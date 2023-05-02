You are here

  • Home
  • Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
Palestinians rally holding posters following the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan during a hunger strike in an Israeli jail, near Jenin in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 2,2023. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jg7y2

Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
  • A general strike also took place in the occupied West Bank to mourn Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan, 44, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin
  • Israeli authorities announced at dawn on Tuesday that Adnan had died in his cell in Nitzan prison
Updated 19 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Violent clashes on Tuesday broke out between Palestinian youths and Israeli army forces following the death in custody of a Palestinian militant leader who had been on hunger strike for 86 days.
A general strike also took place in the occupied West Bank to mourn Islamic Jihad leader Khader Adnan, 44, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.
Israeli authorities announced at dawn on Tuesday that Adnan had died in his cell in Nitzan prison. He had been refusing to eat in protest over his continued detention without charge since Feb. 5.
On hearing the news, Palestinian factions in Bethlehem, Hebron, Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarem, and Jerusalem announced a comprehensive strike and blamed the Israelis for his death. Shops remained closed and many students were sent home from school.
Palestinian medical sources reported that rubber-coated metal bullets, fired by Israeli forces, injured five Palestinians while dozens of others inhaled tear gas from shells lobbed by troops.
Marchers demanded that Israel be held accountable for its crimes against Palestinian prisoners.
In a message to Israeli authorities, Adnan’s wife said: “Save the faces of my children well, and you will see from my children what you did not see from Khader Adnan.”
The Palestinian Authority also condemned Adnan’s death and demanded that the Israelis hand over his body to his family so that he could be buried in his hometown.
Palestinian groups accused the Israelis of medical negligence, claiming Adnan should have been transferred to a civilian hospital.
The Commission for Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs revealed that an autopsy was to be carried out on Adnan’s body.
Israeli jails were put on heightened alert in anticipation of a backlash from Palestinian prisoners.
Israel’s Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said any inmates trying to hunger strike or riot would have penalties imposed on their rights and services.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine described Adnan’s death as the “assassination” of a fighter who was one of the most prominent prisoners “who launched the battles of hunger strikes in rejection of administrative detention.”
Hamas said it held the Israeli government fully responsible for Adnan’s passing.
Adnan was arrested 12 times and spent around eight years in Israeli prisons, most of the time under administrative detention.
Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs, told Arab News that Ben-Gvir had admitted to issuing instructions not to provide any hunger-striking prisoner with food or the necessities of life, adding that it would join a long list of Israeli crimes to be reported to the International Criminal Court.
He said: “The international community must bear its responsibility. Had it not been for the continuous American and European support to the occupying power, it would not have gone so far.”
Qaddoura Fares, head of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that Israel wanted to use Adnan’s case as a deterrent against other Palestinian prisoners.
There are currently around 4,900 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including women, sick and elderly people, and children.
Bethlehem Gov. Kamel Hamid, said: “We feel the overwhelming anger, horror, and shock over the occupation’s crime of the assassination of Adnan. It’s a deliberate killing. The people and the leadership lost a fighter.”
Mahmoud Al-Aloul, deputy head of President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah movement, said Adnan’s death would be “added to the record of the occupation’s crimes.”

Topics: Palestinians Israelis West Bank hunger strike Khader Adnan

Related

Update Palestinians hold pictures of Khader Adnan, a leader in the militant Islamic Jihad group, who died in Israeli prison.
Middle-East
Tensions rise in Gaza after Palestinian fighter on hunger strike dies in Israeli custody
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian teenager who was killed in an Israeli raid in Jericho. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Palestinian boy, 17, shot by Israeli army buried in Jericho

Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle: South Sudan

Sudanese refugees cross into Chad near Koufroun, Echbara, on May 1, 2023. (AFP)
Sudanese refugees cross into Chad near Koufroun, Echbara, on May 1, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 46 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle: South Sudan

Sudanese refugees cross into Chad near Koufroun, Echbara, on May 1, 2023. (AFP)
  • President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of a longer truce and of naming envoys to peace talks
  • Sudan’s war has forced 100,000 people to flee over its borders and fighting now its third week is creating a humanitarian crisis
Updated 46 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s warring military factions agreed on Tuesday in principle to a seven-day cease-fire from Thursday, South Sudan announced, as more air strikes and shooting in the Khartoum region disrupted the latest short-term truce.
A statement released by the foreign ministry of South Sudan, which had offered to mediate in the conflict, said its President Salva Kiir stressed the importance of a longer truce and of naming envoys to peace talks, to which both sides had agreed.
The credibility of the reported May 4-11 deal cease-fire deal between Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was unclear, given the rampant violations that undermined previous agreements running from 24 to 72 hours.
Sudan’s war has forced 100,000 people to flee over its borders and fighting now its third week is creating a humanitarian crisis, UN officials said earlier on Tuesday.
The conflict risks developing into a broader disaster as Sudan’s impoverished neighbors deal with a refugee crunch and fighting hampers aid deliveries in a nation where two-thirds of the people already rely on some outside assistance.
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said Cairo would provide support for dialogue in Sudan between the rival factions, but was also “being careful about not interfering in their domestic matters.”
“The entire region could be affected,” he said in an interview with a Japanese newspaper on Tuesday as an envoy from Sudan’s army chief, who leads one of the warring sides, met Egyptian officials in Cairo.
United Nations officials had said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths aimed to visit Sudan on Tuesday but the timing was still to be confirmed.
The UN World Food Programme said on Monday it was resuming work in the safer parts of the country after a pause earlier in the conflict, in which some WFP staff were killed.
“The risk is that this is not just going to be a Sudan crisis, it’s going to be a regional crisis,” said Michael Dunford, the WFP’s East Africa director.
The commanders of the army and RSF, who had shared power as part of an internationally backed transition toward free elections and civilian government, have shown no sign of backing down, yet neither seems able to secure a quick victory.
That has raised the spectre of a prolonged conflict that could draw in outside powers.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan

Related

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
Middle-East
British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Middle-East
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation

Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation

Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation
  • Italian defence minister and his accompanying delegation arrive in Baghdad Tuesday
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Iraqi Defence Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Absi met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto to discuss joint military cooperation between the two countries.

Crosetto and his accompanying delegation arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday, Qatar News Agency reported.

The two sides also reviewed ways to strengthen future bilateral relations within the framework of joint cooperation.

Al-Absi lauded Italy’s efforts as part of the international coalition in the war against Daesh. He also thanked the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its assistance for his country through training sessions held for Ministry of Defense cadres both inside and outside Iraq.

 
 

Topics: Iraq Italy

Related

Jordan, Norway to boost cooperation on Syrian refugee crisis
Middle-East
Jordan, Norway to boost cooperation on Syrian refugee crisis
GCC, Azerbaijan vow to boost cooperation
Saudi Arabia
GCC, Azerbaijan vow to boost cooperation

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury

US, Turkiye cooperate on terrorism-related sanctions -Treasury
  • The actions target Omar Alsheak, a leader of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group, and Kubilay Sari, who has received funds in Turkey from donors for Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: The United States worked together to impose terrorism-related sanctions on two individuals linked to funding two Syria-based groups already sanctioned by the US and United Nations, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.
The actions target Omar Alsheak, a leader of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham group, and Kubilay Sari, who has received funds in Turkiye from donors for Katibat Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad, the department said in a statement.
“As terrorist groups continue to seek access to the international financial system, collaboration with our partners increases our ability to more effectively disrupt these facilitation networks,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.
The new designations follow joint US-Turkish actions on Jan. 5 that target a key financial network of Daesh, Treasury said.

Topics: Syria US Treasury Department Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group

Related

US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
World
US imposes sanctions on network supporting Iran’s drone, military programs
UK, US sanction art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah
Middle-East
UK, US sanction art dealer with suspected ties to Hezbollah

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy

Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy
  • Alireza Akbari, hanged by the regime in Tehran, passed secrets to MI6 for 15 years
  • He identified Fordow nuclear site, senior figures including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the scientist assassinated by Israel in 2020
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British intelligence officials have admitted Alireza Akbari, the former Iranian deputy defense minister executed by the regime earlier this year, was an MI6 spy.
Akbari, 62, passed information to the UK from 2004 for 15 years, including details about Iran’s nuclear program.
A New York Times report claimed that British intelligence officers told Israeli officials during a meeting in Tel Aviv in 2008 that the UK had infiltrated the Iranian regime, allowing it to identify a secret uranium enrichment facility at Fordow, 20 miles from the city of Qom.
The information was made public by former US President Barack Obama at the 2009 G20 Summit in Pittsburgh, who added that Iran was “endangering the global nonproliferation regime.”
An Israeli official at the time said other intelligence agencies were “shocked” at the information MI6 was able to glean from inside Iran about the Fordow site.
Akbari also passed details to MI6 about more than 100 senior Iranian figures, including Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the so-called “father of the Iranian bomb” assassinated by Israel in 2020.
A deeply religious hard-line former soldier, Akbari was vocal in his support of Iran’s nuclear program, and was chosen to meet UN Security Council ambassadors in 2004 to assuage fears over Tehran’s plans to develop weapons.
It was around that time, the Iranian regime claims, that Akbari became a spy, receiving £2 million ($2.49 million) from MI6 as well as UK visas for his family.
He retired from his work in Iran’s government in 2008, but remained an adviser to the Supreme National Security Council.
He was later detained and questioned for months on suspicion of being a spy, before being released, after which he moved to London with his family and became a UK citizen.
He traveled back to Iran at least three times, being detained during his final trip to Tehran in 2019, again on suspicion of espionage after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps received information linking him to the Fordow revelations from Russian intelligence.
He was held in the notorious Evin Prison, and on Jan. 11 this year was denounced as a “super spy” by the regime.
He made a public confession, broadcast on Iranian TV, which he later claimed was made following prolonged torture.
“I was interrogated and tortured for over 3,500 hours in 10 months. By using the force of a gun and making death threats they made me confess to false and baseless claims,” Akbari said in a video obtained by BBC Persian.
Akbari was hanged on Jan. 14. His execution was condemned by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called it a “callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime.”
Akbari’s family denies he was a British intelligence asset, claiming he was a victim of internal political power struggles in Iran.
One relative told The Telegraph: “He was a good man who was devoted to his family. Brutal regimes do this to good people and unfortunately this was one of those cases.
“I have fond memories of him visiting us pretty much every Iranian new year regardless of his work schedule. He was kind to me when I was growing up. I remember his smiles.
“As I got older he could see that I was not a supporter of the regime but, regardless of that, because we were family members, he was always kind to me.”
Another relative praised the UK government for its efforts to have Akbari released, telling The Telegraph: “I appreciate what the British government did... but they’re dealing with an unsavory regime that has no regard for human life.”

Topics: Iran British Alireza Akbari MI6

Related

UK vows more action against Iran after execution
Middle-East
UK vows more action against Iran after execution
British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari was executed in January. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
UK PM says Iran must give answers on British-Iranian national Akbari

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight

British girl, 3, stuck in Sudan after mom denied entry to evacuation flight
  • Husband claims UK diplomats ‘changed their mind’ because Amina Idris lacked visa
  • British evacuation efforts turn to Port Sudan, where Saudi Arabia playing leading role
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A three-year-old British girl in Sudan was denied entry to a UK evacuation flight along with her mother, the child’s father told The Times newspaper.

Amar Idris said that his wife, Amina, 41, and daughter, Samrin, had fled fighting in Khartoum to travel to Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

The city’s airport hosted the UK’s last airlift from the country on Monday, which the mother and daughter had attempted to board.

But Idris said that British officials blocked Amina from boarding because she lacked a UK visa. They then told the mother that her daughter could not be placed on the flight alone.

He said: “This morning they (British diplomats) said they would take the child on the flight by herself. Then they came back and said they couldn’t take the child without her mother. They changed their mind.”

The mother and daughter had earlier left Khartoum after their home was struck in a bombing campaign. Samrin’s UK passport was left in the house during the chaos.

Idris warned that his wife’s health was “rapidly deteriorating” because she had gone without clean drinking water for several days.

Roza Mohamed, Samrin’s aunt, said: “I have contacted the Foreign Office four times and begged them to take Samrin.”

The UK government on Monday announced that it would end evacuation flights from the Wadi Saeedna airbase north of Khartoum amid a drop in British nationals applying for seats.

The diplomatic team in Port Sudan will now serve as the communication point for remaining British nationals seeking to leave the country by commercial means.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly hailed British evacuation efforts and praised embassy staff.

He said: “As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue to do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan.”

Separately, a British Sudanese dual citizen from Birmingham, Adam Qumar Ibrahim, told The Times that his newly married cousin refused to board an evacuation flight from the country after his wife was refused entry.

Ibrahim’s cousin, Abbas Adam, had traveled to Sudan in February for his wedding, but had sought to leave the country along with his wife as fighting broke out between the government and Rapid Support Forces paramilitary.

Ibrahim said: “When the fighting started, he tried to come back to the UK and register himself and his wife with the Foreign Office.

“He spent three days in the airport, and they refused to take his wife. They said to him ‘if you want to go, we can take you but if you want to take your wife we can’t.’

“That is a very bad way of handling it. The British government should have believed them and brought them over and they can do the visa checks once they are safe.”

Saudi Arabia is playing a leading role in planning evacuation efforts from Port Sudan across the Red Sea.

Hundreds of refugees from Sudan, including 28 Britons, arrived in Jeddah on Monday on a US Navy vessel.

So far, more than 5,000 refugees have arrived in the Kingdom during international evacuation efforts.

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
Media
Sudan: BBC News Arabic launches emergency radio service
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt
Middle-East
Sudanese fleeing clashes flood port city, borders with Egypt

Latest updates

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4
9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4
Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
Vice Media preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, sources say
Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle: South Sudan
Sudanese refugees cross into Chad near Koufroun, Echbara, on May 1, 2023. (AFP)
Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation
Iraq, Italy to boost joint military cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.