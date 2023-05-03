You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
In the UAE, etisalat by e& recorded 13.9 million subscribers, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year. (File) 
Short Url

https://arab.news/n9jmp

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Driven by strong business growth, UAE-based telecom giant e& reported 13 billion dirhams ($3.54 billion) in consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2023.  

At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 6.6 percent. 

Consolidated net profit recorded 2.2 billion dirhams while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 6.2 billion dirhams, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 48 percent. 

In the UAE, etisalat by e& recorded 13.9 million subscribers, an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year.  

The group’s aggregate subscribers reached 164 million, a year-on-year increase of 3 percent. 

The financial performance in the first quarter of 2023 further strengthened e &’s global position as the most valuable telecoms brand portfolio in the Middle East and Africa, according to 2023 Brand Finance. 

“The group’s performance in the first quarter indicates growth in the number of subscribers, revenues and profits in local currencies, but was impacted by the strong fluctuations in the currency exchange rate within the Egyptian and Pakistani markets,” said Hatem Dowidar, group CEO, e&. 

He added: “This growth can be attributed to the group’s flexibility and efforts to provide innovative business solutions and the latest technologies to the communities we serve.” 

Mubadala invests $500m in Brightspeed 

Brightspeed, a US-based broadband and telecommunications services company, has secured a $500 million investment from Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign investor of Abu Dhabi. 

With this investment, Mubadala will become a minority shareholder in Brightspeed alongside investment funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. 

Brightspeed, the US’s fifth-largest incumbent local exchange carrier, can serve over 6.5 million homes and businesses in rural and suburban communities across the US Midwest, Southeast, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 

Brightspeed’s ambition is to help bridge the digital divide by providing high-speed, dependable internet connectivity to communities where access to fiber internet and advanced technology has historically been limited. This investment from Mubadala will accelerate the company’s growth plans toward achieving this goal. 

Khaled Abdulla Al-Qubaisi, CEO of real estate and infrastructure investments at Mubadala, said: “As a responsible global investor, Mubadala sees a huge opportunity in supporting Brightspeed’s growth strategy in transitioning large swathes of the US to fiber connectivity and promoting digital equity and inclusion.” 

Asteco Q1 2023 report indicates robust real estate market  

The rental and sales rates in Abu Dhabi and Dubai continued to increase, indicating a robust real estate market in the UAE, according to property management experts Asteco’s report for the first quarter of 2023. 

The report indicated that the Abu Dhabi market delivered approximately 1,600 residential units in the first quarter of 2023.  

On the other hand, apartment rental rates showed stability as prime and high-quality developments registered an average rental increase of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023. 

The villa rental market continued its upward trajectory in the first quarter of 2023, with an average quarterly increase of 2 percent.  

Prime villa communities saw the largest increases of up to 5 percent. The market also saw strong demand for office space in Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: e& Etisalat Group

Related

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  

NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has awarded a $2 billion contract for the construction of the Connector South rail line that will link its industrial city OXAGON with The Line development.   

A joint venture of Italy-based Webuild and Riyadh-headquartered Shibh Al-Jazira Contracting, known as Sajco, will undertake the transportation project.   

The road will extend south from The Line to NEOM City Station, passing through NEOM Bay Mansions, NEOM Bay Airport, all the way to OXAGON.  

A 75km railway line will be constructed as part of the project, the Middle East Economic Digest reported.   

The infrastructure corridor will consist of earthworks, 14 viaducts, seven roads and nine rail underpasses.   

Additionally, it will include 152 pipe and box culverts, a freight line, as well as infrastructure maintenance depots and associated facilities.⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

In May 2022, NEOM issued the tender for the contract to complete construction work on an infrastructure corridor.   

The deadline for this contract, which was repeatedly altered, was originally set for Sept. 1 when NEOM released the offer.      

The Line railway system and the NEOM Industrial City Connector has been assigned an independent safety assessor, AuditSafe, an Egis subsidiary, and its partner Certifer.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   

Furthermore, NEOM has requested selected companies to submit proposals by June 12 for the building of tunnels that will act as the railway link joining the NEOM Connector with the Spine.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

Contractors are also submitting bids for The Line’s cut-and-cover tunnel segments. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠   

Also known as NEOM Industrial City, OXAGON was formally launched in November 2021. It will be built around the Duba seaport in the southwest corner of NEOM and will include onshore elements and floating structures offshore.  

The industrial city project aims to promote sustainable energy, autonomous mobility, water innovation, sustainable food production and health and wellbeing.   

The development also targets technology and digital manufacturing, including telecommunications, space technology and robotics as well as modern construction methods.  

The Line, which began construction in January 2021, will eventually house 1 million people. The 170km-long development is set to be a ring of well-linked neighborhoods free of automobiles and highways.       

The building work plans include the construction of residential communities along the rail and infrastructure corridor as well as a network of interconnected, mirror-like high-rise skyscrapers.   ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠  

The Line, OXAGON and the outdoor ski resort, Trojena, are all subprojects of NEOM, which aims to achieve exceptional standards of living, thriving businesses and reinventing conservation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: NEOM OXAGON The Line

Related

Saudi Arabia issues first license at OXAGON to NEOM Green Hydrogen
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues first license at OXAGON to NEOM Green Hydrogen

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome

Italian and Saudi firms boost cooperation with conference in Rome
Updated 34 min 37 sec ago
Francesco Bongarra 

ROME: Business relations between Saudi Arabia and Italy received a boost on Tuesday when representatives from companies from the two countries joined with high ranking officials from the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund for a special conference in Rome.

The event — titled “Strengthening Saudi-Italian cooperation for a common and sustainable development — Italy’s economic overview” — was held at Invimit SGR, a company owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy, and was also attended by the president of the Saudi-Italian Business Council.

Representatives of 29 Saudi firms were present at the event, including managers from Oklaz, Bin Saedan Group, Al-Khodair Factory for Metal and Industry, Aljomaih Holding Co., and Taj Holding Group.

They will be involved in meetings in Rome and Milan with representatives of the Italian government and parliament all this week.

Kamel Al-Munajjed, president of the Saudi-Italian Business Council, said: “Saudi Arabia is opening up, offering many opportunities for Italian businesses. Both the Saudi government and the private sector wish to make Italy a strategic partner.”

Along with oil and gas, an increase of bilateral cooperation between Italy and the Kingdom is expected in several other sectors, including infrastructure, environmental protection, renewable energy, pharmaceutical and agro-industries.

Closer working is also forecast in the hospitality, food and beverage, fashion, and architecture sectors.

Alfredo Conte, director general for the Mediterranean and the Middle East in the Italian Foreign Ministry, recalled that Saudi Arabia is now the first commercial partner in the Gulf area. 

“There are really significant opportunities for a further expansion of our bilateral relations,” he added.

Giovanna Della Posta, CEO of Italian firm Invimit, said: “Saudi Arabia is experiencing a time of real and rapid change. KSA has been a trusted partner for Italy for over 90 years. As our bilateral relationship is based on a long and solid history, the potential for further growth and development represents a significant challenge and a train not to be missed.”

Topics: saudi-italy Saudi-Italian Business Council

Related

Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
World
Italy touts money for reforms as EU discusses upheaval in Tunisia
Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News
Saudi Arabia
Depth of Saudi-Italy bilateral relations evident on its 90th anniversary, Italy FM tells Arab News

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 
Updated 03 May 2023
AP 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 

IMF says inflation to slow growth across Middle East this year 
Updated 03 May 2023
AP 

DUBAI: Economies across the Middle East and Central Asia will likely slow this year as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates bite into their post-pandemic gains, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook blamed in part rising energy costs, as well as elevated food prices, for the estimated slower growth. The report said that while oil-dependent economies of the Gulf Arab states and others in the region have reaped the benefits of elevated crude prices, other countries — such as Pakistan — have seen growth collapse after unprecedented flooding last summer or as economic woes worsened. 

The regional slowdown also comes as an explosion of fighting in Sudan between two top rival generals — who only a year ago as allies orchestrated a military coup that upended the African country’s transition to democracy — threatens a nation where IMF and World Bank debt relief remains on hold. 

Rising interest rates, used by central banks worldwide to try to stem inflation’s rise, increase the costs of borrowing money. That will affect nations carrying heavier debts, the IMF warned. 

“This year we’re seeing inflation again being the most challenging issue for most of the countries,” Jihad Azour, the director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told AP, adding: “For those who have a high level of debt, the challenge of increase in interest rate globally, as well as also the tightening of monetary policy, is affecting them.” 

The IMF forecast predicts regional growth will drop from 5.3 percent last year to 3.1 percent this year. Overall, regional inflation is expected to be at 14.8 percent, unchanged from last year, as Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to pressure global food supplies and affect energy markets. 

It will be even worse in Pakistan, where the IMF projected inflation to more than double, to about 27 percent. Pakistan and IMF officials have held repeated talks over the release of a stalled key tranche of a $6 billion bailout package loan to Islamabad. 

The IMF warned that financial conditions worldwide will tighten this year, brought on in part by two bank failures in the US in March. The sudden collapse of Credit Suisse before it was purchased by UBS also strained markets. 

For Sudan, Azour acknowledged the challenge as the country faces a humanitarian crisis brought on by the weeks of fighting there. The violence has also worsened a debt crisis that has gripped the country for decades as it faced Western sanctions. 

“We have worked with the government of Sudan, for the Sudanese people, in order to help them by achieving a debt operation that would allow Sudan to have a debt relief of more than $50 billion,” Azour said. 

“But unfortunately, the recent developments ... put in a halt to all of those efforts,” he added. 

Topics: IMF Inflation World Bank economy suadi arabia

Related

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 
Business & Economy
IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks 

Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 

Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 
Updated 03 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 

Oil Updates — Crude extends losses; BP pays $1bn under UK’s windfall tax 
Updated 03 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil losses extended on Wednesday after plunging 5 percent in the previous session as investors priced in expectations for interest rate hikes in the US and Europe and waited for clarity on future policy developments. 

Brent futures dipped $1.12, or 1.49 percent, to $74.20 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.18, also 1.65 percent, to $70.48. 

Both benchmarks closed on Tuesday at their lowest levels since March 24, when they also recorded their biggest one-day percentage declines since early January. 

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by an additional 25 basis points on Wednesday to combat inflation, while the European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates at its regular policy meeting on Thursday. 

TotalEnergies to begin exploration in Lebanon’s offshore block 9 

French oil major TotalEnergies, in agreement with its partners ENI and QatarEnergy, announced on Tuesday it has signed a contract with Transocean to hire a drilling rig for an exploration well on Block 9 offshore Lebanon as soon as possible. 

The “Transocean Barents,” a semi-submersible drilling rig, will be mobilized in the continuity of its current operations in the British North Sea. 

BP pays $1 billion under the UK’s windfall tax 

BP expects to pay $1 billion under the UK’s windfall tax on the oil and gas sector between May 2022 and April 2023, the company said on Tuesday. 

BP paid a total of $650 million in tax in the UK in the first quarter of 2023, of which $300 million came under the Energy Price Levy, a company spokesperson said after the firm reported a $5 billion quarterly profit. 

Last year BP paid $700 million under the EPL, bringing the total to $1 billion, it said. 

The UK government imposed a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers last May in the wake of soaring energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The government increased the EPL in November to 35 percent, bringing Britain’s total tax rate on the sector to 75 percent, one of the highest in the world. 

Iran’s oil production above 3 million barrels per day 

Iranian oil production has surpassed 3 million barrels per day, Iran’s oil minister said on Tuesday according to the oil ministry’s website. 

“Over the last 20 months, Iran’s oil production has reached levels above 3 million barrels per day and natural gas output has reached more than 1 billion cubic meters,” Javad Owji said. 

Iran pumped 2.4 million bpd on average in 2021 and has been under US sanctions since 2018 when the then-President Donald Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal allowing Tehran to sell oil globally. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates crude oil

Related

Oil Updates — Crude weakens; Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues surge 50%
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude weakens; Kazakhstan’s oil export revenues surge 50%

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 
Updated 03 May 2023
REUTERS 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 

Turkish inflation slows to 44% ahead of landmark election 
Updated 03 May 2023
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: Turkish annual inflation slowed to 43.68 percent in April, official data showed on Wednesday, easing ahead of elections that polls show President Tayyip Erdogan risks losing largely due to a cost-of-living crisis. 

Unorthodox rate cuts sought by Erdogan sparked a currency crisis in late 2021, sending inflation to a 24-year peak of 85.51 percent last year. It fell in December and touched 50.51 percent by March with a favorable base effect and a relatively stable lira. 

The consumer price index rose 2.39 percent in April from a month earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. The official numbers were slightly less than predicted, with a median monthly estimate of 2.60 percent and an annual forecast of 44 percent in the latest Reuters poll. 

The cost-of-living crisis has eaten away at household savings and also at Erdogan’s popularity ahead of the presidential and parliamentary votes on May 14, seen as the president’s biggest test in his 20-year reign. 

Some polls show Erdogan trailing his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. 

The base effect that helped lower the annual reading so far this year is expected to wear off in the coming months and economists say April could be the lowest reading this year. The year-end median estimate was 46.5 percent in the Reuters poll. 

Annually, the biggest increase was seen in the health sector with 66.62 percent, followed by restaurants and hotels with 66.41 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92 percent. 

On a monthly basis, communication prices rose 5.93 percent, restaurant and hotel prices rose 4.24 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 3.95 percent. 

The poll had forecast that consumer prices were expected to end the year at 46.5 percent. 

The domestic producer price index was up 0.81 percent month-on-month in April for an annual rise of 52.11 percent, the data showed. 

Topics: Turkey Inflation

Related

AIIB extends €140m loan to Turkey’s Antalya airport operator
Business & Economy
AIIB extends €140m loan to Turkey’s Antalya airport operator
Special Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM visits Syria and Turkey in show of solidarity after deadly quake

Latest updates

UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
UAE In-Focus — e& consolidated revenue reaches $3.54bn in Q1
NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
NEOM awards $2bn contract to join OXAGON with The Line  
Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW
Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW
Arabized version of iconic musical ‘Chicago’ to open in Beirut 
Arabized version of iconic musical ‘Chicago’ to open in Beirut 
Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit
Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.