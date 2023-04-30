You are here

Monsha'at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  
The Saudi SME Authority has gone into overdrive to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  

Monsha’at bags 3 ISO certificates for meeting stringent industry norms  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia will soon be able to match pace with international standards as the public authority for the sector was conferred with three ISO certificates.  

On April 30, the Saudi SME General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, announced that it received the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, the ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System and the ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System certifications.  

Issued by the International Organization of Standardization, the ISO 9001 Quality Management System ensures that an organization consistently delivers products and services that meet or exceed customer expectations.  

The ISO 10002 Complaint Handling Management System, on the other hand, guarantees an effective and efficient complaint-handling process, improving customer satisfaction and maintaining a positive reputation.  

Moreover, ISO 30401 Knowledge Management System ascertains various knowledge-related activities, such as research and development, innovation, and customer service.  

“This comes as part of the authority’s keenness to provide the best services in an integrated manner, with high accuracy and efficiency through the application of the highest international standards,” Monsha’at said in a statement.  

“It reflects the role of the facility in adopting three systems by applying and enhancing quality practices, documenting all processes and procedures through the quality management system, and improving and inventorying knowledge and assets and benefiting from them through the Knowledge management system,” it added.  

The authority has gone into overdrive to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.  

It signed 25 memorandums of understanding worth over $2.93 billion on the first day of its flagship event, Biban 2023, in March.  

During the event, Monsha’at inked an agreement with Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia Ltd to equip Saudi SMEs with e-commerce tools.  

The authority also inked deals with top banks such as Saudi Awwal Bank and Bank Albilad to facilitate financing and develop customized financial products for the SME community.  

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   

Saudi Arabia makes great strides in occupational safety and health   
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to improve occupational safety and health standards through various initiatives has transformed the Kingdom into a comfort zone for local and global talents. 

Among the Kingdom’s major initiatives is the signing of the International Labour Organization Convention No. 120 to regulate health rules in commerce and offices and the launch of the National Policy for Occupational Safety and Health. 

The Kingdom has also taken several ministerial decisions, including localizing the occupational safety and health profession.   

It developed training programs for over 18,000 people to cater to the needs of the labor market, besides creating over 7,000 jobs and publishing 43 technical guides for enabling citizens to enter the labor market. 

According to a recent report published by the General Organization for Social Insurance on Work-related Injuries, government initiatives led to a 74 percent decline in the death rate in 2022 compared to 2021.  

In addition, the rate of injuries ending in occupation disability fell by 91 percent during the same period.  

The report further revealed that the strategic index of work injuries per 100,000 people also fell by 8 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. 

To improve the governance of occupational health and safety in the Kingdom, the Council of Ministers also approved the establishment of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health to follow up and implement the Kingdom’s policy for occupational safety and health.   

Saudi Arabia also launched an initiative to develop a comprehensive national system for reporting and investigating work-related accidents, injuries and occupational diseases.  

It was done to ensure the continuity of the culture of preventive measures at work. This initiative aims to identify the causes of all types of work-related accidents to eliminate them and prevent their recurrence.   

Rubra Jaradat, the regional director for the Arab States at the ILO, acknowledged the Kingdom’s achievements in promoting the improvement and development of occupational safety and health and the reduction of work accidents and injuries at the national level. 

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub

Saudi Arabia ramps up infrastructure to become a global logistics hub
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s strategic location connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe has propelled the country’s goal of becoming a global logistics hub for the three continents.  

It also helped the Kingdom become a leader in logistics and transport sectors, as it is consolidating the country’s network of 72,000 km of roads, including 3,690 bridges and 76 tunnels.  

This comes as the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services is looking at effective plans to connect the far-flung regions and shorten the distances between cities.  

Additionally, the ministry has planned to facilitate the procedures linked to the arrival and movement of visitors, tourists, and pilgrims to the two holy mosques.  

According to a recent report, it added 56 roads totaling 1,610 km in 2022, besides inspecting 608 bridges and 37 tunnels to ensure the infrastructure was safe and sound.  

The Kingdom also bolstered its air network last year, launching the King Salman International Airport and two terminals of King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh, expanding Al-Qaisumah Airport, and completing the institutional transformation of 25 airports in the Kingdom.  

Furthermore, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Kingdom operated daily flights to transport passengers to Qatar.  

The infrastructure push led to 88 million passengers taking flights last year, even as the freight transport touched 623,000 tons.  

Rail networks last year also recorded a 115 percent increase to 5.8 million travelers compared to 2021.  

The Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line transported over 1.3 million pilgrims during the Hajj season last year.  

Moreover, over 23 million tons of minerals and goods were moved via trains, a 9 percent increase over 2021.  

The railway sector also witnessed prominent launches including the project linking the North and East networks, the Jubail inner network, the Al-Qurayyat passenger train, and the car freight service via passenger trains in the North Railway.  

The report revealed that the train network kept 1.8 million trucks off the Kingdom’s roads.  

Launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2021, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy is a significant driver in reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub. 

Topics: Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services global logistics hub King Salman International Airport King Khaled International Airport infrastructure Public transportation logistics

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  

Saudi tax authority announces revenue criteria for 4th wave of e-invoicing  
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Taxpayers who are subject to value-added tax exceeding SR150 million ($39.9 million) during the year 2021 or 2022 are required to integrate their e-invoicing systems with the Fatoora platform, stated the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority. 

Fatoora is an electronic invoicing project in Saudi Arabia that is applicable to business-to-business, business-to-consumer and business-to-government transactions. 

This comes as the tax authority announced the revenue figure as the criteria for selecting establishments in the fourth wave of e-invoicing Phase Two which is scheduled to commence on Nov. 1, 2023.  

ZATCA said it will notify all the targeted establishments that they will be able to proceed to the second stage at least six months prior to their linkage and integration phase. 

The authority noted that the second phase calls for additional requirements, also referred to as the generation phase, and that it will be done gradually and in groups. 

Some of the key requirements in the second stage include linking the electronic billing system of taxpayers with the Fatoora platform, and issuing electronic invoices based on a specific formula. 

According to the authority, the implementation of the second phase, referred to as the “Integration Phase,” of the e-invoicing project began on Jan. 1, 2023, with the selected taxpayers in the first wave. 

Taxpayers in the first wave were selected based on the revenue subject to VAT for the year of 2021 exceeding SR3 billion. 

Launched on Dec. 4, 2021, the first stage obliges taxpayers to stop generating handwritten invoices or computer-generated invoices through text editing software. 

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors' morale

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale

Closing bell: Saudi stocks rebound on rising investors’ morale
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: After ending last week’s trading session in the red, the Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.32 percent to close at 11,307.77 on Sunday.

The parallel market Nomu also ended the day 9.83 points higher at 21,331.91 and the MSCI Tadawul Index climbed up by 0.36 percent to 1,524.68.

The total trading turnover at the benchmark index amounted to SR5.2 billion ($1.39 billion).

The top performer of the day was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co., as its shares went up by 9.09 percent to SR48.

It was followed by Thob Al Aseel Co. and Methanol Chemicals Co., as their share prices surged by 4.42 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Al-Etihad Co-operative Insurance Co.’s shares plunged by 3.19 percent to SR17.62.

CMA is not to charge commission on sukuk trading

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority on Sunday said it will no longer charge commissions on sukuk and bonds trading to facilitate investors and enhance liquidity in the local market.

The decision will take effect on May 1, said an official statement.

It added that the decision will help increase the competitiveness of the local market and expand the base of local investors in government debt issuances.

“It is hoped that the decision will contribute to motivating issuers to list local currency-denominated sukuk and bonds in the Saudi debt market, and encourage investors to trade these instruments, which will help deepen the debt market and increase its liquidity, while diversifying financing options for the public and private sectors, by creating a new class of assets for all segments of investors,” it said.

Major announcements

Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. revealed that its net profit increased by 28 percent to reach SR19.5 million in 2022, from SR15.3 million in 2021. The company attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in sales and the establishment of the Foil Burger cloud brand.

The United International Transportation Co., also known as Budget Saudi, signed a sales and purchase agreement to acquire 70 percent — worth SR126.4 million — of Overseas Development Co.’s ownership in Saudi Arabia.

On April 30, One Investments Co. issued its prospectus to float 300,000 shares, accounting for 10 percent of its SR30 million capital on Nomu. The company said the share sale will run from May 18 to 25 for qualified investors.

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m

Ramadan festivities drive up Saudi parcel delivery volume to over 14m
Updated 30 April 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting the festive mood in Saudi Arabia, parcel companies delivered over 14 million shipments across the Kingdom during Ramadan this year, registering a 56 percent increase over 2022.   

This saw the Transport General Authority’s website and their unified number receiving over 40,000 reports and complaints, and more than 12,000 incoming calls, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The authority revealed that it worked with shipping providers to improve service levels, enforce shipment preservation, process beneficiary complaints within seven days, preserve shipment information confidentiality and to reply to beneficiary inquiries.   

The transport authority encourages all licensed organizations and carriers to follow relevant regulations to provide high-quality and safe transportation services.   

The government body said these services are available to anybody who is interested, adding that it welcomes enquiries and recommendations via its unified number or website.   

In March, the authority’s Acting Chairman Rumaih bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih signed an agreement with the International Maritime Organization in London to support the IMO Cares project as part of international efforts to enable modern technologies in the maritime sector.   

The project includes the Global Marine Technology Hackathon, which organizes seminars and research on marine technology innovation, as well as the publication of bulletins and studies on the state of the maritime sector.   

The initiatives are a continuation of the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.   

Additionally, trade between Saudi Arabia and East Africa is expected to increase, thanks to two new shipping services run by Mediterranean Shipping Co.    

By consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a worldwide logistics center and a hub connecting three continents, the new services also coincide with the aims of the national strategy   

The maritime sector in the Kingdom is developing in line with the national strategy and the Saudi Ports Authority’s goals, which are to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.   

