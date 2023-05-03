Real Sociedad score 2-0 victory over 10-man Real Madrid

Zamalek’s Super exit reflects poor season

CAIRO: Abu Dhabi has been looking forward to hosting the Egyptian Super Cup on May 5 for some time. It is not just about the occasion between the champions Zamalek and cup holders Al-Ahly but the rivalry between these Cairo giants is one of the biggest and fiercest in the world and the same can be said about games between the two.

Last October, Al-Ahly defeated Zamalek 2-0 yet this year’s match is not going to happen as, on Tuesday, Zamalek announced they were withdrawing due to various grievances against the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) especially the issue related to Al-Ahly star Mahmoud Kahraba. The striker was suspended for 12 games by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) in April for allegedly making obscene chants against Zamalek in a game between the two rivals in January. After an appeal by Al-Ahly, he was cleared to play in the Super Cup until a court meets later this month. “The matter has to do with a player who insulted millions of Zamalek fans and directed obscene words at them,” a statement released by Zamalek said.

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour had talked earlier in the week of refusing to play. “I apologize to fans who had booked tickets for the Super Cup, Zamalek are willing to play a friendly match against the UAE Pro League champions on the same date If invited,” Mansour said. If the issue can't be resolved quickly, the EFA, will send a replacement to the United Arab Emirates in the form of Future or Pyramids, the teams currently in second and third in the Egyptian Premier League.

Mansour is a controversial figure and no stranger to headlines, such as when he was sentenced to a month in prison in February for insulting his Al-Ahly counterpart. A cynic may say that his latest outburst is all about the White Knights simply seeking to avoid another game against Al-Ahly and another painful defeat such as the 3-0 loss suffered in January.

After all, they have not had the best of seasons so far. The champions are surely out of the running in this title race with 43 points from 25 games. They sit in fourth, three places and 10 points below leaders Al-Ahly, who have also played four fewer games, and that is not good enough for the 14-time champions. The best that Zamalek can do now is try and finish second — they are six points behind Future but the two teams have played the same number of matches — and qualify for the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

Zamalek are no longer involved in this one and failed to progress past the group stage. Their failure to score in the first three games cost them and, in the end, seven points from the six matches was never likely to be enough as they finished third behind Esperance de Tunis and CR Belouizdad. It was admittedly a tough group but for the five-time winners, and the second most successful team in Africa, once again, it was not good enough.

But then it is not a surprise given what has been going on at the club. Jesualdo Ferreira delivered the title last season but the septuagenarian tactician was fired in January after a poor run of results in the league. Yet the former Porto and Benfica boss was back in the hot seat within a week as the club was unable to pay out his contract. He then left again in March — by mutual consent this time — after the Champions League exit. In came a second caretaker of 2023 in Ahmed Abdul-Maksoud, who held the fort until April when Juan Carlos Osorio, the 61-year-old Colombian, came to work outside the Americas for the first time in his career. It has been chaotic to say the least.

The opposite is the case at Al-Ahly and that makes it worse. The Red Giants are odds on to win the Premier League and are unbeaten in 21 games, winning 16 and drawing five. It is the form of champions and it is surely only a matter of time before the trophy is lifted once more. Marcel Koller has come in and done a great job. The solid Swiss tactician has tightened the defense to an incredible degree and they have conceded just seven goals in 21 games, reminiscent of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, who have conceded just nine in 24 under Nuno Santo.

There is also the strong possibility of continental success. Al-Ahly have progressed to the last four and take on Esperance de Tunis in the two-legged semifinal later this month. Given their dominance at home, they can afford to really focus on getting past their Arab opponents and into another final.

Naturally, adding another Super Cup to their bursting trophy cabinet before then would be welcome, and beating their bitter rivals would be especially sweet. If Zamalek do make it to Abu Dhabi then they have a chance to make some positive headlines for the first time in some time. Whatever happens, however, this is going to be a season to forget.