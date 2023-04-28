Cruise Saudi to join tourism, travel leaders at Arabian Travel Market

You are here

Trade professionals and policymakers from across the globe, including from Cruise Saudi, will meet at the 30th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai next week. (Supplied/Cruise Saudi)
  • Cruise Saudi aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s tourism industry growth through attracting 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035
LONDON: Cruise Saudi will join global travel professionals at the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which begins on Monday at Dubai World Trade Center.

The 30th edition of the show will feature more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries from the travel, tourist, and hospitality industries.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO Lars Clasen said: “Arabian Travel Market is the leading international travel and tourism trade event in the GCC.

“Cruise Saudi is confident in unlocking further business potential throughout our participation and we look forward to being present alongside leading industry stakeholders and peers.”

Cruise Saudi aims to contribute to the Kingdom’s tourism industry growth through attracting 1.3 million cruise passenger visits by 2035, in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan to increase total gross domestic product from the tourism sector to 10 percent.

Clasen said he was excited to showcase Cruise Saudi’s rapid growth and how it supports the Kingdom’s position as a prominent new tourism destination.

He added: “Saudi offers superior connectivity to the rest of the world — approximately 250 million people in Europe, Asia, and Africa live within a three-hour flight from the Red Sea or Arabian Gulf.

“Cruise Saudi has been spearheading the development of a fully integrated, world-class cruise industry in the country.”

Cruise Saudi has completed two successful cruising seasons since the company’s launch in 2021 and is more than halfway through its third, opening areas of the country previously untouched by international tourism.

Clasen said: “With the support of the government and our partners, we have been able to develop three ports — Jeddah Islamic Port, Yanbu Commercial Port on the Red Sea, and King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam — with the necessary cruising infrastructure to welcome international cruise ships and passengers to experience the stunning Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coastlines.

“Moving forward, our goal is to welcome more cruise lines to visit and homeport in Saudi, along with increasing the number of international and local tourists. We will also be focusing on developing more ports and working with our destination partners to curate a range of exciting and immersive shore excursions.”

RIYADH: Despite escalating geopolitical tensions and the resulting economic slowdown, global oil demand is expected to increase by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2023, a top official from the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries told Independent Arabia.

Jamal Al-Loughani, the recently appointed secretary-general of the organization, based his optimistic outlook on the recovering demand from members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, as well as China, and India.

He did warn though that global developments will have an impact on the overall growth of the oil sector, as central banks around the world are increasing interest rates to tame rising inflation.

Speaking to journalist Ghaleb Darwich, Al-Loughani said the imbalances created as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to recede and the tightening of monetary policies by most central banks is expected to pay off.

Commenting on the move by some countries to withdraw crude from their respective reserves to strike a balance between supply and demand in the oil market, the secretary-general said this strategy may not prove to be very effective in the long run, as ultimately they need to be replenished.

Echoing views expressed by most major oil exporters, the official stressed the need for investment in the oil sector to ensure energy security in the future.

Al-Loughani said the growing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the related decisions will undoubtedly affect the foundations of the global oil market in terms of demand and supply, which may lead to an increased intervention by EU countries and their allies.

Referring to the price cap on Russian crude, the secretary-general said that it led the Kremlin to cut its production by 500,000 barrels per day.

He warned such tit-for-tat moves will only deplete strategic reserves — further tightening the market.

The OAPEC official said Saudi Arabia is working hard to support the stability of the oil market, which is necessary to achieve sustainable growth of the global economy.

He said the issue of insufficient investments in the global oil sector continues to pose a threat to future energy security and has led to a slowdown in the growth of oil reserves, due to a lack of exploration and production activities.

Al-Loughani also highlighted the insistence of various European countries and members of the International Energy Agency to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels to cut carbon emissions.

The official said it should be understood that fossil fuels can be used as part of the solution to mitigate the effects of climate change.

A large number of Arab countries are focussing on renewable energy, he said, adding that Saudi Arabia, being the largest oil-producing country, is at the forefront of the clean-energy efforts.

Al-Loughani said the Kingdom has launched the Saudi Green Initiative to achieve net-zero goals and is a pioneer in adopting the concept of a circular carbon economy.

To accelerate the pace of sustainable development and protect global climate, he added, Riyadh seeks to diversify its energy mix by producing 50 percent electricity using renewable sources by 2030 — thus significantly reducing carbon emissions.

He also cited the Middle East Green Initiative as an example of Saudi Arabia seeking to ensure the region achieves the goal of reducing emissions.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s customs authority showed off the tools it has used to get clearance time at the Kingdom’s borders to just two hours during an industry event in Singapore.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority participated in the Sea Asia 2023 exhibition, which specializes in marine industries and products, and presents commercial opportunities in transport and maritime shipping, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The event played host to nearly 15,000 international participants, as well as more than 400 exhibitors representing over 70 countries.

During its participation in the exhibition, ZATCA reviewed the customs services it provides and the solutions related to facilitating trade. 

According to the SPA: “ZATCA’s participation emanates from its keenness to enhance communication with stakeholders in events, exhibitions, and conferences specialized in the areas of zakat, tax, and customs, and to meet with counterparts in other countries to exchange experiences. 

“Its participation also reveals its role in strengthening the logistics sector in the Kingdom through its customs services, and its ambition to achieve the Kingdom’s vision to become a global logistics platform.”

ZATCA’s achievements in reducing customs clearance times were revealed by a top official at a conference organized by the authority in February.

Ammar Al-Salami, director general of the customs operations department, said the department had overseen an 84 percent drop in processing time by the end of 2022.

“We started in 2021 in January with about 13 hours (custom-clearance time) to end up with about two hours for clearance in 2022,” the director general said.

Back in 2017, customs clearance used to take around 12 days, Al-Salami added. He went on to explain that the clearance within the two-hour initiative is directly linked to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 blueprint.

Moreover, the number of documents required for import has also been reduced to two, down from 12.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market is one of the sector’s “leading lights” across the world, according to a new survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The findings show that commercial property occupier demand in the Kingdom in the first three months of the year was the highest among all nations monitored by the RICS, recording a positive 75 percent net balance reading — up from the 43 noted in the previous quarter.

This represents Saudi Arabia’s strongest result since the RICS launched its property monitor for the Kingdom in the final three months of 2018.

“Saudi Arabia’s commercial property market remains one of the leading lights in both the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and the world, while confidence in future market conditions remains high,” said the RICS in a press release.

According to the survey, both domestic and foreign investment enquiries saw continued strong readings — 56 and 62, respectively — with office, retail and industrial sectors almost completely balanced in their readings. 

Credit conditions also saw clear improvement with the metric recording a 58 in the first three months of 2023, up from 33 in the previous quarter.

In terms of property cycle perceptions, 77 percent of respondents believe the Saudi commercial property market is in an upturn phase, with a majority — 54 percent— believing it is mid-upturn, while 23 percent feel the market is in an early upturn phase. 

Three-month rent expectations remained positive and stable overall, while twelve-month rent expectations recorded a clear rise, posting a reading of 71 compared to 61 in the final quarter of 2022.

In its press release, the RICS said a key metric to watch is the market’s perception of valuation levels. 

“There is currently an even split between those who believe commercial property in the Kingdom is fairly valued and those who believe it is expensive (42 percent for each),” it said, adding that 17 percent believe commercial property is cheap, but no respondents believe property is very expensive — a status that has been in place since the first three months of 2022.   

“There is some anecdotal commentary that the market may be peaking, but that government fund injection is supporting the market,” said the press release.

RIYADH: Governments need to incentivize the production of sustainable aviation fuel to create a “clear tipping point” for the sector’s net zero ambitions, the head of cargo at the International Air Transport Association has insisted.

In a major speech setting out the challenges facing the aviation industry, Brendan Sullivan warned that “every single drop” currently being created of the greener energy source was being used and more was desperately needed.

Speaking at the 16th World Cargo Symposium, held in Istanbul, Sullivan said global events such as the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had underlined the importance of moving goods by air, but the sector needs to focus on sustainability, digitalization, and safety if it is to continue to thrive.

In October, governments across the world used a meeting of the UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization to agree to the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, in line with the industry’s commitment adopted in 2021.

Sullivan warned that without help from outside the industry that target would be a challenge, and he honed in on the need for support with producing SAF — which will help with 65 percent of carbon abatement.

“SAF is being produced. And every single drop is being used. The problem is that the quantities are small. The solution is government policy incentives. Through incentivizing production, we could see 30 billion liters of SAF available by 2030. That will still be far from where we need to be. But it would be a clear tipping point towards our net zero ambition of ample SAF quantities at affordable prices,” said Sullivan.

The IATA is also focusing on three other areas to support the industry’s sustainability goals.

These include the launch later this year of a precise tool for calculating emissions from operations, known as CO2 Connect for Cargo.

The association is also expanding its environmental assessment to airports, cargo handling facilities, freight forwarders, and ramp handlers in a move which it believes will build trust in the sector’s sustainability drive.

The third area involves developing environmental, social and governance-related metrics to cut through the many methodologies currently in circulation. 

As well as sustainability and improving efficiency through digitization, Sullivan said the industry needs to do more when it comes to safety protocols.

“The agenda for air cargo continues to be dominated by lithium batteries. A lot has been done. But, quite honestly, it is still not enough,” he warned.

Part of the measures set out by the IATA include stopping rogue shippers by making sure civil aviation authorities take strong action against those not declaring lithium batteries in cargo or mail shipments.

The association is also calling for the acceleration of a test standard for fire-resistant aircraft containers with a fire involving lithium batteries.

Finally, the IATA wants to see recognition from governments of the single standard to identify all lithium battery-powered vehicles which comes into effect from Jan 1 2025. 

SINGAPORE/LONDON: The Japanese yen fell to a nine-year low against the euro on Friday after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy unchanged even as it scrapped a pledge to keep interest rates low, according to Reuters.

The euro briefly rose to its highest level against the yen since December 2014 at 149.50. It was last up 1 percent at 148.98 yen with expectations the European Central Bank will hike rates again next week also supporting the single currency.

The outcome of new BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s first policy meeting was closely watched. As expected, the BOJ said it would maintain ultra-low interest rates, and unanimously decided to make no changes to its yield curve control policy.

However, the central bank removed a pledge to keep interest rates at “current or lower levels” and said it would “conduct a broad-perspective review of monetary policy.”

That review is expected to last around one to one-and-a-half years and would lay the groundwork for Ueda to gradually phase out his predecessor’s massive stimulus program.

The yen fell sharply also against the US dollar, down 1.3 percent to 135.78, its lowest since March 10.

“The hopes of a policy change has been somewhat dampened by the review,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore, adding that the likely length of the review might have cooled hopes of an imminent move in the policy setting.

“For now, the outcome is read as a dovish outcome.”

On Friday, however, government data showed core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, rose 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier, beating market forecasts in a sign of broadening inflationary pressure in the world’s third-largest economy.

“This puts pressure on the BOJ, they might do something in the near future,” said Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets.

Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.4 percent to $1.10986, but remained near its recent one-year high, after German first quarter growth came in weaker than expected. Bloc-wide GDP figures are due at 0900 GMT.

The common currency was eyeing a monthly gain of more than 1.3 percent buoyed by expectations that the ECB still has further to go in raising interest rates, analysts said.

The International Monetary Fund called on the ECB on Friday to keep raising interest rates until the middle of 2024 and on European Union finance ministers to tighten fiscal policy, in concerted action to bring down high inflation.

“Investors favor currencies that can offer both an ongoing domestic tightening cycle and still some room for a hawkish surprise at the coming meetings,” said ING analysts.

“In that sense, the euro is one of the very few currencies that can offer this combination at the moment.”

In the wider currency market, the US dollar rose broadly on Friday, drawing support from data pointing to still-sticky inflation in the US, which reinforced expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting. .

The US dollar index gained 0.5 percent to 101.93, rebounding from a near two-week low struck on Wednesday.

However, the index remained on track for a monthly loss of close to 0.8 percent, after having fallen about 2.3 percent in March.

Data released on Thursday showed that while US economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter, consumer spending, which was accompanied by a rise in inflation, accelerated.

“The Fed is widely expected to hike again next week but with inflation remaining sticky, we expect the Fed to stay on hold for the remainder of the year, dashing hopes of a policy pivot in (the second half),” said analysts at Societe Generale.
 

