WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth

WEF’s report predicts that the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years will be in artificial intelligence.
  • WEF Future of Jobs 2023 predicts in next five years 23 percent of jobs will be disrupted
  • Collaboration, self-learning are key to future labor market success, UAE education ministry says
GENEVA: Experts on Tuesday called for urgent reskilling and upskilling of the global workforce, warning that major changes to the world of work in the next few years will see job losses outpace growth.

 Economists, ministers and policymakers gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, on the first day of the World Economic Forum’s “Growth Summit: Jobs and Opportunities for All” to discuss the state of the job market and future opportunities and challenges ahead.

During the event, Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the WEF, argued that looking at macro-trends such as advancement of technology, green transition and shifting supply chain, over the next few years “about a quarter of the jobs that currently exist will be disrupted in some form of the other.”

She said that although some jobs would be lost and others added, the picture “seems manageable, provided that we focus on the reskilling and upskilling of workers. The future of jobs may be disruptive, but it need not be dystopian.”

According to a new report released on Sunday by WEF, within the next five years 23 percent of jobs will be disrupted, with an estimated 83 million roles disappearing and only 69 million emerging, equal to a net decrease of 14 million jobs, or 2 percent of current employment.

The “Future of Jobs 2023” report suggests that while certain sectors such as green transition and localization of supply chains will create new jobs, economic challenges — such as high inflation, slower economic growth and supply shortages — represent the greatest threat.

WEF’s report predicts that the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years will be in artificial intelligence and machine learning while the largest is expected in education, agriculture and digital commerce.

These jobs include technology specialists, sustainability specialists, business intelligence analysts and information security specialists.

But as Kirsten Salyer, head of editorial strategy and thought leadership at WEF pointed out during one of the panels, “the report found that one of the greatest barrier to business transformation is the skill gap.”

Over the past few months, the rapid advancement of generative AI technology has been seen as a threat to the labor market, particularly in the service sector.

However, in reality, the report indicates how technological advancement represents both a challenge and an opportunity and, ultimately, an overall net positive in job creation.

“AI is going to change every job, how we do it, in the service sector, but will not eliminate many jobs,” argued Richard Baldwin, professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

“It is essentially ‘wisdom in a can’ giving more power to all workers, but especially those average workers. I think it would be uplifting for the middle class but would be extremely disruptive in the sense that every job will change.”

“What I say on Twitter all the time is: AI will not take your job, it is somebody using AI that will take your job. So you better learn how to use AI,” Baldwin said.

Human capital development, including reskilling, upskilling and transforming the educational sector to ensure resilience, was one of the central topics of discussion at the WEF summit on Tuesday.

Zahidi was among those who stressed the importance of a better framework to support the transition to the jobs of the future, saying that “governments and businesses must invest in supporting the shift . . . through the education, reskilling and social support structures that can ensure individuals are at the heart of the future of work.”

UAE Minister of Education Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi also reiterated the importance of strengthening collaboration between the different entities to better prepare the workforce for the future labor market.

He argued that while it was difficult to predict what skills would be required by the labor market in the future, the focus should be on preparing people to be lifelong learners, highly adaptable, and aware that their jobs will drastically change.

Al-Falasi talked about how his country was moving toward “instilling that capacity of self-learning much earlier in the process.”

“You want to push that responsibility more to the students by allowing them to take choices at an early age and allowing them to self-learn at a younger age,” he said.

Al-Falasi said that the proliferation of digital technology has made it easier to provide digital learning content.

Many of the discussions also turned to the importance of ensuring jobs that dignify and protect the rights of workers.

Younes Sekkouri, Morocco’s minister of economic inclusion, small business, employment and skills, stressed the importance of considering not only skills but also the added value that jobs brought to people.

He said that talent retention would be a key challenge for policymakers and businesses to address, particularly in developing countries.

The WEF is an international non-governmental organization committed to improving the state of the world through public-private cooperation.

Each year, the WEF hosts two major events: the Annual Meeting and the Growth Summit, where global leaders from business, government and civil society convene to discuss some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The 2023 Growth Summit brings together experts from diverse sectors to discuss three core themes: Enabling resilient growth, developing human capital, and accelerating economic equity.
 

Topics: WEF 2023 jobs Employment

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve
Updated 27 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve
Updated 27 min 10 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall non-oil business activities witnessed an improvement in April, as strong domestic demand triggered an increase in new orders at the fastest rate since September 2014, an economy tracker revealed.   

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly known as the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. This is fractionally lower than the eight-year peak in February, when the metric hit 59.8.   

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

Naif Al-Ghaith, the chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “April PMI data highlighted another steep expansion of business activity across the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector economy. We have witnessed rising tourism numbers, higher consumer spending and new business opportunities related to major infrastructure projects.”    

“Moreover, long-term business expansion plans have made the rate of job creation slightly stronger than seen on average in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.    

According to the report, job creation continued in April, as signaled by a rise in total employment numbers for the 13th month in a row. 

Topics: Saudi PMI S&P Global

World Economic Forum report: 36 percent of experts expect weak economic growth in MENA

World Economic Forum report: 36 percent of experts expect weak economic growth in MENA
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

World Economic Forum report: 36 percent of experts expect weak economic growth in MENA

World Economic Forum report: 36 percent of experts expect weak economic growth in MENA
  • Chief economists surveyed for forum’s latest Outlook report were evenly split on the question of whether or not there is likely to be a global recession this year
  • Although growth expectations have improved since the previous report in January, but they vary wildly across regions with Asia displaying the greatest potential
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Experts are evenly divided on their economic predictions for the near future, in particular the prospects of a global recession this year: 45 percent of those surveyed said it is likely and the same proportion said it is unlikely, according to the latest Chief Economists Outlook report by the World Economic Forum.

“The latest edition of the Outlook highlights the uncertainty of current economic developments,” said Saadia Zahidi, the forum’s managing director.

The May 2023 edition of the quarterly report contained some signs of emerging optimism but the disruption in the banking industry this year has adversely affected global prospects. Almost 80 percent of chief economists believe central banks face a trade-off between managing inflation and maintaining the stability of the financial sector, and a similar percentage expect central banks to struggle to reach their inflation targets.

Although a majority (69 percent) view the recent disruption of the financial sector as an isolated episode rather than a systemic issue, they nevertheless anticipate further bank failures this year.

Since the release of the previous Outlook report in January, growth expectations have firmed up but vary widely across regions. Asia is anticipated to experience the strongest rebound, with China playing a significant role in its recovery.

In fact, the vast majority of chief economists expect a significant rebound this year in China. And more than 90 percent expect at least moderate growth in both East Asia and Pacific, and South Asia.

The outlook for other parts of the world is less optimistic, with 75 percent of chief economists expecting weak or very weak growth in Europe, and more than half expecting weak growth in Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa.

The predictions for the Middle East and North Africa region are mixed, with 36 percent of respondents expecting weak growth, 32 percent hopeful of strong growth, and 32 percent predicting moderate growth.

The regional prospects have been affected by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, according to the report. This is due, in part, to the resulting revision of the International Monetary Fund’s forecasts for gross domestic product in Saudi Arabia, which predict a steep decline from 8.7 percent growth in 2022 to 3.1 percent in 2023.

Although views on growth in the US have become more optimistic since January, the chief economists remain evenly split on the degree, with half expecting moderate or strong growth and half expecting weak or very weak growth.

The rising cost of living and inflation rates around the world have caused concern among economists for some time now, and the report confirms that this remains the case, with 76 percent saying they expect the cost of living to remain high in many countries.

The cost-of-living crisis is particularly acute in some developing economies, especially those in which domestic price dynamics are exacerbated by currency depreciation. In the Middle East and Central Asia, for example, food prices shot up by 46 percent between January 2020 and January 2023.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of economists expect inflation to run high in the MENA region this year, while 39 percent predict moderate rates.

The economists also expect inflation to be an issue in most of the developed world, with 90 percent expecting rates to be high or very high this year in Europe, and 68 percent in the US. China is the only exception, with only 14 percent of economist predicting high inflation in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains around the world, forcing businesses and governments to rethink strategies and business models, and the chief economists overwhelmingly believe global supply chains will continue to evolve.

The changes they think are most likely as part of this reconfiguration include: adaption to geopolitical fault lines (94 percent); the prioritization of resilience over efficiency (91 percent); diversification of suppliers (84 percent); and an increased focus on environmental sustainability (77 percent).

China in particular is expected to be affected by this reshaping of supply chains, with 69 percent of chief economists expecting a somewhat negative effect on the nation’s economic prospects.

The changes are also expected to have some effects on other regions, although not as significant as the impact on China and mostly positive. The MENA region, for example, can expect somewhat positive effects, according to 31 percent of economists.

“Labor markets are proving resilient for now but growth remains sluggish, global tensions are deepening, and the cost of living remains acute in many countries,” Zahidi concluded.

“These results confirm the urgent need for both short-term global policy coordination as well as longer-term cooperation around a new framework for growth that will hardwire inclusion, sustainability and resilience into economic policy.”

Topics: World Economic Forum (WEF) Saadia Zahidi Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 

Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 

Saudi Tourism Authority signs MoU with Visa to develop region’s first tourism data lab 
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A first-of-its-kind tourism data lab is set for the Middle East after Saudi Arabia reached an agreement with global digital payment solution provider Visa to travel trends insights.

Saudi Tourism Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the financial services company to explore innovative ways to enhance the visitor experience and advance the Kingdom’s hospitality industry. 

The partnership will be supported by the payment database VisaNet, which delivers a variety of data on incoming tourists and substantial information on how governments can maximize their cashless approach, the press release added. 

The collaboration is in line with Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, which seeks to attract 100 million visitors by 2030. 

Abdulkarim Aldarwish, president of Middle East and Africa markets at STA, said: “The agreement with Visa, the world leader in digital payments, confirms that the Saudi Tourism Authority is keen to enhance its capabilities by providing, exchanging, and analyzing data as well as offering products and promotional package programs that improve the experience of tourists and attract more segments from the main markets in the region.”  

The MoU, signed at the Arabian Travel Market 2023 being held in Dubai, will also look into options to deploy Visa’s digital payments solutions and exclusive packages, according to a press release.   

“Saudi Arabia is fast emerging as a tourism hub with diverse and enriching experiences awaiting visitors. The industry is also a pivotal pillar in achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and create new job opportunities,” said Walter Lironi, senior vice president for Visa consulting and analytics for the central Europe, Middle East, and Africa region. 

He added that the company is pleased to enter this partnership with STA as it will allow them to “explore multiple pathways ... (to) enhance the tourism experience of visitors to Saudi Arabia and support the government’s tourism ambition.”  

One of the fastest-growing destinations in the region, Saudi Arabia has been investing substantial sums to upgrade the country’s tourism infrastructure while launching new projects to attract travelers from across the world.    

During a monthly meeting with citizens in February, the Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqil Al-Khatib revealed that Saudi Arabia’s tourism spending surged 93 percent in 2022 to hit SR185 billion ($50 billion), up from SR95.6 billion the year before.

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) visa

Tourism and venture capital play key roles in Vision 2030 strategy, says Saudi minister  

Tourism and venture capital play key roles in Vision 2030 strategy, says Saudi minister  
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

Tourism and venture capital play key roles in Vision 2030 strategy, says Saudi minister  

Tourism and venture capital play key roles in Vision 2030 strategy, says Saudi minister  
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will not “shy away” from boosting its tourism sector as it seeks to become a global hub for travelers, one of the Kingdom’s ministers has pledged. 

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim talked up Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification ambitions, also identifying the venture capital sector as ripe for development. 

The move is part of the Saudi Vision 2030 strategic plan launched in 2016 to reduce the Kingdom’s reliance on oil exports and diversify its economy by developing and expanding into new industries and sectors.  

Tourism is a key part of that, with Saudi Arabia aiming to get 100 million visitors by 2030. 

“We won’t shy away from investing in tourism and tourism-related sectors. These are sectors that did not exist in the past, and we’re trying to catch up,” said Al-Ibrahim, according to Bloomberg. 

He also said that Saudi Arabia has a “very large and rapidly growing venture capital ecosystem,” noting that they still have a “long way” to go, but it is something the Kingdom prioritizes.    

Saudi Arabia’s attempt to diversify its economy beyond oil coincides with new initiatives to attract foreign investment and workers.    

It is part of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambition to open the country to global markets.    

During the 6th edition of the Future Investment Initiative forum held in Riyadh in October 2022, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia would have an industrial base compatible with all the requirements of the fourth industrial revolution as the Kingdom increases its efforts to move away from oil as a dominant source of income.    

Referred to as Industry 4.0, the revolution is a new phase of global industrialization in which robotics, cloud computing, and sensors are employed to boost manufacturing facility productivity.    

“Our long-term economic challenge is to diversify our source of growth and Vision 2030, and everything you see here is for us to diversify our economy and to give it a stronger, more resilient structure,” he told Arab News on the sideline of the FII. 

According to the International Monetary Fund, Saudi Arabia will remain the fastest-growing economy in the G20, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates. 

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Investment

Closing bell: Saudi bourse continues downward trend amid economic uncertainties  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse continues downward trend amid economic uncertainties  
Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi bourse continues downward trend amid economic uncertainties  

Closing bell: Saudi bourse continues downward trend amid economic uncertainties  
Updated 02 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend on Tuesday, losing 67 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 11,218.61, primarily driven by expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and dropping oil prices. 

While the parallel market Nomu also dropped 299.51 points to close at 20,863.29, the MSCI Tadawul Index slightly gained 0.13 percent to 1,521.24. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Tuesday was SR5.52 billion ($1.47 billion). 

On Tuesday, Brent crude dropped $0.26, or 0.33 percent, to $79.05 a barrel at 3:45 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude slid $0.27, or 0.36 percent, to $75.39. 

The top performer of the day was Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., whose share prices surged 5.45 percent to SR294. 

Other top performers of the day were City Cement Co. and City Cement Co., whose share prices increased 3.98 percent and 2.86 percent, respectively. 

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. was the worst performer of the day. The company’s share prices slipped by 2.88 percent to SR45.55. 

On the announcements front, Riyad Bank, revealed that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 advanced 30 percent to SR2.01 billion, compared to SR1.55 billion in the same period of 2022. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the financial institution attributed the rise in net profit to an increase in total operating income, despite facing an uptick in operating expenses. 

Alinma Bank also announced its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday. The bank posted a net profit of SR969.9 million, up 17.61 percent compared to the same quarter in 2022. 

Yamama Cement Co. revealed its year-on-year net profit almost quadrupled in the first quarter of the year to SR112.4 million compared to SR29.6 million in the same period in 2022. 

However, this did represent a quarter-on-quarter drop of 16.2 percent, as the company’s net earnings in the preceding three months were SR134.15 million. 

Meanwhile, Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology announced it had signed an extension for the share purchase agreement to acquire The Chefz SPV, as the original agreement period has expired.  

The company informed the Saudi Stock Exchange that the signing parties have agreed to extend the share purchase agreement until July 31, 2023.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

