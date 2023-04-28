You are here

Oil Updates — Prices head for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

Oil Updates — Prices head for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Brent is set for its fourth straight monthly fall (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Oil Updates — Prices head for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

Oil Updates — Prices head for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures for June were up 54 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $78.91 a barrel by 1:40 p.m. while the more actively traded July contract was up 35 cent at $78.56. Brent is set for its fourth straight monthly fall.

Brent prices retraced earlier losses after data showed the euro zone returned to growth in the first quarter, albeit only modestly and more slowly than expected.

US West Texas Intermediate crude lost 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to trade at $74.61 a barrel and is set for its sixth straight monthly decline.

Data on Thursday showed that US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter.

Investors are worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union. The US Federal Reserve’s next policy meeting is over May 2-3.

On the supply side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, saw no need for further output cuts despite lower than expected Chinese demand.

OPEC+ this month cut its combined output target by about 1.16 million barrels per day, which sent oil prices higher.

The market rallied on the OPEC+ announcement but has since weakened on concern about possible recession and the impact that would have on demand.

Energy Information Administration data this week showed that US crude oil and gasoline inventories fell more than expected last week as demand for the motor fuel picked up ahead of the peak summer driving season. 

Topics: oil updates Oil crude

Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition

Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition

Saudi customs authority shares best practice knowledge at Sea Asia 2023 exhibition
Updated 36 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s customs authority showed off the tools it has used to get clearance time at the Kingdom’s borders to just two hours during an industry event in Singapore.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority participated in the Sea Asia 2023 exhibition, which specializes in marine industries and products, and presents commercial opportunities in transport and maritime shipping, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The event played host to nearly 15,000 international participants, as well as more than 400 exhibitors representing over 70 countries.

During its participation in the exhibition, ZATCA reviewed the customs services it provides and the solutions related to facilitating trade. 

According to the SPA: “ZATCA’s participation emanates from its keenness to enhance communication with stakeholders in events, exhibitions, and conferences specialized in the areas of zakat, tax, and customs, and to meet with counterparts in other countries to exchange experiences. 

“Its participation also reveals its role in strengthening the logistics sector in the Kingdom through its customs services, and its ambition to achieve the Kingdom’s vision to become a global logistics platform.”

ZATCA’s achievements in reducing customs clearance times were revealed by a top official at a conference organized by the authority in February.

Ammar Al-Salami, director general of the customs operations department, said the department had overseen an 84 percent drop in processing time by the end of 2022.

“We started in 2021 in January with about 13 hours (custom-clearance time) to end up with about two hours for clearance in 2022,” the director general said.

Back in 2017, customs clearance used to take around 12 days, Al-Salami added. He went on to explain that the clearance within the two-hour initiative is directly linked to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

Moreover, the number of documents required for import has also been reduced to two, down from 12.

Topics: Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) Sea Asia 2023 customs

Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world’s ‘leading lights’: Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world’s ‘leading lights’: Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world's 'leading lights': Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Saudi Arabia commercial property market one of the world’s ‘leading lights’: Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market is one of the sector’s “leading lights” across the world, according to a new survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The findings show that commercial property occupier demand in the Kingdom in the first three months of the year was the highest among all nations monitored by the RICS, recording a positive 75 percent net balance reading — up from the 43 noted in the previous quarter.

This represents Saudi Arabia’s strongest result since the RICS launched its property monitor for the Kingdom in the final three months of 2018.

“Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market remains one of the leading lights in both the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and the world, while confidence in future market conditions remains high,” said the RICS in a press release.

According to the survey, both domestic and foreign investment enquiries saw continued strong readings — 56 and 62, respectively — with office, retail and industrial sectors almost completely balanced in their readings. 

Credit conditions also saw clear improvement with the metric recording a 58 in the first three months of 2023, up from 33 in the previous quarter.

In terms of property cycle perceptions, 77 percent of respondents believe the Saudi commercial property market is in an upturn phase, with a majority — 54 percent— believing it is mid-upturn, while 23 percent feel the market is in an early upturn phase. 

Three-month rent expectations remained positive and stable overall, while twelve-month rent expectations recorded a clear rise, posting a reading of 71 compared to 61 in the final quarter of 2022.

In its press release, the RICS said a key metric to watch is the market’s perception of valuation levels. 

“There is currently an even split between those who believe commercial property in the Kingdom is fairly valued and those who believe it is expensive (42 percent for each),” it said, adding that 17 percent believe commercial property is cheap, but no respondents believe property is very expensive — a status that has been in place since the first three months of 2022.   

“There is some anecdotal commentary that the market may be peaking, but that government fund injection is supporting the market,” said the press release.

Topics: UK's Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) commercial property

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs governments’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs governments’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs governments' backing to reach 'tipping point,' International Air Transport Association warns

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs governments’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns
Updated 10 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Governments need to incentivize the production of sustainable aviation fuel to create a “clear tipping point” for the sector’s net zero ambitions, the head of cargo at the International Air Transport Association has insisted.

In a major speech setting out the challenges facing the aviation industry, Brendan Sullivan warned that “every single drop” currently being created of the greener energy source was being used and more was desperately needed.

Speaking at the 16th World Cargo Symposium, held in Istanbul, Sullivan said global events such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had underlined the importance of moving goods by air, but the sector needs to focus on sustainability, digitalization, and safety if it is to continue to thrive.

In October, governments across the world used a meeting of the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization to agree to the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the industry’s commitment adopted in 2021.

Sullivan warned that without help from outside the industry that target would be a challenge, and he honed in on the need for support with producing SAF — which will help with 65 percent of carbon abatement.

“SAF is being produced. And every single drop is being used. The problem is that the quantities are small. The solution is government policy incentives. Through incentivizing production, we could see 30 billion liters of SAF available by 2030. That will still be far from where we need to be. But it would be a clear tipping point towards our net zero ambition of ample SAF quantities at affordable prices,” said Sullivan.

The IATA is also focusing on three other areas to support the industry’s sustainability goals.

These include the launch later this year of a precise tool for calculating emissions from operations, known as CO2 Connect for Cargo.

The association is also expanding its environmental assessment to airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, and ramp handlers in a move which it believes will build trust in the sector’s sustainability drive.

The third area involves developing environmental, social and governance-related metrics to cut through the many methodologies currently in circulation. 

As well as sustainability and improving efficiency through digitization, Sullivan said the industry needs to do more when it comes to safety protocols.

“The agenda for air cargo continues to be dominated by lithium batteries. A lot has been done. But, quite honestly, it is still not enough,” he warned.

Part of the measures set out by the IATA include stopping rogue shippers by making sure civil aviation authorities take strong action against those not declaring lithium batteries in cargo or mail shipments.

The association is also calling for the acceleration of a test standard for fire-resistant aircraft containers with a fire involving lithium batteries.

Finally, the IATA wants to see recognition from governments of the single standard to identify all lithium battery-powered vehicles which comes into effect from Jan 1 2025. 

Topics: International Air Transport Association (IATA) sustainable aviation fuel aviation sector

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates

Yen slumps to 9-year low vs euro after BOJ maintains ultra-low rates
Updated 28 April 2023
Arab News

SINGAPORE/LONDON: The Japanese yen fell to a nine-year low against the euro on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged even as it scrapped a pledge to keep interest rates low, according to Reuters.

The euro briefly rose to its highest level against the yen since December 2014 at 149.50. It was last up 1 percent at 148.98 yen with expectations the European Central Bank will hike rates again next week also supporting the single currency.

The outcome of new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first policy meeting was closely watched. As expected, the BOJ said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates, and unanimously decided to make no changes to its yield curve control policy.

However, the central bank removed a pledge to keep interest rates at “current or lower levels” and said it would “conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy.”

That review is expected to last around one to one-and-a-half years and would lay the groundwork for Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus program.

The yen fell sharply also against the US dollar, down 1.3 percent to 135.78, its lowest since March 10.

“The hopes of a policy change has been somewhat dampened by the review,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, adding that the likely length of the review might have cooled hopes of an imminent move in the policy setting.

“For now, the outcome is read as a dovish outcome.”

On Friday, however, government data showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, beating market forecasts in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure in the world’s third-largest economy.

“This puts pressure on the BOJ, they might do something in the near future,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.10986, but remained near its recent one-year high, after German first quarter growth came in weaker than expected. Bloc-wide GDP figures are due at 0900 GMT.

The common currency was eyeing a monthly gain of more than 1.3 percent buoyed by expectations that the ECB still has further to go in raising interest rates, analysts said.

The International Monetary Fund called on the ECB on Friday to keep raising interest rates until the middle of 2024 and on European Union finance ministers to tighten fiscal policy, in concerted action to bring down high inflation.

“Investors favor currencies that can offer both an ongoing domestic tightening cycle and still some room for a hawkish surprise at the coming meetings,” said ING analysts.

“In that sense, the euro is one of the very few currencies that can offer this combination at the moment.”

In the wider currency market, the US dollar rose broadly on Friday, drawing support from data pointing to still-sticky inflation in the US, which reinforced expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting. .

The US dollar index gained 0.5 percent to 101.93, rebounding from a near two-week low struck on Wednesday.

However, the index remained on track for a monthly loss of close to 0.8 percent, after having fallen about 2.3 percent in March.

Data released on Thursday showed that while US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, consumer spending, which was accompanied by a rise in inflation, accelerated.

“The Fed is widely expected to hike again next week but with inflation remaining sticky, we expect the Fed to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, dashing hopes of a policy pivot in (the second half),” said analysts at Societe Generale.
 

Topics: yen global markets Japan

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
  • Economists had been expecting overall GDP to grow at a 1.9 percent pace in the January-March quarter
  • Many economists say the cumulative impact of the Fed’s rate hikes has yet to be fully felt
Updated 28 April 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: The US economy slowed sharply from January through March, decelerating to just a 1.1 percent annual pace as higher interest rates hammered the housing market and businesses reduced their inventories.

Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — weakened after growing 3.2 percent from July through September and 2.6 percent from October through December. But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70 percent of US economic activity, remained resilient, growing at a 3.7 percent annual pace, the fastest such rate in nearly two years. Spending on goods, in particular, was solid: It rose at its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.

Economists had been expecting overall GDP to grow at a 1.9 percent pace in the January-March quarter. Behind much of the quarter’s weakness was a sharp reduction in business inventories, which subtracted roughly 2.3 percentage points from overall growth. Companies typically slash their inventories when they anticipate a coming downturn.

The economy’s slowdown reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to tame inflation. The surge in borrowing costs is expected to send the economy into a recession sometime this year. Though inflation has steadily eased from the four-decade high it reached last year, it remains far above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

“The economy had less forward momentum at the start of this year than previously thought,” Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics wrote in a research note. “We continue to expect the drag from higher interest rates and tightening credit conditions to push the economy into a mild recession soon.”

Many economists say the cumulative impact of the Fed’s rate hikes has yet to be fully felt.

Topics: US economy

