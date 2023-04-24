You are here

Jordan's national exports strategy eyes $4.4bn worth of untapped opportunities

Jordan’s national exports strategy eyes $4.4bn worth of untapped opportunities
Live animals, clothing and pharmaceuticals are among the untapped sectors Jordan believes will help reduce its trade balance deficit, as part of an export strategy. (Shutterstock) 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Jordan’s national exports strategy eyes $4.4bn worth of untapped opportunities

Jordan’s national exports strategy eyes $4.4bn worth of untapped opportunities
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Live animals, clothing and pharmaceuticals are among the untapped sectors Jordan believes will help reduce its trade balance deficit, as part of an export strategy worth more than $4.4 billion.

The new plan will open up a wide range of possibilities in the industrial sector as well as highlight potential new markets, according to details reviewed by the Jordan News Agency, Petra. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

It also aims to benefit from the Jordanian economy’s developing indicators and its capacity to increase export competitiveness in both local and international markets. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

To facilitate this, the strategy will work to boost commodity and service exports and improve their sustainability, competitiveness and diversification.  

Other sectors with untapped export potential include sectors of fertilizers, ornaments and jewelry. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ 

If Jordan takes advantage of these opportunities, its exports could reach around $10.5 billion, according to the export potential map prepared by the International Trade Center.  

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The strategy, which reflects the goals of both the public and private sectors, aims to increase the value and caliber of exports and boost their competitiveness to achieve export growth of at least 5 percent.   

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply confirmed that it will monitor the outputs of its practical application on the ground and work to enhance its strengths.   

⁠⁠⁠⁠A group of markets were chosen in neighboring nations, North America, the EU, Africa and North Asian countries to target them with attractive Jordanian products. 

Impending difficulties in taking advantage of these opportunities were also taken into consideration and specific solutions were offered.   

⁠⁠⁠High production costs brought on by rising energy costs, reliance on conventional manufacturing and production techniques, and difficulties organizing value chains and infrastructure related to the vegetable and fruit sector were few of the internal challenges and obstacles that were identified.   

⁠⁠Among the external challenges were high shipping costs, fierce competition faced by domestic goods, ineffective marketing initiatives, and high production costs for the agricultural sector.   

In addition, the country faces impediments to the services sector including legal restrictions placed by some nations on professional services and the lack of knowledge about legal issues regulating the sector. 

Topics: #jordan

Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 

Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 

Emirates announces daily flights to Montreal 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates has added Montreal to its growing list of international destinations, according to a company press release. 

The airline announced a daily service from Dubai to the Canadian city would begin on July 5. 

Montreal will be Emirates’ second gateway into the North American country, expanding on its passenger services to Toronto, which has been in operation since 2007. 

The introduction of services to Montreal is part of a broader effort to intensify economic collaboration and spur growth in the aviation and tourism industries between the UAE and Canada.  

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, said: “As a major metropolitan center and Canada’s second-largest city, we are pleased to add Montreal to our growing global network.” 

Passengers on the flights between Dubai and Montreal will be aboard a Boeing 777, which has first and business class seats and an economy section. 

Elaborating on his vision, Kazim said: “With our expanded reach into the country, we look forward to facilitating new trade lanes, which will bring a host of benefits to Canadian businesses and exporters in addition to promoting tourism into more cities and generating more jobs across all sectors, including those directly serving the aviation industry.”  

The airline’s network extends to 18 points across the Americas, including Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.  

Topics: Emirates UAE Montreal Canada

Saudi Arabia among lowest-risk nations in MEA: GlobalData

Saudi Arabia among lowest-risk nations in MEA: GlobalData
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia among lowest-risk nations in MEA: GlobalData

Saudi Arabia among lowest-risk nations in MEA: GlobalData
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia came third place among the lowest-risk nations in the Middle East and Africa region in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the GlobalData Regional and Global Risk Index.  

The index is a unique rating model that determines the existing and future levers of country risk by assessing various qualitative and quantitative factors.  

The UAE came in first as the lowest-risk nation in the region with Qatar and Kuwait ranked fourth and fifth respectively, while Bahrain came in the ninth position.  

The region’s supply chain disruption and consequent increase in prices of essential commodities fueled by geopolitical tensions put it at high risk for food insecurity and rising debt.  

The MEA region depends mainly on Russia and Ukraine for imports of staple food items; therefore, its risk score went up from 54 to 54.3 out of 100.  

“The decision by OPEC+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) to cut oil production can impact the profitability of oil-producing nations in the MEA region, which rely heavily on oil exports to drive their economies,” GlobalData analyst Bindi Patel said.  

“At the same time, many countries in the MEA region are heavily dependent on food imports, and disruptions to food supply chains due to factors such as conflict in Ukraine and Syria, drought in Horn of African nations and Kenya continue to create significant challenges for food security,” he continued.  

Even though the region has been strict in applying monetary policies, inflation level is likely to remain alarmingly high with only a marginal decrease projected, Patel stated.  

He added that the inflation rate is estimated to be 18.7 percent in 2023 with high rates anticipated in Egypt, Iran, Turkiye and Nigeria.  

“The overall risk for the countries in the region is still upward as further slowdown in the global economy, increasing tighter monetary conditions, overall geopolitical tensions, and rise in poverty and food insecurity continue to negatively weigh on the MEA economies,” Patel concluded.  

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA

Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Tech leaders to focus on green reforms at Arabian Travel Market 2023
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Technology leaders from all over the world are set to gather in Dubai to discuss the future of a greener travel sector. 

The 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is being held under the theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, and will shed light on the importance of sustainable travel and provide a framework for achieving net zero.

The exhibition, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 1 to 4, is expected to play host to representatives from over 80 tech companies. 

A selection of in-depth panel discussions are set to explore a greener market through modern innovations that are currently reshaping multiple industries, including  artificial intelligence, big data, and web3. 

“It is essential for our industry to support and invest in the most promising technologies today in order to build a better and more sustainable travel sector for future generations,” Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME ATM said. 

The first session will be ‘Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel’, where industry experts will discuss how online tools are making it easier for consumers to mitigate their environmental impact when purchasing and planning trips. 

The ATM Travel Tech Stage will also provide the backdrop for a selection of other panels, including ‘The Main Trends Impacting Travel in 2023 and Beyond’. 

For the first time in the event’s history, a Sustainability Hub will be offered for sessions dedicated to the latest sustainable travel trends and innovations. 

A startup competition is also set to take place during the event where entrepreneurs will go head-to-head in a ‘Sustainable Tech Pitch Battle’. 

The conference will also feature a sustainability category at its annual exhibitor awards for the first time where exhibiting organizations will be recognized based on the extent to which they have considered the environmental impact of their stands, as well as their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. 

Last year’s event welcomed over 24,000 visitors and hosted over 31,000 participants including 1,600 exhibitors from 151 countries. 

The ATM is held in conjunction with the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Emirates, as well as IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Al Rais Travel.

Topics: Arabian Travel Market Travel Dubai

Sudan conflict poses credit negative risk to neighboring countries, says Moody's 

Sudan conflict poses credit negative risk to neighboring countries, says Moody’s 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Sudan conflict poses credit negative risk to neighboring countries, says Moody’s 

Sudan conflict poses credit negative risk to neighboring countries, says Moody’s 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: If the ongoing conflict in Sudan continues for a prolonged period, it could pose a credit-negative risk to neighboring countries and multilateral development banks, warned Moody’s Investors Service.   

The global rating agency said the conflict would have major economic consequences in the region, including negative impacts on MDBs and overall nonperforming loans.   

“If the conflict descends into a prolonged civil war, destruction of social and physical infrastructure would have lasting economic consequences, weighing on MDB asset quality in Sudan, along with overall nonperforming loans and liquidity,” said Moody’s in a note released on Monday.   

On April 15, a fight broke out between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan.  

The conflict derailed an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian rule after the ousting in 2019 of Omar al Bashir, the Islamist president who had himself seized power in a 1989 coup.   

“The fighting has caused significant damage to major infrastructure in Khartoum, such as the international airport, hospitals and schools, and has forced most economic activity and government business to halt as civilians shelter in their homes,” added Moody’s.   

The note warned that a probable spillover of the conflict to neighboring countries would trigger broader asset-quality concerns for MDBs with a higher concentration of loans in Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.   

Moody’s pointed out that Trade and Development Bank had loans worth $931 million in Sudan as of the end of December 2022, and 95 percent of this exposure is in the form of trade finance facilities previously used to fund food and fuel imports.   

The report added that the Islamic Corp. for the Development of the Private Sector had an exposure to Sudan equal to 1.3 percent of total assets in the first quarter of 2023. However, it had already fully provisioned and significantly marked down its credit and equity exposures.  

Islamic Development Bank, African Development Bank and International Development Association have exposures to Sudan of less than 1 percent of development-rated assets. The preferred creditor status means that, even if the exposure becomes nonperforming, the loans will not be written off and should be eventually repaid.   

Topics: Sudan Moody's conflict Banks Risks

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 

Indian firm JV Ventures to spend $1bn to acquire school assets across Middle East and Asia 
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India-based JV Ventures, which is focused on education, life sciences and industrial sectors, plans to invest $1 billion to acquire 12 to 15 schools across the Middle East and in some other Asian countries, the company’s top executive revealed.

The firm, which runs Sancta Maria International schools in Hyderabad, is exploring opportunities in countries including Bahrain, Oman, and Dubai, as well as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, co-founder of JV Ventures Jaspreet Chhabra told local daily Times of India.

“We are in the advanced stages of discussion with the first batch of schools and are likely to close them soon,” he said.  

Chhabra further noted that the schools that they are going to acquire follow international curriculums, with a fee structure ranging between $12,000 to $25,000.  

“Dubai alone has over 280 of these schools that have students from India, Russia, Ukraine, Pakistan along with kids of the local expatriate population,” he added.  

Currently, the portfolio of JV Ventures also includes Jain Group of Institutions, an educational institution chain, located in Bengaluru, besides student housing projects at an investment worth $250 million, the report added.  

“As part of our model of investment, we will buy the infrastructure from the current owner, and collect a lease amount on it. The day-to-day function will be carried out by international operators, many of whom have made a foray into India,” said Chhabra.  

He further noted that schools will be able to invest more in the institute if the burden of infrastructure is taken off the shoulders of the school operator.  

The company also has under its portfolio a global Edu Infra platform Ecolehouse which is backed by school operators that focus on building education infrastructure assets. 

The demand for high-quality education continues to rise in the Middle East and North Africa region, with investors scouting for opportunities in countries like the UAE and Egypt. 

According to market analyst Industry Arc, the education market in the region is estimated to grow to $175 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.5 percent from 2022. 

In October last year, global investment house Safanad partnered with international education platform Global School Management to acquire school assets in the region, with an investment outlay of $200 million. 

Topics: India Education Investment

