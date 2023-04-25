You are here

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon urges Myanmar junta to end violence
Above, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, right, meets with former United Nations chief Ban Ki-moon in Nay Pyi Taw. (Myanmar Military Information Team/AFP)
  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021
BANGKOK: Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday urged the Myanmar military to halt violence in the conflict-racked country and engage with its opponents to end the bloody crisis.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, sparking fighting across swathes of the country and tanking the economy.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis have stalled, with the junta ignoring international criticism of its brutal crackdown on dissent and refusing to engage with its opponents.
The military “must take the first steps,” Ban said following a two-day trip to Myanmar where he met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and senior military officials.
Ban also said the National Unity Government (NUG) — a shadow administration dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi’s party which is working to overturn the coup — must be part of any “lasting solution.”
The military has shown no willingness to engage with its opponents, including the NUG, which it has designated as a “terrorist” organization.
Rights groups accuse the junta of massacres, torching villages and using air and artillery strikes to punish communities suspected of harboring its opponents.
A military airstrike on a village in a resistance hotspot this month killed more than 170 people, according to media and locals.
The junta justified its power grab with unproven allegations of fraud in 2020 polls won resoundingly by Suu Kyi’s party, and has promised to hold fresh elections.
“Holding elections under current conditions risks further violence and division, and the results not being recognized by the people of Myanmar,” Ban said.
The statement made no mention of whether Ban had sought a meeting with Suu Kyi, who is currently serving a 33-year jail term following a series of closed-door trials that rights groups say were a sham.
Ban’s visit made the front page of the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar on Tuesday, which did not mention his calls for dialogue and a halt to violence.
He and junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had “exchanged views on the latest progress of Myanmar and cordially discussed it with constructive attitudes,” the paper said, without providing details.
Ban visited Myanmar in his capacity as a member of “The Elders” group of world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela, which works to promote peace and defuse conflicts.

Ukraine president: One killed, 10 wounded in Russian attack on museum in east
  • Regional governor says the damage was caused by a Russian missile
  • Moscow denies it is deliberately targeting civilians
KYIV: Russian forces struck a museum in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kupiansk during an attack on Tuesday, killing one person, wounding 10 more and burying others under rubble, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“So far we know of a dead museum worker and 10 injured. There are more people under the rubble. The recovery from the shelling continues. All necessary agencies are involved,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram messenger.
The regional governor said the damage was caused by a Russian missile. Russia denies deliberately targeting civilians in its full-scale invasion that has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and destroyed cities.

US president Joe Biden to launch reelection bid, betting record will top age worries
  • Aims to extend run of being America’s oldest president for another four years
  • A notable swath of Democratic voters have indicated they would prefer he not run
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is set on Tuesday to formally announce his plans to run for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish the job” he began when he was sworn into office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.
Biden, who would be 86 at the end of a second term, is betting his first-term legislative achievements and more than 50 years of experience in Washington will count for more than concerns over his age. He faces a smooth path to winning his party’s nomination, with no serious Democratic rivals. But he’s still set to face a hard-fought struggle to retain the presidency in a bitterly divided nation.
The announcement will come on the four-year anniversary of when Biden declared for the White House in 2019, promising to heal the “soul of the nation” amid the turbulent presidency of Donald Trump — a goal that has remained elusive.
While the question of seeking reelection has been a given for most modern presidents, that’s not always been the case for Biden. A notable swath of Democratic voters have indicated they would prefer he not run, in part because of his age — concerns Biden himself has called ” totally legitimate.”
Yet few things have unified Democratic voters like the prospect of Trump returning to power. And Biden’s political standing within his party stabilized after Democrats notched a stronger-than-expected performance in last year’s midterm elections.
For now, the 76-year-old Trump is the favorite to emerge as the Republican nominee, creating the potential of a historic sequel to the tumultuous 2020 campaign. But Trump faces significant hurdles of his own, including the designation of being the first former president to face criminal charges.
The remaining GOP field is volatile, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as an early alternative to Trump. His stature is also in question, however, amid questions about his readiness to campaign outside of his increasingly Republican-leaning state.
As the contours of the campaign begin to take shape, Biden plans to campaign on his record. He spent his first two years as president combating the coronavirus pandemic and pushing through major bills such as the bipartisan infrastructure package and legislation to promote high-tech manufacturing and climate measures. With Republicans now in control of the House, Biden has shifted his focus to implementing those massive laws and making sure voters credit him for the improvements, while sharpening the contrast with the GOP ahead of an expected showdown over raising the nation’s borrowing limit that could have debilitating consequences for the country’s economy.
But the president also has multiple policy goals and unmet promises from his first campaign that he’s pitching voters on giving him another chance to fulfill.
“Let’s finish the job,” Biden said a dozen times during his State of the Union address in February, listing everything from passing a ban on assault-style weapons and lowering the cost of prescription drugs to codifying a national right to abortion after the Supreme Court’s ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade.
Buoyed by the midterm results, Biden plans to continue to cast all Republicans as embracing what he calls “ultra-MAGA” politics — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — regardless of whether his predecessor ends up on the 2024 ballot. He’s spent the last several months road-testing campaign themes, including painting Republicans as fighting for tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy while trying to cut social safety net benefits relied on by everyday Americans.
The president also can point to his work over the past two years shoring up American alliances, leading a global coalition to support Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s invasion and returning the US to the Paris climate accord. But public support in the US for Ukraine has softened in recent months, and some voters question the tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance flowing to Kyiv.
Biden also faces lingering criticism over his administration’s chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war, which undercut the image of competence he aimed to portray to the world, and he finds himself the target of GOP attacks over his immigration and economic policies.
As a candidate in 2020, Biden pitched voters on his familiarity with the halls of power in Washington and his relationships around the world as he promised to return a sense of normalcy to the country amid Trump’s tumultuous presidency and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
But even back then, Biden was acutely aware of voters’ concerns about his age.
“Look, I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else,” Biden said in March 2020, as he campaigned in Michigan with younger Democrats, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “There’s an entire generation of leaders you saw stand behind me. They are the future of this country.”
Three years later, the president now 80, Biden allies say his time in office has demonstrated that he saw himself as more of a transformational than a transitional leader.
Still, many Democrats would prefer that Biden didn’t run again. A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 47 percent of Democrats say they want him to seek a second term, up from 37 percent in February. And Biden’s verbal — and occasional physical — stumbles have become fodder among the GOP, which has sought to cast him as unfit for office.
Biden, on multiple occasions, has brushed back concerns about his age, saying simply, “Watch me.”
During a routine physical in February, his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, declared him “healthy, vigorous” and “fit” to handle his White House responsibilities.
Aides acknowledge that while some in his party might prefer an alternative to Biden, there is anything but consensus within their diverse coalition on who that might be. And they insist that when Biden is compared to whomever the GOP nominates, Democrats and independents will rally around Biden.
To prevail again, Biden will need to revive the alliance of young voters and Black voters — particularly women — along with blue-collar Midwesterners, moderates and disaffected Republicans who helped him win in 2020. He’ll have to again carry the so-called “blue wall” in the Upper Midwest, while protecting his position in Georgia and Arizona, longtime GOP strongholds that he narrowly won in his last campaign.
Biden’s reelection bid comes as the nation weathers uncertain economic crosscurrents. Inflation is ticking down after hitting the highest rate in a generation, driving up the price of goods and services, but unemployment is at a 50-year low, and the economy is showing signs of resilience despite Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
Presidents typically try to delay their reelection announcements to maintain the advantages of incumbency and skate above the political fray for as long as possible while their rivals trade jabs. But the leg up offered by being in the White House can be rickety — three of the last seven presidents have lost reelection, most recently Trump in 2020.
Biden’s announcement is roughly consistent with the timeline followed by former President Barack Obama, who waited until April 2011 to declare for a second term. Trump launched his reelection bid on the day he was sworn in in 2017.
Biden is not expected to dramatically alter his day-to-day schedule as a candidate — at least not immediately — with aides believing his strongest political asset is showing the American people that he is governing. And if he follows the Obama playbook, he may not hold any formal campaign rallies until well into 2024. Obama didn’t hold a reelection rally until May 2012.
On the heels of the announcement Tuesday, Biden was set to deliver remarks to union members before hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for a state visit at the White House. He plans to meet with party donors in Washington later this week.
Biden’s formal go-ahead comes after months of public incredulity that the president would seek another term despite plentiful signs that he was intent on doing so.
Ahead of the president’s announcement, first lady Jill Biden expressed disbelief herself at the persistent questions about her husband’s intent to run.
“How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?” she told The Associated Press in late February. “He says he’s not done.”

Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
  • USGS says the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 170 km southeast of Teluk Dalam, a coastal town in North Sumatra
  • After an initial tsunami alert, Indonesian authorities lifted it just before dawn, about two hours after the quake
JAKARTA: A strong undersea earthquake early Tuesday sent streams of people fleeing to higher ground in eastern Indonesia before the tsunami danger passed.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fled to the highlands by foot and motorcycles under the rain in darkness, while some patients at the village’s hospital were evacuated to its yard as cracks showed in the facility’s floor.
The shocks were felt in districts and cities of West Sumatra and North Sumatra provinces, and some places ordered evacuations to higher ground.
Residents in parts of West Sumatra province, including the provincial capital of Padang, felt the earthquake strongly for about 30 seconds, agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

“Many residents in several villages on Mentawai island chose to stay displaced in higher ground although the tsunami alert was ended due to fears of aftershocks,” he said, adding that authorities were still collecting information about the damage.
The magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centered 170 kilometers (105 miles) southeast of Teluk Dalam, a coastal town in the South Nias regency of North Sumatra, at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles), the US Geological Survey said. Aftershocks measured as strong as 5.8.
After an initial tsunami alert, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency lifted it just before dawn, about two hours after the quake. The agency initially put a preliminary magnitude at 7.3, but later revised it to 6.9. Variations in early measurements are common.
The agency’s head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center, Daryono, who goes by a single name, said that based on sea-level observations, minor tsunamis of 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) were detected in Tanah Bala coastal area of South Nias regency.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.
In November, a magnitude 5.6 killed at least 340 people and damaged more than 62,600 homes in part of West Java.

Guterres proposes ‘way forward’ for Ukraine grain initiative
UNITED NATIONS, United States: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres presented a “way forward” on extending Ukrainian grain exports during a meeting with Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York Monday, the UN said.
Guterres gave Lavrov “a letter to President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion” of the deal, a spokesperson for the Secretary General said in a statement.
An agreement has been in place since last July that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea after they were blocked amid the conflict with Russia. The exports are vital for world food security.
A similar letter was sent to the two other signatories in the agreement, Ukraine and Turkiye, the statement added.
The accord, known the “Black Sea Grain Initiative,” was renewed for the second time on March 19.
Rather than a 120-day renewal, Russia insisted on just a 60-day extension over objections to obstacles to its own exports.
Earlier this month, Moscow said a number of conditions must be met for Russia to extend it beyond May 18.
There are no sanctions on Russian exports of food and fertilizers to global markets but the problems are related to the secondary sanctions imposed on shipping and insurance companies as well as banks.
The foreign ministry laid out a list of conditions for the extension of the deal, including allowing the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to reconnect to the SWIFT payment system.
Supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services also have to be resumed, the statement said.
Guterres said he “took note of the concerns expressed by Russia” regarding the fertilizers.
“We will study the ideas that (the Secretary general) has given us on paper,” Lavrov said in comments release by his ministry, adding that “so far, there has not been much progress.”

Daesh is defeated but its ideology still threatens the world, says US military chief
  • The US and its allies conducted 37 operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria in March, during which 9 militants were killed and 18 captured
  • Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane said the militant group retains the capability to reconstitute and carry out attacks in the region and beyond
WASHINGTON: Although militant group Daesh has been militarily defeated and no longer holds any territory in Iraq or Syria, its ideology remains unconstrained and continues to pose a threat to the Middle East and the wider world, a US military chief said on Monday.
Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is tasked with eliminating the Daesh threat in Iraq and Syria, said that despite the work of the US military and its allies in the region, Daesh still has the capability to reconstitute and carry out attacks in the region and beyond.
Speaking during a joint press briefing with Dana Stroul, the US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, attended by Arab News, McFarlane praised the efforts of Washington’s partners in Iraq and Syria, in particular the Syrian Democratic Forces, a militia group in the northeast of the country that includes Kurdish and Arab tribal forces. It is leading the fight against Daesh in Syria, aided and supported by the US military on the ground, he explained.
“Thanks to the efforts our partners, supported by the coalition, we’ve seen a dramatic decrease in Daesh activities and effectiveness across our area of operation,” he said, adding that Ramadan this year had been one of the most peaceful periods in recent years.
Stroul said the US military and its regional partners conducted 37 operations against Daesh in March — 28 in Iraq and nine in Syria — during which nine militants were killed and 18 captured. The most important aspect of these missions, she added, is that they are never carried out by US military alone but always with local partners.
American military operations in Iraq have shifted to an “advise, assist and enable” role, Stroul said, with Iraqi security forces taking the lead in day-to-day operations against Daesh.
On April 17, the US military participated in a helicopter raid in northern Syria during which Abd-Al-Hadi Mahmud Al-Haji Ali, a senior Daesh leader in the country, was targeted and killed.
“This raid deals a significant blow to ISIS operations in the region but does not eliminate ISIS’ capability to conduct operations,” the US military said at the time, using an alternative name for Daesh.
After the raid, Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command, said: “Though degraded, ISIS remains able to conduct operations within the region, with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East.”
On Monday, McFarlane said US efforts to prevent the reemergence of Daesh continue through a number of activities, including the repatriation of detainees and displaced persons held in camps in northeastern Syria.
“We remain laser-focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he said, adding that it is essential to the long-term defeat of the group that all detainees and displaced persons, who tend to be the relatives of militants, are returned to their countries of origin.
So far, about 1,300 people have been repatriated from Al-Hol camp in Syria, which remains a particular strategic problem for the US and its coalition allies.
Stroul said about 10,000 Daesh militants have been detained by the Syrian Democratic Forces and about 50,000 displaced persons are held in Al-Hol camp.
 

