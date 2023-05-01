You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel
Brent crude fell $1.55, or 1.93 percent, to $78.78 a barrel at 12:00 p.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qucr

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil fell on Monday as concerns over the economic impact of the US Federal Reserve potentially raising interest rates and weaker Chinese manufacturing data outweighed support from new supply cuts taking effect this month by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

The Fed, which meets from May 2 to 3, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points, Reuters reported.  

Brent crude fell $1.55, or 1.93 percent, to $78.78 a barrel at 12:00 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $1.56, or 2.03 percent, to trade at $75.22. 

Qatar Airways ‘fighting’ with oil companies for low-cost sustainable fuel 

The CEO of Qatar Airways said on Monday that the airline is “fighting with oil companies” to produce sustainable aviation fuel in order to bring prices down. 

“We are fighting with oil companies to create the economies of scale to produce SAF in big volumes to bring the price down,” Akbar Al-Baker said at a press conference, adding that the airline would like to use it, or at least blend SAF with aviation fuel. 

Natural gas pumping resumes from Libya’s Brega to Al-Khums 

Libya’s National Oil Corp. will resume pumping natural gas from Brega to the Libyan city of Al-Khums at a capacity of 100 million cubic feet per day after a 12-year halt, a company statement said on Monday. 

Eni sees no major energy price upsets in 2023: CEO 

The CEO of Italian oil and gas company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said he does not expect any “big shocks” on the energy markets this year. 

“European gas storages are full and, although the global economy has restarted, demand is not at its highest because China has not yet resumed full operations,” Descalzi said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper. 

“Above all, in these months we have managed to diversify supplies, eliminating dependencies that are dangerous for the stability of supplies and prices,” he added. 

He said imports of Russian gas had fallen to almost zero, thanks to supplies of liquefied natural gas from the US and new contracts with a number of African countries. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates crude oil Qatar Airways

Related

Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Russia to stop publishing data on oil, gas output until April 2024 

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mining minister seeks to boost Swiss ties during visit
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial and mining sectors are set to benefit from potential ties with Switzerland amid a ministerial visit to the European country.

During his trip, the Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef aims to review investment opportunities in the sectors for which he is responsible, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The minister is also reportedly planning to open new channels of communication for investors from both countries.

Alkhorayef is scheduled to participate in the World Economic Forum, meet government officials, and visit several Swiss companies during his stay..

The ministerial visit will help the Kingdom diversify its economic base by opening its doors to investors from all over the world.

In 2021, the volume of the Kingdom’s non-oil exports to Switzerland amounted to more than SR3.42 billion ($911.82 million), while the volume of imports was recorded at SR7.99 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s key exports included precious metals, jewelry, building materials, and re-exports of cars.

Imports to the Kingdom from Switzerland included medicines, heavy machinery, electronics, and food products.

In January, the 13th meeting of the Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee and the Saudi-Swiss Executive Investment Forum was held in Zurich.  

It examined bilateral economic ties and discussed issues related to the technology, tourism, energy, and health sectors.  

Participants emphasized the significance of broadening the scope of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Switzerland by capitalizing on opportunities in areas of mutual interest.

The forum saw the signing of an agreement to launch a global company to operate and manage hotels in the Kingdom, as well as a deal to establish a joint venture in precious metals, and four memorandums of understanding in tourism, hospitality, and health.

Topics: Bandar Alkhorayef Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Switzerland

Related

Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
Business & Economy
Mining, manufacturing activities drive Saudi industrial production up 6% in February
13th Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Zurich
Saudi Arabia
13th Saudi-Swiss Joint Economic Committee meeting held in Zurich

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters   

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base

JP Morgan to buy First Republic’s assets and assume deposit base
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters   

RIYADH: US regulators said on Monday that First Republic Bank has been seized and a deal agreed to sell the bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co, in what is the third major US institution to fail in two months. 

The Wall Street major bank will take most of First Republic’s assets and all the deposits, including uninsured ones, the regulators said in a statement. 

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction being run by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said over the weekend. 

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced early on Monday it had taken possession of First Republic and that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. would act as its receiver. 

The FDIC estimated in a statement that the cost to the Deposit Insurance Fund would be about $13 billion. The final cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership. 

First Republic had total assets of $229.1 billion as of April 13 and $103.9 billion worth of deposits, the FDIC statement said. 

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. “Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.” 

The rescue comes less than two months after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed amid a deposit flight from US lenders, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in with emergency measures to stabilize markets. Those failures came after crypto-focused Silvergate voluntarily liquidated. 

The failed bank’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan Chase Bank from Monday, according to the statement.

Topics: US JP Morgan First Republic Bank

Related

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs, HSBC, and JP Morgan set to head to Riyadh for agenda-setting financial conference
GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  
Business & Economy
GCC banks resilient to US banks’ recent distress: Moody’s  

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

India’s April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU: India’s factory activity expanded at its quickest pace in four months in April, driven by solid growth in new orders and output, a private survey showed on Monday, signaling resilient demand and an encouraging outlook, according to Reuters.

The survey results suggest India will continue to be one of the fastest-growing major economies despite slowing global growth that has undermined momentum across several other countries.

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index compiled by S&P Global increased to 57.2 last month from March’s 56.4, remaining above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a 22nd month and confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a fall to 55.8.

“Reflecting a robust and quicker expansion in new orders, production growth took another step forward in April. Companies also benefited from relatively mild price pressures, better international sales and improving supply-chain conditions,” Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a release accompanying the survey.

“It seems like Indian manufacturers have abundant opportunities to keep powering ahead. Besides seeing the strongest inflow of new work in 2023 so far, capacities were expanded through job creation, input buying was lifted,” she added.

Both new orders and output grew at their fastest pace since December, and that helped firms resume hiring during April, following the first decline in 13 months in March.

Foreign demand also expanded at the fastest pace in four months in April and optimism improved.

“Manufacturers are certainly upbeat toward growth prospects, with optimism improving from March’s eight-month low on the back of contracts pending approval, rising client enquiries, marketing initiatives and evidence of demand resilience,” De Lima said.

The survey showed input costs rose at a faster pace in April, although improving demand meant firms were able to pass on some of that burden to customers, suggesting retail inflation is unlikely to slow significantly anytime soon.

Inflation was expected to average 5.3 percent this fiscal year and 5.0 percent next, remaining well above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4.0 percent medium-term target, a separate Reuters poll found.

Topics: India factory

Related

Asia’s factory activity weakens as global demand falters
Business & Economy
Asia’s factory activity weakens as global demand falters

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion

Saudi Arabia’s United Electronics Co. shelves plans for Egypt expansion
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: United Electronics Co., known as eXtra, has decided to discontinue its expansion plans in Egypt, it said on Monday, following a feasibility study, according to Reuters.

The expected negative financial impact of shelving the expansion in Egypt is about SR38 million ($10.13 million), the company said in a bourse statement.

“After reviewing the feasibility of the company continuing to move forward with external expansion in the Arab Republic of Egypt, United Electronics Co. announces that the Board of Directors has decided … to discontinue the company’s plans to expand in Egypt,” the statement said.

The Saudi consumer electronics company had announced plans to establish its first subsidiary outside the Gulf Cooperation Council in Egypt in 2021 with an initial investment of 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($32.41 million), which was worth $63.6 million at the time.

Egypt’s already vulnerable economy has been shaken further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which rocked tourism, raised commodity prices and prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of its financial markets.

Gulf states have stepped in to support Egypt, pouring in tens of billions through various avenues, but in recent months, the tone has shifted toward a policy of tying financial investments to meaningful reform and efforts to stabilize the currency.

Companies from the Gulf have been eyeing expansion opportunities in Egypt which offers a big market for their goods and services.

Topics: United Electronics Co eXtra

Related

Update Saudi electronics retailer eXtra shares soar after reporting a 24% boost in H1 profit
Business & Economy
Saudi electronics retailer eXtra shares soar after reporting a 24% boost in H1 profit

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA
Updated 01 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA

Saudi banks’ aggregate profits surge 23% to $1.98bn in March: SAMA
Updated 01 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Banks in Saudi Arabia reported an aggregate profit of SR7.43 billion ($1.98 billion) in March, up 23.2 percent compared to the same month in the previous year, the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank showed.

According to the SAMA report, the aggregate assets of banks operating in Saudi Arabia also went up by 11.17 percent year-on-year to SR3.74 trillion in March. 

SAMA, in its monthly statistical bulletin, covers the results of Tadawul-listed banks and some foreign banks operating in Saudi Arabia. 

The report further noted that combined deposits in these banks also rose by 11 percent year-on-year in March to SR2.40 trillion. 

The SAMA report revealed that loans given to private entities in the Kingdom rose by over 10 percent year-on-year to SR2.35 trillion by the end of March, indicating a growth in the non-oil private sector.

Topics: Saudi Banks SAMA Tadawul

Related

SAMA issues new rules on how Saudi banks must handle customer complaints 
Business & Economy
SAMA issues new rules on how Saudi banks must handle customer complaints 
SAMA and GCC banks follow Fed’s 25 bps interest rate hike 
Business & Economy
SAMA and GCC banks follow Fed’s 25 bps interest rate hike 

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel
Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel
First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
First-ever all-women CS:GO tournament at Gamers Without Borders sees NAVI Javelins earn title glory
Japan and Egypt reaffirm relations and seek to boost cooperation
Japan and Egypt reaffirm relations and seek to boost cooperation
Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter
Musk says to roll out per-article payment plan on Twitter
Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation
Kishida, El-Sisi discuss loan to improve Cairo’s public transportation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.