airline announced a daily service from Dubai to the Canadian city would begin on July 5.

Montreal will be Emirates’ second gateway into the North American country, expanding on its passenger services to Toronto, which has been in operation since 2007.

The introduction of services to Montreal is part of a broader effort to intensify economic collaboration and spur growth in the aviation and tourism industries between the UAE and Canada.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “As a major metropolitan center and Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montreal to our growing global network.”

Passengers on the flights between Dubai and Montreal will be aboard a Boeing 777, which has first and business class seats and an economy section.

Elaborating on his vision, Kazim said: “With our expanded reach into the country, we look forward to facilitating new trade lanes, which will bring a host of benefits to Canadian businesses and exporters in addition to promoting tourism into more cities and generating more jobs across all sectors, including those directly serving the aviation industry.”

The airline’s network extends to 18 points across the Americas, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.