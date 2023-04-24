DeSantis praises ‘strong Japan’ military buildup

You are here

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida receives Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey in Tokyo on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 24 April 2023
AP
Reuters

TOKYO: Potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lauded bilateral ties, especially the idea of a “strong Japan.”

The trip, part of a four-country trade mission, comes as the Florida governor seeks to burnish foreign policy credentials ahead of an official announcement that he will run for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, expected later this year.

“We really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the US for many, many decades,” DeSantis told Kishida at the start of their meeting at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo.

Japan last year unveiled a five-year, $315 billion military expansion in the face of an increasingly powerful China and as North Korea steps up its missile launches, a move that DeSantis praised.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses. We understand it’s a tough neighborhood out here ... and we really believe that a strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan,” he said.

DeSantis also met Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Monday evening and spoke of how keen he was to see a deepening of economic relations between Japan and Florida.

“We believe Florida’s market is a great opportunity for additional investment from Japanese companies,” DeSantis said ahead of a working dinner with Hayashi, adding that he hoped to see more Japanese investment in Florida specifically.

“You are the number one foreign direct investment in America ... which we appreciate, but you’re only number six in Florida, so I think we can make that go higher,” he said.

DeSantis will head to South Korea, Israel and Britain after leaving Japan.

The US Republican Party will not formally choose its next presidential nominee until August of next year at its national convention. 

But with the first presidential debate little more than three months away, several Republicans have launched campaigns already. 

More are expected to join in the coming weeks.

For DeSantis, who has operated for much of the year with a quiet confidence that he could enter the race on his terms, some Republicans suggest it may be later than he thinks.

ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Although militant group Daesh has been militarily defeated and no longer holds any territory in Iraq or Syria, its ideology remains unconstrained and continues to pose a threat to the Middle East and the wider world, a US military chief said on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is tasked with eliminating the Daesh threat in Iraq and Syria, said that despite the work of the US military and its allies in the region, Daesh still has the capability to reconstitute and carry out attacks in the region and beyond.
Speaking during a joint press briefing with Dana Stroul, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, attended by Arab News, McFarlane praised the efforts of Washington’s partners in Iraq and Syria, in particular the Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia group in the northeast of the country that includes Kurdish and Arab tribal forces. It is leading the fight against Daesh in Syria, aided and supported by the US military on the ground, he explained.
“Thanks to the efforts our partners, supported by the coalition, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in Daesh activities and effectiveness across our area of operation,” he said, adding that Ramadan this year had been one of the most peaceful periods in recent years.
Stroul said the US military and its regional partners conducted 37 operations against Daesh in March — 28 in Iraq and nine in Syria — during which nine militants were killed and 18 captured. The most important aspect of these missions, she added, is that they are never carried out by US military alone but always with local partners.
American military operations in Iraq have shifted to an “advise, assist and enable” role, Stroul said, with Iraqi security forces taking the lead in day-to-day operations against Daesh.
On April 17, the US military participated in a helicopter raid in northern Syria during which Abd-Al-Hadi Mahmud Al-Haji Ali, a senior Daesh leader in the country, was targeted and killed.
“This raid deals a significant blow to ISIS operations in the region but does not eliminate ISIS’ capability to conduct operations,” the US military said at the time, using an alternative name for Daesh.
After the raid, Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said: “Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region, with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”
On Monday, McFarlane said US efforts to prevent the reemergence of Daesh continue through a number of activities, including the repatriation of detainees and displaced persons held in camps in northeastern Syria.
“We remain laser-focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said, adding that it is essential to the long-term defeat of the group that all detainees and displaced persons, who tend to be the relatives of militants, are returned to their countries of origin.
So far, about 1,300 people have been repatriated from Al-Hol camp in Syria, which remains a particular strategic problem for the US and its coalition allies.
Stroul said about 10,000 Daesh militants have been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces and about 50,000 displaced persons are held in Al-Hol camp.
 

Arab News

LONDON: An MI6 agent in the UK murdered his own child after returning with trauma from a mission inside a terrorist training camp in Pakistan, the Sunday Times reported.

The operative for Britain’s foreign intelligence service, who was in his 20s at the time, was sent on the spying mission to infiltrate Taliban and Al-Qaeda terror cells in Waziristan on the Pakistani border.

But before leaving, the agent completed a series of tests that reported his mental instability level as “the highest it is possible to score.”

The recruit “had more in common with a psychotic person than an average member of the population” and was “at risk of severe shock and trauma,” the test showed.

While in Waziristan, the agent, who had faced abuse as a child, witnessed the beheading of a family, with the event resulting in “vivid flashbacks and violent outbursts” upon his return to Britain.

The man murdered his child after arriving back home and was sent to a secure psychiatric unit until his trial.

He was paid tens of thousands of pounds for crucial information that he provided MI6 during his time overseas, his lawyer said.

However, Liam Kotrie, who is representing the recruit in court, said: “I believe they (MI6) got some intelligence — so for them, it was worth it. He was used. They thought they would get something from it — they ploughed money into the situation. They have a duty of care but they didn’t adhere to it and a child died.”

Kotrie said MI6 deliberately overlooked the recruit’s mental health issues to pursue information gathering.

The agent was convicted of murder in a jury trial, but his lawyer is seeking to overturn the conviction in favor of manslaughter.

“The (psychological) report said he was incredibly susceptible to PTSD but he was not aware of the diagnosis or his own vulnerabilities but he was put to work in these situations. Those people need to be held to account,” Kotrie said.

“I hope policies will change and that there will be policies in place when someone does something terrible as a result of work they do for security services that they think about the dangerous situations they put them in.”

Reuters

BRUSSELS/PARIS: Italy offered Tunisia a prospect of money in exchange for economic and political reforms as EU foreign ministers discussed on Monday how to respond to growing instability in a country that is a gateway for African migration to Europe.

With the number of people crossing the Mediterranean in smugglers’ boats on the rise, Italy’s conservative government has urged Brussels to do more to reduce irregular arrivals.

“Tunisia is a key country for stability in the Mediterranean Sea and in North Africa,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on arriving for EU talks in Luxembourg.

He said he hoped for an agreement between Tunis and the International Monetary Fund as well as more EU investment. But EU countries are wary of supporting President Kais Saied, who has shut down Tunisia’s parliament, rammed through a new constitution giving him sweeping executive power, and cracked down on political opponents as well as African migrants.

Saied this month rejected the terms of a $1.9 billion IMF bailout, without which Tunisia may default on its foreign debt. 

The terms include cuts to food and energy subsidies and a reduction in the public wage bill.

“Of course we need reforms in Tunisia,” said Tajani. “We need to start with financing, then we need to wait for the reforms, and then after that we have to move forward with (more) financing.”

The EU border agency Frontex named political volatility in Tunisia as one of the reasons why first quarter arrivals by sea in Italy and Malta from Tunisia and Libya tripled from a year earlier to over 27,500.

Saied’s crackdown on migrants from further south has triggered a perilous rush to leave on smugglers’ boats. Economic woes have also pushed more Tunisians to try to emigrate.

Last week, opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi was arrested and charged with plotting against state security.

No decisions were expected from the ministers on Monday. 

A senior diplomat involved in preparing the meeting said Tunisia presented a conundrum: “You don’t want this country to collapse — that would have multiple negative consequences, including on migration. We need to find some way to help them.

“At the same time, we can’t ignore democracy, human rights and the rule of law. Because that would eventually destabilize the country so you’d be getting the same result you are trying to avoid.”

The EU’s top migration official will visit Tunisia later this week, together with French and Italian ministers, while the Belgian and Portuguese ministers will follow on May 9-11.

AFP

DHAKA: Mohammed Shahabuddin, a former judge and a ruling party official, was sworn in as the president of Bangladesh on Monday, just months before a general election.

Shahabuddin, 73, was an anti-corruption commissioner and fought in the country’s 1971 war of independence, the presidential palace said.

“He was sworn in as the 22nd president of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh today,” said Shampad Barua, secretary of the president.

He was elected by lawmakers in February after the ruling Awami League party nominated him instead of the speaker of parliament, who had been seen as the favorite.

Shahabuddin replaces Abdul Hamid, a former speaker and Awami League stalwart, whose second term expired on Monday.

The election comes as the country faces mounting protests over the next general election, scheduled to be held in January 2024.

The opposition has staged a series of giant protests in recent months, demanding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down and let a caretaker government hold a free and fair election.

The opposition accuses Hasina, who has been in power since 2009, of rigging the previous two votes, and Western countries and rights groups have also raised concerns. Hasina has rejected the demand.

If Hasina was forced to resign or the protests descend into chaos, the otherwise largely ceremonial presidential office could end up playing a bigger role. Although he enjoys few powers in his new position, Shahabuddin now oversees the military.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of congratulations to Shahabuddin, China’s official news agency Xinhua reported.

China and Western countries are vying for influence in the South Asian country of 170 million people, with Beijing investing billions of dollars on infrastructure projects there under its Belt and Road initiative. Russia is also building a $12.65-billion nuclear power plant outside Dhaka to improve the country’s shaky electricity network.

Bangladesh has agreed to pay Russia about $300 million in yuan to settle payment for building the facility, Bloomberg News reported last week.

Reuters

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Two explosions rocked a counter-terrorism office in northwest Pakistan on Monday, killing at least eight people and wounding over 50, police said.
Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat said it was not clear yet what caused the explosions in northwestern Swat valley, which was previously long controlled by militants before they were flushed out in a military operation in 2009.
The militants also shot at and wounded Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai in 2012 in the scenic valley, the birthplace of Mullah Fazlullah, the former chief of the Pakistani Taliban, who was killed in an air strike in neighboring Afghanistan in 2018.
Most of those killed on Monday were police counter-terrorism officers, Hayat said, adding a woman and her child who were passing by the building were also killed.
He said there was an old ammunition store in the office, and police were probing whether that caused the explosions or if it was a militant attack.
It is an unfortunate incident, regional chief of the counter-terrorism department Sohail Khalid told reporters, saying that it apparently didn’t seem to be a suicide attack or a terrorism incident.
“There was a store where we had a huge quantity of weapons, and until now we believe that there might have some blast in it due to some carelessness” he said, adding, “We are keeping all our options open.”
No one has so far claimed responsibility.
The regional hospital administration said it received several wounded people, some of them in critical condition.
Live TV footage showed rescue officials and police rushing the bloodied wounded to the hospital.
A rescue official, Shafiqa Gul, said it was an old building and that parts of it had collapsed completely. “We fear there could be more casualties,” she said.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said police and other law enforcement agencies were probing to ascertain the cause of the explosions.

