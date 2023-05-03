You are here

Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid

Real Sociedad's Spanish forward Ander Barrenetxea (2R) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastian on Tuesday. (AFP)
  • Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos
  • Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain: Real Madrid fell to a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Tuesday, leaving the champions 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with five games remaining.

Former Madrid winger Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea netted for the hosts, who tightened their grip on fourth spot and Champions League qualification.

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal was sent off after an hour for a second yellow card to make matters worse for Los Blancos.

Barcelona beat Osasuna 1-0 earlier Tuesday to expand the gap on Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti’s side could not respond.

The Italian played a makeshift side because of injuries and suspensions, and he also left striker Karim Benzema behind in the Madrid capital ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final clash with Osasuna.

Alex Remiro denied Madrid defender Eder Militao in the opening stages while Martin Zubimendi struck the crossbar at the other end from close range.

Kubo struck at the start of the second half for the hosts after Militao gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

Carvajal was dismissed for a foul on Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal, giving Madrid an uphill struggle.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois did well to parry a deflected Barrenetxea strike, but he could not keep out the forward’s next effort, surprising the Belgian at his near post.

Los Blancos’ defeat means Barcelona just need two more points to clinch their first title since 2019, providing Madrid win their remaining matches.

Topics: Real Sociedad La Liga real madrid

  Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
LONDON: Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.
Odegaard’s brace was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike as the hosts raced into a three-goal before half-time at the Emirates Stadium.
Noni Madueke’s second half goal was no consolation for Chelsea’s wretched performance.
Arsenal are now two points clear of second placed City and while Pep Guardiola’s men remain favorites to win the title, the north Londoners have at least applied a little pressure on the champions.
City will go back into first place if they beat West Ham at home on Wednesday in the first of their two games in hand on Arsenal.
“The first 60 minutes, I thought we played really well. That was everything I want to see from our team,” Arteta said.
“Speed, quality, movement, two beautiful goals, we connected with our crowd and created an incredible atmosphere.
“We wanted to earn the right to be top of the league. We are happy to be there.”
After 10 weeks at the top, Arsenal were knocked down to second place by City’s win at Fulham on Sunday.
Three successive draws, including two blown two-goal leads, and the calamitous loss at City have led Arsenal to be written off as title race chokers.
But Arteta insisted this week that the title was still winnable and his players responded to the Spaniard’s rallying cry.
Troubled Chelsea were ideal opponents for Arsenal to get back on track before a tricky trip to Newcastle on Sunday.
The Blues have now lost all six games since Frank Lampard returned as caretaker boss to replace the sacked Graham Potter.
Languishing in 12th place, Chelsea are on an nine-game winless run in all competitions and face the prospect of failing to finish in the top half of the table for the first time since 1996.
“We were too nice to play against in all aspects in the first half. Not good enough,” Lampard said.
“It’s tough because you want to win games, but it’s our job, we’ll work on it.”
Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his first Chelsea start since the Blues lost 1-0 to the Gunners in November.
But Aubameyang, whose four-year spell with Arsenal ended acrimoniously in 2022, never had a chance of exacting revenge on his old team before being hauled off at half-time.
Arsenal were in complete control from the start and Odegaard gave them a deserved lead in the 18th minute.
Left in acres of space, Granit Xhaka’s low cross eluded Chelsea’s lackadaisical defenders and Odegaard guided a superb curling finish past Kepa Arrizabalaga from just inside the penalty area.
Ben Chilwell threatened a Chelsea equalizer, but Aaron Ramsdale made a fine save to preserve the lead.
That near-miss was a false dawn for abysmal Chelsea as the Gunners turned the screw with a second goal in the 31st minute.
Once again, Chelsea allowed Xhaka time to cross into the area and Odegaard took full advantage of slack marking from Raheem Sterling to fire past Kepa from 12 yards.
Arsenal scented blood against spineless, disinterested opponents and the third goal duly arrived three minutes later.
Ben White’s cross was chested down by Jesus and when Xhaka’s shot was blocked, it was Jesus who stabbed home from close-range.
Arsenal were rampant and Thiago Silva hooked Gabriel’s header off the line, while Kepa saved from Xhaka and Bukayo Saka.
Chelsea awoke from their slumber just long enough to reduce the deficit in the 65th minute.
Mateo Kovacic’s defense-splitting pass found Madueke and he deftly slotted past Ramsdale for his first league goal since signing from PSV Eindhoven in January.

Topics: english Premier League Arsenal Chelsea Martin Odegaard

  FIFA warns Europe of Women's World Cup broadcast blackout
GENEVA: Publicly criticizing broadcasters for offering too little to screen the Women’s World Cup has not worked out yet for FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is now threatening a blackout in some major European markets.

Infantino intensified a public standoff that started last October with a warning late Monday to five key countries — England, France, Germany, Italy, Spain — in a statement published less than three months before the tournament starts in Australia and New Zealand.

“To be very clear, it is our moral and legal obligation not to undersell the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Infantino said of the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament.

“Therefore, should the offers continue not to be fair (toward women and women’s football), we will be forced not to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup into the ‘Big 5’ European countries,” he said.

Infantino first aired the issue seven months ago, when in Auckland for the official draw for the 32-team tournament, saying that offers as low as 1 percent of the TV rights price paid for the men’s World Cup were “not acceptable.”

In March, for world soccer’s annual meeting held in Rwanda, Infantino reported no progress with TV broadcasters while also announcing a more than threefold increase in team prize money to $110 million for the tournament.

Infantino has been clearly rankled that player-led criticism of FIFA not offering equal prize money is amplified by media he believes is undervaluing women’s soccer. The Women’s World Cup now has standalone broadcast and sponsor deals rather than being bundled with the men’s tournament.

The FIFA leader suggested Monday “public broadcasters in particular have a duty to promote and invest in women’s sport.”

“Women deserve it! As simple as that!” he said.

This women’s World Cup is far from an ideal time zone for European broadcasters. Daytime games in Australia and New Zealand play in the early hours of the morning in Europe, though Infantino said that is not an excuse.

Acknowledging it was not primetime in Europe, Infantino noted the European times of 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. “is quite a reasonable time” for viewers.

“It doesn’t make any economic sense because the viewing figures are there,” he said.

One option for soccer’s governing body if broadcast deals cannot be reached in Europe is to stream games exclusively on it’s online platform.

Topics: FIFA Women's World Cup Gianni Infantino Women's Football

  Klopp charged by FA for 'improper' criticism of referee
  • He had said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us"
LIVERPOOL, England: Jurgen Klopp was charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” on Tuesday for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.
The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks.
Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.
“It is alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal /offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.
Klopp had said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us” and also raised issues with comments made by the referee toward him.
On Tuesday, Klopp tried to explain his behavior.
“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment,” Klopp said. “That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.
“After the game I tried to calm down and didn’t properly. I said (in TV interviews): ‘What he (Tierney) said to me was not OK.’ I opened the box which I didn’t want to open. The rest was things I said about how I felt in that moment and Paul Tierney doing our games. I’m not a resentful person but these things which happen in the past happens, not intentionally but they are there.”
Klopp pulled up sharply after appearing to injure his hamstring as part of his celebrations at Anfield.
Tierney will not referee a game this weekend, but he is the fourth official for West Ham’s game against Manchester United on Sunday and the VAR official for Nottingham Forest’s match against Southampton a day later.
Shortly after Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited responded to Klopp’s comments, saying it strongly refuted “any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fulham, Klopp said: “With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do. We have to wait to see what they come back with.”

Topics: English Football Association Premier league

  Zamalek's Super exit reflects poor season
  • A cynic might say that the White Knights are simply seeking to avoid another game against Al-Ahly and another painful defeat such as the 3-0 loss suffered in January
CAIRO: Abu Dhabi has been looking forward to hosting the Egyptian Super Cup on May 5 for some time. It is not just about the occasion between the champions Zamalek and cup holders Al-Ahly but the rivalry between these Cairo giants is one of the biggest and fiercest in the world and the same can be said about games between the two. 

Last October, Al-Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-0 yet this year’s match is not going to happen as, on Tuesday, Zamalek announced they were withdrawing due to various grievances against the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) especially the issue related to Al-Ahly star Mahmoud Kahraba. The striker was suspended for 12 games by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in April for allegedly making obscene chants against Zamalek in a game between the two rivals in January. After an appeal by Al-Ahly, he was cleared to play in the Super Cup until a court meets later this month. “The matter has to do with a player who insulted millions of Zamalek fans and directed obscene words at them,” a statement released by Zamalek said. 

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour had talked earlier in the week of refusing to play. “I apologize to fans who had booked tickets for the Super Cup, Zamalek are willing to play a friendly match against the UAE Pro League champions on the same date If invited,” Mansour said. If the issue can't be resolved quickly, the EFA, will send a replacement to the United Arab Emirates in the form of Future or Pyramids, the teams currently in second and third in the Egyptian Premier League.

Mansour is a controversial figure and no stranger to headlines, such as when he was sentenced to a month in prison in February for insulting his Al-Ahly counterpart. A cynic may say that his latest outburst is all about the White Knights simply seeking to avoid another game against Al-Ahly and another painful defeat such as the 3-0 loss suffered in January.

After all, they have not had the best of seasons so far. The champions are surely out of the running in this title race with 43 points from 25 games. They sit in fourth, three places and 10 points below leaders Al-Ahly, who have also played four fewer games, and that is not good enough for the 14-time champions. The best that Zamalek can do now is try and finish second — they are six points behind Future but the two teams have played the same number of matches — and qualify for the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

Zamalek are no longer involved in this one and failed to progress past the group stage. Their failure to score in the first three games cost them and, in the end, seven points from the six matches was never likely to be enough as they finished third behind Esperance de Tunis and CR Belouizdad. It was admittedly a tough group but for the five-time winners, and the second most successful team in Africa, once again, it was not good enough.

But then it is not a surprise given what has been going on at the club. Jesualdo Ferreira delivered the title last season but the septuagenarian tactician was fired in January after a poor run of results in the league. Yet the former Porto and Benfica boss was back in the hot seat within a week as the club was unable to pay out his contract. He then left again in March — by mutual consent this time — after the Champions League exit. In came a second caretaker of 2023 in Ahmed Abdul-Maksoud, who held the fort until April when Juan Carlos Osorio, the 61-year-old Colombian, came to work outside the Americas for the first time in his career. It has been chaotic to say the least.

The opposite is the case at Al-Ahly and that makes it worse. The Red Giants are odds on to win the Premier League and are unbeaten in 21 games, winning 16 and drawing five. It is the form of champions and it is surely only a matter of time before the trophy is lifted once more. Marcel Koller has come in and done a great job. The solid Swiss tactician has tightened the defense to an incredible degree and they have conceded just seven goals in 21 games, reminiscent of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, who have conceded just nine in 24 under Nuno Santo.

There is also the strong possibility of continental success. Al-Ahly have progressed to the last four and take on Esperance de Tunis in the two-legged semifinal later this month. Given their dominance at home, they can afford to really focus on getting past their Arab opponents and into another final.

Naturally, adding another Super Cup to their bursting trophy cabinet before then would be welcome, and beating their bitter rivals would be especially sweet. If Zamalek do make it to Abu Dhabi then they have a chance to make some positive headlines for the first time in some time. Whatever happens, however, this is going to be a season to forget.

Topics: Egyptian Super Cup Zamalek Al-Ahly Mahmoud Kahraba Mortada Mansour

  Wolfsburg back in Women's Champions League final
  • The second leg of the semifinals was played in front of 60,063 spectators at Emirates Stadium
LONDON: Two-time champion Wolfsburg secured a place in another Women’s Champions League final after scoring a late winner in extra time to beat Arsenal 3-2 for a 5-4 victory on aggregate on Monday.
Pauline Bremer tapped in a finish in the 119th minute for the German team after a defensive mistake by Arsenal, just when it seemed the match was going to a penalty shootout.
Wolfsburg, which won the competition in 2013 and ‘14 and were a runner-up in 2016, ‘18 and ‘20, will play Barcelona in the final in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 3.
The second leg of the semifinals was played in front of 60,063 spectators at Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal’s men’s team. It was the biggest crowd for a women’s domestic game in England.
Arsenal, seeking a first appearance in the final since winning the Champions League in 2007, went ahead through Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius in the 11th minute before goals by former Arsenal player Jill Roord and Alexandra Popp put Wolfbsurg ahead on the night and on aggregate.
Jen Beattie’s 75th-minute header took the game to extra time.

