Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia will soon be able to match pace with international standards as the public authority for the sector was conferred with three ISO certificates.

On April 30, the Saudi SME General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, announced that it received the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, the ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System and the ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System certifications.

Issued by the International Organization of Standardization, the ISO 9001 Quality Management System ensures that an organization consistently delivers products and services that meet or exceed customer expectations.

The ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System, on the other hand, guarantees an effective and efficient complaint-handling process, improving customer satisfaction and maintaining a positive reputation.

Moreover, ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System ascertains various knowledge-related activities, such as research and development, innovation, and customer service.

“This comes as part of the authority’s keenness to provide the best services in an integrated manner, with high accuracy and efficiency through the application of the highest international standards,” Monsha’at said in a statement.

“It reflects the role of the facility in adopting three systems by applying and enhancing quality practices, documenting all processes and procedures through the quality management system, and improving and inventorying knowledge and assets and benefiting from them through the Knowledge management system,” it added.

The authority has gone into overdrive to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.

It signed 25 memorandums of understanding worth over $2.93 billion on the first day of its flagship event, Biban 2023, in March.

During the event, Monsha’at inked an agreement with Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Ltd to equip Saudi SMEs with e-commerce tools.

The authority also inked deals with top banks such as Saudi Awwal Bank and Bank Albilad to facilitate financing and develop customized financial products for the SME community.