You are here

  • Home
  • British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m

British entrepreneur Umar Kamani (R) has sold an undeveloped plot of land in Dubai for £27.3 million ($33.8 million). (Screenshot/YouTube/Instagram/@umarkamani)
British entrepreneur Umar Kamani (R) has sold an undeveloped plot of land in Dubai for £27.3 million ($33.8 million). (Screenshot/YouTube/Instagram/@umarkamani)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wyky9

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m
  • Multimillionaire Umar Kamani from Manchester founded online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British entrepreneur has sold an undeveloped plot of land in Dubai for £27.3 million ($33.8 million), it was reported on Tuesday.

Multimillionaire Umar Kamani from Manchester, who founded the online fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, sold the 24,500-square-foot piece of land, which is located on the seahorse-shaped Jumeirah Bay island off the Dubai coast, to an anonymous buyer.

The Times newspaper reported that it has been suggested the purchaser is a member of a Middle Eastern royal family, who plans to build a family home on the ultra-exclusive island.

Having bought the land for £6.4 million in 2017, Kamani will make more than £20 million in profit from the deal.

Andrew Cummings, the head of Dubai prime residential at estate agents Knight Frank, told the newspaper that the island was a “sub-market only accessible by the ultra wealthy.”

He added that the price tag of the plot “would normally represent a spectacular penthouse or palatial mansion,” but that “Jumeirah Bay’s exclusivity means that this only buys you the sand on which to build your dream home.”

A Bloomberg report said Kamani still owns a similar plot on the island, which he plans to sell for £29.4 million.

Topics: UAE Dubai UK Jumeirah Bay Island PrettyLittleThing

Related

Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan
Offbeat
Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel presents sustainable dining experience during Ramadan
Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC
Business & Economy
Palm Jumeirah beachfront plot sold to Select Group and ESIC

The UAE’s Rashid Rover set to land on the moon

The UAE’s Rashid Rover set to land on the moon
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

The UAE’s Rashid Rover set to land on the moon

The UAE’s Rashid Rover set to land on the moon
Updated 25 April 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The first Arab-built lunar rover is set to land Tuesday evening on the surface of the moon, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center announced.

Rashid Rover, designed and built in the UAE by an all-Emirati team of engineers, experts and researchers, lifted off on Dec. 11 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Since the launch, the Emirates Lunar Mission team has completed about 220 minutes of communication with the world’s most compact rover.

During its earlier four-month cruise phase, the team has communicated with Rashid Rover for another 150 minutes. The ELM team said its subsystems had been activated 17 times since launch. These were powered on for one hour the first time, followed by 10 minutes of daily activation over the subsequent two weeks. Currently, the subsystems are being powered on once a week for 10 minutes each time.

The team is making final preparations for the entry, descent and landing phase and surface operations. The historic event is being livestreamed by the UAE space agency.

During its mission, the rover will conduct numerous scientific tests on the surface of the moon that will contribute to making qualitative developments in the fields of science, communication technologies and robotics.

The impact of these developments will extend beyond the space sector into the wider national and global economy. The mission is funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE.

Topics: Rashid Rover UAE

Related

The Rashid Rover pictured at the ground station in the UAE. (Supplied)
Offbeat
UAE’s Rashid Rover completes one month in space
Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
Middle-East
Japanese company’s lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover

Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive

Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive

Fake ‘Hitler diaries’, one of world’s biggest hoaxes, head for German archive
  • “The forged Hitler diaries are in good hands in the Federal Archives as peculiar testimonies to contemporary German history,” said Michael Hollmann, president of the archives, which first revealed the diaries to be fake 40 years ago
Updated 25 April 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: The forged diaries of Adolf Hitler, whose publication in the 1980s was one of the world’s greatest hoaxes, are to be handed over to Germany’s national archive, Bertelsmann media group said on Monday.
The diaries, first published by Stern magazine for 9.3 million Deutsche marks, are to be handed over to the archive this year following an inventory, Bertelsmann said.
Stern, whose publisher Gruner + Jahr belongs to Bertelsmann, published excerpts of the counterfeit series in 1983, even as doubts mounted over their authenticity. It sold serialization rights to newspapers including Britain’s Sunday Times.
The diaries were found to be fake following inspection of their content and the paper and ink used, prompting an embarrassing climb-down one week after Stern’s bombastic announcement of their discovery.
“The forged Hitler diaries are in good hands in the Federal Archives as peculiar testimonies to contemporary German history,” said Michael Hollmann, president of the archives, which first revealed the diaries to be fake 40 years ago.
“They show a brazen attempt to give the brutal crimes of National Socialism a human veneer,” Hollmann added.
Konrad Kujau was jailed for forging the diaries. His handwriting had a strong resemblance to Hitler’s but historical inaccuracies were among the clues that gave him away.
Bertelsmann has commissioned a review into Stern magazine under founder Henri Nannen from 1948 until his departure in 1983 by the Institute of Contemporary History.
It has extended the researchers’ mandate to include the Hitler diaries fiasco, in order to investigate “how and why it was possible for the fakes to be published,” the statement said.

 

Topics: The forged diaries of Adolf Hitler

Related

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Offbeat
Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone
Offbeat
Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone

Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone

Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone

Dubai Metro reaches 2 billion rides milestone
  • The metro has contributed to boosting Dubai’s competitiveness in hosting global events such as Expo 2020
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Dubai Metro has surpassed 2 billion journeys since it opened on Sept. 9, 2009, the emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority announced on Monday.

The metro’s Red Line has notched up 1.3 billion riders while the Green Line has served 670 million commuters since its inauguration.

The RTA also said the Dubai Metro had maintained a punctuality rate of 99.7 percent in that time, and its average daily ridership surpassed 616,000 riders in 2022, according to an Emirates News Agency report.

“Statistics reveal a consistent rise in Dubai Metro ridership since the start of the service in September 2009,” Mattar Al-Tayer, director general and chairman of RTA, said.

“The total number of Dubai Metro users since its inauguration through to January of 2023 exceeded two billion,” he added.

The metro has contributed to boosting Dubai’s competitiveness in hosting global events such as Expo 2020, which featured the construction of Route 2020 which spans 15 kilometres and connects seven stations, WAM said.

It had also played a role in stimulating Dubai’s economic growth, boosting tourism, as well as contributing to a 12 percent appreciation in the value of real estate properties nearby the metro stations, WAM added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE vice-president and prime minister and ruler of Dubai, tweeted on Sunday how the idea of a metro in the region was a novel one in 2009, but that he recalled how Dubai went ahead with the “bold decision” of launching one, and “delivered what we promised.”

In 2019, on the tenth anniversary of the Metro’s opening, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted: “Dubai Metro was once a dream, I was 10 years old when I visited London in 1959 with my father … insisted to see a train’s cockpit. Fifty years later, Dubai Metro came true in 2009, nothing is impossible if you can dream it.”

Topics: UAE Dubai Dubai Metro Roads and Transport Authority

Related

Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
Lifestyle
Dubai Metro Music Festival to begin
Dubai Metro line extension will open to public in September
Middle-East
Dubai Metro line extension will open to public in September

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims

Muslim mother of 6 runs London Marathon for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims
  • Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities
Updated 24 April 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Rabina Mahmood, a full-time mother to six children, ran the London Marathon on Sunday to raise funds for UK-based humanitarian charity Penny Appeal in aid of the victims of the earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria earlier this year, the charity said.

Mahmood has trained for the last six months, including during Ramadan, while juggling fasting, her family and job responsibilities, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

“She is an inspiration to all, showing that with determination and passion, anything is possible,” it added.

“Rabina is a supermum who believes in giving back to society,” Penny Appeal said. “She is raising funds for the victims of the Turkiye/Syrian Earthquake appeal, a cause close to her heart (and) her goal is to raise awareness and funds to help those in need, providing them with the support they require in the aftermath of the disaster.”

A massive earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye and northern and western Syria on Feb. 6, one of the strongest ever recorded in the region, killing over 59,000 people in both counties and affecting over 15 million people.

Mahmood said: “Training has been hard with wind and rain most days, I am suffering with long COVID but have persevered with three runs a week whilst fasting for this amazing cause.”

She added: “As a mum of six seeing my kids at the finish line is what I will envisage when I am struggling.”

Penny Appeal is a UK-based charity that works in over 60 countries, helping those in need through sustainable development projects, emergency aid, and orphan care. The funds raised by Rabina will go toward supporting the earthquake victims by providing food, shelter, and medical aid.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “Rabina is not only a supermum but an amazing woman who shows dedication and commitment to her cause are an inspiration to us all. She is an embodiment of the human spirit, proving that with determination and hard work, anything is possible.”

Topics: UK London London marathon Penny Appeal

Related

UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon to raise thousands for charity
World
UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon to raise thousands for charity
Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car
Sport
Scottish ultra-marathon runner disqualified for using car

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89

Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
  • Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
His death in the Sydney hospital, where he spent several days with complications following hip surgery, was confirmed by his family.
“He was completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit and generosity of spirit,” a family statement said.
”With over 70 years on the stage, he was an entertainer to his core, touring up until the last year of his life and planning more shows that will sadly never be,” they added.
Humphries had lived in London for decades and returned to native Australia in December for Christmas.
He told The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper last month that his physiotherapy had been “agony” following his fall and hip replacement.
“It was the most ridiculous thing, like all domestic incidents are. I was reaching for a book, my foot got caught on a rug or something, and down I went,” Humphries said of his fall.
Humphries has remained an active entertainer, touring Britain last year with his one-man show “The Man Behind the Mask.”
The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling.
Edna is one of Humphries’ several enduring characters. The next most famous is Sir Les Patterson, an ever-drunk, disheveled and lecherous Australian cultural attache.
Patterson reflected a perception of Australia as a Western cultural wasteland that drove Humphries along with many leading Australian intellectuals to London.
Humphries, a law school dropout, found major success as an actor, writer and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, but the United States was an ambition that he found stubbornly elusive.
A high point in the United States was a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.”
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the celebrated comedian.
“For 89 years, Barry Humphries entertained us through a galaxy of personas, from Dame Edna to Sandy Stone,” Albanese tweeted, referring to the melancholic and rambling Stone, one of Humphries most enduring characters. “But the brightest star in that galaxy was always Barry. A great wit, satirist, writer and an absolute one-of-kind, he was both gifted and a gift.”
British comedian Ricky Gervais tweeted: “Farewell, Barry Humphries, you comedy genius.”
Piers Morgan, British television personality, tweeted: “One of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”
“A wondrously intelligent, entertaining, daring, provocative, mischievous comedy Genius,” Morgan added.
The multi-talented Humphries was also a respected character actor with many stage and screen credits, an author of novels and an autobiography, and an accomplished landscape painter.
John Barry Humphries was born in Melbourne on Feb. 17, 1934. His parents were comfortable, loving and strait-laced, and must have wondered about their eldest son, whom they called Sunny Sam. His mother used to tell him to stop drawing attention to himself.
Before he’d finished at the prestigious Melbourne Grammar School, Humphries was more interested in art and secondhand bookshops than football. At 16, his favorite author was Kafka and later said he “felt a little foreign.”
He spent two years at Melbourne University, where he embraced Dadaism — the subversive, anarchic and absurdist European art movement.
His contributions included “Pus In Boots,” waterproof rubber boots filled with custard, and, on the performance art side, getting on a tram with an apparently blind accomplice whom Humphries would kick in the shins while yelling “Get out of my way, you disgusting blind person.”
In 1959, he settled in London and was soon working in Peter Cook’s comedy venue The Establishment. He played Sowerberry in the original London production of “Oliver!” in 1960 and repeated the role on Broadway. He appeared with Spike Milligan and William Rushton in “Treasure Island.”
Humphries, with New Zealand artist Nicholas Garland, created the Barry McKenzie comic strip for the satirical magazine Private Eye in 1964.
When the strips came out as a book, the Australian government banned it because it “relied on indecency for its humor.” Humphries professed delight at the publicity and implored authorities not to lift the ban.
By then Humphries’ drinking was out of control. In Melbourne in late 1970, he was charged with being drunk and disorderly. He finally admitted himself to a hospital specializing in alcoholism for the treatment that would turn him into a lifelong abstainer.
In 1972 came the first Barry McKenzie film — financially supported by the Australian government, despite the earlier ban. It was savaged by the critics, largely because they trembled at what the world’s first film to feature beer induced vomiting would do to Australia’s image overseas.
But it was a popular success and a sequel two years later included then Prime Minister Gough Whitlam knighting Edna, who was McKenzie’s aunt.
Married four times, he is survived by his wife Lizzie Spender, four children and 10 grandchildren.

 

Topics: Dame Edna Everage

Related

Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal
Offbeat
Last remaining Gurkha VC recipient dies in Nepal
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert
Offbeat
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sudanese part of Sahara Desert

Latest updates

British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m
British PrettyLittleThing founder sells empty Dubai plot for $33m
Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 12.7m amphetamine pills
Saudi authorities thwart bid to smuggle 12.7m amphetamine pills
‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
‘My heart is content:’ Video of frail Pakistani shepherd roaming in Prophet’s Mosque goes viral online
Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup set to return in 2024 bigger and better than ever
Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup set to return in 2024 bigger and better than ever
ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon
ICESCO launches Girls, Women and Society Chair at Omar Bongo University in Gabon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.