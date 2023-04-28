You are here

  • Home
  • Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Update Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
Medics give first aid to a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a medical stabilization point near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yhere

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
  • Ukraine’s president condemns “Russian terror“
  • The attacks are the first on such a scale for weeks
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday, killing at least 12 people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.
The early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.
In the central city of Uman, firefighters battled a raging blaze at a residential apartment building that had been struck on an upper floor. At least 10 people were killed, including two children, and nine were taken to hospital, regional governor Ihor Taburets said.
Rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of the smoldering rubble, carrying out a body bag away on a stretcher. A grown man wearing a face mask sobbed as he watched, and a woman came to comfort him.
“At first the windows were blown out, then came the explosion,” a resident of the apartment building who gave her name only as Olga said as rescue workers dug through the debris. “Everything flew out.”
In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a missile struck a house, killing a two-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. Three people were also wounded in the attack.
The Ukrainian military said it had shot down 21 out of 23 cruise missiles fired by Russia.
“This Russian terror must face a fair response from Ukraine and the world,” President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post alongside images of the wreckage. “And it will.”
It was not clear what Russia was targeting in Friday’s attacks though it has regularly struck civilian infrastructure, particularly energy facilities throughout the winter.
Beginning late last year Russia launched such attacks roughly weekly, though they had tapered off as winter ended, with Western countries saying Moscow had used up much of its long range missile arsenal in a failed bid to freeze Ukrainian cities.
Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians, but its air strikes and shelling have killed thousands of people and devastated cities and towns across Ukraine. Kyiv says strikes on cities far from the front lines have no military purpose apart from intimidating and harming civilians, a war crime.

EXPLOSIONS ROCK KYIV
The capital Kyiv was also rocked by explosions, with officials reporting that air defense units had destroyed 11 missiles and two drones.
Two people were wounded in the town of Ukrayinka just south of Kyiv, officials said.
Explosions were also reported after midnight in the central cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, and in Mykolaiv in the south, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.
The war is coming to a juncture after a months-long Russian winter offensive that gained little ground despite the bloodiest fighting so far. Kyiv is preparing a counter-offensive using hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles sent by the West.
The main focus of fighting has for months been the eastern city of Bakhmut, as Russia tries to capture remaining parts of the industrial Donbas area that it does not yet hold.
Russia holds a swathe of territory across southern and southeastern Ukraine, and seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014.

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Russian aggression Kyiv

Related

China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
World
China’s Xi Jinping to send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya
World
Putin will leave Ukraine like Saddam left Kuwait, Zelenskyy tells Al Arabiya

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
Updated 28 April 2023
AFP

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
  • Rescuers saved 62 people and found the bodies of mostly women and children
Updated 28 April 2023
AFP

PEKANBARU: Eleven people drowned in western Indonesia after a passenger boat carrying dozens overturned, an official said Friday.
Rescuers saved 62 people and found the bodies of mostly women and children after the accident off the coast of western Riau province on Thursday afternoon, local search and rescue agency official Kukuh Widodo said in a statement.
“The capsized boat carried 74 people. Sixty-two survived the incident, 11 are dead, and one other is still being searched for,” Pekanbaru national search and rescue agency spokesperson Widodo said Friday.
The speedboat bound for Tanjung Pinang city in the Riau islands capsized shortly after leaving Tembilahan port, located 198 kilometers (123 miles) away in a neighboring province.
The cause of the accident was still being investigated, the official said.
He warned that the number of missing could grow as the precise number of people aboard the Evelyn Calista 01 was not confirmed.
It is common in Indonesia for the number of actual passengers on a boat to differ from the manifest.
Marine accidents are a regular occurrence in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian archipelago of around 17,000 islands, due to lax safety standards.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
World
Powerful earthquake damages hospital, sends Indonesians racing to highland
Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus
World
Millions of Indonesians travel home in annual Eid exodus

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body

‘Shots fired’ at vessel off Yemen, says British navy body
  • The attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

DUBAI: A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances, a British military organization said.
The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which provides support to ships across the Mideast, said the attack happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country’s far east near the border with Oman.
It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel in the Gulf of Aden, with three boats chasing after it.
There was no additional information immediately available.
The Gulf of Aden is a crucial route for global trade and has seen attacks attributed to Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militias as its civil war rages. Somali pirate attacks that once plagued the region have mostly stopped in recent years.
Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.
However, attacks have happened there before. In December 2020, a mysterious attack targeted a cargo ship off Nishtun. In Yemen’s war, bomb-carrying drone boats, as well as sea mines, have been used.
The attack comes after Iran separately seized an oil tanker Thursday carrying crude for Chevron Corp. on its way to Houston.

Topics: Yemen United Kingdom (UK)

Related

Special Saudi ship carries first group of Yemenis from Sudan to Jeddah
Middle-East
Saudi ship carries first group of Yemenis from Sudan to Jeddah
Special Second Saudi ship to evacuate hundreds of Yemenis from Sudan
Middle-East
Second Saudi ship to evacuate hundreds of Yemenis from Sudan

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury

Former US Vice President Mike Pence testifies before election probe grand jury
  • Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Pence’s appearance before a grand jury in Washington scrutinizing the president he once loyally served is a milestone in the Justice Department’s investigation and likely gives prosecutors a key first-person account about certain conversations and events in the weeks preceding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. It also carries significant political implications, coming as Pence hints at entering the 2024 presidential race and a potential run against Trump, the Republican front-runner.

The testimony, confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss a secret grand jury matter, came hours after a federal appeals court in a sealed order rejected a bid by Trump’s lawyers to block Pence’s appearance.
Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but Trump’s lawyers objected, citing executive privilege concerns. A judge in March refused to block Pence’s appearance, though he did side with the former vice president’s constitutional claims that he could not be forced to answer questions about anything related to his role as presiding over the Senate’s certification of votes on Jan. 6.
“We’ll obey the law, we’ll tell the truth,” Pence said in an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that aired Sunday. “And the story that I’ve been telling the American people all across the country, the story that I wrote in the pages of my memoir, that’ll be the story I tell in that setting.”
It was not immediately clear what Pence may have told the grand jury, but he is the most high-profile Trump administration official to be summoned before the panel. Inside the federal building where the grand jury has been meeting, just blocks from the US Capitol, security was high because of Trump’s appearance with an unusual amount of activity from US Marshals.
Pence has spoken extensively about Trump’s pressure campaign urging him to reject Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory in the days leading up to Jan. 6, including in his book, “So Help Me God.” Pence, as vice president, had a ceremonial role overseeing Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote but did not have the power to affect the results, despite Trump’s contention otherwise.
Pence, a former Indiana governor and congressman, has said that Trump endangered his family and everyone else who was at the Capitol that day and history will hold him “accountable.”
“For four years, we had a close working relationship. It did not end well,” Pence wrote, summing up their time in the White House.
Trump was speaking in New Hampshire when news broke of Pence’s grand jury appearance. Asked at a diner if he was concerned about his testimony, Trump responded, “No I’m not and I don’t know anything about it.”
Lawyers for Pence had raised their own, more narrow challenge to the subpoena. They argued that because Pence was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate as electoral votes were being counted in Congress on Jan. 6, he was protected from being forced to testify about that process under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from being questioned about official legislative acts.
A judge agreed with that argument, effectively narrowing the scope of his expected testimony.
The Justice Department special counsel leading the investigation, Jack Smith, has cast a broad net in interviews and has sought the testimony of a long list of former Trump aides, including ex-White House counsel Pat Cipollone and former adviser Stephen Miller.
Smith is separately investigating Trump over the potential mishandling of hundreds of classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as possible efforts to obstruct that probe.
It is not clear when either of the special counsel’s investigations will end or who, if anyone, will be charged.

Topics: Mike Pence Donald Trump US Capitol riots

Related

Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
World
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack
World
Pence says history will hold Trump ‘accountable’ for Capitol attack

UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans

UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
Updated 28 April 2023
AFP

UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans

UN Security Council demands Taliban ‘swiftly reverse’ women bans
  • Resolution adopted unanimously by 15 Council members says the Taliban restriction “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles”
Updated 28 April 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday calling on Taliban authorities to “swiftly reverse” all restrictive measures against women, condemning in particular its ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations.

The resolution, unanimously adopted by all 15 Council members, said the ban announced in early April “undermines human rights and humanitarian principles.”
More broadly, the Council called on the Taliban government to “swiftly reverse the policies and practices that restrict the enjoyment by women and girls of their human rights and fundamental freedoms.”
It cited access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and “women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in public life.”
The Council also urged “all States and organizations to use their influence” to “promote an urgent reversal of these policies and practices.”
The body stressed “the dire economic and humanitarian situation,” and the “critical importance of a continued presence” of the UN mission in Afghanistan and other UN agencies.
“The world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society,” United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said.
But despite his country’s vote in favor of the resolution, Russian ambassador Vasily Nebenzia criticized the text, saying it did not go far enough, blaming the West.
“We seriously regret and are disappointed that steps and a more ambitious approach and texts were blocked by Western colleagues,” he said.
“If you’re so sincere, why not return the assets you’ve stolen from the country and without any preconditions,” he said, referencing the $7 billion in Afghan central bank assets frozen by the United States after the Taliban took over the country in 2021.
In September, the United States announced the creation of a fund based in Switzerland to manage half the money.
The United Nations announced on April 4 that the Taliban authorities had banned Afghan women from working for UN offices countrywide, after in December banning women from working for domestic and foreign nongovernmental organizations.
Several NGOs suspended their entire operations in protest, piling further misery on Afghanistan’s 38 million citizens, half of whom are facing hunger, according to aid agencies.
After days of wrangling, it was then agreed that women working in the health aid sector would be exempt from the decree, before the Taliban authorities’ ruling banning the Afghan women UN workers earlier this month.
The move sparked opprobrium from the West and a United Nations review of the world body’s Afghanistan operations, which is to last until May 5.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is organizing a meeting in Doha next week with envoys from various countries to “reinvigorate the international engagement around the common objectives for a durable way forward on the situation in Afghanistan.”
Since the return to power by Taliban forces in August 2021, they have reverted to an austere interpretation of Islam that marked their first period in power from 1996 to 2001.
A slew of restrictions on Afghan women have included banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
 

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan women empowerment Afghan women UN Security Council

Related

G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs
World
G7 urges reversal of Taliban ban on Afghan women in UN, NGOs

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought

Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
  • Report Thursday came from World Weather Attribution
  • Called region’s experience with drought “one of a kind”
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

MALINDI, Kenya: The ongoing drought in Eastern Africa has been made worse by human-induced climate change, which also made it much likelier to occur in the first place, an international team of climate scientists concluded.
The report Thursday came from World Weather Attribution, a group that seeks to quickly determine whether certain extreme weather events were influenced by climate change. Nineteen scientists from seven nations assessed how climate change affected rainfall in the region.
“Climate change caused the low rainfall in the region,” Joyce Kimutai, principal meteorologist at the Kenya Meteorological Department said. “Climate change has made the drought exceptional.”
The scientists analyzed historical weather data, including changes in the two main rainfall patterns in the region alongside computer model simulations dating back to the 1800s. They found that the long rains season — March through May — was turning drier and the short rains season — typically October through December — was becoming wetter due to climate change. The report also said a “strong increase” in evaporation from soil and plants due to higher temperatures had worsened the drought’s severity.
They called the region’s experience with drought “one of a kind.”
Friederike Otto, senior climate scientist at Imperial College London and the leader of the study, said it underscored how climate change’s effects “strongly depend on how vulnerable we are.”
While climate change has made drought more frequent and extreme in the Horn region, the scientists acknowledged that previous failed rainy seasons, high temperatures, conflict, fragile statehood and poverty are also to blame for the “devastating impacts.”
The United Nations said more than 20 million people in Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan have been affected by the drought, with more than 2.2 million displaced in Somalia and Ethiopia and severe maternal risks to hundreds of thousands of expectant or breastfeeding women.
Rod Beadle, head of relief and humanitarian affairs at Food for the Hungry, said almost 15 million children are exposed to acute malnourishment.
“Despite the recent rains in North Kenya, the pressure from previous failed seasons makes for a dire situation. The flooding has impacted livestock and many pastoralists lost their primary livelihoods. The drought conditions have resulted in severely compacted soil that cannot absorb the water; hence the floods are more severe. The country is also facing severe outbreaks of cholera and other diseases as more refugees arrive,” Beadle said.
Development gains in the countries have been offset by a long history of natural disasters, famine and disease, said Guyo Malicha Roba, a food security expert who heads the Jameel Observatory, which works on food insecurity issues in dryland nations.
Roba said the food situation in the region’s drylands has addressed by raising money and with food distributions from governments and humanitarian partners, but more work needs to be done to use early-warning systems to respond more quickly to “food shocks.”

Topics: Africa climate change Drought

Related

In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Middle-East
In grim drought, Tunisians ration water in state-ordered ban
Tunisia introduces water quota system due to severe drought
Middle-East
Tunisia introduces water quota system due to severe drought

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Prices poised for weekly dip as recession fears, rates cloud outlook
Oil Updates — Prices poised for weekly dip as recession fears, rates cloud outlook
Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy
Lebanese-American master Nabil Kanso’s son discusses his late father’s work and legacy
Saudi mountaineer Raha Moharrak is back on top of the world
Saudi mountaineer Raha Moharrak is back on top of the world
REVIEW: Apple TV+ thriller ‘Ghosted’ may haunt you for all the wrong reasons 
REVIEW: Apple TV+ thriller ‘Ghosted’ may haunt you for all the wrong reasons 
11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes
11 dead after Indonesia boat capsizes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.