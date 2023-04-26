Diriyah Co. partners with Swiss-based Aman to unveil 2 hotels in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: In a bid to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia, Diriyah Co., formerly known as Diriyah Gate Development Authority, has joined hands with Switzerland-based hospitality firm Aman Group to unveil two new hotels in the Kingdom.

Aman Wadi Safar will be located near Riyadh, and will feature 78 rooms, 34 branded residences, and amenities such as a spa and dining outlets, according to a press release.

Janu Diriyah, a hotel from Aman’s sister brand Janu, will be located near the UNESCO world heritage site of At-Turaif. This hotel will have 120 rooms, a wellness center and dining outlets.

“We are very proud to launch Diriyah’s partnership with Aman, delivering two outstanding projects in Wadi Safar and Diriyah. Diriyah, the City of Earth, will be the world’s largest cultural and heritage destination and these projects will enhance our luxury offerings to guests who come to explore our identity,” said Jerry Inzerillo, group CEO of Diriyah Co.

He added: “Aman Group have developed these projects by harnessing our unique setting at the heart of 300 years of Saudi history, while embracing our shared future as a city and a community. We are delighted to celebrate the beginning of our journey together.”

Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said this announcement is once again affirming the commitment of the company toward Saudi Arabia.

“Aman Wadi Safar and Janu Diriyah will build upon Aman Group’s existing pipeline of properties in Saudi Arabia and reinforce our strategic vision to offer our clients the opportunity to experience the breadth of this fascinating, previously undiscovered country with journeys that encompass city experiences, remote desert landscapes and UNESCO World Heritage Sites,” added Doronin.