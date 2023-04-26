You are here

Oil Update — Crude prices up; Greenpeace to challenge UK oil, gas licensing round 
Brent crude climbed by 40 cents to $81.17 a barrel by 10:30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 48 cents to $77.55 a barrel. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after plunging more than 2 percent in the previous session as reports of falling US crude and fuel inventories refocused investors on robust demand in the world’s top consumer of the commodity. 

Brent crude climbed by 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $81.17 a barrel by 10:30 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 48 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $77.55 a barrel. 

According to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, US crude oil stocks fell by about 6.1 million barrels in the week ending April 21. 

The sources said the API reported that gasoline inventories fell 1.9 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels.  

Official stockpiles data from the US government is due on Wednesday. 

US crude oil stockpiles have been falling since the middle of March as refineries have increased their runs to produce more gasoline ahead of the peak summer demand period that starts in May. 

Eni launches LNG production in Congo 

On Tuesday, Italian energy group Eni and the Republic of the Congo’s government launched a $5 billion gas liquefaction project expected to reach a production capacity of 3 million tons per year in 2025. 

Developing the liquefied natural gas capacity is part of Italy’s strategy to cut dependence on Russia since it invaded Ukraine. 

In August, Eni acquired a floating liquefaction facility to produce and export LNG from Congo and said it aimed for the facility to be operational in the second half of 2023. 

It is part of Eni’s operations of the natural gas development project in the Marine XII block that will supply both the international and local markets, meeting Congo’s electricity needs. 

Congo’s hydrocarbons minister, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, said the project would make the African country an exporter of LNG for the first time. 

“This should place the Congo among the largest oil and gas producers in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said at an inauguration ceremony in Brazzaville, the country’s capital. 

Eni’s managing director for the country, Mirko Araldi, said the project aligned with the company’s goal to stop routine gas flaring, which is said to contribute to global warming. 

Court allows Greenpeace to challenge UK oil, gas licensing round 

Greenpeace’s legal challenge against the British government over its invitation to oil and gas explorers last year to apply for licenses in the North Sea can proceed to a full hearing, a judge at London’s High Court has ruled. 

Last year, the UK held its first oil and gas exploration licensing round since 2019, with the government saying it was looking to boost domestic hydrocarbon output as Europe weans itself off Russian fuel after energy prices spiked. 

Greenpeace says the government and the oil and gas regulator North Sea Transition Authority should consider the emissions from burning the oil and gas produced due to the licensing round rather than merely the emissions from the extraction process. 

“I am delighted that there will be a full hearing,” said Kate Harrison, Greenpeace’s lawyer, adding: “Greenpeace says that the Secretary of State should have assessed the emissions from the consumption of the new gas and oil he was giving the green light to and the lawfulness of his decision not to will be fully aired.” 

In a written argument, the defendants’ lawyers had said the government believed “there was an insufficient causal connection between the extraction of oil and gas and the downstream emissions arising from its consumption to enable a meaningful assessment of the environmental effects of the latter.” 

(With input from Reuters) 

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  

GCC IPO activity to remain strong as more companies opt to go public: Report  
RIYADH: The trend of initial public offering markets of the UAE and the Gulf Cooperation Council will continue to remain strong, with more public and private sector firms taking this route, indicated an industry report. 

According to the report released by Mashreq Bank and the Middle East Economic Digest, the GCC, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, has experienced a surge in IPO activity in recent years, with public and private sector firms raising billions of dollars. 

Saudi Arabia maintained its leadership position for IPO issuances in GCC last year, as 34 of the 48 public offerings debuted on the Tadawul or the Nomu. 

However, UAE dominated the total proceeds by raising about $14 billion from 11 issuances last year. 

The IPO market continued to grow in the UAE amid strong investor demand, with 12 companies raising $11 billion in 2022, including the $6.1 billion offering from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. 

“The March listing of DEWA was the largest GCC IPO in 2022, while state-owned Salik, Empower and Tecom collectively raised $2.2 billion in June, September and November, respectively. All of these indicate a concrete shift in mindset,” stated the report. 

The Dubai government announced plans to list ten firms on the Dubai Financial Market to raise the bourse’s market capitalization to 3 trillion dirhams ($820 million). 

Additionally, according to the Securities and Commodities Authority, around 11 companies, including those operating in free zones, would wish to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange this year. 

ADX had a market value of 2.5 trillion dirhams at the end of 2022, making it the Middle East’s second-largest exchange after Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul. 

“The opportunity to launch IPOs is currently stronger in the Middle East than in most parts of the world,” the report added. 

However, sustained low oil prices since 2014 and the 2020 pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the GCC states’ fiscal positions, with many going into budget deficit for the first time in a decade. 

The report further stated that last year was the best-performing year for the GCC since 2019. 

Red Sea Global takes up most ambitious horticultural endeavor ‘in human history’

Red Sea Global takes up most ambitious horticultural endeavor ‘in human history’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s biodiversity is set to reap huge benefits thanks to Red Sea Global planning the “single most challenging horticultural endeavor ever attempted in human history,” the company has announced.

The RSG’s fully operational nursery aims to raise over 25 million plants in the Red Sea Project and the ultra-luxury destination AMAALA by 2030, reducing the Kingdom’s reliance on importing foreign plant species and promoting the growth of native flora. 

It will also produce over 30 million seedlings, and Grant Shaw, senior nursery director at RSG, said: “It’s incredibly exciting for horticulturalists. 

“If you think about 25 million plants in the time frame we’re talking about, it’s never been attempted before. It’s like the single most challenging horticultural endeavor ever attempted in human history in the middle of the desert.”

He added: “With our designers, we’ve looked at what can we use natively and then what can we enhance with some adaptive species.” 

Shaw added: “Some of the species you see in this region will never be seen anywhere else in the world because they can’t grow elsewhere.” 

The Red Sea region’s exceptional year-round climate allows for adding a broad range of plants, including cultivated, adapted and native plants, said Fahd Al-Habely, the company’s assistant director of the environmental program department. 

Consequently, the company has implemented two initiatives. One is collecting native seeds across the Kingdom, and the other is transplanting mature trees. 

With a mandate to increase biodiversity in the area by 30 percent, the company has a “laser-like focus on sustainability,” he explained.   

Though the nursery mainly comprises plants native to Saudi Arabia, the giga-project has also been sourcing desert plant species worldwide, including Australia, where the climate is similar to the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia has successfully planted over 12 million trees in the past five years through the National Center for Vegetation Development as it moves toward achieving its sustainability goals as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, stated the annual report issued by the National Transformation Program for 2022. 

According to the report, more than 22 percent of the treated water in the Kingdom was reused while recording a 35 percent increase in desalinated water production capacity since 2018. 

Some of the other achievements include the release of up to 921 endangered animals in national parks and reserves, the first birth of the Arabian oryx at the King Salman Royal Reserve, and the first birth of the Idmi gazelle at the Ibex Reserve.  

Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA

Electric car sales to grow by 35% to hit 14m in 2023 amid sustainability push: IEA
RIYADH: The sale of electric cars is expected to increase by 35 percent in 2023 to hit 14 million, up from the 10 million sold in 2022, as the world continues its drive toward a sustainable future, according to a report released by the International Energy Agency.   

In its Global EV Outlook 2023 report, the IEA noted the share of electric cars in the overall car market has risen from around 4 percent in 2020 to 14 percent in 2022 and is set to increase to 18 percent this year.   

The IEA further noted this rapid electrification of transport vehicles will eliminate the need for five million barrels of oil per day by the end of the decade.  

“Electric vehicles are one of the driving forces in the new global energy economy that is rapidly emerging — and they are bringing about a historic transformation of the car manufacturing industry worldwide,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.   

He added: “Cars are just the first wave: electric buses and trucks will follow soon.”  

According to the IEA, the majority of electric car sales to date are mainly concentrated in three markets: China, Europe and the US.  

The IEA further noted that China accounted for 60 percent of global electric car sales in 2022.  

Europe and the US, the second and third largest markets, also saw strong growth with sales increasing by 15 percent and 55 percent respectively in 2022.  

Apart from the US, Europe and China, electric car sales in countries like India and Indonesia tripled in 2022, while sales figure doubled in Thailand.   

The IEA added that in emerging and developing economies, two- or three-wheeler vehicles outnumber cars. The report pointed out that over half of India’s three-wheeler registrations in 2022 were electric.   

“In many developing economies, two- or three-wheelers offer an affordable way to get access to mobility, meaning their electrification is important to support sustainable development,” the report added. 

 

Saudi SME sector to prosper amid 23 new initiatives by Monsha’at

Saudi SME sector to prosper amid 23 new initiatives by Monsha’at
RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to prosper thanks to 23 new initiatives launched by the SME General Authority, also known as Monsha’at.

The plans are linked to seven strategic goals embedded within programs affiliated with Vision 2030 — the economic diversification strategy which will see the Kingdom move away from its reliance on the oil trade, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiatives put forward by Monsha’at will support goals including the development and sustainability of of Saudi Arabia’s financial sector.

They will also target human capacity development as well as the growth of national industry and logistics services.

The goals were part of the National Transformation Program presented by Monsha’at, which also showed the increase in SMEs from 429,026 in 2016 to 1.14 million in 2022, reflecting a growth rate of 166 percent.

In addition to this, the authority also secured second place in the National Entrepreneurship Context Index in 2022, up from its ranking of 41 in 2018, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

In the financial sector development program, Monsha’at contributed to establishing a national SME Bank and raising the share of lending to suitable firms from 5.4 percent in 2018 to 8.3 percent in 2022 — a growth rate of 54 percent.

During the same period, the authority launched the financing portal to link financiers from the government and private sectors with SMEs wishing to obtain financing. The value provided through the portal amounted to more than SR18 billion ($4.7 billion).

Other moves towards helping secure the goals related to Vision 2030 include Monsha’at establishing the Saudi Venture Capital Investment Co. with the aim of promoting the concept of bold and direct investment in emerging enterprises while stimulating the private sector to invest. 

The authority also launched the Government Fee Refund initiative in 2018 which contributed to encouraging SMEs to enter the market, while supporting them to achieve growth during the first years of operation. 

In the National Industry Development and Logistics Program, Monsha’at launched the Jadeer service to facilitate the access of SMEs to purchasing opportunities in the public and private sectors. The number of establishments qualified through the service has reached more than 2,300.

UAE needs time to show effectiveness to exit financial crime grey list, says Economy Minister

UAE needs time to show effectiveness to exit financial crime grey list, says Economy Minister
LONDON: The UAE needs time to demonstrate the effectiveness and enforcement of policies introduced against financial crime before it can be removed from a global watchdog's ‘grey’ list, the economy minister told Reuters. 

The Financial Action Task Force just over a year ago included the UAE on a list of jurisdictions subject to increased monitoring, known as its ‘grey’ list. The UAE responded by saying it was committed to working closely with FATF to improve. 

“We have addressed many challenges. But what really needs to be seen now is a lot of effectiveness and I think that comes with time,” said Economy Minister Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri on the sidelines of the City Week conference in London. 

Marri said the UAE had managed to address many of the FATF's 58 original concerns, and had around 15 left. 

“We’ve managed to close a couple of (them) and I think there are more to come in the next couple of months.” 

The UAE, an oil and gas exporter that touts open-for-business credentials and enables glitzy expatriate lifestyles, has in recent years tightened regulations to overcome an image as a hotspot for illicit money. 

FATF in February said the UAE had shown significant progress, in particular in cooperating with other countries on investigations. 

In its 2020 evaluation FATF called for “fundamental and major improvements,” in particular on facilitating international anti-money laundering investigations, on managing risk in industries including real estate and precious stones and metals, and on identifying suspicious transactions. 

Marri said it was too early to say when the UAE would be removed from the list. 

As a part of the process, the FATF would need to visit the UAE. When that did occur, Marri said he was “very sure” the country would exit the list. 

“We’re on track... there is a high leadership follow-up on the topic. We meet on a weekly basis,” he said, citing a range of steps taken to-date, including improved private sector training. 

In 2021 the UAE founded an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing after passing an anti-money laundering and terrorism financing law in 2018.

