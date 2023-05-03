You are here

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 

Jihad Azour, the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Economies across the Middle East and Central Asia will likely slow this year as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates bite into their post-pandemic gains, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook blamed in part rising energy costs, as well as elevated food prices, for the estimated slower growth. The report said that while oil-dependent economies of the Gulf Arab states and others in the region have reaped the benefits of elevated crude prices, other countries — such as Pakistan — have seen growth collapse after unprecedented flooding last summer or as economic woes worsened. 

The regional slowdown also comes as an explosion of fighting in Sudan between two top rival generals — who only a year ago as allies orchestrated a military coup that upended the African country’s transition to democracy — threatens a nation where IMF and World Bank debt relief remains on hold. 

Rising interest rates, used by central banks worldwide to try to stem inflation’s rise, increase the costs of borrowing money. That will affect nations carrying heavier debts, the IMF warned. 

“This year we’re seeing inflation again being the most challenging issue for most of the countries,” Jihad Azour, the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AP, adding: “For those who have a high level of debt, the challenge of increase in interest rate globally, as well as also the tightening of monetary policy, is affecting them.” 

The IMF forecast predicts regional growth will drop from 5.3 percent last year to 3.1 percent this year. Overall, regional inflation is expected to be at 14.8 percent, unchanged from last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to pressure global food supplies and affect energy markets. 

It will be even worse in Pakistan, where the IMF projected inflation to more than double, to about 27 percent. Pakistan and IMF officials have held repeated talks over the release of a stalled key tranche of a $6 billion bailout package loan to Islamabad. 

The IMF warned that financial conditions worldwide will tighten this year, brought on in part by two bank failures in the US in March. The sudden collapse of Credit Suisse before it was purchased by UBS also strained markets. 

For Sudan, Azour acknowledged the challenge as the country faces a humanitarian crisis brought on by the weeks of fighting there. The violence has also worsened a debt crisis that has gripped the country for decades as it faced Western sanctions. 

“We have worked with the government of Sudan, for the Sudanese people, in order to help them by achieving a debt operation that would allow Sudan to have a debt relief of more than $50 billion,” Azour said. 

“But unfortunately, the recent developments ... put in a halt to all of those efforts,” he added. 

RIYADH: Oil losses extended on Wednesday after plunging 5 percent in the previous session as investors priced in expectations for interest rate hikes in the US and Europe and waited for clarity on future policy developments. 

Brent futures dipped $1.12, or 1.49 percent, to $74.20 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, also 1.65 percent, to $70.48. 

Both benchmarks closed on Tuesday at their lowest levels since March 24, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January. 

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points on Wednesday to combat inflation, while the European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates at its regular policy meeting on Thursday. 

TotalEnergies to begin exploration in Lebanon’s offshore block 9 

French oil major TotalEnergies, in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy, announced on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Transocean to hire a drilling rig for an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon as soon as possible. 

The “Transocean Barents,” a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea. 

BP pays $1 billion under the UK’s windfall tax 

BP expects to pay $1 billion under the UK’s windfall tax on the oil and gas sector between May 2022 and April 2023, the company said on Tuesday. 

BP paid a total of $650 million in tax in the UK in the first quarter of 2023, of which $300 million came under the Energy Price Levy, a company spokesperson said after the firm reported a $5 billion quarterly profit. 

Last year BP paid $700 million under the EPL, bringing the total to $1 billion, it said. 

The UK government imposed a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers last May in the wake of soaring energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government increased the EPL in November to 35 percent, bringing Britain’s total tax rate on the sector to 75 percent, one of the highest in the world. 

Iran’s oil production above 3 million barrels per day 

Iranian oil production has surpassed 3 million barrels per day, Iran’s oil minister said on Tuesday according to the oil ministry’s website. 

“Over the last 20 months, Iran’s oil production has reached levels above 3 million barrels per day and natural gas output has reached more than 1 billion cubic meters,” Javad Owji said. 

Iran pumped 2.4 million bpd on average in 2021 and has been under US sanctions since 2018 when the then-President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal allowing Tehran to sell oil globally. 

(With input from Reuters)

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 
Updated 12 min 46 sec ago
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkish annual inflation slowed to 43.68 percent in April, official data showed on Wednesday, easing ahead of elections that polls show President Tayyip Erdogan risks losing largely due to a cost-of-living crisis. 

Unorthodox rate cuts sought by Erdogan sparked a currency crisis in late 2021, sending inflation to a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last year. It fell in December and touched 50.51 percent by March with a favorable base effect and a relatively stable lira. 

The consumer price index rose 2.39 percent in April from a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. The official numbers were slightly less than predicted, with a median monthly estimate of 2.60 percent and an annual forecast of 44 percent in the latest Reuters poll. 

The cost-of-living crisis has eaten away at household savings and also at Erdogan’s popularity ahead of the presidential and parliamentary votes on May 14, seen as the president’s biggest test in his 20-year reign. 

Some polls show Erdogan trailing his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

The base effect that helped lower the annual reading so far this year is expected to wear off in the coming months and economists say April could be the lowest reading this year. The year-end median estimate was 46.5 percent in the Reuters poll. 

Annually, the biggest increase was seen in the health sector with 66.62 percent, followed by restaurants and hotels with 66.41 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92 percent. 

On a monthly basis, communication prices rose 5.93 percent, restaurant and hotel prices rose 4.24 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 3.95 percent. 

The poll had forecast that consumer prices were expected to end the year at 46.5 percent. 

The domestic producer price index was up 0.81 percent month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 52.11 percent, the data showed. 

Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global

Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global
Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global

Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global
Updated 54 min 57 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: An increase in new orders, backed by rising customer demand and softening prices, resulted in a surge in non-oil business activity in the UAE in April, revealed an economy tracker. 

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index report noted the UAE’s PMI rose to 56.6 from 55.9 in March, signaling further growth in the Gulf state’s non-oil economy. 

According to the report, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below signal contraction. 

“The UAE PMI rose for the third month running in April to signal an even stronger rate of expansion across the non-oil economy, driven by rapidly increasing new orders and retreating inflationary pressures,” said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

The new orders index rose to its highest level since November 2021 in April, as improving market conditions and increasing client demand underpinned strong sales. 

However, this upswing was limited to the domestic market. 

The report added that several surveyed companies said the rising new order volumes were supported by increased price promotions in April. 

Owen added: “The relatively mild uptick in business expenses encouraged a number of companies to offer price promotions, which helped to drive an upturn in sales that was the sharpest recorded since late-2021.” 

Companies also made efforts to increase their capacity levels, which also resulted in creating steady employment opportunities. 

“Companies maintained their efforts to build capacity levels, resulting in another marked expansion of input stocks. Employment numbers also grew. While the rate of job creation was slower than March’s near seven-year record, it was still stronger than the survey trend,” Owen said. 

The PMI report added that non-oil private sector firms in the UAE were generally optimistic that continued market growth would provide increased opportunities in the coming months. 

In March, the Central Bank of the UAE said the country’s economy is expected to expand by 3.9 percent this year and 4.3 percent in 2024. It grew by 7.6 percent in 2022. 

The central bank also added that the UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product is expected to accelerate by 4.2 percent in 2023 and 4.6 percent in 2024.

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve
Updated 03 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve

Saudi PMI hits 59.6 in April as non-oil business activities improve
Updated 03 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall non-oil business activities witnessed an improvement in April, as strong domestic demand triggered an increase in new orders at the fastest rate since September 2014, an economy tracker revealed.   

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly known as the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. This is fractionally lower than the eight-year peak in February, when the metric hit 59.8.   

According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

Naif Al-Ghaith, the chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “April PMI data highlighted another steep expansion of business activity across the Kingdom’s non-oil private sector economy. We have witnessed rising tourism numbers, higher consumer spending and new business opportunities related to major infrastructure projects.”    

“Moreover, long-term business expansion plans have made the rate of job creation slightly stronger than seen on average in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.    

According to the report, job creation continued in April, as signaled by a rise in total employment numbers for the 13th month in a row. 

WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth

WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth

WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth
  • WEF Future of Jobs 2023 predicts in next five years 23 percent of jobs will be disrupted
  • Collaboration, self-learning are key to future labor market success, UAE education ministry says
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

GENEVA: Experts on Tuesday called for urgent reskilling and upskilling of the global workforce, warning that major changes to the world of work in the next few years will see job losses outpace growth.

 Economists, ministers and policymakers gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, on the first day of the World Economic Forum’s “Growth Summit: Jobs and Opportunities for All” to discuss the state of the job market and future opportunities and challenges ahead.

During the event, Saadia Zahidi, managing director at the WEF, argued that looking at macro-trends such as advancement of technology, green transition and shifting supply chain, over the next few years “about a quarter of the jobs that currently exist will be disrupted in some form of the other.”

She said that although some jobs would be lost and others added, the picture “seems manageable, provided that we focus on the reskilling and upskilling of workers. The future of jobs may be disruptive, but it need not be dystopian.”

According to a new report released on Sunday by WEF, within the next five years 23 percent of jobs will be disrupted, with an estimated 83 million roles disappearing and only 69 million emerging, equal to a net decrease of 14 million jobs, or 2 percent of current employment.

The “Future of Jobs 2023” report suggests that while certain sectors such as green transition and localization of supply chains will create new jobs, economic challenges — such as high inflation, slower economic growth and supply shortages — represent the greatest threat.

WEF’s report predicts that the fastest-growing jobs in the next five years will be in artificial intelligence and machine learning while the largest is expected in education, agriculture and digital commerce.

These jobs include technology specialists, sustainability specialists, business intelligence analysts and information security specialists.

But as Kirsten Salyer, head of editorial strategy and thought leadership at WEF pointed out during one of the panels, “the report found that one of the greatest barrier to business transformation is the skill gap.”

Over the past few months, the rapid advancement of generative AI technology has been seen as a threat to the labor market, particularly in the service sector.

However, in reality, the report indicates how technological advancement represents both a challenge and an opportunity and, ultimately, an overall net positive in job creation.

“AI is going to change every job, how we do it, in the service sector, but will not eliminate many jobs,” argued Richard Baldwin, professor of international economics at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

“It is essentially ‘wisdom in a can’ giving more power to all workers, but especially those average workers. I think it would be uplifting for the middle class but would be extremely disruptive in the sense that every job will change.”

“What I say on Twitter all the time is: AI will not take your job, it is somebody using AI that will take your job. So you better learn how to use AI,” Baldwin said.

Human capital development, including reskilling, upskilling and transforming the educational sector to ensure resilience, was one of the central topics of discussion at the WEF summit on Tuesday.

Zahidi was among those who stressed the importance of a better framework to support the transition to the jobs of the future, saying that “governments and businesses must invest in supporting the shift . . . through the education, reskilling and social support structures that can ensure individuals are at the heart of the future of work.”

UAE Minister of Education Ahmad Belhoul Al-Falasi also reiterated the importance of strengthening collaboration between the different entities to better prepare the workforce for the future labor market.

He argued that while it was difficult to predict what skills would be required by the labor market in the future, the focus should be on preparing people to be lifelong learners, highly adaptable, and aware that their jobs will drastically change.

Al-Falasi talked about how his country was moving toward “instilling that capacity of self-learning much earlier in the process.”

“You want to push that responsibility more to the students by allowing them to take choices at an early age and allowing them to self-learn at a younger age,” he said.

Al-Falasi said that the proliferation of digital technology has made it easier to provide digital learning content.

Many of the discussions also turned to the importance of ensuring jobs that dignify and protect the rights of workers.

Younes Sekkouri, Morocco’s minister of economic inclusion, small business, employment and skills, stressed the importance of considering not only skills but also the added value that jobs brought to people.

He said that talent retention would be a key challenge for policymakers and businesses to address, particularly in developing countries.

The WEF is an international non-governmental organization committed to improving the state of the world through public-private cooperation.

Each year, the WEF hosts two major events: the Annual Meeting and the Growth Summit, where global leaders from business, government and civil society convene to discuss some of the world’s most pressing issues.

The 2023 Growth Summit brings together experts from diverse sectors to discuss three core themes: Enabling resilient growth, developing human capital, and accelerating economic equity.
 

