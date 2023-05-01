You are here

  • Home
  • UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
Sudan Unrest
Sudan Unrest

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
Smoke billows over residential buildings in Khartoum on May 1, 2023 as deadly clashes between rival generals' forces have entered their third week. The top United Nations humanitarian official is heading to the Sudan region due to the "rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis" in the conflict-racked country, the UN chief said. (Photo by AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pthgr

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
  • So far, only the military has announced it is prepared to join negotiations, with no public word from its opponent
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the United Nations’ top official in the country told The Associated Press on Monday, even as the two sides clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile cease-fire.
The talks would initially focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” cease-fire monitored by “national and international” observers, Volker Perthes said. A string of temporary truces over the past week has de-escalated fighting only in some areas, while in others, fierce battles have continued to drive civilians from their homes and push the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Perthes cautioned that logistics for talks were still being worked out. So far, only the military has announced it is prepared to join negotiations, with no public word from its opponent, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Any talks would be the first major sign of progress since fighting erupted on April 15 between the army, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Around 530 people, including civilians and combatants, have been killed since, with another 4,500 wounded, the Sudanese Health Ministry said.
The United States, meanwhile, conducted its first evacuation of American civilians from Sudan. Watched over by US military drones, a group of Americans made the perilous journey by road from the capital, Khartoum, to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. On Monday, a US Navy fast transport ship took 308 evacuees from Port Sudan to the Saudi port of Jeddah, according to Saudi officials.
Explosions and gunfire echoed in parts of Khartoum and its neighboring city, Omdurman, on Monday, residents said. The two sides announced late Sunday they would abide by a 72-hour extension of their nominal cease-fire of the past week. The United States and Saudi Arabia have led a concerted international campaign to get the general to stop fighting, then engage in deeper negotiations to resolve the crisis.
Speaking from Port Sudan, the UN envoy Perthes said they still face daunting challenges in getting the two sides to abide by the truce.
“It’s still important to connect both sides and have both sides commit to a cease fire so that it is clear that fighting and taking action and moving forward and trying to gain ground is actually a violation of the cease-fire,” he said. One possibility was to establish a mechanism to monitor a cease-fire that includes Sudanese and foreign observers, “but that has to be negotiated,” he said.
Talks on entrenching the cease-fire could take place in either Saudi Arabia or South Sudan, he said, adding that the former may be easier logistically since it has close ties to both sides.
But even talks in Saudi Arabia has challenges, he said, since each side needs safe passage through territory of the other to reach talks. “That is very difficult in a situation where there is a lack of trust,” he said.
The battle between the generals for control has plunged Sudan into chaos.
Tens of thousands of Sudanese fled the fighting, especially in Khartoum and Omdurman. Many headed to the norther borders with Egypt or to Port Sudan. Foreign governments also evacuated their citizens from Sudan.
Many fear the fighting could spiral further, dragging in others in a country where multiple armed groups exist and have fought several civil wars over the past decade.
“There is a risk, that if this continues, that in the shadow of this war between two militaries, other forces, tribal forces, political forces are being mobilized and would take sides in an opportunistic way,” Perthes said.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UN Saudi Arabia

Related

The government said the additional flight on Monday would fly from Port Sudan on the Red Sea. (AP)
Middle-East
Extra evacuation flight from Sudan gives Britons final chance to flee
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation
Middle-East
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation

Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital

Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital

Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

AMMAN: Regional leaders met in Jordan Monday to discuss Syria’s return to the Arab fold and a Jordanian proposal to reach a “political solution” to the Syrian conflict.
The talks, attended by the top diplomats of Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, kicked off with a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, followed by a meeting of all the ministers.
A Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman said the meeting came as a follow-up to talks with the Arab Gulf countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt that were held in Saudi Arabia last month. The spokesman added that those countries aimed to build on their contacts with the Syrian government and discuss a “Jordanian initiative to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.”
Syria was ostracized by Arab governments over President Bashar Assad’s brutal crackdown on protesters in a 2011 uprising that descended into civil war. However, in recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria’s neighbors have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.
The overtures picked up pace after a deadly Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, and the Chinese-brokered reestablishment of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which had backed opposing sides in the conflict.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Damascus last month for the first time since the kingdom cut ties with Syria more than a decade ago.

Topics: Jordan Syria Saudi Arabia Egypt Iraq

Extra evacuation flight from Sudan gives Britons final chance to flee

The government said the additional flight on Monday would fly from Port Sudan on the Red Sea. (AP)
The government said the additional flight on Monday would fly from Port Sudan on the Red Sea. (AP)
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

Extra evacuation flight from Sudan gives Britons final chance to flee

The government said the additional flight on Monday would fly from Port Sudan on the Red Sea. (AP)
  • UK government denies it has abandoned anyone in Sudan
  • Britons and their dependants who have gathered by the Red Sea had until 1000 GMT on Monday to reach the UK processing center
Updated 01 May 2023
AFP

LONDON: The UK is laying on an extra evacuation flight on Monday to rescue more of its citizens from war-torn Sudan, as the total number already airlifted topped 2,000.
The final Royal Air Force (RAF) flight using the Wadi Saeedna airfield north of Khartoum left late Saturday, four hours behind schedule.
The government said the additional flight on Monday would fly from Port Sudan on the Red Sea, where Britain has opened a consular office to help people who were seeking to travel by ship to Saudi Arabia.
“The UK has now airlifted over 2,100 people to safety from Sudan,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
“Evacuation flights have ended from Wadi Saeedna but our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan,” he added.
“We continue to do everything in our power to secure a long-term cease-fire, a stable transition to civilian rule and an end (to) the violence in Sudan.”
The UK government denies it has abandoned anyone in Sudan, after it was accused by opposition parties of repeating the mistakes of its chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
One Turkish aircraft was shot at in Sudan last week, Transport Secretary Mark Harper told Sky News earlier Sunday, “demonstrating that that evacuation was not without risk, and we therefore can’t stay there (Wadi Saeedna) indefinitely.”
Some 2,000 Britons in Sudan had signed on to a Foreign Office list, and anyone eligible was given until early Saturday to reach the airfield for processing and boarding of the final flights.
Britons and their dependants who have gathered by the Red Sea had until 1000 GMT on Monday to reach the UK processing center at Port Sudan International Airport, the Foreign Office said.
HMS Lancaster, a Royal Navy frigate, is also on hand at Port Sudan to help in any seaborne evacuation, according to the defense ministry.
After strong criticism at home, the government late Friday allowed Sudanese doctors working in Britain’s crisis-wracked National Health Service to join the flights.
Abdulrahman Babiker, a doctor at a hospital in England’s northern city of Manchester, was one of those initially refused a place before he was allowed to join an RAF flight to Cyprus.
“I am happy that I am finally in a safe place, away from a war and on my way back to the UK,” Babiker told the BBC.
“At the same time I feel down that my family — my dad, mum, brother and sister — are still endangered by this deadly fighting in my country,” Babiker added.
“I am thinking about them now and trying to work out what I can do to help them escape the danger zone.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan UK

Related

Update Saudi Arabia evacuates dozens of Russians from Sudan
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia evacuates dozens of Russians from Sudan
Foreign ambassadors in Riyadh extended their messages of gratitude and appreciation to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia
Envoys extend gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s evacuation efforts of foreign nationals from Sudan

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan

World Food Programme lifts suspension of operations in Sudan
Updated 01 May 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: The United Nations’ World Food Programme said on Monday it will immediately lift the suspension of its operations in Sudan that was put in place after the tragic deaths of its team member.
“WFP is rapidly resuming our programs to provide the life-saving assistance that many so desperately need right now,” WFP executive director Cindy McCain wrote on Twitter.
The WFP said on April 16 it had temporarily halted all operations in Sudan after three of its employees were killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) a day earlier.

Topics: Sudan Unrest UN World Food Program

Related

UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation
Middle-East
UN chief sending envoy over ‘unprecedented’ Sudan situation
Special Why the feud between two Sudanese military leaders caught the world by surprise photos
Middle-East
Why the feud between two Sudanese military leaders caught the world by surprise

Erdogan: Turkish forces kill Daesh chief in Syria

Erdogan: Turkish forces kill Daesh chief in Syria
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Erdogan: Turkish forces kill Daesh chief in Syria

Erdogan: Turkish forces kill Daesh chief in Syria
  • Daesh leader, code-named Abu Hussein Al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday
  • Turkiye has conducted numerous operations against Daesh and Kurdish groups along the Syrian border
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

ANKARA: Turkish forces have killed the leader of the Daesh group during an operation in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Sunday.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan told TRT Turk television in an interview that the Daesh leader, code-named Abu Hussein Al-Qurayshi, was killed in a strike conducted on Saturday.
Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency, MIT, had been following him “for a long time.”
“We will continue our struggle against terrorist organizations without discriminating against any of them,” Erdogan said in the interview.
Turkiye has conducted numerous operations against Daesh and Kurdish groups along the Syrian border, capturing or killing suspected militants. The country controls large swaths of territory in northern Syria following a series of land incursions to drive Kurdish groups away from the Turkish-Syrian border.
Abu Hussein Al-Qurayshi was named leader of the militant group after its previous chief was killed in October, with an Daesh spokesman calling him “one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State.”
He took over leadership of Daesh at a time when the extremist group has lost control of the territory it once held in Iraq and Syria. However, he had been trying to rise again, with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in both countries.
Daesh founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces in a raid in northwest Syria in October 2019. His successor, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, was killed in a similar raid in February 2022. He was followed by Abu Al-Hassan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi, who according to the US military was killed in mid-October in an operation by Syrian rebels in Syria’s southern province of Daraa.
The Daesh group broke away from Al-Qaeda about a decade ago and ended up controlling large parts of northern and eastern Syria as well as northern and western Iraq. In 2014, the extremists declared their so-called caliphate, attracting supporters from around the world.
In the following years, they claimed attacks throughout the world that killed and wounded hundreds of people before coming under attack from different sides. In March 2019, US-backed Syrian fighters captured the last sliver of land the extremists once held in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor that borders Iraq.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists kill at least 41 people in Syria
Middle-East
Attacks blamed on Daesh terrorists kill at least 41 people in Syria
US helicopter raid in Syria targets Daesh leader
Middle-East
US helicopter raid in Syria targets Daesh leader

Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid

Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid

Palestinians: Israeli fire kills teen in West Bank raid
  • Israeli military has been staging near-nightly raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages
  • Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian teenager in a raid in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, part of a relentless wave of violence that has rocked the region for the last year.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has been staging near-nightly raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages in what it says is an attempt to stamp out militancy. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire this year and 19 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis during that time.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the teen as Jibril Al-Laada, 17. It said three others were seriously wounded in the fighting, which took place in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jericho. The camp has been a frequent target of Israeli raids.
Israel launched the raids after a spate of Palestinian attacks last spring. That set off some of the worst fighting between Israel and Palestinians in the West Bank in years and while Israel says the raids are meant to thwart future attacks, violence against Israelis does not appear to be slowing.
Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem last year, making 2022 the deadliest year in those areas since 2004, according to leading Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Casualties have spiked this year, with 98 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire, with just under half of those affiliated with militant groups, according to a tally by The Associated Press.
Israel says most of those killed have been armed fighters, but youths protesting the incursions have also been killed as have people not involved in the confrontations.
The Palestinians see the raids as a further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation. The Palestinians seek the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem for their hoped-for independent state. Israel captured those territories in the 1967 Mideast war.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Related

Special Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank
Israeli forces shoot seven in West Bank raid after east Jerusalem shooting
Middle-East
Israeli forces shoot seven in West Bank raid after east Jerusalem shooting

Latest updates

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate
Qatar Airways CEO: growth to 190 routes depends on aircraft deliveries 
Qatar Airways CEO: growth to 190 routes depends on aircraft deliveries 
Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital
Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital
Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia
Japanese animated film ‘Suzume’ released in Saudi Arabia
Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel
Oil Updates — Crude drops; Qatar Airways pushes oil firms to produce low-cost sustainable fuel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.