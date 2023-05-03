You are here

  • Home
  • Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider
Above, a paraglider flies over the snow-covered mountain at Palandoken ski resort in Erzurum, eastern Turkey on March 4, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkz33

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider

Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider
  • Solo jumper Thomas Aitken’s parachute reportedly became entangled with that of Orkut Baysal, a member of the Turkish national paragliding team, who died in the resulting fall
  • Aitken was detained by police pending an investigation into the cause of the accident, in Fethiye, in Mugla province, and whether or not any of those involved had been negligent
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A 45-year old British man, Thomas Aitken, has been detained in Turkiye following a mid-air collision that resulted in the death of a fellow paraglider, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to media reports, 30-year-old Orkut Baysal, a member of the Turkish national paragliding team, jumped from 1,700 meters above sea level in Fethiye, in Mugla province, in a tandem flight with Andac Unsal, 45, a fellow Turkish national. Around the same time, Aitken took off on a solo jump from a lesser height at the same location.

It is believed the paragliders collided as they neared the ground and fell onto a hotel roof, before coming to rest by the side of a swimming pool, The Times reported. According to Turkish media sources, their parachutes became entangled about 20 meters above the ground.

Baysal died as a result of multiple injuries. Aitken and Unsal were also hurt but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Aitken was reportedly remanded in police custody pending an investigation into the cause of the accident and whether or not any of those involved had been negligent, The Times reported.

The tragedy has sparked concerns about safety regulations and practices in the paragliding community.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Exclusive Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, top official says video
Business & Economy
Turkey to increase tourism’s contribution to GDP by 15%, top official says
Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
AFP

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge

US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge
  • Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there
  • The Biden administration plans to deter undocumented migrants
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said Tuesday it will deploy more troops to help provide security at the US-Mexico border as officials fear a surge in migrant crossing attempts when Covid-19 immigration restrictions end on May 11.
Some 1,500 troops will be sent to the border, adding to the 2,500 already there to support Border Patrol authorities in the face of a possible gush of frontier crossings.
“For 90 days, these 1,500 military personnel will fill critical capability gaps, such as ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry, and warehouse support,” spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.
On May 11, President Joe Biden’s administration will lift Title 42, the strict protocol implemented by previous president Donald Trump to deny entry to migrants and expel asylum seekers based on the Covid pandemic emergency.
With the easing of coronavirus regulations — including Monday’s decision to end vaccination requirements for inbound travelers — the Biden administration can no longer justify using Title 42 to stem migration.
Instead, the administration plans to deter undocumented migrants using Title 8, which essentially criminalizes illegal border crossings, making future legal residency impossible.
Washington says hopeful migrants and asylum seekers must now register for interviews with immigration officials from their own countries, or countries they pass through to reach the border.
The interviews can be arranged on a new smartphone app, CBP One.
In addition, the State Department last week announced it was setting up processing centers for hopeful migrants in other countries — starting with Colombia and Guatemala.
Canada and Spain have agreed to take in some of those who are cleared for emigration by the processing centers, US officials said.
“It’s an approach focused on making migration more safe, orderly and humane and advancing the interests of the American people,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Border officials have faced extremely heavy pressure from migrants, mostly from Central and South America and the Caribbean, in the past two years.
In the fiscal year to September 30, 2022, officials intercepted nearly 2.4 million people at the border, most of whom were turned back.
In March 2023, they intercepted 191,899 people without migration documents.
Following a meeting with US Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the Mexican government said in a statement on Tuesday that it would “continue to accept back migrants on humanitarian grounds.”
Sending US soldiers to the border has been controversial, but government officials stress they are not militarizing the frontier.
The Department of Homeland Security insisted the troops won’t be involved in law enforcement activities, which are handled by US Customs and Border Enforcement.
Instead, the soldiers will help in backup activities like border monitoring and IT services.
“This support will free up DHS law enforcement personnel to perform their critical law enforcement missions,” the department said in a statement.
But Jonathan Blazer of the American Civil Liberties Union still criticized the deployment.
“People forced to flee their homes and embark on arduous, dangerous journeys for the chance to seek legal protection in the US should be met with compassion — not military troops,” he said.
He accused Biden of imposing what amounts to an asylum ban with his new policies.
Biden “should instead be focused on creating a robust, efficient, and humane system to screen and welcome people in search of safety,” he said.
Warning of a massive surge in border crossings, Republicans in Congress planned to call Wednesday to keep Title 42 in place.
“If President Biden chooses to continue on the ill-advised path of ending Title 42, it will exacerbate what is already a national security and humanitarian disaster on our southern border,” said a statement from Senator Lindsey Graham.

Topics: US Mexico

Related

Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
World
Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up
Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces
World
Mexico meets migrants at southern border with armed forces

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan
Updated 03 May 2023

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan

UK children campaign raises tens of thousands for Turkiye-Syria earthquake orphans during Ramadan
  • Pioneer Zaavier Khan, 12, also works with several charities
  • Projects include for food, clothing, mental health support
Updated 03 May 2023
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A campaign launched by children in the British capital, London, to fundraise while fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan has concluded, raising £34,000 ($42,000), organizers said.

The Ramadan Kids initiative, which was launched three years ago, had chosen this year to raise funds for orphans and children of the devastating Turkiye-Syria earthquakes that struck in February, killing over 59,000 people.

“This year we (did) a sale where all the restaurants that we’ve cooked with for the past two years, they are sponsoring us (and) giving us food to sell for charity,” Zaavier Khan told Arab News recently.

The 12-year-old began the campaign on his own in 2021 in east London to raise $5,000 for food parcels for UK-based charity Human Appeal and create awareness of food poverty in the UK. The following year he was joined by a 15-member squad to raise money for children’s mental health affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “Last year, we were going to different restaurants while fasting and cooking to raise money and we had trips and workshops for the children, which provided them with a good fun time,” Khan said.

Nine-year-old Muhammad Zidane said it was his second year participating in the Ramadan Kids campaign and he was eager to help the children and families suffering in Turkiye and Syria.

“I think I’ve made a lot of money because people have given money and then we’ve sold all the sweets, the khujools (dates), and everything. So they’re all gone,” Zidane said.

Aiza Khoda, 8, who was taking part in the campaign for the first time, said she was no stranger to charity work as her family was heavily involved.

“I feel really happy that I’m part of it because when I saw that when we send the money to the orphanages, I think they’ll feel really happy because they’re going to get food and nice things to do,” she said.

“Some kids have lost their parents, and some of them have lost their whole family and some haven’t even got anyone to go to,” Khoda added.

She said that she would like to see more children join the campaign so they can raise more money for what they will be doing next year.

Twelve-year-old Zahra Patel, the eldest in the group, was also taking part for the second year, and said the situation in Turkiye and Syria was “quite sad” and it felt good to raise money to help them.

“I’d like for more people to know about it, for more kids to get involved in helping in the charity, and I’d like for it to be a more famous thing,” she added.

Alayna, Khan’s younger sister, said she enjoyed selling food, sweets, cakes and burgers to raise money for those who lost their parents, grandparents and siblings.

“My brother started this Ramadan campaign when I was like four, and when my mom first took me to (do) charity, I was so surprised because I thought she could never do this much work,” said the 6-year-old. “But then she let me do it too and I started getting used to it.”

The campaign partnered with UK-based mental health and bereavement charity Supporting Humanity and teamed up with Help Yateem, a non-profit international organization dedicated to supporting the orphans.

“We’ve been working with a lot of orphanages throughout the African region, but this will be an opportunity to help Supporting Humanity to deliver their aid in Turkiye and Syria for the kids that have been affected really enormously by the recent earthquake,” said Imtiaz Patel, international project manager at Help Yateem.

He said this was only the starting point, and they would personally go to both countries to deliver the aid to two orphanages, in collaboration with the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation, who run them.

“There’s one orphanage, the larger orphanage — one of the largest in the entire world — which accommodates 990 orphans who have been affected by the Syrian war,” he said.

He also praised the enormous show of support from the local community, which demonstrates “how passionate they are and what the orphans actually mean to us.”

Patel’s brother, Idris, who is CEO of Supporting Humanity, said that through this project they are looking to see the different ways that the quakes have impacted the children and orphans mentally and physically.

“It is unbelievable because we’re going to be able to do work with them for mental health issues, could even be clothing or anything,” Idris, who is also Khoda’s uncle, said. “But we try to work in a way where we can try and change their life around, understand the issues and the impacts of either the war or the earthquake or anything else.”

Tahreem Noor, Zaavier and Alayna’s mother, said as usual, the concept was children raising money for children, and this year they are expected to make a difference to over 2,000 children.

“There’s so many children out there who need to become more humanitarian, and more interested in what’s going on in the world and give back — something that a lot of families don’t teach their children from a young age, they start teaching them a little later,” said Noor, who is also head of operations and communications at Supporting Humanity.

“You can see that they’ve become, they’re forming into good charitable humans who I can see in the future moving on to doing great things for the world, for charity and for humanity,” the mother of two added.

She said she believes children are becoming more aware of global issues due to accessibility, changes in social platforms and means of engagement, and more importantly, being able to identify these at a young age makes them more empathetic and compassionate.

Noor said the campaign “takes a different twist or turn every year since its inception and next year would like to propose to wider communities to take part in Ramadan Kids in their areas to contribute to causes.

“I think as long as we have Muslim children who are fasting, Ramadan Kids will go on forever and ever, and there’s no limit to how many children we can have or which city or country they can be based in,” she added.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Britain Muslims in UK Ramadan British Muslims Ramadan 2023 London

Related

Kids’ UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
World
Kids’ UK Ramadan initiative to raise money for children of Turkiye, Syria earthquakes
A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society video
World
A little bit of Egypt in London during Ramadan for the British Egyptian Society

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border

Second Russian train hit by explosive near Ukraine border
  • Ukraine has followed its usual line of not claiming responsibility for the attacks, which came as Kyiv said it is finalizing preparations for a spring offensive announced weeks ago
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: An explosive device derailed a Russian freight train in a region bordering Ukraine for a second straight day Tuesday ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Kyiv.
Russian territory and Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014, have been hit in recent days by a series of attacks.
The last four days have seen two trains derailed by explosions, a suspected drone hitting an oil depot in Crimea that caused a huge blaze and power lines blown up near Saint Petersburg.
The strikes come as Russia gears up to celebrate May 9, a holiday marking the Soviet victory over the Nazis that has become a central event during President Vladimir Putin’s rule.
Ukraine has followed its usual line of not claiming responsibility for the attacks, which came as Kyiv said it is finalizing preparations for a spring offensive announced weeks ago.
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region, said Tuesday the train was derailed by an “unidentified explosive device.”
He said it went off at Snezhetskaya station, outside the regional hub of Bryansk, a city of around 370,000 people near the Ukraine and Belarus borders.
“A locomotive and several wagons of the train derailed,” he said, adding that there were no casualties.
On Monday, a similar explosion caused a train to derail and catch fire near Unecha, in the same region but closer to the Ukraine border.
Throughout its more than year-long offensive, the Kremlin has sought to portray Russia as safe while its troops fight in Ukraine.
Earlier on Tuesday it acknowledged a security threat.
“Of course, we are aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks — terrorist attacks — plans to continue this line,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“All our intelligence services are doing everything necessary to ensure security.”

Russian Railways also put out a statement saying the train had derailed due to “the intervention of unauthorized persons in the work of rail transport.
It did not mention an explosive device.
The state operator said the incident took place at 7:47 p.m. local time (1647 GMT) between Snezhetskaya and the nearby village of Belye Berega.
It said the train’s front locomotive and “around 20 wagons” were derailed and that rail traffic in that section had been suspended.
There have been many reports of sabotage on railways in Russia since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive, but this week is the first time officials confirmed attacks.
More than 65 people, including a third of minors, have been detained since the fall in around 20 regions of the country alone on charges of railway sabotage, according to a count by the independent media Mediazona published in mid-April.
Ukraine says it has been preparing for months a counteroffensive aimed at repelling Russian forces from the territory they currently hold in the east and south.
Denmark meanwhile said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner ($250 million) worth of military aid to Ukraine “to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive,“
The package included mine clearing vehicles, ammunition and financial support for the procurement of air defense, the Danish defense ministry said in a statement.
“The equipment... is essential to pave the way for Ukrainian tanks and mechanized infantry on the front line,” acting defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Update Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
World
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
Update Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months
World
Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

Muslim population misinformation fuels Islamophobia in India

In this photo taken on April 30, 2023, Muslims gather during a congregation in Ahmedabad. (AFP)
  • India is home to 1.4 billion people, including around 210 million Muslims, but birthrates have declined across the board over recent decades in tandem with global trends
Updated 03 May 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: Amit Upadhyay repeats online misinformation as he claims to know why India’s population is growing: he says his Muslim neighbors are having too many babies, so Hindu women have a responsibility to bear more of their own.
A pharmacist by trade, Upadhyay is one of many social media influencers from India’s majority faith to have cultivated large audiences by spreading false demographic data to claim the country is being refashioned into an Islamic state.
For them, last month’s announcement that India had overtaken China to become the world’s most populous nation was not a cause for celebration, but a call to action.
“I tell all my Hindu customers to produce more children, to counter Muslims,” Upadhyay, who in his spare time curates a popular Facebook page from his home in Uttar Pradesh state, told AFP.
“Or else they will become a threat and eventually wipe out the Hindu religion from India.”
Upadhyay regularly publishes widely shared Islamophobic posts to his nearly 40,000 followers.
One post in April warned of an alleged plot by Muslims to “multiply their population to take control of India.”
India is home to 1.4 billion people, including around 210 million Muslims, but birthrates have declined across the board over recent decades in tandem with global trends.
The country’s last National Family Health Survey in 2021 showed an overall fertility rate of 2.0 children per woman, rising marginally to 2.3 for Muslim women.
A forecast issued the same year from the Pew Research Center said that India’s Muslim community would grow to 311 million by 2050.
But despite their growing share of the national population, Muslims would remain a small minority in a country of 1.7 billion people by mid-century, according to the US-based think tank’s projections.
That has not stopped the spread of viral disinformation on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms claiming India is soon to become a Muslim-majority country.
One Facebook post sarcastically greeted news that India’s population had overtaken China’s by thanking Muslims “for producing 5-10 children” each.
Another post on Twitter said that the Hindu faith would soon disappear from India, while a supposed Muslim majority would replace the country’s constitution with “Islamic law.”

Conspiracy theories that allege a Muslim plot to secure the faith’s numerical supremacy in India have been a staple of Hindu nationalist ideologues for years. Similar theories of immigrants and minorities “replacing” majority populations have also been embraced by the far-right in other countries.
At times the theories have been indulged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has come to dominate national politics partly through its muscular appeals to the country’s Hindu majority.
BJP lawmaker Rakesh Sinha introduced into parliament a population control bill in 2019 that proposed to limit all Indian households to two children, garnering the support of 125 other MPs.
The bill was withdrawn after critics accused Sinha of targeting Muslims when he gave a speech on the supposedly glaring disparity between Hindu and Muslim birthrates — an accusation he denied.
The UN’s April announcement that India is now home to more humans than any other country on the planet has reinvigorated these claims.
“Hindus will get married once, and have two children,” Ishwar Lal, a member of a Hindu-nationalist group affiliated with the BJP, said in a public speech after the announcement.
“Whereas Muslims get married four times and have so many children that they can have their own cricket teams.”
The same month, at a popular pilgrimage destination in the Himalayan foothills, a religious sermon exhorted a crowd of the Hindu faithful to wage their own demographic counter-offensive.
“From two children, Hindus have come down to producing one child,” priest Ravindra Puri told a crowd of hundreds at Haridwar. “This is causing an imbalance in the population.”
The solution to this imbalance, Puri said, was for the pious to have three children: “One to serve the nation, one to take care of the home and one to serve the religion by becoming a priest.”
India’s former election chief, S.Y. Quraishi, has written extensively on the spread of disinformation about the country’s Muslim birthrate.
He said that claims Muslims would soon become India’s majority religion had proved to be a salient “propaganda” tool for Hindu nationalists.
“They continue to provoke Hindus to produce more children by creating a fear that Muslims will outnumber them,” he told AFP.
“This will never happen.”

 

 

Topics: Muslim population in India Islam

Related

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (AFP) photos
World
World Islamic human rights body condemns discrimination against Indian Muslims
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims
World
Thousands protest ‘bulldozer justice’ against Indian Muslims

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance

Amid China pressure, US and Philippines recommit to security alliance
Updated 02 May 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told his counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday that the US commitment to the defense of its ally was “ironclad,” including in the South China Sea where Manila is under pressure from China.

Marcos, on the first White House visit by a Philippines leader in 10 years, stressed the importance of the US as his country’s sole treaty ally in a region with “arguably the most complicated geopolitical situation in the world right now.”

The two countries reaffirmed their decades-old security alliance in a trip that marks a dramatic turnaround in US-Philippine relations as both countries seek ways to push back against what they see as China’s increasingly aggressive actions near Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

US officials said the leaders would agree on new guidelines for stronger military cooperation, as well as stepped-up economic cooperation.

“The United States remains ironclad in our commitment to the defense of the Philippines, including the South China Sea,” Biden told Marcos in the Oval Office.

A joint statement said this meant that any armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels or aircraft in the Pacific, including in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

Washington sees the Philippines as key to any effort to counter an invasion of Taiwan by China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. Manila recently agreed to allow the US access to four more of its military bases under an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, but the two sides have not said what US assets will be stationed at those.

The joint statement said the leaders “affirm the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element of global security and prosperity.”

Under Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos’ predecessor, US relations soured as he turned the Philippines sharply away from its former colonial ruler and built closer ties with China.

Biden has invested in courting Marcos, who still faces a US court judgment connected with $2 billion of plundered wealth under his father’s rule.

US officials said the new guidelines focused on military coordination across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, while the US administration would also transfer three C-130 aircraft and look to send additional patrol vessels to the Philippines.

“It is only natural for the Philippines to look to its sole treaty partner in the world to strengthen and to redefine the relationship that we have and the roles that we play in the face of those rising tensions that we see now around the South China, Asia Pacific and Indo-Pacific region,” Marcos said.

The summit is the centerpiece of a four-day US visit by Marcos that started on Sunday.

Marcos has sought warm relations with both the US and China, who are vying for influence in the Indo-Pacific. The Biden-Marcos joint statement did not name the Chinese government.

Experts say Washington considers the Philippines a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious assault on Taiwan.

However, Marcos told reporters on his plane China had agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea and also that he would not allow the Philippines to become a “staging post” for military action.

The joint statement said Biden would send a Presidential Trade and Investment Mission to the Philippines to enhance investment in clean energy transition, the critical minerals sector, and food security.

The two countries would also co-host in Manila the 2024 Indo-Pacific Business Forum – the marquee US commercial event in the region — which would further establish the Philippines as a key hub for regional supply chains.

The statement also said the countries looked forward to establishing trilateral cooperation with Japan and Australia.

With many Filipinos frustrated by China’s actions in the South China Sea, including the harassing of Philippine ships and fishermen in parts that both countries claim, popular support has grown in the Philippines for a tougher stance toward Beijing.

Biden was the first official to reach out to Marcos after his election and has made strengthening economic and military ties in the Indo-Pacific region a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

Before the summit, US lawmakers sent a bipartisan letter to Biden calling on him to raise what they called the worsening human rights “crisis” in the Philippines.

They said there were well-documented violations under Duterte but recent reports showed “ongoing impunity.” They cited reports from the Karapatan Human Rights Alliance of 17 extrajudicial killings, 165 illegal arrests from July to December 2022, and a total of 825 political prisoners. A White House summary said human rights were among the topics being discussed by the two countries.

Topics: China Philippines US

Related

Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
World
Philippines’ president to forge stronger relations with US during visit
US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions
World
US, Philippine forces show power in drills amid China tensions

Latest updates

Talor Gooch and Co. set for LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14
Talor Gooch and Co. set for LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14
US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge
US troops ordered to Mexico border for migrant surge
Knicks top Heat 111-105, even Eastern Conference semifinal series
Knicks top Heat 111-105, even Eastern Conference semifinal series
Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener
Anthony Davis, Lakers hold off Warriors to win opener
Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider
Briton arrested in Turkiye after mid-air collision kills paraglider

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.