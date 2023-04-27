You are here

  Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 

Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 

Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 
Saudi productive families received more than SR2 billion in government assistance, according to a report (Shutterstock)
Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 

Sales from Social Development Bank-backed Saudi productive families exceed $3.46m in 2022 
RIYADH: Sales from businesses run by Saudi families which received funding from the government-backed Social Development Bank exceeded SR13 billion ($3.46 million) in 2022, according to the National Transformation Program’s annual report. 

The document also showed the number of workers in the so-called productive families sector reached 104,000, with firms receiving more than SR2 billion in government assistance. 

In a move to boost the productive families industry, SDB has started an initiative to promote products from the sector in in various regions of Saudi Arabia. 

The bank has also financed over 30,000 small enterprises, startups, and self-employed business owners to the tune of over SR2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023 in its bid to reinforce the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector in line with Vision 2030 goals.   

 According to the bank’s board report, 2,000 small businesses and startups received SR1 billion in financing during the first quarter, while over 9,000 individuals received SR538 million in social financing.   

During an exclusive interview with Arab News last month, Sultan Al-Hamidi, SDB’s chief business officer, stated that the bank intends to invest SR24 billion in small and medium-sized enterprises over the next three years.   

He said the bank gave SR5 billion in loans to 9,000 SMEs in 2022 alone

Topics: Social Development Bank

 Saudi Arabia on target to outpace Vision 2030 goals, according to report

 Saudi Arabia on target to outpace Vision 2030 goals, according to report
 Saudi Arabia on target to outpace Vision 2030 goals, according to report

 Saudi Arabia on target to outpace Vision 2030 goals, according to report
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to diversify the Kingdom’s economy is ahead of many of its targets as it picks up momentum, according to a new report.

According to an annual report which monitors the progress of the plan, the Kingdom’s achievements throughout 2022 across various sectors show it is outpacing the goals outlined in Vision 2030

This cements Saudi Arabia’s diversification efforts as it seeks to wean its economy off oil production and exports.

Economic transformation

Despite the complex economic conditions and challenges experienced across the world, the Saudi economy is growing at an unprecedented pace.

In 2022, the Kingdom’s economy consistently exceeded the expectations of the International Monetary Fund and was ranked as the fastest growing economy in the world.

During the same year, the Kingdom recorded an 8.7 percent growth rate in real gross domestic product compared to 2021, reflecting the highest growth rate among the G20 countries and the highest national growth rate since 2011.

In addition to this, the value of GDP at current prices hit SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion), reflecting a growth of 27.6 percent when compared to a year earlier.

Saudi Arabia also achieved 59.5 percent of local content — the percentage of goods, services, and skills sourced from local suppliers — in the oil and gas sector as opposed to the targeted baseline of 37 percent in 2022.

The aim of promoting local content is to increase the participation of local businesses and citizens in the industry’s supply chain, which can lead to economic growth, job creation and technology transfer.  

According to the report, the Kingdom also surpassed its targets for the share of non-oil exports in non-oil GDP by 6.3 percentage points, coming in at 25 percent in 2022.

Small and medium enterprises loans as a percentage of bank loans also outscored the baseline target of 2 percent last year by attaining 8 percent. 

Employment conditions

Job opportunities in the country helped the unemployment rate for all Saudis drop significantly, reaching 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, down from 11 percent in 2021. 

This confirms the high rate of participation in the labor force for locals, the attractiveness of the labor market, and its role in hiring, as well as absorbing, national cadres.

The report further revealed that the percentage of university graduates joining the labor market within six months of graduation reached 32 percent against the target of 13.3 percent. 

With regards to the percentage of workers with special needs in the market, this was registered at 12.4 percent against the targeted 7.7 percent.

Zooming into the percentage of women’s participation in the labor market, the Kingdom was eyeing a target of 22.8 percent and managed to exceed that to reach 34.5 percent in 2022, making it double the 2016 figure.

The reforms to empower Saudi women contributed to raising their percentage in administrative positions to 41.1 percent by the end of 2022. 

The Kingdom was among the top three improving countries in the world in terms of bridging the gender gap and it was also recognized as the best reformer in the field of women's empowerment by the World Bank.

Tourism overview

The Kingdom is witnessing a remarkable boom in tourism, and saw the sector grow 121 percent in 2022, making it the fastest growing destination in the G20, compared to the global average before COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia saw 94 million tourists in its borders during 2022 — 16.5 million of which were from abroad while 77.6 million were residents..

As many as 909,000 direct jobs were created in the tourism sector, exceeding the 2022 target of 617,000 by 139 percent.

Sustainability targets

With the Kingdom a leading country in oil production, Vision 2030 is working on mitigating the impact of climate change while stimulating the so-called green era. 

Through the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, Saudi Vision 2030 ensured that sustainability and environmental preservation is a solid foundation in its development plans and major projects.

The Middle East Green Initiative has constituted a roadmap for achieving a more sustainable and green future, not only for the Kingdom, but also for the region and the world as a whole.

Under this plan, Saudi Arabia reported the planting of an estimated 50 billion trees in 2022, and during the same period the area covered by trees across the Kingdom surged by 12 times. 

Moreover, the Kingdom managed to reclaim 200 million hectares of degraded land, a move which is expected to contribute to the reduction of 2.5 percent of global emissions.

All of this helps the Kingdom’s greater objective of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

Writing in the report, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “The future of the Kingdom is blessed and promising. Our country deserves more than what has been achieved. 

“We have capabilities; we will double their role and increase their contribution in making this future.”

King Salman added: “Our history records the greatest and most successful collection of directed purposes to building a modern state whose foundation is the citizen, its pillar is development, and its goal is prosperity.”

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030

Egypt’s asset sales delay to strain currency further: Moody’s  

Egypt’s asset sales delay to strain currency further: Moody’s  
Egypt’s asset sales delay to strain currency further: Moody’s  

Egypt’s asset sales delay to strain currency further: Moody’s  
RIYADH: As Egypt’s asset sales have been slower than anticipated, the pressure on currency depreciation will continue due to a drawdown in foreign exchange liquidity, said Moody’s Investors Service in its latest note.   

Egypt’s decline in foreign exchange liquidity carried on through January and February of 2023 after the nation reversed course at the end of last year.  As a result, the country’s debt affordability and debt sustainability profile became more at risk.  

Egypt’s “B3 stable” asset sale strategy, which aimed to close its funding gap mostly through selling state-owned assets, has progressed slower than expected, stated the global rating agency.   

This strategy is crucial for the $3 billion 46-month International Monetary Fund extended arrangement that Egypt reached last December to enhance its foreign currency liquidity.   

The IMF has called for a $6-billion increase in the Egyptian economy’s net international reserves between March and June of this year, elevating it to $23 billion from $17 billion, as per its quantitative performance criteria.   

To determine the net international reserves,⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ the central bank’s net foreign liability position, which was around $9 billion as of March, was subtracted from the economy’s liquid foreign currency reserves, which were $26.5 billion at the time, Moody’s added.   

It stated: “The targeted adjustment under the IMF program is thus equivalent to a reversal in the central bank's net foreign liability position by $6 billion over the next three months, reducing it to about $3 billion by June.”  

Egypt’s external liquidity will continue to be hindered by the central bank’s failure to strengthen its net foreign debt position and liquid foreign exchange reserves, noted the agency.   

According to the government’s targets, asset sales are to raise $2 billion by the end of this fiscal year in June 2023, and another $4.6 billion in fiscal 2024.   

However, progress has been slow due to predictions of further devaluation of the Egyptian pound, signs of opposition from vested interests, as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council investors attaching more onerous conditions for future financial support.   

Topics: Egypt Moody's IMF

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends the week in red, slips 0.32%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends the week in red, slips 0.32%
Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends the week in red, slips 0.32%

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index ends the week in red, slips 0.32%
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index concluded the week in the red by slipping down 36.03 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 11,271.19 on Thursday.

The total trading turnover reached SR6.31 billion ($1.68 billion).

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also edged down by 3.84 points to 21,322.08, and the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped by 0.33 percent to 1,519.19. 

The top performer of the day was Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., as its shares shot up by 9.17 percent to SR17.38. 

It was followed by Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. and Amana Cooperative Insurance Co., as shares of the companies went up by 5.75 percent and 5.43 percent respectively. 

The worst performer in Thursday’s session was Anaam International Holding Group. The company’s share prices dropped by 5.18 percent to SR26.55. 

On the announcements front, Al Rajhi Bank said that its net profit rose 0.3 percent to SR4.14 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR4.13 billion in the same period a year earlier. The bank’s share price dropped by 1.66 percent to SR76.80. 

Bank Albilad also announced its financial results for the first quarter. It said its net profit went up 14 percent to SR559.9 million, from SR490.3 million in the same period of 2022.

According to a Tadawul statement, the bank’s total operating income rose 6 percent year-on-year, mainly due to higher net income from investing and financing assets. Despite posting a rise in net profit, the share price of Bank Albilad fell by 0.72 percent to SR41.35. 

Another company that announced its financial results was Saudi Steel Pipe Co. Its net profit fell by 56 percent to SR6.4 million in the first quarter, compared to SR14.5 million in the same period of 2022. 

In a bourse statement, the company attributed the decline to a drop in gross profit to SR23.86 million due to lower sales volumes. Owing to the fall in profit, the company’s share price also dipped by 1.25 percent on Thursday to SR23.70. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

US engineering firm Becht in talks over Saudi partnership moves

US engineering firm Becht in talks over Saudi partnership moves
US engineering firm Becht in talks over Saudi partnership moves

US engineering firm Becht in talks over Saudi partnership moves
RIYADH: American engineering services company Becht is in talks with potential partners in Saudi Arabia as it looks to expand its Middle East footprint, the firm’s director for the region has revealed.

Chris Van Der Beek said Becht is also speaking to firms in Oman, and anticipates signing off on a number of downstream contracts in the country within a year.

The New Jersey-based company specializes in engineering solutions, plant services, and software tools and has offices in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Speaking to the Middle East Economic Digest, Van Der Beek said: “We already have a local agency partner in the UAE, and we are in discussions with potential agency partners in Saudi Arabia and Oman.” 

Referring to its work in Oman, he added: “We are in talks about potential contracts at the moment, and we are expecting a number of them to be finalized over the next 12 months.”

These contracts are expected to relate to refineries or refinery-integrated petrochemical facilities that are either operational or in the later stages of development, Van Der Beek revealed.

Becht’s moves in the Middle East come after the firm announced several significant acquisitions that have enhanced their portfolio of products and services.

In February 2021, the firm acquired the Dutch business consultancy EPS Customer Solutions, and in January 2020, Becht purchased Texas Gulf Coast Engineers. 

Topics: Becht

Investments in Saudi industrial sector exceed $132bn amid diversification push 

Investments in Saudi industrial sector exceed $132bn amid diversification push 
Investments in Saudi industrial sector exceed $132bn amid diversification push 

Investments in Saudi industrial sector exceed $132bn amid diversification push 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector is witnessing unprecedented growth, with investments in the Kingdom’s burgeoning manufacturing landscape reaching SR495 billion ($132 billion) in mere seven years since the launch of Vision 2030.

As part of the wider diversification push, the Kingdom issued over 2,000 new licenses for various projects to ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity. This helped create around 193,000 new jobs within the industrial sector since the launch of the ambitious vision in 2016 to gradually wean itself off oil dependence.

The mining industry witnessed rapid growth in activities, with the Kingdom granting nearly 1,330 new licenses, attracting more than SR120 billion in investments, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

Noting that these figures were attained within only seven months since the ministry had launched its first auction for new mining exploration licenses in October last year.  

Earlier this month, the ministry shortlisted 13 bidders to receive mining exploration licenses for two of its five exploration sites in the Kingdom.    

The new draw will see the shortlisted bidders compete for permission to dig for valuable metals in two of the key exploration sites in Riyadh and Asir.   

The Ar Ridaniyah site, located in the Saudi capital, contains zinc and silver deposits and spans over an area of 75 sq. km.   

Whereas the Muhaddad site in Asir, located in the southwest region of Saudi Arabia, contains copper, zinc, lead, and gold deposits and covers 139 sq. km.      

The announcement comes in line with the ministry’s aims to support investors, enhance investment in the mining sector and encourage national industries. 

The Kingdom also upgraded its mining laws to attract more private players.        

This saw the number of mining complexes in the Kingdom rising to 377 as of the end of 2022, with an estimated area of 44,365 sq. km, according to the latest government data.      

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom valued at around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion).     

Furthermore, the number of factories in the Kingdom rose 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030, the Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil said in March.    

His comments came after figures that were released last year showed that the Kingdom had more than 10,000 industrial facilities, with 1,023 factories starting operations in 2022 alone.   

Topics: Saudi industry Mining ivestment

