Oil Updates — Crude weakens; Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues surge 50%

Brent crude fell by $0.26 to $79.05 a barrel at 11:50 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as the market digested weak economic data from China and braced itself for another US interest rate hike. 

Brent crude fell by $0.26 to $79.05 a barrel at 11:50 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped $0.33 to $75.33. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 last session. 

China’s manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in April, the first contraction since December in the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index. 

China’s industrial and economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was expected to boost demand this year. 

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, is expected to increase interest rates by another 25 basis points, Reuters reported. 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues up despite fall in volume sold 

Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues rose 50 percent in 2022 as crude prices surged, although volumes slipped, data from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics showed. 

According to the BNS data, the value of Kazakhstan’s oil exports increased to $46.8 billion in 2022 generated by exports of 65 million tons, versus $31 billion and 65.5 million tons respectively in 2021. 

The increase in 2022 revenues was driven by the rise in oil prices as the central Asian country’s average annual oil export price jumped to $720 per ton last year, from $473 per ton in 2021. 

With no direct access to offshore oil hubs, Kazakhstan depends on transporting its oil through Russia which has been hit by Western sanctions over what Moscow calls a special military operation in Ukraine. 

More than 90 percent of Kazakhstan’s oil reaches export markets via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium and the network of Moscow-controlled oil pipeline operator Transneft. Unlike Russian oil, Kazakhstan’s oil is not under Western sanctions.  

 Brazilian oil-export tax a concerning development: Shell chief 

The head of oil major Shell’s Brazilian operations on Monday said a temporary oil-export tax established in March was a concerning development that could hurt the country’s investment attractiveness.

Brazil’s government insists the temporary, four-month levy would compensate for its decision to partially maintain a tax exemption on fuels for consumers, and help meet the country’s fiscal targets.

“This is a concerning precedent, but hopefully a temporary and isolated one to keep Brazil as a competitive province in the long term,” said Cristiano Pinto da Costa in remarks at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston.

Brazil should not add a “tax burden to an industry that is already exposed,” he added. Shell has 17 floating platforms currently producing oil and gas in Brazil and is the largest producer in the country after state-controlled Petrobras.

Oil giants including Shell, TotalEnergies and Equinor filed an injunction against the tax in March.

(With input from Reuters)

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030

Radisson aiming for portfolio of 150 hotels in Middle East by 2030
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Radisson Hotel Group is expected to triple its presence in the Middle East by 2030, the firm announced at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai as it seeks to capitalize on the boom in the region’s hospitality industry.

RHG, which currently operates 52 hotels and resorts in the Middle East, is aiming to have 150 properties in operation and under development by the end of the decade, according to the firm’s chief operating officer for the Middle East and Africa.

The company is also on track to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, said Tim Cordon.

“We expect to see exponential growth in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and are excited to be part of this growing market,” he added.

With its nine separate hotel brands, the group has made a strong impact across crucial feeder markets in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Jordan.

Saudi Arabia remains one of the most dynamic markets in the region for the group and it plans on opening seven properties across the Kingdom in 2023.

Driven by the surge in religious tourism, RHG is planning to open two new hotels in Makkah in 2023 and will also further expand its footprint in the Kingdom with Radisson Blu hotels in Riyadh and Alkhobar. 

In line with its vision to achieve net zero by 2050, the group has reduced its carbon footprint by 30 percent in the last decade. Additionally, from February 2023, all meetings or events held at RHG’s properties worldwide are 100 percent carbon neutral.
 

“We will continue to strive for a zero-emission environment and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations in all our properties. We believe that by engaging with industry partners and guests, we can work together to drive sustainable tourism and make a positive impact on the planet,” Cordon said.

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund raised Asia’s economic forecast on Tuesday as China’s recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking sector woes. 

The reopening of China’s economy will be pivotal for the region with the spillover to Asia seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment, the IMF said. 

“Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world’s major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India,” the IMF said its regional economic outlook report. 

“As in the rest of the world, domestic demand is expected to remain the largest growth driver across Asia in 2023.” 

Asia’s economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022, contributing around 70 percent of global growth, the IMF said, upgrading its forecast by 0.3 of a percentage point from October. 

China and India will be key drivers with an expansion of 5.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, though growth in the rest of Asia is also expected to bottom out this year, the report said. 

But the IMF cut next year’s Asian growth forecast by 0.2 of a point to 4.4 percent, and warned of risks to the outlook such as stickier-than-expected inflation, slowing global demand as well as the impact of US and European banking-sector stress. 

“While spillovers to the region from stress in the US and European financial sectors have been relatively contained thus far, Asia remains vulnerable to tightening financial conditions and to sudden and disorderly repricing of assets,” the IMF said. 

And while Asia has strong capital and liquidity buffers to fend off market shocks, the region’s highly leveraged corporate and household sectors are “significantly” more exposed to a sharp increase in borrowing costs, it added. 

The IMF also urged central banks in Asia — excluding Japan and China — to keep monetary policy tight to bring down inflation, which could remain stubbornly high due in part to robust domestic demand. 

“The costs of failing to bring inflation below target are likely to outweigh any benefits from keeping monetary conditions loose,” the IMF said. 

“Insufficient tightening in the short term would require disproportionately more monetary tightening later to avoid high inflation becoming ingrained, making a larger contraction more likely.” 

While China will be a key driver of the region’s growth, the country’s property sector remains a risk that policymakers need to address to ensure an even recovery in the sector, the IMF said. 

Recent moves by the government to ease financing to developers had largely benefited bigger developers. Still, regions in China with smaller, weaker players had yet to show signs of a recovery, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF. 

“While the government’s (recent) effort has stabilized the market, it should proactively support the restructuring of weaker developers which are still suffering,” said Helbling at a media briefing in Hong Kong. 

China’s policymakers have been trying to stabilize the sector that accounts for a quarter of the national gross domestic product after a string of defaults among developers and a slump in home sales. 

“For regions with weaker housing markets, the recovery has yet taken place. We need further policy measures to limit potential risks,” said Helbling. 

 
 

Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 

Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 
Updated 02 May 2023
REUTERS 

Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 

Saudi National Bank’s Credit Suisse holding to convert to 0.5% of UBS 
Updated 02 May 2023
REUTERS 

DUBAI: Saudi National Bank’s almost 10% shareholding in Credit Suisse will convert to approximately 0.5 percent of UBS following the merger of the two Swiss lenders, a bourse statement said on Monday. 

Saudi National Bank, Credit Suisse’s top shareholder, said the carrying value of its investment in the troubled Swiss lender was SR1.3 billion ($346.63 million) on March 31, a decline of almost 70 percent during the first quarter. 

“SNB’s shareholding in Credit Suisse of 9.88 percent will convert into a shareholding in UBS of approximately 0.5 percent upon completion of the merger,” the bourse statement said. 

On Dec. 31, 2022, the value of SNB’s investment in Credit Suisse had declined by approximately 20 percent, the statement said. It then posted an additional fall of almost 70 percent during the first three months of 2023. 

In March, Fitch Ratings said the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse would have a neutral impact on SNB’s A- rating, due mainly to the limited contribution of the Credit Suisse investment to its group asset portfolio of less than 0.5 percent of total assets. 

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector
Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector

Saudi Arabia offers 50 investment opportunities worth over $25bn in machinery, equipment sector
Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is working to offer 50 investment opportunities worth over $25 billion in the machinery and equipment sector as part of its strategy to promote private participation in the Kingdom’s diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030, a top minister revealed.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef said these investment opportunities are being developed and raised at the Invest Saudi platform to activate the National Industry Strategy.

The national strategy seeks to expand the industrial base in the Kingdom, reduce imports by up to 50 percent, and work toward exporting products to regional and global markets.

The machinery and equipment sector is crucial for all industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, food, and construction. In 2019, the machinery and equipment sector in Saudi Arabia garnered an estimated revenue of about $32 billion.

Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023

Saudi Arabia: A tourism force to be reckoned with at Arabian Travel Market 2023
  • Kingdom returns to ATM for the third time in a row
  • Saudi Arabia cementing position as the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination 
  • Tourism official: ‘Saudi is biggest opportunity for businesses in tourism today’
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is setting the pace at the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market, reinforcing its position as the tourism destination powerhouse of the region as the country continues to transform at an unprecedented speed and scale.

The most exciting opportunity in tourism today, Saudi kicked off its largest and most impressive presence at an international trade event to date, showcasing the strength, depth and breadth of the destination offering with 67 partners on the stand and over 500 bookable experiences to inspire trade partners.

The stand will deliver exceptional cultural activations from around the country, bringing to life its rich culture and heritage, unique flavors and sounds, and dynamic entertainment offerings as one of the world’s last frontiers of tourism.

Visitors will have the opportunity to embark on their own Saudi journey through an interactive exploration of its top destinations and resorts, from the stunning coastline of the Red Sea and the Great Arabian Dunes to the ancient landmarks of AlUla and Diriyah.

Harnessing the very latest in technology, visitors can experience Makkah and Madinah through virtual reality and the history of Saudi through Diriyah’s five-senses activation. The very best of Saudi culture will resonate through traditional dance performances from around the country.

The strength of this presence reflects the unrivaled scale of the transformation in Saudi as the world’s fastest-growing tourism destination.

With an extraordinary 121 percent increase from pre-pandemic international tourism levels, Saudi achieved 93.5 million visits in 2022 and is outpacing global tourism sector recovery as recognized by the UN World Tourism Organization. As the world’s biggest investor in tourism, Saudi has committed $550 billion to new destinations by 2030.

Saudi is a regional enabler and is facilitating collaboration and accelerating growth across the Middle East. The opportunities in the Middle East for initiatives like Nusuk, an integrated digital platform to facilitate seamless Umrah journeys, are unmatched, transforming the experience for spiritual travelers and providing an opportunity like no other for partners.

Launched in September 2022 by STA, Nusuk continues to gain momentum around the world, already hitting key milestones, and its presence will be further strengthened through its first participation at ATM 2023 with more than 20 partners.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Saudi Tourism Authority board member, said: “Saudi is the biggest opportunity for businesses in tourism today.

“Unrivalled in growth, we are on an accelerated journey to achieving our ambitious tourism vision. We continue to outpace and outperform, and our success is reflected in the numbers, exceeding both Umrah visit numbers and inbound in the first quarter of this year.

“Saudi is a tourism destination like no other. From Diriyah, the 300-year-old city and birthplace of Saudi, to the first hotel openings of Red Sea Global, the world’s most ambitious luxury tourism development later this year, to the opening of NEOM’s Sindalah Island, these projects are no longer sketches on paper — they are the heart of the future of the country.

“As we position Saudi on the global map as a diverse, unique, year-round destination, we will continue to build our dynamic entertainment and events offering. The last events season witnessed record-breaking numbers…and this summer promises to deliver an exceptional line-up of events and experiences.

“We are committed to delivering a whole new experience for the adventurer, the explorer, the intrepid traveler, and our presence at ATM is an opportunity to celebrate the key milestones of Saudi’s tourism growth story and inspire our trade partners to join us in this journey.”

On-stand, visitors will hear from the STA CEO during Saudi Talks, in conversation with world-leading partners Wego and Meeting Point International, on the collaborative environment that is delivering unprecedented levels of shared success.

